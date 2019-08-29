Vireo Health International, Inc. (VREOF) CEO Kyle Kingsley on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vireo Health International, Inc. (OTCPK:VREOF) Q2 2019 Results Conference Call August 29, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sam Gibbons - Vice President, Investor Relations

Kyle Kingsley - Chief Executive Officer

Amber Shimpa - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Graeme Kreindler - Eight Capital

Matt Bottomley - Canaccord Genuity

Andrew Partheniou - GMP Securities

Operator

Good morning. My name is Lisa and I will be your conference operator today. At this time I would like to welcome everyone to the Vireo Health International’s Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Sam Gibbons, Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Sam Gibbons

Thanks Lisa, and thanks to everyone for joining us. With me on today's call is our Founder, Chairman and Board and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Kyle Kingsley; and our Chief Financial Officer, Amber Shimpa.

Today’s conference call is being webcast live from the Investor Relations section of our website and dial-in and webcast details for the call have also been provided on Slide 3 of today’s presentation, which is also available on our website.

Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that today’s conference call may contain Forward-Looking Statements within the meaning of North American Securities Laws. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, and involve risks and uncertainties that could differ materially from actual events and those described in such forward-looking statements. For more information on forward-looking statements, please refer to cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements in today’s earnings release.

Now, I will hand the call over to Dr. Kingsley.

Kyle Kingsley

Thanks, Sam. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us. I will begin today's call with a brief summary of our second quarter highlights and I will spend few minutes providing an update on key developments across the organization before Amber details the financials. Please keep in mind that all references to dollar amounts in today's call we will refer to U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

On Slide 5 of today's presentation, we have summarized key business highlights from the second quarter. We continue to generate attractive revenue growth with total sales increasing 70% year-over-year driven by increased patient counts in New York and Minnesota, as well as contribution of wholesale revenue streams in Maryland and Pennsylvania and results from recently acquired operations in Arizona and New Mexico.

From an operating standpoint, we increased SG&A spending sequentially as we expected during the quarter, as we began making growth investments in several of our new markets. Despite these increase investment activities, we are pleased to generate positive EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA during the quarter.

The overall pace of sales growth has been somewhat slower than we anticipated during the first half of this year. We expect growth to accelerate during the second half as we opened additional dispensaries and continued gaining traction with new wholesale markets and product offerings.

This fiscal year has been and will continue to be very important for the development of Vireo and it is critical that we scale our operations appropriately in each of our markets and establish the right teams of operators to guide our business forward. Over the past several months, we have transformed from being a two State operator to becoming one of the largest U.S. operator operators by breath of geographic market exposure.

Successfully integrating our acquisitions in Arizona, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico and Puerto Rico has been an important area of focus for us so far this year and we have had to make several important strategic considerations within each of those markets and also address other necessary human capital and personnel decisions.

We have also been closely analyzing the scope and scale of expansion projects at our existing facilities to make sure we allocate our capital effectively and optimize operations such that we match our production past with the highest levels of profitable demand.

Quarter two is an important quarter from that standpoint and as a result of these decisions as well as ongoing uncertainty regarding the timing of regulatory approvals in some of our key markets. We revised our target number of operational dispensaries at year-end 2019 to range of 16 to 20.

We refused to sacrifice long-term potential for the sake of near-term decision-making and we are moving forward with what we believe is a clear path to stronger revenue growth and fundamental operating performance.

As I mentioned in last quarter's call, we recently welcomed Harris Raven as Chief Marketing Officer and his team has since been doing some exceptional work to advance the positioning of our brands in green goods retail dispensaries and they have also been evaluating our product portfolios and pricing.

I expect we will have some exciting announcement to share from his team over the course of the next several months and Harris will also be joining us on the conference circuit this fall and looking forward to meeting many of our shareholders and analyst in person.

I would also like to highlight the promotion of Christian Gonzales, formally General Manager of our Pennsylvania operations to Vice President of manufacturing for the entire Vireo Health organization. Christian was instrumental in the development of our operations in Pennsylvania. Christian is a seasoned manufacturing executive with over 15 years of experience across the pharmaceutical medical device, aerospace and defense industries.

Those of you who have joined us for facility tours in Scranton recently can attest to the caliber of that operation and we are thrilled to have Christian’s leadership on the ground now in each of our market and look forward to mirroring his standard of excellence across the rest of our portfolio.

Christian is focused on implementing the scale production of higher margin products in each state. He is also working hard on driving efficiencies and automation across the Vireo footprint. I would also like to mention our innovation jump team, which is heavily focused on the science and medicine of Cannabis. This team consists of chemist, scientists, engineers and others.

We continue significant work behind the scenes to further understand current market products in the future of cannabis consumption. In particular products that replace Alcohol, Tobacco and opioids are compelling and a focus for the group.

You may recall that this team, which I believe to be the most impressive in the industry, is led by our Chief Science Officer, Eric Greenbaum, who is an IP lawyer in addition to his scientific credentials. His IP [savyness] (Ph) confined with the team's collective expertise leads to long-term opportunities that are overlooked by the industry at large, the Vireo team has also filed multiple additional patent applications over the summer.

We have many exciting things ahead of us at Vireo and we are just beginning to demonstrate the combined strength or unique portfolio of assets and expertise. While it is my belief that our business has never been stronger, you would understand we have been very challenging past few months for cannabis stocks within the North American capital markets.

Volatility related to other macro concerns within the broader financial markets hadn’t helped. But near-term challenges shouldn't deter long-term investors who believe cannabis is going to establish a prominent position amongst other leading consumer branded products in the United States.

Compelling arguments could likely be made that valuation levels of many sector participants have fallen below the fair value of combined asset portfolios. But our Management team and Board of Directors believe it is important to demonstrate our confidence in Vireo's long-term path by voluntarily agreeing to extend our share lockup periods which were previously approved in conjunction with RTO this past March.

The details of these lockups were disclosed in today's earnings release. Under the terms of the new agreement shares, invested option grants of our Board Members and other insiders are now scheduled to begin releasing on September 1, 2020, which reflects a delay of approximately one year compared to the original plan.

Through last four months of 2020, shares are scheduled to unlock in 5% increments on a monthly basis. In January of 2021 release increments are scheduled to increase to 10% of the original share and options amounts until the final portion of locked up shares is released in August of that year.

We expect additional shareholders to voluntarily commit to these new lockup agreements during the first half of September and we will plan to disclose any relevant updates to lock up agreements in the future as necessary.

I would also like to explain to current shareholders that Vireo's articles and incorporation prevents the Company from approving multiple voting share to subordinate voting share conversion request by U.S. residents if the percentage of total outstanding shares held by U.S. resident reaches 40%.

As of today, over 40% of the outstanding shares are currently held by U.S. residents and as a result, we will be required to reject any multiple voting shares to subordinate voting shares conversion requests by U.S. residents for the foreseeable future.

Now let's get into more specifics for the second quarter. We are very encouraged by the recent introduction of our 1937 Brand in Pennsylvania, Maryland, along with new form factors in those markets, including soft gels and flower.

Our Vireo soft gels are non-gelatin gluten free vegetarian product that is also kosher. We have introduced this form across the Vireo color spectrum and expect there will be strong long-term demand for these products as both legacy and non-traditional cannabis consumers expand their adoption of science backed precise, proprietary formulations that contribute to improved health and wellness in their daily lives.

We have also introduced 1937 Brand to the Maryland wholesale market during the second quarter, and we are able to expand form factor variety as well as the state's medical program allows for the sale of pre-rolls and rosin.

We began running our first batch of the whole plant rosin extracts toward the end of quarter two along with unique low THC pre-roll, which we believe will satisfy strong demand for [cagrol] (Ph) consumption without overwhelming psychoactive impacts of some of the higher THC products.

For cannabis naive consumers fears of “getting too high is a major hurdle.” And remedying this concern is a focus for our team in our current medical markets. We believe that the most concentrated products will eventually represent a limited segment of the market and consumers involve adult use in health and wellness rounds will shift towards more dose and even [micronus] (Ph) products.

Interestingly, these products provide not just a better experience for our consumers, but also higher margins for the business. Both skews in Maryland have been selling up quickly to early production and we look forward to introducing them to traditional markets overtime as State based regulators allow.

Central strategy for Vireo’s product development implementation teams moving ahead is to focus on products with greater than 70% gross wholesale margin specific to each market. This can be challenging in states with inflated biomass prices, but its critical to long-term success. We will now focus on spinning out lower no margin products just to augment revenues at the expense of our manufacturing bandwidth.

We have also been looking forward to the introduction of extract products in Arizona since the State approved them for sale. But this role out had taken longer than we anticipated and that resulted in lower than expected sales in Arizona during the second quarter.

As a reminder, we acquired our Arizona operation shortly after our RTO transaction in March and our science, operations and cultivation teams been on site during the second quarter working to optimize production and manufacturing and help advance extract product initiatives. We are very excited about our long-term potential in this market and we are looking forward to higher sales growth in the State as we augment operations and product offerings overtime.

In Pennsylvania the medical program is continuing to experience strong patient enrollment growth which was held again in part by the recent addition of anxiety and Tourette syndrome to the Department of Health list of qualifying conditions to participate in the program.

Our Green Good dispensaries in Scranton and Bethlehem are not yet opened as we are waiting final inspection by the State regulators of both of those locations and that delay is also contributed to lower-than-expected sales in quarter two for Pennsylvania.

We have been notified that our final inspections are slated to take place in September. So retail sales should begin in Pennsylvania before the end of quarter three. Our third dispensary in town salzburg is still expected to open before the end of the year.

Despite a slight delay of dispensary openings, all other indicators point to Pennsylvania being another highly attractive market for us. As I mentioned earlier, our products have been performing well within the wholesale market since we began selling into that channel.

As I stated earlier, the early strength we are seeing there has prompted us to accelerate development of phase three expansion of our Scranton cultivation and processing facility. As a reminder, we have an 89,000 square-foot warehouse there and 25,000 square feet is currently being used for cultivation.

The phase three expansion will build out an additional 35,000 square feet of combined cultivation and processing space and we expect this project will double our production capacity or more in the State when it is completed next year.

Once finished, we expect to have ample cultivation capacity to meet the demand of our three dispensaries in the wholesale market and we will still have optionality on a significant phase four expansion in the plot of land which could someday enable us to accommodate the needs of recreational use market.

In Minnesota, we are still in the early-stages of working with the State regulators to identify new locations for the additional dispensary licenses that were allowed by legislation earlier this summer, but a real - of already cannabis to the State for new potential locations and we continue to believe that Minnesota market is one of the most attractive cannabis market in the United States.

With the same population as the State of Colorado and only two licensed operators we believe a substantial amount of growth opportunity remains in our home state. Opening of new dispensary locations will depend on the timing of the State’s approvals, but for now our goals is to begin construction on at least one of our new dispensary locations before the end of 2019.

In Ohio, our affiliates was just approved to commence operations in its likened processing facility and we are now one of only five processors in that market. We have built a world-class will facility in Ohio and are very pleased with the operational now.

But as many cultivators are still working to begin their operations, the availability of biomass in the State has become a limiting factor for our ability due to high sales as quickly as we would like in this market, at least over the near-term. So far, in quarter three, we are pleased with the pace of progress and we should be able to continue growing our sales in the State as additional cultivation capacity comes online.

In, New York, we are focused on maintaining a disproportionate market share following the doubling of the State's license operators last year, and a rollout of same day home delivery service during the second quarter will certainly help this effort.

We currently have home delivery vehicle servicing in five boroughs of New York, and we believe that our proprietary e-commerce and home delivery platforms will enable us to significantly enhance the economics of our business model in New York market when the regulatory landscape changes.

In each of our other markets, which I have not mentioned specifically, including Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, Puerto Rico and Rhode Island, our real estate and compliance teams are identifying locations for development and expansion projects, or we are just in the earlier phases of construction.

We will be able to share more specific updates for each of these markets on third quarter earnings call. But for now, it is just suffice to say, these are each very attractive markets for us long-term where we see significant upside potential, especially given the exposure to adult use revenue streams in Massachusetts and Nevada.

I think it goes without saying for everyone on this call who reads our transcript later that it is been an extremely challenging summer for much of the cannabis universe within the North American capital markets. However, I believe that Vireo's business and its long-term growth potential have never been better. And we are certainly a much stronger Company today than we were at the time of the RTO transaction last March.

We believe Vireo's diverse collection of geographic licenses and strategic assets remains one of the most attractive cannabis portfolios within the United States, with our teams focused on driving real intellectual property development, including proprietary and high margin long-term products. We feel we are very well positioned to create compelling long-term value for all of our shareholders.

We are continuing to experience healthy demand growth across our State base and additional markets, each of which appears to be on the cusp of adult use legislation that would provide significant revenue growth catalyst.

Our policy teams continue to believe that adult use legislation is likely in New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Arizona, Minnesota and New Mexico over the next 24 months. We also recently submitted applications for both Missouri and New Jersey medical programs.

We are confident in our prospects to gain approvals in new markets, given our track record of securing - licenses is odd in other states as our medically and scientifically focused approach to the industry is attracted to lawmakers who value the benefits of safe and responsible operators can bring to their constituencies within the limited license framework.

In Missouri, we have applied for the maximum allowable combination of cultivation and manufacturing licenses under State law, as well as multiple dispensary locations from major population centers and rural areas throughout the state.

Our proposal will enable the addition of an impressive catch of Missouri residents to become part of the Vireo family, and we hope to soon welcome a variety of local business leaders and entrepreneurs to our team after the application awards are announced in late December.

In New Jersey, we have applied for a vertically integrated license which would permit Vireo to operate in a jointly located cultivation and processing facility in the southern part of the State along with one retail dispensary outside.

We are unsure on the exact timing of the selection of the winning applicants. We believe our scientific and medical credential should help us be successful in New Jersey and if we are we have already identified an excellent New Jersey native leader for this market, who has proven experience in cannabis and a comprehensive understanding of the New Jersey market.

Our medical and scientific focus, and a reputation as a thoughtful corporate citizen in our various local communities will always be the cornerstone of Vireo’s DNA. Those trades will always be attractive to State lawmakers and merit-based application processes and will continue to differentiate us as the cannabis industry continues emerging as one of the most significant growth opportunities of our lifetime.

We have an excellent portfolio, strategic assets and business leaders running them, we are looking forward to better demonstrating the long-term revenue growth and earnings potential of our business during the second half of the year.

That concludes my introductory remarks. Now I will turn the call over to Amber for a few more detailed review of our financial performance in the second quarter.

Amber Shimpa

Thank you, Kyle. I will begin on Slide 6 of today's presentation where we have provided an overview of key financial metrics for both the second quarter and year-to-date. As a reminder, all numbers stated refer the U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

Total revenue in the second quarter was $7.2 million, a 70% increase over quarter two of 2018. Revenue growth was driven by increase patient count in the States of Minnesota and New York as well as wholesale revenue generation in States of Maryland and Pennsylvania and contributions from recently closed acquisitions in Arizona and New Mexico.

Retail revenue was approximately $6.3 million in quarter two 2019, an increase of approximately 49% compared to $4.2 million in quarter two of 2018. Wholesale revenue was $889,643 in quarter two of 2019 and reflected revenue contributions from wholesale markets in Arizona, Maryland, New Mexico and Pennsylvania.

Before biological adjustments required by IFRS, the Company generated quarter two 2019 gross profit of $2.5 million or 35% of revenue, as compared to $2.4 million or 57% in the same period last year. Gross profit after fair value adjustments and net gains on growth of biological assets was $6.8 million or 94% of revenue as compared to $4 million and 95% in the same period last year.

Total operating expenses in quarter two were $5.6 million, as compared to $2.3 million in the same period last year. Total operating expenses include selling, general and administrative expenses of approximately $2.5 million compared to $692,582, last year.

We expected SG&A spending to increase sequentially in the second quarter as a result of increased salaries and wages, professional fees and general and administrative expenses to support our growth and operations as a Public Company. We also incurred startup expenses related to the build out activities of pre-revenue operations in the States of Massachusetts, Nevada, Ohio and Port Rico.

Other expense was $2.4 million during the second quarter and primarily reflects interest expense in the capital leases of the cultivation and manufacturing facilities in New York, Minnesota, Ohio and Pennsylvania as well as acquisition related cost and some inventory estimates in Maryland and Pennsylvania that were a result of underutilized capacity while we are ramping up operations in both of those markets.

The Company generated a net loss of $1.9 million in the second quarter, compared to a net income of $120,080 in the second quarter of last year. Excluding acquisition related expenses, inventory adjustments and share based compensation, adjusted net loss in the second quarter was $364,779 as compared to adjusted net income of approximately $400,000 in the prior year quarter.

The Company generated EBITDA of approximately $751,874 during the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $1.9 million in the second quarter of last year. On an adjusted basis, the Company generated adjusted EBITDA of $2.3 million during the second quarter of 2019, compared to $2.1 million in quarter two of 2018. Please refer to the reconciliation of non-IFRS items in our financial statements for additional details regarding these metrics.

We ended the quarter with total assets of $77 million, including cash on hand of approximately $30.3 million. The current liabilities were $10.4 million as of June 30, 2019, with $1 million of debt currently due within 12 months. As of June 30, 2019, there were 24,293,707 equity shares issued and outstanding and 109,492,553 shares outstanding on an as converted fully diluted basis.

Now I'll briefly overview some of the ongoing development projects that Kyle did not highlight in his introductory comments. In Minnesota, construction on the additions to our cultivation and processing facility remains on-track and we expect the bill to be completed during the third quarter.

Once operational, we will have an additional 40,000 square feet of cultivation capacity in this market, along with a new extraction lab and additional production space to accommodate the manufacturing of new form factors.

In New York, we have recently completed the excavation of enough land to accommodate the addition of up to 200,000 square feet of expansion that our cultivation and processing facility and we look to begin construction on some new operations there next year.

In Massachusetts, we are doing everything we can to accelerate our speed to market and our real estate team now has LOIs in place and some attractive properties for dispensary location. We are aiming to have dispensary locations operational before the completion of our cultivation and processing facility, which would allow us to begin wholesaling other products until our own retail inventories become available after the completion of our manufacturing facility next year.

In New Mexico, we are in the process of expanding our cultivation facility in Gallup and are working to open two additional dispensaries in Albuquerque and [Los Crusades] (Ph) before the end of the year. We have also recently identified preferred locations for our fifth and sixth licensed dispensaries in the State and should be able to confirm those locations on next quarter's call.

In Puerto Rico construction has begun and a 32,000 square foot processing and cultivation facility. We have also identified locations for the first four of our six licensed dispensaries and our hope is to have some of those operational before the end of the year.

In Rhode Island respect facility enhancements to be completed by the end of this year which will allow us to begin cultivation activities. And finally, in Nevada phase one of construction is nearing completion on our cultivation and processing facility in Caliente.

That concludes our prepared remarks for today's conference call and we will now open the line to analyst questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Graeme Kreindler from Eight Capital. Your line is open.

Graeme Kreindler

Hi, good morning and thanks for taking my questions. I just wanted to start off just with a housekeeping figure. In terms of the pro forma revenue last quarter being $7 million and then the top-line revenue reported this quarter. I just wanted to make sure that that is an apples-to-apples comparison over the period considering everything that was closed and then going into Q2 there. Thanks.

Sam Gibbons

Yes Graeme, hey this is Sam. There were no pro forma adjustments to revenue during Q2 as all the acquisitions closed prior to the start of the quarter. We did have some slight adjustments to pro forma revenue in the first quarter and as a reminder that was about 1.5 million. So we haven't provided that pro forma in today's PowerPoint presentation, but if you add that 1.5 million back to 13 year-to-date that would be the appropriate pro forma number.

Graeme Kreindler

Okay thanks. And then my next question was in terms of the proportion of wholesale in revenue for the quarter with the addition - it looks like two new markets in the quarter, I would have thought that the contribution would be a bit higher, seeing that inventories have increased around $10 million. So just wondering is there any sort of expectation in terms of how the retail and wholesale split is going to look like into the back half of the year and out of the four markets currently - calling and which you expect to accelerate faster than others.

Kyle Kingsley

Happy to answer that, good morning Graeme. So we continue to see good growth on both the retail and wholesale side. There is going to be a shift to wholesale in the second half of the year, we are seeing that now as we speak.

As far as markets where I expect kind of disproportionate augmentation of wholesale, expecting it in Pennsylvania and Maryland, which are relatively new markets, but also New York. There is also a possibility of wholesale in Minnesota based on recent legislation. I don’t know that that is going to be enacted by the end of 2019, but that is another potential path for wholesale.

Also focusing on augmenting wholesale in Arizona, which is a significant opportunity given our cultivation footprint and with our impending expansion in New Mexico should see some improvement in wholesale there.

Graeme Kreindler

Okay and with respect to the various capital projects you mentioned and Amber mentioned, can you share any details with respect to what the CapEx is going to look like into the end of the year over the next 12 months.

Kyle Kingsley

Yes, I will pass that to Amber, Graeme, just one other point. We are basically expanding substantially in Pennsylvania to basically augment our ability to wholesale there and that is the reasoning behind the Phase III. So, sorry I missed that. Go ahead Amber.

Amber Shimpa

Sure. Hi Graeme. So CapEx for the quarter, in quarter two was approximately three million of which was anticipated within the 20 million we outlined that we required to complete our expansion initiatives at the time of our RTO. And the remainder of the CapEx budget will be spent in the second half of 2019 and in the first half of 2020.

As disclosed in our financial statement, we have entered into several sale lease back transaction most of which include allowance for certain tenant improvement and in some cases these announces take us to flexibilities to investment and increase net capacity without having a tap into our own capital resources.

Graeme Kreindler

Okay, thanks. And then last one and I will jump back in the queue. I noticed there was an adjustment for inventory write down in the adjusted EBITDA calculation there. I was just wondering if you could provide a bit more color in terms of what that related to. Thank you.

Amber Shimpa

Sure, Graeme. We are always looking for ways to optimize our inventory levels and to support current and future demand growth. Adjustments to inventory evaluations around net realizable value has been a function of capacity utilization during the start up phase in our newer markets, so in this case in both Maryland and Pennsylvania, the larger footprint it become, the less material lease adjustments will be moving forward.

Graeme Kreindler

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Matt Bottomley from can of Canaccord Genuity. Your line is open.

Matt Bottomley

Yes, good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. Just one other housekeeping item on my end as well. Just in your adjusted EBITDA calculation, is that inclusive of the fair value adjustments to your biological assets or not? Because I'm just having trouble reconciling it sort of back of the envelope?

Sam Gibbons

Yes, Matt. The adjusted EBITDA that is provided in the reconciliation table would to be inclusive of those adjustments.

Matt Bottomley

Of those adjustments, perfect. Okay. And then in terms of your dispensary for the guided range of 16 to 20. Still the high-end there is still online as where you guys had mentioned it last quarter. Is there any particular states that you think are more at risk to not getting dispensaries open? I know, you mentioned that you think the Pennsylvania ones will probably be in September now just needing final approvals. Are there any other states that, the regulatory headwinds have increased in the last three months with respect to the ability to open stores?

Kyle Kingsley

Yes Matt, Kyle Kingsley here. No, no specific increase in regulatory burden, but it has proven quite difficult to find a suitable facility that meets the mark, both from a regulatory standpoint, and from our standards in Maryland. Also, we are working with our regulators in Minnesota to determine locations of new dispensaries here.

And I can see many of those being pushed into 2020 until we get clarity there. But, generally positive synergistic relationships with our regulators. And, there is no specific state that worry about outside of Maryland. But generally speaking, the Pennsylvania has been a little bit slower than we had hoped.

Matt Bottomley

Understood. And then last question on my end. And just some chatter that came out last week or the week before on Minnesota potentially preparing today for a recreational rollout. Should they get that through legislature next year. How much of that is new information for you guys. And I know you guys as one of two operators are heavily entrenched in that market. So is there any color you can give on what that might mean in the next year for Minnesota?

Kyle Kingsley

Yes. Nothing really significantly new there other than the Governor has come out with very exclusive support for adult use. And obviously we are very excited about that and supportive. There is some difficulty with the Senate hearing, but there is a possibility that this could happen next year.

We have moved into this a little bit and as I mentioned, we are in the process of building additional 40,000 square feet of cultivation in Minnesota, and we actually have the footprint to do substantially more than that, over the coming years. For adult use the past next year in the in the session, we will very rapidly expand our cultivation footprint in Minnesota and take advantage of that market.

Matt Bottomley

Great. Thank you.

Sam Gibbons

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Andrew Partheniou from GMP Securities. Your line is open.

Andrew Partheniou

Good morning, and thanks for taking my questions. Most of my questions have actually been answered. But maybe I can just circle back on a little bit more general aspects. Can you give us a little bit of an update on your hemp activities? I know you are doing some IP development there. Is there any opportunities to maybe sell some excess production or anything like that in the market?

Kyle Kingsley

Yes, appreciate that. We planted five acres of hemp in Minnesota heavily focused on IP development, namely optimizing to combine - that will harvest this at scale. That is the main reason for the Minnesota cultivation, it’s actually sub-optimal genetics for CBD production, so it is really for mechanical IP development stage Minnesota.

So more substantial acreage, 20 acreage plus in New York and we are going to be working on scale drying and processing equipment there. We expect very sparse in CBD output from these processes and we will not be selling any excess CBD to the open market, that is really is an IP endeavor.

Once you have the nuts and bolts in place, the genetics, the cultivators, the full processing and drying capabilities its very to grow hundreds or even thousands of acres if that makes sense, but we find that IP in that space very compelling and that is a major focus. So I don’t anticipate any CBD sales this year I think to answer your question.

Andrew Partheniou

Thank you for that. And maybe just a little house keeping item, can you just remind us how many of the shares are locks stuff and extended.

Sam Gibbons

Yes, I can probably take that one. So we have - a good starting point might be just to clarify that our management team insiders are holding about 22% of the shares on a - as converted fully diluted basis. The lock ups they are scheduled to come online in September would represent - for one-third coming online in September right now and would represent about 17.4% of our fully diluted shares outstanding on an as converted basis. And as a reminder, the originally scheduled lockup is a three-tiered lockup schedule that begins in mid-September and runs through March of next year.

Kyle Kingsley

Andrew, we are in the process of approaching kind of rank in file investors prior to CBD and that we anticipate significant adoption of this due to foreign private issuers requirements, our articles prevent us from converting people from multiple just voting shares which are tradable. And so we frankly anticipate that we will not be unlocking any of the shares for the foreseeable future.

Andrew Partheniou

Okay. Thanks for that and I will get back in the queue.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Graeme Kreindler from Eight Capital. Your line is now open.

Graeme Kreindler

Hi and thanks for taking my follow-up questions here. I wanted to follow-up on Kyle in the prepared remarks, you mentioned about having strategy to focus on lower dose products in both medical and recreational markets. Form what we have seen early days in the Canadian market. The lower dose products have been somewhat less popular than high potency products and it seems like in more mature States in U.S. there is definitely still a focus on higher potency products.

So my question is at what point do you think the market will mature and see an inflection point where you think those products will take hold and do you think there is - you are potentially leaving something on a table in terms of putting that focus on especially in some of the other markets that are going to have near-term rec events and might follow these more recent trends. Thanks.

Kyle Kingsley

Yes. Obviously Graham we need to take kind of the current state of markets into consideration across all the markets and we do produce a wide array of higher THC products, because it does play an important role in the both the adult use side of things, but also in the medical side you know many folks with thermal illness, severe pain require pretty substantial amounts of THC. So there is always going to be a role for high THC products. And like you said, it is a major focus in kind of early adult use.

Now, one of the things that we are bullish on like I mentioned is lower dose and micro dosing. I think you are going to see over the coming years an increase focus there. So, as far as exact timing it is hard to say. What I can say is that even in adult use markets kind of our feedback is that a lot of folks are looking for an experience that isn't so overwhelming. They want to take a pre-roll smoking over the course of an afternoon and not be obliterated.

That is, I think, as we look at, more and more professionals entering into cannabis use as consumers, they are going to be looking for a less dramatic kind of more professional experience. And, it is going to take time for that to turn fruition. I can't give you an exact time, I think that in the next three to five years, we are going to see a substantial shift to professionals who want to use something that is less dramatic.

Graeme Kreindler

Okay. I appreciate the color. Thank you.

Operator

And we have no further questions in queue. I will turn back to the presenters for closing remarks.

Kyle Kingsley

Thank you all again for joining us today's call. We appreciate your continued support of our mission, especially during some challenging times for the industry. We do look forward to seeing many of you at upcoming conference events this fall thanks.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.