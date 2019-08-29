Eldorado Gold: Time To Take Some Profits

Eldorado Gold (EGO) has certainly seen a sharp turnaround in share price thus far, and a smooth ramp-up at their new Lamaque Mine has been one catalyst. The Greece talks coming back on the table for their Skouries Mine with a Conservative Party win in July has also helped. This renewed optimism has propelled the stock 220% higher over the past three months, but little has changed for the company. Outside of Lamaque operations, Eldorado Gold remains a high-cost producer in sub-par jurisdictions, with 70% of its production coming from Turkey or Greece. While investors will point to Greece as a significant game-changer, I believe that much of this optimism is baked into the stock. In addition, even if we do get a favorable ruling out of Greece for a go ahead for their shelved mines, this will require a significant capital raise. There is no question that Eldorado is in a significantly better position than they were a year ago, but I believe this considerable rally off of the lows has left the stock much closer to fully valued short term. The stock has run up into a multi-year broken support level, and I would be shocked if the stock got through here on its first test. Based on this, I believe this is an opportune time for investors to take profits above the $9.50 level.

(Source: Youtube, Company Video, Lamaque Mine)

I have long been a critic of Eldorado Gold as the company has mismanaged its treasury in the past. This leads back to an ill-timed and poorly chosen use of capital with their acquisition of European Goldfields in late 2011 at peak gold (GLD) prices. The acquisition had a value of $2.5 billion which the company has had to write down the majority of, and this transaction led to a horrendous return on invested capital. Not only was the acquisition done at the worst possible time, but the acquisition itself was also quite questionable as mine permitting in Greece has never been an easy task. Since that time, things haven't been much better, with Eldorado Gold acquiring Integra Gold (OTCQX:ICGQF) just after the peak in the Gold Juniors (GDXJ) in Q1 2017. While the latter transaction was not nearly as bad as the former one, it could have been done at much lower prices had the company been more patient. By mid-2018, the Gold Juniors Index was down another 25% from where the Integra Gold transaction took place, and most juniors under a $500 million market capitalization had fallen another 40%.

(Source: Company News Release)

(Source: Company News Release)

Fortunately, for Eldorado Gold shareholders, a renewed cyclical bull market in gold has bailed them out of a company that was beginning to look like a potential disaster. I am sure I will get lots of push back due to my negative articles on Eldorado Gold the past eighteen months, but my initial sell recommendation at over $16.00 per share has still proven to be correct. Despite this 220% rally in the stock the past three months, the stock is still more than 40% lower than where I suggested exiting the stock in August of 2016. Investors may point out that they missed a great opportunity by not buying the stock at $2.50, but the truth is that buying low looks good in hindsight, but never looks that good in practice. We had several analysts calling Eldorado Gold a buy all the way down from $10.00 down to $2.50, and most of these investors are only now getting back to a profit after this rally. Meanwhile, leaders in the sector like Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) have seen significant rallies since 2016, and are up 120% from August 2016 levels, not down 41% like Eldorado Gold. Now that I've given some background, I will discuss how I feel about the stock after this 220% rally, and what I feel the best course of action is for investors.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Essential)

Eldorado Gold reported its Q2 results a couple of weeks ago, and operations were pretty smooth with commercial production at Lamaque beginning in 2019. All-in sustaining costs for the quarter at Lamaque were $814/oz [AISC] which is reasonable, but still well above the $715/oz AISC projected in their Pre-Feasibility Study. Costs may come down at Lamaque for FY-2020, but they'll likely be trending higher into the back half with lower grades expected in H2 2019. Given that this is the company's only tier-1 asset, in my opinion, all-in sustaining costs must be maintained under $800/oz at Lamaque on average. While Eldorado Gold does have lower-cost mines in their portfolio like Kisladag, I would not call any mines in Turkey tier-1 assets. The reason for this is they are in inferior jurisdictions on a comparative basis relative to other mining jurisdictions.

(Source: Company News Release)

Eldorado Gold reiterated its full-year guidance of 390,000 - 420,000 ounces of gold production at a mid-point cost guidance of $950/oz AISC. The company touts themselves as a low-cost producer in their presentations, but I don't know how a $950/oz all-in sustaining cost mid-point gives them the designation of a low-cost producer. Based on fundamentals for gold producers as of Q2 2019, the average all-in sustaining cost for producers is $863/oz, placing Eldorado Gold well above the average, and hardly "low-cost," unless they are choosing to compare themselves to only the highest cost producers. All-in sustaining costs are expected to come down in FY-2020 based on the company's three-year plan, but this is not likely to be sustained. Once FY-2021 hits, costs are expected to return to current levels.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Based on the above production outlook and the first half results of $977/oz all-in sustaining costs, I would label Eldorado Gold an average producer at best compared to its peers. I also believe that the mid-point of guidance of $950/oz will not be easy to achieve. Eldorado Gold is tracking high above guidance in the first half with costs likely to increase at Lamaque, which represents 25% of production.

So how does a much higher gold price translate to the company's annual earnings per share? Let's take a look below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Looking at the above chart I've built of annual earnings per share [EPS], Eldorado Gold is expected to see a swing back to positive EPS for FY-2019. This is a significant improvement from the 70% drop in earnings growth in FY-2017 ($0.40 down to $0.12), and the negative $0.18 in annual EPS posted last year. For FY-2020, the company is expecting to see exceptional earnings growth of over 450% from the $0.14 projected this year to estimates of $0.77 for FY-2020. While I generally see analyst estimates as conservative, I am skeptical that we will see $0.77 in EPS for FY-2020. However, even if we were to see $0.70 in EPS, which would be below analyst estimates, this would still translate to 400% growth.

From an EPS growth standpoint, this turnaround and potential new five-year high in EPS for Eldorado Gold is certainly a positive development. However, steady operations and a continued smooth ramp-up at Lamaque will be required to see these estimates through to fruition. The wild card for Eldorado Gold remains Greece with the Conservative Party's win in early July, but it's still far too early to speculate on this. While the current government has given Eldorado Gold a much better shot at bringing their mines online than the past one, I will only believe it when I see it. Besides, while a positive ruling in Greece would have bullish long-term implications, it would be a short-term overhang as a significant capital raise would be required to bring the mines online.

(Source: Bloomberg.com, Getty Images)

So why take profits on a stock with projected earnings growth of 400% next year? I believe the stock has priced in a good chunk of this growth with the stock trading at a P/E ratio of 70 currently based on this year's earnings estimates of $0.14. While this P/E ratio will drop to 15 if the company can meet estimates of $0.77 for FY-2020, I am skeptical of these projections currently. The company has a history of over-promising and under-delivering, and I'm not sure that their guidance of 500,000 ounces plus at $850/oz all-in sustaining costs is doable next year. Let's take a look at the technical picture to give an additional rationale for the current timing for taking some profits.

Looking at the weekly chart below, we can see that the stock has run up into a significant past resistance level where it gapped down from in late 2017. This resistance level at $9.70 is unlikely to be broken on the first test, and we have another resistance level in the form of a multi-year downtrend line that comes in at $10.00. I would be shocked if the stock got through these levels on a monthly close to finish Q3. Typically, areas where a stock has seen a breakaway gap down from a prior support level, this level acts as formidable resistance when it returns here. I expect there are many investors that bought this gap down that will be happy to get out at a profit after what was a dismal 18 months in the red.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Zooming out, we can see how significant this downtrend line has been over the past several years, and we are now testing this level yet again. Previous rallies to this area have not been kind to the stock, and sellers have shown up almost immediately. The downtrend line comes into play at the $10.00 area, which is also a psychological resistance level.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Finally, on a daily chart, we can see that the stock is extended 30% above its 50-day moving average and over 110% above its 200-day moving average. This is generally when most momentum stocks will begin to run out of gas, and I wouldn't expect this to be any different for Eldorado Gold. The first critical support level if the stock does pullback is the 50-day moving average which currently sits near $7.50 (green line) and will be at the $8.00 level by the end of September.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Things are certainly looking up for Eldorado Gold from an earnings growth standpoint, and the company now has a producing tier-1 asset in their portfolio. These are positive developments and certainly pulls the company out of the bottom 5% of gold producers where it previously belonged. However, the company is still inferior compared to its peers with higher costs than the industry average at $950/oz AISC and operates in inferior jurisdictions. This rally in the stock may look like it has put Eldorado Gold back in a bull market, but the stock is running up into a significant resistance level between $9.70 - $10.00. For this reason, from a tactical standpoint, I see this as an opportune time for traders and investors to take some profits. If the company can deliver on estimates of $0.77 in EPS for FY-2020, the stock is still cheap at current levels. However, with the company currently trading at a P/E ratio of over 70 and still being a laggard in its industry, I see it as having gone too far too fast in the short term, and being susceptible to a correction. While I would not short the stock given its positive momentum, if I was long, I would be using this rally to sell off at least half of my position above $9.50.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.