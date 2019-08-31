Glencore: Looking At The Tax-Free 7.4% Dividend Yield

The capital reserves on the balance sheet are sufficient to keep the dividend tax free for the next 11-12 years (and longer, if it continues to buy back stock).

Rather than declaring an additional dividend, Glencore is spending $2B on share buybacks, a good move as its share price is quite low now.

Glencore's H1 was relatively weak, but the company continues to generate enough cash flow to fund the sustaining capex, growth capex and its minimum dividend.

Introduction

It has been a while since I discussed Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) here on Seeking Alpha. As the company is part of the Nest Egg Portfolio, I figured it was about time to have another look at the commodity giant. Due to its diversified and integrated asset base, I feel the company is an excellent candidate to gain exposure to a wide range of commodities. Nobody likes commodities right now, so maybe this is the perfect time to add to the position now the blood appears to be running in the streets.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Despite its $37B market capitalization and worldwide presence, Glencore does not have a full US listing. And although its OTC listings are relatively liquid, I’d still recommend to use the London Stock Exchange to trade in Glencore’s shares. The ticker symbol in London is GLEN, and with an average daily volume of 41 million shares, it should definitely be anyone’s preferred trading place. And although its share price is listed in pence, the company does report its financial results in US dollar, and I will use that currency throughout this article – unless indicated otherwise.

Source: company presentation

The financial results were a bit light in the first semester

Glencore’s main commodity (in terms of EBITDA contribution) in the first half of the year was its coal division where production increased by approximately 10% to 68 million tonnes. While the coal price remained relatively stable around $46/t (compared to $47/t in 2018), the operating margin decreased to $32/t due to higher production costs. Notwithstanding the 20% margin decrease, the coal division still contributed $2.1B in EBITDA to the consolidated results.

Source: company presentation

The second largest contributor still is the copper division (although the importance of this segment will very likely decrease now Glencore is planning to cut its copper production in Zambia and the DRC, see later). It’s remarkable how Africa now no longer is the low-cost destination it used to be. The production costs on a consolidated basis were $1.58 per pound, but the copper assets outside of Africa were producing at less than half the average production cost: Just 72 cents per pound. Keeping this in mind, it’s understandable why Glencore isn’t too keen on continuing its African copper output if it barely makes any money on the output.

Source: Half-year update

The total revenue in the first half of the year was $107B which is just 1% lower than last year’s H1 revenue. Despite this, the pre-tax income decreased by 85% to $519M, but this was predominantly due to an $800M increase in the impairment charges and a $345M lower income from associates and joint ventures. But even if we would adjust the pre-tax income for these two elements, it would still have come in approximately 50% lower than last year.

Nobody can be happy with an attributable net income of US$226M (or $0.02 per share) compared to the $2.78B in the first half of last year. But before starting to panic, let’s first check up on the cash flow statements to see which role the non-cash expenses played in the greater scheme of things.

The operating cash flow from operating activities was $5.41B, but we still need to deduct the $677M in taxes, $802M in net interest expenses, $232M in payments to non-controlling interests and $136M in lease payments. On the other hand, we also need to add the $447M in incoming dividends from associates and joint ventures back to the equation. This results in an adjusted operating cash flow of $4B. Sufficient to cover the $2.1B in capital expenditures, resulting in a free cash flow result of approximately $1.9B.

Even if we would assume a full-year operating cash flow of around $7.5B (indicating the H2 cash flow will be 10% lower than in H1 on the back of lower dividend payments from investees), Glencore would still generate a sufficient amount of cash to cover its planned $5B in capex (which includes $1.4B in growth capex). This also means the $2B "base" dividend/distribution (see later) remains safe while there's an additional buffer of approximately half a billion dollars.

Source: company presentation

So while I fully agree the H1 performance was uninspiring, Glencore is still generating enough cash flow to meet its commitments.

Shutting down a DRC cobalt mine: Playing a game of chicken, or bluffing?

When Glencore announced its financial results over the first half of the year, the company also confirmed it’s planning to shut down the large Mutanda copper-cobalt mine in the DRC. Cobalt prices have plummeted by almost 75% in the past year or so, and Glencore says the mine is no longer viable.

Given the aggressive decline of cobalt prices, Glencore’s reasoning may be acceptable. But as The Africa Report mentions, it also could be a bargaining tactic with the DRC which plans to hike the mining taxes once again. By shutting down the Mutanda mine and depriving the government from in excess of $600M in taxes (the mine paid $626M in taxes to the DRC government in 2018, although this was based on a higher cobalt price so the current tax contribution would very likely be substantially lower) could help the company to negotiate a specific tax deal for its other DRC mines.

Source: company presentation

Surprisingly, Glencore also is keeping all 3,000 employees on the payroll for the time being (according to The Telegraph) which is an interesting move. It could indicate Glencore has plans to restart the mine sooner rather than later and wants to make sure its laborers remain on stand-by. But there may also be negative consequences as it may be tough to incentivize staff again to actually work for their money once the mine will be reopened.

But of course, it’s still possible Glencore’s shrewd CEO isn’t trying to get the DRC government back to the negotiation table and it’s still possible the closure is indeed based on the lower cobalt price. After all, Glencore did the exact same thing a few years ago when it mothballed a relatively large zinc mine to remove the oversupply on the zinc market. Yes, this did hurt Glencore on a short-term basis but on a longer-term basis its other zinc mines were subsequently able to benefit from the higher zinc price and the combined profits from those operations and losses from keeping a mine on care and maintenance were higher than what would have occurred if Glencore would have kept all its mines open.

Considering the Mutanda mine represents approximately 20% of the world’s cobalt output, Glencore may simply be repeating what it did before in the zinc space: shutting down one mine to bring the supply/demand ratio back in balance, allowing it to harvest the benefits of a higher cobalt price at its other mines while the valuable rock remains in the ground at Mutanda (for the time being).

The dividend

In the first half of the year, Glencore declared US$2.7B on the base distribution (as it’s technically a capital repayment, Glencore prefers to call it a distribution rather than a dividend. I will use both words in this article) payable over FY 2018 which represents US$0.20 per share (payable in 2 tranches of US$0.10) but shareholders shouldn’t expect special dividends as Glencore confirmed it’s currently favoring share buybacks over paying dividends.

And that makes a lot of sense as the company’s stock is on sale now. Despite the weak first semester, Glencore remains very attractively priced due to the recent decrease of its share price. Approximately $1.1B of the $2B share buyback authorization already has been used, and I’m expecting Glencore to immediately deploy the remaining $900M as at the current exchange rate, Glencore’s shares are worth US$2.75 and $900M and this should allow Glencore to repurchase approximately 300M shares at the current share price.

Source: company presentation

A solid move as this would further reduce the net share count from 13.5 billion shares (14.586B shares outstanding minus 1.035B shares owned by the company) to 13.2B shares. Repurchasing a combined 625M shares (including the 322M shares that have been repurchased in the first semester) would save the company $125M per year on dividend payments.

Also keep in mind Glencore is paying these dividends as capital repayments, and as such, they are completely exempt from the Swiss dividend withholding tax and this makes the dividends obviously more appealing. Glencore has 30B CHF left on its balance sheet that would qualify for the tax-free capital repayment. Using the expected reduced share count of 13.2B shares and the $0.20 annual base dividend, Glencore would be able to continue to pay its dividends on a tax free basis for the next 11 years.

And that’s why long-term shareholders should prefer the share buybacks over special dividends. The more shares Glencore is able to repurchase, the longer they will be able to benefit from the tax-free status of the dividend.

Applying the current GBP/USD exchange rate of 1.225, the US$0.20 dividend represents approximately 16.3 pence per share, for a tax-free dividend yield of almost 7.5%. The next ex-dividend date will be Sept. 4 for the London listing, and the $0.10 will be payable on Sept. 24.

Source: company press release

Investment thesis

Yes, the first semester wasn’t as good as what the market had widely been expecting, but volatility is inherent to the commodity markets and the commodity players. A large part of the low net income was caused by non-recurring charges, and most of those were non-cash items. Glencore has done a great job in cleaning up its balance sheet over the past 3-4 years and appears to be fully prepared for some weak quarters and years.

The decision to keep the dividend stable at just the base rate is a solid move and I fully support management’s decision to aggressively repurchase stock, and I think it’s realistic to assume Glencore will repurchase 600-650M shares this year, reducing the share count by almost 5%. That’s a sizable buyback and could have a snowball effect as the lower share count also will reduce the cash outflow related to dividends which could subsequently be used for debt reduction or more buybacks.

These aren’t the best times for commodity companies, but I have added 300 shares of Glencore at 2.24 GBP (or 2.47 EUR per share using the current GBP/EUR exchange rate of 1.104) to the Nest Egg Portfolio. This will reduce the cash position by 751 EUR. I also will add a few more shares to my personal portfolio.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO! Take advantage of the TWO WEEK FREE TRIAL PERIOD and kick the tires!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLCNF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.