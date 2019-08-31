Selecting The Best 20 DGI Companies - Part 5

In part five of this series, we will cover the financial sector, one of the 11 sectors of the economy.

We will sort through more than 370 Dividend Champions and Dividend Contenders to select the best DGI companies from each sector.

In this series of articles, our goal is to select 20 best DGI stocks for a new all-weather and safe dividend-growth portfolio.

Why DGI?

DGI generally means that you invest in a set of dividend-paying stocks that grow their dividend payout year after year. If you are still in the accumulation phase, you may re-invest (drip) the dividends, which would result in more shares and higher future income. With each passing year, this growth of dividend income becomes bigger and bigger. If you are in the accumulation phase, the portfolio should be heavy on stocks that have a high rate of growth (of earnings and dividends).

However, if you are in the withdrawal phase already, you should select a greater number of stocks that have a high current yield. So, how you mix the two would depend on the individual's goals and needs. It's also important to pay attention to diversify among various sectors and industries, and we should not get overweight in any one sector. If implemented with some prudent planning and over an extended period of time, the DGI strategy can provide almost everything that a retiree needs: decent income, relative safety, and reasonable growth.

Sure, one drawback with this strategy is that it cannot provide a very high level of income, so one would need a sizable amount of accumulated savings to generate the required amount of dividend income that one could live off comfortably. That's why it's recommended that one starts such a portfolio many years before retirement or the withdrawal phase.

Author's Note: This article is part of an 11-articles series, covering one sector at a time, over an extended period of time. Certain parts of the introduction, definitions, and the section describing selection criteria may have some commonality and repetitiveness with our previous articles. This is unavoidable as well as intentional to keep the entire series consistent and easy to follow for the new readers. In this series of articles, there is more emphasis on the safety and growth of the dividend and less on the current valuation, because the valuation could change with time, sometimes very quickly. In Part 5 of the series, we will cover the ‘Financial’ sector. You could check out the previous articles in this series below:

How Many Stocks Should We Have in a DGI Portfolio?

There's no right or wrong answer to this. We think the answer depends on the level of diversification you need and your personal situation should be factored in. Generally speaking, anything between 20 to 40 stocks should provide a decent level of diversification for most people. There would be exceptions on both sides, though. You may go for less than 20 stocks if you know what you are doing and have a very high level of conviction on the stocks that you invest in. Anything more than 40 stocks may become over diversification and unmanageable for the vast majority of folks. However, if you are managing multiple portfolios or strategies with different goals, more than 40 may still be appropriate for highly active investors.

For this series of articles, we will go with 20 stocks for our DGI portfolio.

How to Structure a New DGI Portfolio:

We want to have 20 (or more) stocks in this portfolio to provide a decent level of diversification. But that alone is not enough. We want these stocks to represent different sectors and industry segments that make up the economy. There are 11 broad sectors that make up the US economy and the stock market. Each sector is then made up of many sub-sectors or industry segments. So, we want our collection of stocks to represent all the 11 sectors and as many industry segments as possible. Sure, not all sectors are equal. Some sectors will have a larger number of companies as compared with some others. Also, some sectors tend to take a bigger share of the economy, especially if the valuations in the sector have become too rich. For example, the financial sector made up about 20% of the stock market just prior to the 2008 recession, but today after a decade, it only makes up about 16%.

Current Composition of Various Sectors:

In the table below, we list all 11 sectors and their approximate share of the US stock market. We also show the number of stocks in the CCC list (Dividend Champions and Contenders) for each sector. The CCC list was originally created by David Fish and is currently maintained by Justin Law. Dividend Champions are stocks that have 25 or more years of consecutive dividend growth, whereas Dividend Contenders have 10 or more years of dividend growth history. The last column shows the likely number of stocks that we intend to select from each sector for our 20-stock DGI portfolio.

Sector Industry Segment Market Value (as of March 2019) (In $Trillions) %age of Total (US M kt) No of Stocks In the CCC-list** Likely number of stocks to be selected Communications Services Entertainment Media, Interactive Media & Services Telecommunication Diversified Wireless Telecommunication $4.49 T 10.05% 8 2 Consumer Discretionary Automobiles and components Distributors Diversified Consumer Services Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure Industry Household Durables Multiline Retail Specialty Retail Textile, Apparel, Luxury and Leisure Products $4.98T 11.15% 31 2 Consumer Staples Beverages Food & Staples Retailing Food-Products Household Products Personal Products Tobacco $3.56T 7.97% 36 2 Energy Energy Equipment & Services Oil & Gas & Consumable Fuels $3.44T 7.70% 12 2 Financial Banking Capital Markets Consumer Finance Diversified Financial Services Insurance Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (mREITs) Mortgage and Thrifts Finance $6.99T 15.64% 96 2 Healthcare Biotechnology Health Care Equipment & Supplies Health Care Providers Health Care Technology Life Sciences & Services Pharmaceuticals $5.35T 11.97% 17 2 Industrial Aerospace & Defense Air Freight & Logistics Airlines Building Products Commercial Services/ Supplies Construction & Engineering Electrical Equipment Industrial and Conglomerates Machinery Marine Professional Services Road & Rail Industry and Transportation Infrastructure Trading Companies and Distributors $3.94T 8.82% 65 2 Materials Chemicals Construction Materials Containers & Packaging Forest and Paper Products Metals & Mining $1.82T 4.07% 25 1 REITs Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Real Estate Development and Management $1.26T 2.82% 17 1 Technology (Information) Communications Equipment Electronic Components & Equipment, and Instruments IT Services Semiconductors Software Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals $7.54T 16.88% 17 3 Utilities Electric Utilities Gas Utilities Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers Water Utilities Other Utilities $1.31T 2.93% 45 1

Source: Sector Data from Fidelity.com

** The number of stocks from CCC List, including the dividend champions (25 or more years of dividend growth) and dividend contenders (10 or more years of dividend growth) only. However, mostly, we leave out the dividend challengers who have between five and 10 years of dividend record. We will make exceptions for some sectors (like the energy sector) and include challengers when the list of Champions and Contenders is too small in a sector.

Our Selection Process

In our selection criteria for the DGI portfolio, we would consider the following factors:

The safety and reliability of the dividends. Dividend history Payout ratio Past dividend growth Expected future dividend growth The current yield is greater or equal to the average yield. The likely future growth The future prospects for EPS and dividend growth.

As stated above, we believe the CCC list would be a good place to start. Let's assume that we want companies that have a minimum dividend growth history of 10 years, so we will take all the stocks that are listed as Dividend Champions and Dividend Contenders on the CCC list. As of this month, there are 136 dividend champions and 234 dividend contenders in the list, making a total of 370 stocks on our consideration list. For some sectors (like Energy), where there are relatively small numbers of dividend champions and contenders, we include the dividend challengers as well, but for most sectors, we don’t.

However, we may like to eliminate companies that yield too low, for example, less than 1.5%. Also, for this portfolio, we want to include companies that are reasonably large, so we may like to exclude any company that has the market capitalization of less than $5 billion, except for REIT sector, where the companies tend to be smaller. We may need to remove some companies where we may have insufficient data to use for our selection process.

Final Selection Criteria

We will use the data available in the CCC list and some additional data to filter out the companies that stand out in each sector. We will consider the following data and derive weights for each factor.

Current yield: Indicates the yield based on the current price.

Indicates the yield based on the current price. Dividend Growth History (Number of years of dividend growth): This indicates the dividend growth rate during the last five years.

This indicates the dividend growth rate during the last five years. Payout Ratio: This indicates how comfortably the company can pay the dividend from its earnings. This ratio is calculated by dividing the dividend amount per share by earnings per share [EPS]. For REIT sector, we will use the funds from operations (FFO) instead of EPS.

This indicates how comfortably the company can pay the dividend from its earnings. This ratio is calculated by dividing the dividend amount per share by earnings per share [EPS]. For REIT sector, we will use the funds from operations (FFO) instead of EPS. Chowder number: This is a data point that is available in the CCC list. So, what's the Chowder number? This number is named after well-known SA author Chowder, who first coined and popularized this factor. This number is derived by adding the current yield and the past five years' dividend growth rate. A Chowder number of "12" or more ("8" for utilities) is considered good.

This is a data point that is available in the CCC list. So, what's the Chowder number? This number is named after well-known SA author Chowder, who first coined and popularized this factor. This number is derived by adding the current yield and the past five years' dividend growth rate. A Chowder number of "12" or more ("8" for utilities) is considered good. Past 10 years of dividend growth: The dividend growth from the previous five years and 10 years can indicate how fast the company has been able to grow its earnings and dividends in the recent past. The recent past is the best indicator that we have to know what to expect in the next few years. The Chowder number (described above) already takes into account the past five-year dividend growth. However, it does not take into account the long-term growth, so we will also consider the previous 10-year dividend growth rate (if available) as a separate weighting factor.

The dividend growth from the previous five years and 10 years can indicate how fast the company has been able to grow its earnings and dividends in the recent past. The recent past is the best indicator that we have to know what to expect in the next few years. The Chowder number (described above) already takes into account the past five-year dividend growth. However, it does not take into account the long-term growth, so we will also consider the previous 10-year dividend growth rate (if available) as a separate weighting factor. EPS growth (mean of previous five years of growth and expected next five years growth): As the earnings of a company grow, more than likely dividends will grow accordingly. We will take into account the previous five years' actual EPS growth and the estimated EPS growth for the next five years. We will add the two numbers and assign weights.

As the earnings of a company grow, more than likely dividends will grow accordingly. We will take into account the previous five years' actual EPS growth and the estimated EPS growth for the next five years. We will add the two numbers and assign weights. Debt/Equity Ratio: This ratio will tell us about the debt load of the company in relation to the company's equity. We all know that too much debt can lead to major problems, even for well-known companies. The lower this ratio is, the better it is. Sometimes we find this ratio to be negative or unavailable, even for well-known companies. This can happen for a myriad of reasons and is not always a reason for concern. This is why we use this ratio in combination with the debt/asset ratio (covered next).

This ratio will tell us about the debt load of the company in relation to the company's equity. We all know that too much debt can lead to major problems, even for well-known companies. The lower this ratio is, the better it is. Sometimes we find this ratio to be negative or unavailable, even for well-known companies. This can happen for a myriad of reasons and is not always a reason for concern. This is why we use this ratio in combination with the debt/asset ratio (covered next). Debt/Asset Ratio: This data is not available in the CCC list, but we add it to the table. The reason we will add this because, for some companies, the debt/equity ratio is not a reliable indicator.

This data is not available in the CCC list, but we add it to the table. The reason we will add this because, for some companies, the debt/equity ratio is not a reliable indicator. S&P's Credit Rating: Again, this data is not available in the CCC list, and we will add manually.

Again, this data is not available in the CCC list, and we will add manually. Return on Invested Capital (ROIC): Return on invested capital is used to measure a company's efficiency at allocating the capital under its control to profitable investments. ROIC is the amount of return a company makes above the average cost it pays for its debt and equity capital.

We will consider the above criteria/factors and assign weights to represent them on a scale of 1-10 (10 being the best). We will combine some of the factors (into one criterion), for example, debt/equity and debt/asset will be combined into one factor. We also combine the five-year and 10-year dividend growth into one factor. We will add all the individual weights to get the total weight.

We will then sort the companies on our consideration-list by "total weight" (descending order) within each sector.

In Part 5 of the series, we will cover the Financial sector.

Sector: Financial

We look at the original list that we got from the CCC list (Champions and Contenders) for this sector. There are a total of 96 such companies in the financial sector, 34 champions, and 62 contenders. Since the list is large enough, there's no need to add the challengers (companies that have more than five years but less than 10 years of increasing dividend history).

However, once we filter out companies with a market cap of less than $5 billion, we are left with 39 companies that qualify as dividend champions and contenders. Also, there are 11 companies that yield less than 1.5%, so after filtering them out as well, we have a final list of 28 companies. These 28 stocks are presented below, sorted by market cap.

Name Symbol Industry No Yrs Div Grth Yield DGR 5-yr DGR 10-yr EPS Payout P/E PEG Past 5yr Growth Est. Growth Mkt Cap ($Mil) Debt/ Equity Debt/ Asset Chowder Rule Credit Rating ROIC % BlackRock Inc. (BLK) Capital Markets 10 2.82 12.3 14.4 50.19 17.78 2.79 9.50 6.53 73,260 0.16 0.04 15.2 AA- 11.91 Chubb Limited (CB) Insurance 26 1.96 7.6 10.2 36.99 18.85 2.40 -5.00 7.88 70,340 0.25 0.08 9.5 A 8.23 Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Insurance 10 1.84 10.5 7.0 55.66 30.21 3.66 5.90 8.40 51,010 1.65 0.48 12.3 A- 7.69 Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Insurance 11 3.95 15.8 20.0 48.37 12.25 1.43 52.30 8.65 41,880 0.40 0.03 19.7 A 7.02 AFLAC Inc. (AFL) Insurance 37 2.05 7.9 8.0 26.34 12.84 3.07 2.30 4.20 39,330 0.23 0.04 10.0 A- NA Travelers Companies (TRV) Insurance 15 2.24 9.1 9.8 32.73 14.63 1.36 -1.00 10.80 38,570 0.26 0.06 11.3 A 9.2 Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) Capital Markets 26 2.14 1.3 2.5 464.52 216.68 5.54 13.30 40.27 32,910 0.39 0.20 3.4 BBB 15.55 T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Capital Markets 33 2.68 13.0 11.3 38.24 14.26 4.57 13.60 3.18 26,870 0.00 0.02 15.7 A 37.94 Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) Capital Markets 15 2.67 11.9 18.3 28.61 10.73 0.58 17.00 18.84 20,620 2.88 0.03 14.6 A 31.58 Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Insurance 59 2.09 4.9 3.2 36.48 17.48 2.92 -10.90 5.90 17,180 0.10 0.04 7.0 BBB+ 19.58 Franklin Resources (BEN) Capital Markets 39 3.19 18.7 13.2 37.41 11.74 n/a -1.10 -1.33 17,000 0.07 0.05 21.9 A+ 17.07 Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) Insurance 11 3.79 16.5 16.7 39.86 10.51 1.59 12.70 6.76 16,560 0.26 0.01 20.3 A- NA Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) Insurance 29 1.62 7.2 6.7 70.59 43.68 4.42 9.90 10.00 11,870 0.09 0.05 8.8 NA 49.44 Comerica Inc. (CMA) Banks 10 3.66 22.8 (3.5) 34.63 9.46 2.63 20.10 3.60 11,570 0.41 0.11 26.4 BBB+ NA Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) Insurance 11 1.80 15.3 37.7 25.04 13.95 1.35 11.70 10.22 9,640 0.36 0.06 17.1 A 8.13 American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) Insurance 13 1.56 12.5 11.2 20.33 13.01 2.14 2.50 6.10 9,110 0.25 0.02 14.1 BBB+ NA Invesco Limited (IVZ) Capital Markets 10 6.46 7.0 8.6 62.00 9.60 3.33 2.20 2.91 7,730 0.73 0.19 13.5 BBB+ 5.89 Assurant Inc. (AIZ) Insurance 15 2.12 18.9 15.5 51.84 24.48 1.27 -8.70 19.40 7,170 0.37 0.05 21.0 BBB 11.08 Unum Group (UNM) Insurance 11 3.57 12.2 12.6 46.53 13.04 2.22 -5.70 6.03 7,030 0.00 0.05 15.8 BBB 11.4 Old Republic International (ORI) Insurance 38 3.51 1.6 1.5 30.89 8.81 0.88 -4.80 10.00 6,910 0.17 0.05 5.1 BBB+ 11.02 Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Banks 51 1.71 5.9 4.9 27.51 16.09 2.01 12.20 8.00 6,560 0.00 0.00 7.6 A- NA People's United Financial (PBCT) Banks 27 4.32 1.5 1.8 55.47 12.83 0.95 11.30 13.73 6,540 0.14 0.06 5.8 BBB+ NA Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Banks 26 2.99 5.4 4.5 40.40 13.50 1.35 12.70 10.02 5,890 0.07 0.01 8.4 A- NA BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF) Banks 14 2.39 4.3 8.1 30.21 12.64 1.80 7.50 7.00 5,800 1.72 0.19 6.7 BBB+ NA Hanover Insurance Group (The) (THG) Insurance 14 1.85 10.3 17.3 32.65 17.65 n/a 0.30 -1.10 5,270 0.22 0.05 12.1 BBB NA Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. (AXS) Insurance 17 2.51 9.3 7.7 390.24 155.29 8.20 -5.77 18.18 5,110 0.30 0.06 11.8 A- 12.66 Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) Capital Markets 38 3.15 9.3 7.8 41.92 13.32 n/a 16.70 -0.33 5,080 1.50 0.45 12.5 A- 17.98 Lazard Limited (LAZ) Capital Markets 12 4.86 12.7 15.8 60.84 12.53 2.98 27.50 4.20 5,020 2.51 0.41 17.6 A- NA

The above table - sorted on the symbol:

Name Symbol Industry Yrs Yield 5-yr 10-yr Payout P/E PEG Growth Growth ($Mil) Equity Asset Rule Rating % American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) Insurance 13 1.56 12.5 11.2 20.33 13.01 2.14 2.50 6.10 9,110 0.25 0.02 14.1 BBB+ NA AFLAC Inc. (AFL) Insurance 37 2.05 7.9 8.0 26.34 12.84 3.07 2.30 4.20 39,330 0.23 0.04 10.0 A- NA Assurant Inc. (AIZ) Insurance 15 2.12 18.9 15.5 51.84 24.48 1.27 -8.70 19.40 7,170 0.37 0.05 21.0 BBB 11.08 Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) Capital Markets 15 2.67 11.9 18.3 28.61 10.73 0.58 17.00 18.84 20,620 2.88 0.03 14.6 A 31.58 Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. (AXS) Insurance 17 2.51 9.3 7.7 390.24 155.29 8.20 -5.77 18.18 5,110 0.30 0.06 11.8 A- 12.66 Franklin Resources (BEN) Capital Markets 39 3.19 18.7 13.2 37.41 11.74 n/a -1.10 -1.33 17,000 0.07 0.05 21.9 A+ 17.07 BlackRock Inc. (BLK) Capital Markets 10 2.82 12.3 14.4 50.19 17.78 2.79 9.50 6.53 73,260 0.16 0.04 15.2 AA- 11.91 BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF) Banks 14 2.39 4.3 8.1 30.21 12.64 1.80 7.50 7.00 5,800 1.72 0.19 6.7 BBB+ NA Chubb Limited (CB) Insurance 26 1.96 7.6 10.2 36.99 18.85 2.40 -5.00 7.88 70,340 0.25 0.08 9.5 A 8.23 Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Banks 51 1.71 5.9 4.9 27.51 16.09 2.01 12.20 8.00 6,560 0.00 0.00 7.6 A- NA Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Banks 26 2.99 5.4 4.5 40.40 13.50 1.35 12.70 10.02 5,890 0.07 0.01 8.4 A- NA Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Insurance 59 2.09 4.9 3.2 36.48 17.48 2.92 -10.90 5.90 17,180 0.10 0.04 7.0 BBB+ 19.58 Comerica Inc. (CMA) Banks 10 3.66 22.8 (3.5) 34.63 9.46 2.63 20.10 3.60 11,570 0.41 0.11 26.4 BBB+ NA Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) Insurance 29 1.62 7.2 6.7 70.59 43.68 4.42 9.90 10.00 11,870 0.09 0.05 8.8 NA 49.44 Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) Capital Markets 38 3.15 9.3 7.8 41.92 13.32 n/a 16.70 -0.33 5,080 1.50 0.45 12.5 A- 17.98 Invesco Limited (IVZ) Capital Markets 10 6.46 7.0 8.6 62.00 9.60 3.33 2.20 2.91 7,730 0.73 0.19 13.5 BBB+ 5.89 Lazard Limited (LAZ) Capital Markets 12 4.86 12.7 15.8 60.84 12.53 2.98 27.50 4.20 5,020 2.51 0.41 17.6 A- NA Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Insurance 10 1.84 10.5 7.0 55.66 30.21 3.66 5.90 8.40 51,010 1.65 0.48 12.3 A- 7.69 Old Republic International (ORI) Insurance 38 3.51 1.6 1.5 30.89 8.81 0.88 -4.80 10.00 6,910 0.17 0.05 5.1 BBB+ 11.02 People's United Financial (PBCT) Banks 27 4.32 1.5 1.8 55.47 12.83 0.95 11.30 13.73 6,540 0.14 0.06 5.8 BBB+ NA Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) Insurance 11 3.79 16.5 16.7 39.86 10.51 1.59 12.70 6.76 16,560 0.26 0.01 20.3 A- NA Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Insurance 11 3.95 15.8 20.0 48.37 12.25 1.43 52.30 8.65 41,880 0.40 0.03 19.7 A 7.02 Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) Insurance 11 1.80 15.3 37.7 25.04 13.95 1.35 11.70 10.22 9,640 0.36 0.06 17.1 A 8.13 Hanover Insurance Group (The) (THG) Insurance 14 1.85 10.3 17.3 32.65 17.65 n/a 0.30 -1.10 5,270 0.22 0.05 12.1 BBB NA Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) Capital Markets 26 2.14 1.3 2.5 464.52 216.68 5.54 13.30 40.27 32,910 0.39 0.20 3.4 BBB 15.55 T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Capital Markets 33 2.68 13.0 11.3 38.24 14.26 4.57 13.60 3.18 26,870 0.00 0.02 15.7 A 37.94 Travelers Companies (TRV) Insurance 15 2.24 9.1 9.8 32.73 14.63 1.36 -1.00 10.80 38,570 0.26 0.06 11.3 A 9.2 Unum Group (UNM) Insurance 11 3.57 12.2 12.6 46.53 13.04 2.22 -5.70 6.03 7,030 0.00 0.05 15.8 BBB 11.4

We will now rank these 28 companies against each other based on our 10 ranking criteria described above.

Below, we present the calculated weights for each criterion and the "Total Weight," sorted in order of total-weight, highest at the top:

Name Symbol Wt. History Wt. Yield Wt. Payout Ratio Wt. Chowder No Wt. 10-yr Div Grth Wt. PEG Ratio Wt. Past+ Future Grth Debt/ Equity, Asset Wt. Credit rating Wt. ROIC Total Weight Prudential Financial Inc. PRU 2.20 3.95 6.45 9.87 10.00 5.57 10.00 7.14 8.50 2.00 65.68 Ameriprise Financial Inc. AMP 3.00 2.67 8.92 7.29 10.00 6.42 8.96 2.18 8.50 5.50 63.44 T. Rowe Price Group TROW 6.60 2.68 7.72 7.84 10.00 2.43 4.20 7.96 8.50 5.50 63.42 Franklin Resources BEN 7.80 3.19 7.82 10.00 10.00 3.00 -0.61 7.76 9.00 4.50 62.46 Reinsurance Group of America Inc. RGA 2.20 1.80 9.37 8.54 10.00 5.65 5.48 7.16 8.50 3.00 61.70 Principal Financial Group Inc. PFG 2.20 3.79 7.52 10.00 10.00 5.41 4.87 7.46 8.00 2.00 61.24 BlackRock Inc. BLK 2.00 2.82 6.23 7.58 10.00 4.21 4.01 7.60 9.40 4.00 57.84 Commerce Bancshares CBSH 10.00 1.71 9.06 3.81 4.86 4.99 5.05 8.00 8.00 2.00 57.49 Travelers Companies TRV 3.00 2.24 8.41 5.67 9.80 5.64 2.45 7.36 8.50 3.00 56.06 Eaton Vance Corp. EV 7.60 3.15 7.26 6.23 7.78 3.00 4.09 4.10 8.00 4.50 55.71 Assurant Inc. AIZ 3.00 2.12 6.02 10.00 10.00 5.73 2.68 7.16 5.00 4.00 55.70 Lazard Limited LAZ 2.40 4.86 4.89 8.80 10.00 4.02 7.93 2.16 8.00 2.00 55.05 AFLAC Inc. AFL 7.40 2.05 9.21 4.99 8.04 3.93 1.63 7.46 8.00 2.00 54.71 American Financial Group Inc. AFG 2.60 1.56 9.96 7.03 10.00 4.86 2.15 7.46 6.50 2.00 54.12 Chubb Limited CB 5.20 1.96 7.88 4.76 10.00 4.60 0.72 7.34 8.50 3.00 53.96 Cullen/Frost Bankers CFR 5.20 2.99 7.45 4.21 4.51 5.65 5.68 7.84 8.00 2.00 53.53 Unum Group UNM 2.20 3.57 6.68 7.91 10.00 4.78 0.08 7.90 5.00 4.00 52.12 Old Republic International ORI 7.60 3.51 8.64 2.56 1.53 6.12 1.30 7.56 6.50 4.00 49.32 People's United Financial PBCT 5.40 4.32 5.57 2.91 1.80 6.05 6.26 7.60 6.50 2.00 48.41 Cincinnati Financial CINF 10.00 2.09 7.94 3.51 3.20 4.08 -1.25 7.72 6.50 4.50 48.29 Invesco Limited IVZ 2.00 6.46 4.75 6.74 8.63 3.67 1.28 6.16 6.50 2.00 48.19 BOK Financial Corp. BOKF 2.80 2.39 8.72 3.34 8.06 5.20 3.63 4.18 6.50 2.00 46.82 Hanover Insurance Group (The) THG 2.80 1.85 8.42 6.07 10.00 3.00 -0.20 7.46 5.00 2.00 46.40 Comerica Inc. CMA 2.00 3.66 8.17 10.00 -3.47 4.37 5.93 6.96 6.50 2.00 46.12 Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. MMC 2.00 1.84 5.54 6.16 7.04 3.34 3.58 3.74 8.00 3.00 44.24 Erie Indemnity Company ERIE 5.80 1.62 3.68 4.42 6.68 2.58 4.98 7.72 0.00 6.00 43.47 Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. AXS 3.40 2.51 -10.00 5.91 7.74 -1.20 3.10 7.28 8.00 4.00 30.75 Thomson Reuters Corp. TRI 5.20 2.14 -10.00 1.71 2.52 1.46 10.00 6.82 5.00 4.50 29.35

For the purpose of this article, we will select just two companies from the top of our list, ranked number 1 and 3. We preferred T. Rowe Price over Ameriprise Financial – AMP (the number 2) due to several reasons, but primarily that AMP’s business segments being too similar to Prudential’s (no 1 in our list). We felt T. Rowe Price would be a better choice at this point. However, we encourage readers to look at and compare the top five to seven companies and consider their suitability for their portfolios and risk tolerance.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU):

Prudential Financial is a large, diversified insurance company, offering annuities, life insurance, retirement plan services, and asset management products. While it operates in a number of countries, the vast majority of revenue is generated in the United States and Japan. Prudential is the second largest life insurance company in the U.S.

Pros:

The company is known to operate in the insurance industry, but its business is quite diversified and deals in annuities, life insurance, retirement plan services, and asset management products. It has $1.2 trillion of assets under management.

The company’s share price has declined significantly recently and trading roughly 27% below their 52-week high. The company’s current dividend rate is slightly over 5%, which is significantly higher than its five-year average of about 3.1%.

The company has paid and increased dividends for the last 11 years. The dividend growth rates in the last 5 and ten years have been excellent at 15.8% and 20%. The payout ratio is very reasonable, at 48%.

The company is shareholder friendly, it not only pays nice dividends, but it has also been buying back shares on a regular basis and has reduced the outstanding shares, from 460 million shares in 2014 to 410 million shares at the end of 2018.

The company has a low level of debt. It maintains an attractive credit rating of "A" (from S&P).

Cons:

The company’s business is cyclical and highly sensitive to recessionary periods when the demand for investment products declines.

The company operates in a large number of countries, but the majority of revenue comes from just two markets, the U.S. and Japan.

PRU is a financial services company, and the direction of interest rates can impact its operations results and overall profitability. If interest rates were to continue declining, reinvestment yield could fall below PRU's portfolio yield and may result in poor earnings. However, much of it is already reflected in the PRU’s share price.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW)

T. Rowe Price provides asset management services for individual and institutional investors. It offers a wide range of no-load U.S. and international funds. Its funds include stock, hybrid, bond, and money market funds. At the end of March 2019, the firm had $1.082 trillion in AUM (asset under management), comprised of equity (57%), balanced (30%) and fixed-income (13%) offerings. Nearly two thirds of the company's managed assets are held in retirement accounts and variable-annuity investment portfolios. The firm also manages private accounts, provides retirement planning advice, and offers discount brokerage and trust services. The company is primarily a U.S.-based asset manager, deriving just 6% of its AUM from overseas.

Pros:

TROW is a dividend aristocrat with 33 years of increasing dividend history.

The dividend growth over the past five years and 10 years has been impressive at 13% and 11%. In spite of good past dividend growth, the payout ratio remains low at 38%, leaving ample scope for future increases.

TROW’s client base is much stickier than its competitors since nearly two thirds of the company's managed assets are held in retirement accounts and variable-annuity investment portfolios.

One competitive advantage with TROW is that its funds charge relatively low fees compared to other active managers. According to Morningstar, TROW’s overall effective fund's fee rate is 0.464% as of the most recent quarter. It is better than most active asset managers, as well as many specialty or niche ETFs.

In the last five- and 10-year period, the company’s funds seemed to have performed significantly better than average. According to Morningstar, at the end of March 2019, 68%, 79%, and 82% of the company's funds were beating peers on a three-, five-, and 10-year basis, respectively. Moreover, nearly 60% of company funds are rated four or five stars by Morningstar during the past five years, better than just about every other U.S.-based asset manager.

Cons:

If not overvalued, share prices of TROW are not cheap either, especially when compared to its peers. The 52-week price range is $84.59-$116.27, and the current price of $107.77 is only about 7% below its 52-week high.

The forward dividend yield of the company is 2.82% (the TTM yield being 2.71%), which is only slightly better than the 5-year average of 2.60%.

In spite of the company’s outperformance compared to its peers, the industry of active asset managers is facing serious headwinds. There has been a general trend of private investors increasingly favoring lower-fee passive funds or investment products. In fact, since 2009, the money in active funds has nearly doubled, but the money in passive funds has quadrupled.

Even though TROW has allocated significant sums of money for share buyback programs in the past decade, however, the outstanding share count has not decreased significantly or proportionate to the buyback programs. That indicates that a large portion of buybacks is going to the employee and/or management compensation.

Conclusion

As stated in the introduction, this is the fifth article from a multi-part series that will try to highlight the top DGI stocks from each of the 11 sectors of the US economy and the stock market. We will aim to select a total of 20 stocks by the time we are finished. So, please stay tuned.

In this article, we have covered the financial sector. In our analysis, since we only included companies that have had 10 years or longer dividend-growth history, many big banks and other well-known names in the financial sector were not ranked as many of them cut their distributions during the 2008-2009 recession and/or have less than 10 years of dividend growth.

Many of the companies appearing at or near the top in our list have gotten high marks due to their excellent dividend growth rate, long dividend history, sustainable dividends, low debt, and high credit ratings. Please note that they may not be the cheapest stocks since we did not use too many valuation metrics in our comparison. That said, our first selection, Prudential, also is trading at a very attractive price point and yield.

However, finally, what you choose should be based on your personal goals and needs.





