Pembina Pipeline Corporation: Getting Bigger And Better

Pembina began paying dividends in 1997 and has raised its dividend for eight consecutive years, with a three-year dividend growth rate of 7.6% and a five-year growth rate of 6.5%.

Pembina's proven business model is based on low-risk financial and operating principles, with a strong balance sheet, a prudent approach to capital allocation and an investment-grade credit rating.

The core investment thesis for Pembina is attractive, with its solid, long-term visible growth prospects driven by its diversified asset base. All of Pembina's assets are low-risk, long-term energy infrastructure.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) (TSX:PPL) is one of 42 of the S&P/TSX 60 companies - an index of 60 of the largest companies in Canada - that are interlisted on both the Canadian and U.S. exchanges. In the case of Pembina, it is dual-listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, where its 90-day average daily trading volume is 1.38 million shares, and the New York Stock Exchange, where its 90-day average daily volume 546,49 shares, for a trading volume differential ratio of 2.53.

Given the higher trading volume on the TSX and the fact that the company reports its financial results in Canadian dollars, I have used the Toronto Stock Exchange and Canadian currency in this article, unless otherwise noted.

Source: Pembina Pipeline Corporation IR website

Before I flesh out the investment thesis for Pembina Pipeline, first a brief description of the company. Calgary-based Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading transportation and midstream service provider that has been serving North America's energy industry for 65 years. On October 1, 2010, Pembina completed its conversion from an income trust to a corporation pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Alberta Business Corporations Act.

Pembina has been serving the North American oil and gas industry for more than 60 years. The company's assets in North Dakota include the Vantage pipeline system, a recently constructed, 700-kilometer, 50,000 barrel per day, high vapor-pressure pipeline that originates in Tioga, North Dakota and terminates near Empress, Alberta. Vantage provides long-term, fee-for-service cash flow and strategic access to the prolific and growing North Dakota Bakken play for future natural gas liquids (NGL) opportunities.

Pembina's primary assets

Source: Pembina Pipeline 2018 Annual Report on Form 40-F

Pembina is an integrated midstream energy infrastructure company operating primarily in Western Canada and North Dakota, highlighted by its pipeline network of more than 9,000 kilometers of conventional hydrocarbon pipelines, together with 1,650 kilometers of heavy oil and oil sands pipelines. The Company also owns gas gathering and processing facilities, an oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics business, a growing export terminals business and is currently constructing a petrochemical facility to convert propane into polypropylene.

Pembina's integrated assets and commercial operations along the majority of the hydrocarbon value chain allow it to offer a full spectrum of midstream and marketing services to the energy sector. Pembina is active in identifying new opportunities to connect hydrocarbon production to new demand locations through the development of infrastructure that extend its service offering further along the hydrocarbon value chain. These new developments should contribute to ensuring that hydrocarbons produced in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the other basins where Pembina operates can reach the highest value markets throughout the world.

The core investment thesis for Pembina is attractive because of its solid, long-term visible growth, which is driven by its diversified asset base. Substantially all of Pembina's assets are low-risk, long-term contracted energy infrastructure.

Source: company investor relations website

Pembina delivered record results in 2018. The results underpin my positive thesis on the company; namely, that its assets are positioned to deliver steady cash flow through long-term contracting, with Pembina's broad geographic footprint driving further potential for attractive growth initiatives.

Pembina's most notable financial achievement in 2018 was breaking through the high-end of its full-year guidance, with adjusted EBITDA reaching $2.84 billion. Contributing to this record figure was the full-year contribution from the $10-billion in assets from Pembina's acquisition of Veresen in a friendly combined cash and stock deal, which it completed in October 2017, plus new assets placed into revenue-generating service following Pembina's flawless execution on its large-scale 2017 capital program.

The combined Pembina-Veresen operation is an important player in all aspects of wholesale energy processing and transport in large parts of Canada and the United States. It gives Pembina access to Veresen's stake in the Alliance Pipeline System, the major export conduit from Northeastern British Columbia to Chicago. Dominion Bond Rating Services (DBRS) maintained Pembina's the Issuer Rating at BBB (high) and the company's Preferred Shares at Pfd-3 following the acquisition.

In addition to the Alliance Pipeline System, with Veresen, Pembina is now particularly dominant in the Montney, Duvernay and Deep Basin shale developments along the Alberta-British Columbia border, where it operates gathering networks, gas plants and other facilities that strip propane, butane and other fuels from gas liquids produced in the burgeoning plays where many of the world's largest energy companies have amassed assets and plan to deploy billions of dollars, accelerating drilling as commodity prices recover.

Pembina and Veresen both provide pipeline, storage and processing infrastructure used by oil and gas producers, but their geographic and product profiles are complementary. Pembina is predominantly a liquids company, Veresen was predominantly a gas company. Now the combined unit can bring both service offerings to its customers.

With the deal, there is also more near-term growth opportunities than either company could achieve separately because of Pembina's financial strength and the location of Veresen's operational base. The plays you serve matter - especially in lower commodity price environments - because it is the most prolific and economic areas that will continue to grow and be developed. And that where these businesses sit.

As a result, Pembina delivers safe and stable income. The majority of Pembina's 2019 earnings will come from long-term contracted operations that are less susceptible to commodity prices, throw off stable cash flows and contribute to most of the company's growth. Growth initiatives - both organic and through judicious acquisitions - will continue to build the rate base. This, coupled with the company's current reasonable valuation, makes the stock a solid defensive investment.

A Future in Fracking

The shale revolution in Western Canada is really just getting under way. The Duvernay, in central Alberta, which is a shale play, only recently went commercial, while the Montney, straddling northern Alberta and British Columbia, is in its early stages. The Montney is technically a formation of siltstone, a more porous rock. Drilling and extraction techniques are the same, however, and many in the industry use the term shale for both.

Canadian producers and global oil majors are increasingly exploring the Duvernay and Montney formations, which could rival the most prolific U.S. shale fields. Canada is the first country outside the United States to see large-scale development of shale resources, which already account for more than 10% of total Canadian oil output.

Canada offers many of the same advantages that spurred oil firms to launch the shale revolution in the United States: numerous private energy firms with appetite for risk; deep capital markets; infrastructure to transport oil; low population in regions that contain shale reserves; and plentiful water to pump into shale wells.

Together, the Duvernay and Montney formations in Canada hold marketable resources estimated at 500 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 20 billion barrels of natural gas liquids and 4.5 billion barrels of oil. Canada's shale output currently stands at about 335,000 barrels per day (bpd). Output should grow to 420,000 bpd within a decade. And the pace of output growth could quicken and the estimated size of the resources could rise as activity picks up and knowledge of the fields improves.

The Alliance Pipeline System (Source Google Images)

Capital Growth Opportunities

Pembina now has more tools in its toolbox to work with its customers, helping them fully develop their assets. The company is currently in the process of commissioning more than $750 million of new projects, including its Phase IV and Phase V Peace Pipeline expansions, its Burstall Storage facility and its Redwater cogeneration facility, which should come into service in the next few weeks. When combined with the Phase VII expansion announced in November 2018, Pembina has signed firm contracts for more than 160,000 incremental barrels per day of firm contracts.

In January of this year, Pembina announced the $500 million Phase VIII expansion of its Peace Pipeline system, which will accommodate additional customer demand in the Montney area by debottlenecking constraints, accessing downstream capacity and further enhancing product segregation on the system. Phase VIII will consist of new 10-inch and 16-inch pipelines in the Gordondale to La Glace corridor to enhance NGL delivery into the Edmonton area and is supported by 10-year contracts with significant take-or-pay provisions. It is expected to be placed into service in stages starting in 2020 through the first half of 2022.

Pembina's continued ability to secure long-term, take-or-pay contracts to expand its liquids pipeline system demonstrates the value of its existing pipeline footprint to deliver cost-effective, incremental system expansions. With many Western Canada Sedimentary Basin gas producers facing pressure on netbacks, Pembina's ability to provide cost-effective egress should result in future system expansion activity as well.

Pembina to Acquire Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. and Certain KML Assets

On August 21st of this year, Pembina announced that it was acquiring both Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. (OTCPK:KMLGF) and and the U.S. portion of the Cochin Pipeline system, a key condensate pipeline, from Kinder Morgan Inc. for a total purchase price of approximately $4.35 billion - a deal that will bolster Pembina's position in the high-demand oil storage and transport business.

Pembina is acquiring transport and storage operations, largely backed by long-term contracts that shield it from the vagaries of commodity-price swings. The midstream business has been a bright spot in an energy industry that has been under severe pressure because of tight capacity to move oil and gas to markets outside Canada.

Pembina is buying Kinder Morgan Canada for $2.3-billion and the Cochin Pipeline for $2.05-billion. The 2,900 kilometer-long pipeline is a key import artery for the condensate used to blend with bitumen from the oil sands so it can be transported to market. The line carries condensate to Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, from Riga, Michigan, for blending with bitumen from the oil sands so it can flow in pipelines. The valuation seems fair; they are definitely good assets.

Source: Pembina Pipeline Corp.

For Houston-based Kinder Morgan Inc., the sale marks its exit from Canada after it sold its largest asset - the Trans Mountain oil pipeline - to the Canadian government last year for $4.5-billion. This followed a formal process to seek buyers for the majority-owned Canadian operation that ended in the spring after failing to attract acceptable proposals.

Kinder Morgan Canada's assets, including the Cochin pipeline, deliver attractive vertical integration opportunities for Pembina's existing midstream footprint. Given Pembina's history of successfully realizing low-capital cost and revenue synergies as well as returns from more intensive capital projects, I believe that the market will likely view the strategic rationale for the acquisition positively.

Pembina is acquiring the assets for about 14.5x 2019E EBITDA, adjusted for a contractual step down that is expected to occur in 2020. However Pembina sees $50 million of incremental run-rate EBITDA from revenue synergies that require "nominal capital investment" which would bring the multiple down to about 12.6x EBITDA. Further, Pembina highlighted the potential for an additional $50 million of annual run-rate EBITDA from expansion opportunities.

Pembina stated that the first $50 million of incremental run-rate EBITDA would be driven by revenue synergies. In addition, Kinder Morgan Canada's forecast includes $35 million of Selling, General & Administrative Expense (SG&A) costs. A sizable portion of those expenses could be eliminated fairly quickly. Pembina has a long history of acquiring assets and realizing synergies and expanding via new projects that effectively reduce the multiple paid to below 10x. Further, Pembina's management has tended to be conservative with respect to guidance.

I positively view the strategic rationale behind the proposed transactions and believe that Pembina is well-positioned to realize upside optionality from a range of revenue and cost synergies that should in time justify the premium valuation paid for Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. and Cochin.

The acquisition is a strategic fit. The key assets that Pembina is acquiring through the two transactions include the crossborder Cochin pipeline, which moves condensate from the U.S. Midwest to Alberta; the crude oil storage and terminalling business in Edmonton; crude oil by rail export terminals in Edmonton; and the Vancouver Wharves facility.

The assets are largely underpinned by long-term, fee-for-service contracts with investment grade counterparties, and should broadly support performance against the company's financial guardrails. Importantly, the acquired assets will be accretive to the company's overall share of EBITDA generated by take-or-pay contracts.

The majority of Kinder Morgan's assets integrate nicely within Pembina's existing midstream footprint. Specifically, the Cochin pipeline, as well as the oil storage assets in Edmonton, are in particular a strategic fit. The Cochin pipeline moves condensate from the U.S. Midwest into Alberta, with the ability to connect with Pembina's Canadian Diluent Hub to enhance the company's service offering.

"Pipe in the ground" provides future optionality to re-purpose or reverse the pipeline if there is a commercial demand, whether that be to export crude oil from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest or to turn Cochin back into a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) - such as propane - export service, which could possibly drive connectivity with Pembina's Redwater, Aux Sable and Sarnia assets.

Acquisition Expands Pembina's Service Offerings

Source: Pembina website

Pembina remains committed to its BBB credit rating and is comfortable with the transaction structure based on the discussions that the company has had with the credit rating agencies.

With sentiment towards Canadian energy being so weak, I believe that upside in the share price is more likely to materialize once the transaction closes and the EBITDA upside becomes clearer to analysts and investors. In the meantime, there may be some pressure on the shares from merger arbitrage trading as well as residual concerns related to the equity overhang from KMI eventually disposing of its Pembina shares.

The deal is the second occurrence in a week that shows heightened interest in Canadian energy infrastructure as the industry struggles to move supplies to the United States and other markets because of delays to major pipeline proposals. Inter Pipeline Ltd., a rival of Pembina that operates a network of regional pipelines, said last week that it had been approached by an unnamed suitor, although it was not in talks to sell the company.

The Canadian government made yet another announcement on Wednesday of this week that it is resuming the contentious expansion of Trans Mountain between Alberta and the B.C. coast, despite opposition from some West Coast Indigenous communities and environmental groups. This is one of a number of much-delayed projects aimed at allowing new access to markets. Kinder Morgan sold it to the federal government after years of legal and regulatory challenges to the expansion project.

Pembina chief executive officer Michael (Mick) Dilger did not rule out an eventual bid for the operation, saying it would fit well with its strategy of getting its customers' products to end-markets. However, he stressed that Pembina is wary of the likely controversy that the $7.4-billion expansion would attract.

"Could we successfully own and operate that asset? I would say that we are uniquely qualified to do that, but we've got a lot of other things that are going our way and we don't want to submerge our entire management team, or subject our entire organization and reputation to all the noise that this entails. But strategically, for sure, it's in scope," he said.

Analysts have increased their 2020 estimates to reflect the transaction, moving the consensus 2020 ACFFO/share estimate from $4.92 to $5.03, on the assumption that the transaction closes in early 2020. (2019 estimates are unchanged.) That is, the transaction will be modestly accretive to ACFFO/share in the first year based on no revenue synergies and a very modest amount of General and Administrative (G&A) synergies - $4 million to $8 million. From a leverage perspective, analysts expect a modest increase in net debt/EBITDA in 2020 to 3.7x, up from 3.5x.

Solid Q2 2019 Results Across the Board

Pembina delivered strong second quarter 2019 results, reporting quarterly adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $765 million, versus analysts' consensus estimate of $716 million. This was a $65 million or a 9% increase over the second quarter of 2018. Quarterly results were driven by period-over-period increases in the pipeline and facilities division, as a result of new assets being placed into service, as well as increased terminalling and storage revenues.

Adjusted cash flow from operations per share (ACFFO/share) was $1.08, which was ahead of analysts' consensus estimate of $1.01. The more modest variance relative to EBITDA was largely due to higher-than-expected cash taxes.

Based on the year-to-date results and Pembina's outlook for the remainder of 2019, the company noted that it remains "on track" to meet its adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $2.85 billion to $3.05 billion. While Pembina noted certain headwinds for the second half of 2019; for example, lower commodity prices, recall that Pembina had a solid first half in 2018 as well, but did not adjust its guidance upwards until the end of the third quarter of that year.

Major Projects Remain On-Budget

Pembina's project portfolio is generally tracking on-time and on-budget. Although there has been some minor budget creep in a few projects, including the Prince Rupert Export Terminal and the Phase VI Peace Pipeline Expansion, overall project economics and timelines remain on-track. In addition, the major Phase VII Peace Pipeline Expansion is tracking under budget.

The company is in the midst of constructing about $3 billion of capital projects. Some of the larger initiatives under way include:

The Phase VII Peace Pipeline Expansion, a $950-million project with a mid-2021 in-service, trending under budget; and

The Phase VIII Peace Pipeline Expansion, a $500 million project with in-service in phases from 2020 through the first half of 2022, which is also trending on budget.

Together with its joint partner, Kuwait's Petrochemical Industries Co., a 50/50 joint venture integrated propane dehydrogenation plant and polypropylene (PDH/PP) upgrading facility northeast of Edmonton. This is a $2.5-billion project with an in-service date of mid-2023, which is trending on budget.

Polypropylene is a lightweight, durable, and versatile thermoplastic polymer that is used in a wide variety of applications, including consumer packaging and containers, automobile components, Canadian currency, and textiles. It is the second-most commonly used polymer globally, and global demand is growing at a faster rate than GDP. It has many desirable properties, including a high melting point, non-reactivity, no water or mold absorption, rigidity, resistance to heat cracking and stress, and non-toxicity, while also being fully recyclable.

The Western Canada Sedimentary Basin will provide long-term feedstock of propane for the facility. Pembina has a leading position as a transporter of propane and other natural gas liquids through its existing and expanding infrastructure in northwestern Alberta and northeastern B.C. into Pembina's Redwater facility, which is the largest NGL fractionation complex in the area.

There will also be potential synergies between the PDH/PP facility and Pembina's infrastructure footprint. The project may also result in new opportunities for Pembina to invest further into its core infrastructure upstream of the facility, including additional gas processing, pipeline extensions and expansions, and NGL fractionation and terminalling.

The expected gross capital cost is $4.5 billion, which includes $4.0 billion for the PDH/PP plant and $0.5 billion for supporting facilities. Pembina's net investment is expected to be $2.5 billion based on a 50% interest in the PDH/PP facility and 100% of the supporting facilities. The expected in-service date is mid-2023.

Pembina stated that it has secured almost 50% of the expected adjusted EBITDA for the project with third parties, with a weighted average length of 14 years, through long-term, primarily take-or-pay, fee-for-service and other similar commercial arrangements, with the majority of the customers being investment grade. The company expects the project to generate annual adjusted EBITDA of $275-350 million.

In addition, Pembina's extension into PDH/PP could present additional opportunities to invest capital into new high-return core projects further upstream of the PDH/PP project, including additional gas processing, pipeline extensions and expansions, and NGL fractionation and terminalling.

The plants will be located next to Pembina's Redwater fractionation complex, which extracts liquids such as propane, ethane and condensate from natural gas. They will consume about 23,000 barrels per day of propane and have nameplate capacity of 550,000 tons of polypropylene per year. Construction is expected to start this year. It is expected the project will come into service in stages from 2020 through the first half of 2022.

This project to turn propane into plastic will help deliver world prices to landlocked western Canadian oil and gas producers. Sanctioning of the PDH/PP facility is the largest step taken to date by Pembina in executing on its strategy to secure global market prices for its customers' hydrocarbons produced in western Canada, and provides another platform for future growth for Pembina. The plants' plastic pellets will be sent by rail and shipping containers to manufacturers around the world to be turned into recyclable products used in automobiles, medical devices, food packaging and home electronic appliances.

Source: Company reports

As part of its second-quarter commentary, Pembina highlighted that it continues to experience "strong customer demand for incremental services." Specifically, the company highlighted recently executed contracts for term extension and increased volume obligations at its Saturn deep-cut processing plant. The agreements include gas processing, NGL transportation, as well as fractionation and marketing services.

I look for thematic investment opportunities. A number of my earlier articles for Seeking Alpha have centered on such opportunities, which seek to capitalize on long-term secular trends. Unlike cyclical trends, secular trends operate independently of markets and are typically disruptive, upsetting the fundamental characteristics of a particular industry. I believe that the growing demand for clean energy is one such secular trend, and it helps shape Pembina's strategy. The rise of renewable power results in the increased need for clean-burning, gas-fired power plants to backstop renewable power sources.

The abundant supply of natural gas in North America, driven by new technology, has increased interest in natural gas as an economical, clean‑burning fuel. As a result, the use of natural gas for power generation, as well as household and industrial uses, has increased significantly, providing opportunities across the company's business segments.

Pembina has a strong balance sheet, prudent approach to capital allocation and investment-grade credit rating.

Price Target

My base-case $56.00 per share price target, which represents 17% upside to yesterday's closing price of $47.83 per share is based on a 11.5x EV/EBITDA multiple applied to analysts' consensus 2020 estimate, plus $5.00 per share for commercially secured projects that are moving forward, but are not expected to fully contribute to 2020 results; for example, Phase VII; Phase VIII; Duvernay III; the Prince Rupert Terminal; and the Empress Extraction project, where Pembina is constructing fractionation and terminalling facilities at Empress, Alberta. This expansion is expected to add approximately 30 thousand barrels per day of propane-plus capacity to Pembina's Empress East system and is anticipated to be placed into service in late 2020; and, finally, a continued ramp-up in volumes on the conventional pipeline system.

The EV/EBITDA valuation, which is above the group average, reflects the high proportion of cash flow derived from the liquids pipeline business coupled with growth in the liquids system. My upside scenario of $64.00 per share reflects the potential for $5 billion of new infrastructure, which could materialize from the Duvernay Infrastructure agreement and a further expansion of the conventional pipeline system.

Chevron Canada is expanding the commercial development program on its Duvernay leases in west-central Alberta. The company has executed agreements with Pembina for additional midstream services to the agreements it previously announced. These agreements will increase the gross midstream capacity for Chevron's Duvernay development to 200 million cubic feet per day of natural gas, 10,000 barrels per day of propane-plus liquids and 50,000 barrels per day of condensate. Chevron has said that it considers the Duvernay one of the most promising shale opportunities on the continent.

Premium Assets

I expect Pembina's shares to outperform its peers for a number of reasons. First, I like Pembina's mostly fee-for-service or cost-of-service cash flows from primarily liquids infrastructure assets that deliver stable results, and support Pembina's premium valuation to some of its peers. The integrated nature of the assets from gas plants in the field connected to the crude and NGL pipeline systems that feed volumes into the Redwater terminal is an attractive footprint. This integrated footprint has already driven significant capital investment opportunities.

Pembina is primed for future dividend growth. Pembina began paying dividends in 1997 and has raised its dividend for eight consecutive years, with a three-year dividend growth rate of 7.59% and a five-year growth rate of 6.45%. I expect future growth at similar or slightly higher rate, resulting in a moderation in the payout ratio that would provide additional free cash flow to fund future growth initiatives with a lower reliance on the capital markets (or the DRIP) for funding.

Pembina suspended its Dividend Reinvestment Plan in March 2017. The company did so upon completion of the largest capital spending program in its history, complemented by the strength of its balance sheet. Pembina's capital projects are generally underpinned by long-term, fee-for-service contracts, which support the company's ability to internally fund new capital projects without further equity investment or diluting shareholder value.

Pembina's steady and growing dividend is one of the strongest ways it demonstrates its ongoing commitment to shareholders. Since its inception, Pembina has returned over $6.9 billion to its shareholders and has never reduced its dividend. Ensuring it can continue to deliver a sustainable and growing dividend to shareholders remains a top priority for the company.

Pembina believes it can fund $1 to $2 billion per year of capital spending without requiring common equity.

Investment Conclusion

Pembina is set to mark another major milestone next month, celebrating 65 years as a company. The company has grown from a single pipeline and a workforce of 30 people to 2,300 employees and a total enterprise value of some $37 billion.

Pembina is well-positioned to self-fund, through cash flow, its current capital plan and leverage its broad existing infrastructure to win new projects. The company's mostly fee-for-service or cost-of-service cash flows from primarily liquids infrastructure assets deliver stable results, which should continue to support its premium valuation to some of its peers.

The integrated nature of its assets, from gas plants in the field connected to the crude and NGL pipeline system that feeds volumes into Pembina's Redwater terminal, is an attractive system. The company has already seen this integrated footprint drive significant capital investment opportunities, which should continue.

Pembina is in an attractive financial position compared with any of its peers, with reasonable leverage at 3.5x debt/EBITDA and the ability to fund its entire current capital program, including the $2.5 billion portion of its PDH/PP project, through internally generated cash flows without issuing external common equity or reinstating its DRIP.

Given the factors outlined in this article, I expect Pembina to outperform its peers in terms of operational and share price performance. The company has mostly fee-for-service and cost-of-service cash flows from liquids infrastructure assets that deliver stable results, which should support the premium valuation relative to some of its peers.

Further potential catalysts include likely additional project announcements; for example, pipeline expansions; new gas plants to service the Montney and the Duvernay; additional volumes for the conventional pipeline system; increased Montney producer activity on the back of the sanctioning of the third-party LNG Canada project.

Potential Risks to Stock Rating and Price Target

While there is no such thing as a risk-free investment, Pembina's management has a strong track record of building a business that is relatively low risk and with high barriers to entry.

Specific risks to my stock rating and price target include lower-than-expected throughput on the pipeline systems, unknown and unanticipated regulatory intervention, the ability to complete new projects on time and on budget, operational issues, reduced margins in the midstream and marketing segment, concerns about future growth due to lower commodity prices, a material increase in long-term interest rates, and acquisitions and/or projects that fail to gain the confidence of investors.

Closing Thoughts

Disclosure: I am/we are long PPA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.