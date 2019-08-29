JD.com: Turnaround Picks Up Momentum

Executive Summary:

I had been incredibly bearish on JD.com (JD) for a considerable amount of time, up to and including Q1 2019. But this last quarter marked a noticeable inflection point for JD.com.

Given the large number of private messages I have received from JD.com shareholders asking me for my point of view on the stock, I thought it would be reasonable to publicly lay them out.

On balance, JD.com has turned a corner, there are signs of improvements, but, for me, personally, it remains a nudge overvalued considering its business model and potential risks and volatile free cash flows.

Background To Chinese Stocks

Before getting stuck into JD.com's recent quarterly performance, let's appreciate just how volatile the past two years have been for JD.com's shares. When investing in 'China' was in vogue, back in 2017, it appeared that Chinese stocks could do no wrong.

Most investors and analysts salivated over China's emerging middle class in big cities. For example, Alibaba's (BABA) Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai pointing to this number being approximately 300 million.

For Wall Street, this sort of growth numbers was just too high to be ignored. As such, JD.com saw its shares rally from approximately $25 per share in 2016 to an all-time high of $50 over the next two short years. The Amazon of China it was touted.

Then, the China bubble was popped by trade tensions. At which point, not only did investors became more discerning over which Chinese companies to invest but JD.com actually also saw its share price collapse by more than 50% - round-tripping.

But what of JD.com going forward?

Q2 2019 Results: Stabilizing?

My main contention over avoiding JD.com was based on its weak free cash flow capabilities (more on this later) and an unstable revenue growth line.

However, the above graph demonstrably proves that including Q3 2019's guidance, throughout the last five quarters, JD.com's top-line mostly oscillated around a tightly bound 22-25% revenue growth range. Does this mean that JD.com's revenue growth rates have stabilized? If that were the case, there is the argument to be made that the bulls are right, and JD.com is indeed a great investment potential.

Strong Progress On Profit Margins

CEO Richard Liu felt vindicated, highlighting to investors on the call that JD.com's whole business model was reliant on it reaching a certain size, and that once the size was crossed, economies of scale would allow JD.com's profit margins to outshine those of any offline retailer.

As such, this quarter saw JD.com's fulfillment expenses grow by 11%, which was less than JD.com's top-line growth. In other words, there was positive leverage for JD.com as its enhanced logistics capacity utilization and staff productivity allowed JD.com's fulfillment expense ratio compressed to 6.1% - the lowest since its IPO five years ago.

Down the road, on the back of these results, JD.com's management felt they had a clear line of sight to year-end 2019, and that JD.com's non-GAAP profit margins should finish 2019 higher than the 1.4% seen at its historical peak of 2017.

Valuation - Insufficient Margin Of Safety

Now, here is the other issue I consistently have had with JD.com's valuation.

On the face of it, it appears that JD.com is trading in the bargain basement. Not only is it cheaper than Amazon (AMZN) by a significant stretch, with Amazon's P/Sales ratio as high as 3.6x versus JD.com's P/Sales ratio of only 0.6x, but it is also cheaper than other large Chinese companies too, which have some of the same overreaching risk-themes.

However, unlike its peers, JD.com's ability to generate stable free cash flows are simply too unpredictable. For instance, in Q2 2018, its free cash flow was RMB 13.1 billion ($1.8 billion) and, in Q2 2019, it was RMB 18.3 billion ($2.5 billion), which appears to have been quite a jump.

On further analysis, it can be seen that this quarter's free cash flow benefitted from a cash infusion from the net disposal of logistics facilities and real estate properties.

A similar capex cash infusion happened in Q1 2019, so, for H1 2019, capex was actually a small positive figure compared with the RMB 4.0 billion ($500 million) cash usage in the same period a year ago.

Will JD.com's free cash flow continue to benefit from real estate disposals? Ultimately, it is difficult to ascertain just how much free cash flow JD.com is capable of generating and paying up $45 billion market cap for this amount of uncertainty might be a nudge too high.

The Bottom Line

If JD.com's growth rates can continue to remain in 20% to 25% range, I believe the market is not expecting this sort of stability from the company.

The problem is, if JD.com's growth rates were to diminish, it would not have stable free cash flow to hold up its valuation, and shareholders could once again see its shares sell-off once more.

