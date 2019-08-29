An Arbitrage Opportunity Around Sina And Weibo

SINA's market cap has been below its fair value calculated based on its holdings in Weibo, which serves as a sign of being undervalued.

Investment Thesis

Sina (NASDAQ:SINA), the largest and controlling shareholder of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB), has long been under its intrinsic value just based on its holdings of WB. Although a simple long position of SINA will likely be profitable, we proposed a paired trading strategy leveraging the arbitrage opportunity. Our backtest shows that a simple version of the strategy would have been profitable as the market has been trying to correct the fair value gap.

Relationship Between SINA and WB

SINA, one of China's oldest internet companies, hosts a network of news portals and apps. In 2014, it spun off its microblogging site Weibo - often called "China's Twitter" - in an IPO. SINA retained more than 50% ownership in Weibo at that time. Since the IPO, SINA gradually reduced its stake in Weibo to 46% (with 72% voting power) with two share distributions, each of which gave SINA shareholders a single share of Weibo for every 10 shares of SINA they held. Therefore, an investor who originally owned 100 shares of SINA would now own 20 extra shares of Weibo.

Despite the close relationship (or to be more precise, the direct controlling relationship) between SINA and WB, their price movements have been separated in the past few years:

Source: Seeking Alpha Price Comparison

Since 2016-2017, the price of WB and SINA has been moving away from each other, where WB has seen way larger price upside compared to SINA. Given that SINA is holding more than WB's outstanding shares, the difference in price movements represents an arbitrage opportunity.

In fact, SA authors have noticed the unjustifiable valuation gap since long ago:

Source: Seeking Alpha Summary Page

However, we do not think any of the strategies proposed here has been profitable (at least from an ad-hoc perspective). Simply putting a long position in SINA is not going to make you any money, as its share price has dropped more than 60% from its historical high in just one year:

Source: Yahoo Finance

There are many factors driving SINA's price depreciation, such as slowing earnings, trade war concerns, etc. The fact that SINA's valuation is already below most of its peers in China makes it an attractive target for anyone interested in making a bet on China now, like Ray Dalio.

Source: Seeking Alpha

However, we are not just proposing a simple long strategy; instead, we are proposing an Alpha strategy built around the arbitrage opportunity mentioned above.

A Paired Trading Strategy with SINA and WB

When we look at the fair value gap (defined as the true market cap subtracting the market cap calculated as added parts) for SINA, one thing that attracts our attention is that it didn't emerge from day 1 of WB's IPO. As shown in figure below, the gap (market cap of SINA subtracting 46% of WB's market cap) started emerging since mid-2017:

Source: Author's Calculation

The fair value gap kept expanding until around mid-2018, where the gap was as large as $5.5 billion, meaning that SINA's market cap is over $5 billion less of the value of its holdings in WB.

It's hard to explain why the gap existed, but one thing that we noticed is the expansion of the gap coincided with the period where the share price of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) nearly doubled from 2017 to 2018. As the "Chinese Twitter", WB also delivered strong financial results in this period, leading to significant share appreciation:

Source: WB's Seeking Alpha Earnings Page

On the other hand, SINA made no major progress in its other business lines, which easily led to decreasing interest from investors.

Although we are not able to tell what exactly caused the gap, we do notice that the gap has been shrinking ever since it topped in 2018. This means that the market has been trying to correct the arbitrage, though in a slow pace. This presents a paired trading opportunity for us: Long SINA and Short WB. This strategy can benefit from the correction in SINA's fair value gap and avoid exposure to market/industry/regional risk.

In fact, we have tested the strategy in a simple way:

Each week starting from mid-2017 (when meaningful gap showed up), we went long one share of SINA and shorted one share of WB on a weekly basis, and hold all the positions until today. The Profit & Loss (PnL) for each historical paired position and the cumulative PnL are shown below:

Source: Author's Calculation

Apparently, when the gap is still building up, our strategy didn't work (earlier paired positions suffered losses). Starting from 2018, when the gap started to shrink, we can see profitable paired positions up to the most recent weeks. The cumulative PnL reached about $300 as of today.

Please note that this is just a simple illustration of the paired trading strategy. There are a number of aspects to be optimized. For example, instead of just long and short same number of shares of each, we can calculate the optimal share numbers (based on risk neutral conditions). In addition, when taking into consideration borrowing costs, the strategy might be subject to changes as well. But you should get the idea by now.

Currently the gap is about $1.3 billion, which is still sizable considering the market cap of SINA is just about $2.8 billion. If we believe the gap will eventually vanish, then this strategy still has room for generating a sizable profit.

Conclusion

Overall, we find SINA to be undervalued based just on its holdings of WB's shares. Instead of a simple long strategy, we proposed a paired trading strategy, which leverages the narrowing fair value gap of SINA. This strategy is close to risk neutral as it is immune to systematic market movement.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.