Callon Petroleum: A Way Back To The Promised Land

Callon Petroleum (CPE) has had one of the better long-term oil and gas industry track records. However, the results of the last few years seem to indicate that management has lost its way. The proposed merger with Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) may be that path back to the "promised land" of industry greatness and the adulation of analysts. Right now, despite a lot of grousing about the deal throughout the market, the merger appears to be on-track to succeed. The reason for this may be the all-stock deal that gives Carrizo shareholders a chance to participate fully in a stock price recovery.

Stock Prices

Callon common has had lackluster returns for a few years.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website August 28, 2019

Much of the long-term stock price gain was achieved in 2014 before the big oil price dive at the end of 2015. From that peak in 2014, there was an approximate 50% gain to the next peak, and then really the stock price has been all downhill since. The stock price has now given up much of its long-term gains since the 2009-2010 period.

There was plenty of volatility that is typical for many oil and gas issues to allow traders to make gains on the short-term price volatility. The long-term growth record appears to be absent though. That is remarkable as this is one of the few companies not decimated by the big oil price decline at the end of 2015. Clearly, the common price declined. But the price climbed more than enough in 2016 to provide a decent gain.

Since 2016, the stock market has become disenchanted with this former market darling of the industry. It is actually not unusual for growing companies to hit "sticking points". There are universities out there with employees studying various corporate sizes to determine the most likely size when management has trouble with further growth. The merger may provide a viable way around that "sticking point".

Source: Seeking Alpha Website July 20, 2019

Similarly, the market is extremely upset that Carrizo stock has been in a long-term downtrend. The merger appears to happen at the bottom of that downtrend. Of course, the stock has since declined since all the complaints about the "bottom" surfaced. Even so Mr. Market is screaming that this deal is a steal for Carrizo shareholders. That will be up to the respective shareholders to decide when they vote on the merger. It should be noted that no other bidders have emerged that would undo this merger proposal.

What is likely to happen is that the combined company could achieve some scale and efficiencies that neither was able to achieve on their own. Therefore, the combined company could be more profitable and resume the growth record that Callon Petroleum had until recently.

Proposed Efficiencies

Callon is proposing some synergies that imply a very different operating company once the merger completes. That proposed strategy adds some risk but it also adds some additional rewards should the post-merger company succeeds.

Large mergers tend to be more risky and have less chance of success. However, the latest dives in both stock prices lessen the downside risk of failure.

Source: Callon Petroleum Slide Presentation Of The Proposed Merger July 15, 2019

By far the largest risk is that the general and administrative expense cutback succeeds. That particular proposal has far-reaching management implications from operating activities all the way through cash management. This management had better know what it is doing when such a sizable decrease is proposed. Not many companies in the industry can maintain such a low general and administrative rate per BOE.

Operational Benefits

Some of the other things such as the scheduling of rigs and crews appear far less risky. In fact, they actually make good sense and so appear readily achievable. The problem is that the general and administrative proposal may have more influence over the future of the merged company than all the other proposals put together.

Source: Callon Petroleum Slide Presentation Of The Proposed Merger July 15, 2019

There is a fair amount of profitability increase for the future company from the proposals above. Right now, the market appears to discount any improvements at all.

The all-stock deal does not increase debt though. So, financial measures will remain relatively conservative. That should allow the combined company adequate access to debt markets should the need arise. The increasing profitability from the proposals above should allow the combined company to grow more rapidly than when the two companies were separate.

Conclusion

In the meantime, the market continues to grouse over this merger. Neither side appears to be happy about the current price of the respective stocks. But this merger appears to provide a solid way back to the promised land of analyst adulation. When companies hit a growth "sticking point", a way must be found to resume growth. Until the merger proposal, there was nothing proposed except more of the same.

Mr. Market may not like the solution. But the steady as you go current results were certainly not satisfactory. This market loves a decent growth story. The merger gives the combined company a chance to resume the growth story that Callon once had.

On the other hand, the low stock price minimizes the price of failure. So, there is probably an asymmetric return. Even if the merger is called off, both prices would be likely to recover somewhat to provide a decent short-term return.

Therefore, the Carrizo stock provides a cheaper way to purchase Callon Petroleum. That can change at any time. The risk of loss of principal is probably lower than normal. Nearly any merger success should change the current market attitude to provide a decent long-term return.

Finances appear to be relatively unaffected by this merger because the deal is an all-stock deal. That would allow the post-merged company to shop for some future accretive deals.

For many of the reasons above, the stock of Carrizo appears to be more attractive as the stock price falls. "Buy straw hats in January" applies here. Not only is it January, but a full-blown snowstorm is underway. Value investing can be hard psychologically. But it is also very rewarding when the risks are in your favor.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

