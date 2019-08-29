U.S. - China Trade War Is Likely To Continue Through The 2020 U.S. President Election

China is pursuing a path of world domination, and President Trump’s trade war is an attempt to stop it. For these reasons, I do not expect a trade agreement to be signed while Trump is president. The Chinese have much more to lose in the long-term by agreeing to Trump’s demands now. The U.S. does have leverage now, but the final solution depends on whether future U.S. leaders will continue to fight the trade war.

Belt and Road “Initiative” (BRI)

Li Keqiang, Premier of China, argued during his keynote speech of the Boao Forum (the Chinese Davos) in the spring of 2014, that “the international [ﬁnancial and political] architecture faces new adjustments... [and since] the global recovery has been a slow and difficult process and growth remains lackluster, China is ready to intensify consultations with relevant parties in and outside Asia on the preparations for the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).” China would become the largest investor, providing the bulk of the $100 billion start-up capital. Many of the heads of state of the Boao Forum were interested to sign-up as members since infrastructure spending fell 50% short of the $900 billion per year needed in Asia (excluding China) to produce infrastructure-driven economic growth.

The Chinese government refers to the initiative “a bid to enhance regional connectivity and embrace a brighter future.” However, it has been suggested that the project is to extend Chinese influence, at the expense of the U.S., for Chinese dominance in global affairs with a China-centered trading network. Some consider the project to be “debt trap diplomacy.”

Made in China 2025

This is a strategic plan to upgrade the manufacturing capabilities of Chinese industries to producing higher valued products and services and away from producing cheap, low value products based on low cost labor. The plan focuses on high-tech fields, such as the following industries: pharmaceutical, automotive, aerospace, IT, semiconductors and robotics.

For companies which want products manufactured in China, they must sign forced transfer agreements, to share trade secrets. Chinese companies then copy and manufacture similar products using their cheap labor and manufacturing capabilities.

Trade Balances

The U.S. imported $3.1 trillion in goods and services in 2018 and exported $2.6 trillion. The trade deficit was $621 billion.

The U.S. trade deficit with China was $419 billion in 2018, 67% of the total deficit. Given trade deficits, the U.S. owes China $1.13 trillion.

Leverage

President Trump has demanded that China stop stealing the intellectual property of American companies. He believes he has leverage using tariffs because the U.S. imports far more Chinese products than does China import U.S. products. And so, China will lose any trade war.

The Chinese presumably believe that they have leverage because the U.S. political system requires a presidential election every four years, and President Trump may not be re-elected in a year. And worst case, he will be president just four more years after that.

If China believes that the benefit of stealing American intellectual property is worth the short-term pain, they will not sign an agreement to end the practice. As long as Trump believes that the practice is grossly unfair to the economic future of the U.S., he will not agree to a settlement either.

There are two additional possibilities. Trump has hinted that he may require American companies to get out of China. Such a threat could potentially reduce China’s capacity to copy U.S.-designed products, though they would still be capable of reverse-engineering them.

A second is that Trump’s successor(S) may also see the merit of his point of view, following suit. Such a development could potentially be a game-changer in the negotiations.

Conclusions

The stand-off between the U.S. and China is about future world economic domination. Therefore, I do not believe this issue is going to be settled prior to the 2020 presidential election. Trump will use revenues from the tariffs to help out exporters (farmers) hurt by China’s tariffs on U.S. goods.

I would not be surprised to see Trump move more aggressively on the notion of preventing American companies from continuing to operate in China to limit China’s theft of American trade secrets.

Risks of U.S. and world economic recession will continue to plague equity markets. And the risk of recession, and its impact on world oil demand, is very likely to continue to haunt oil market prices.

