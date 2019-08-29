Dana Acquires Nordresa Motors For Electric Mobility Drivetrain Tech

With the deal, Dana is adding further in-house capabilities to its portfolio of electric motors and powertrain components as it seeks to differentiate itself in the growing electric mobility industry.

Dana announced that it acquired Nordresa Motors for an undisclosed sum.

Dana (DAN) announced it has acquired Nordresa Motors for an undisclosed amount.

Nordresa operates as a producer of electric drivetrains for commercial vehicles.

With the acquisition, DAN is continuing to add capabilities to its electric mobility business as it seeks to bring technologies in-house in a bid to differentiate itself in the growing EV industry.

Target Company

Laval, Canada-based Nordresa was founded in 2015 to develop, manufacture and market electric drivetrains for commercial vehicles.

Management is headed by President and CEO Sylvain Castonguay, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously Director of Innovation at the Quebec Innovative Vehicle Institute.

Below is an overview video of the company’s fully-electric urban delivery bus:

Nordresa’s primary offerings include the W Series, a walk-in van based on Ford’s E-450 chassis, and the T Series - cab forward trucks.

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Market Study Report, the global electric powertrain market is projected to reach $568.6 billion by 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the ongoing trend toward carbon-friendly energy sources, carbon regulations and taxation in major economies, and the need to slow down global warming that have propelled the development of electric vehicles.

Major vendors that provide or are developing electric powertrain solutions include:

AVL LIST

ARCCORE (VGR)

ALTe Technologies

IET S.p.A

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA)

EptDyn

Jayem Automotives

BMW Motorrad

AllCell Technologies

Acquisition Terms and Financial

Dana didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial figures indicate that as of June 30, 2019 Dana had $306 million in cash and marketable securities and $5.4 billion in total liabilities of which long-term debt accounted for $2.4 billion.

Free cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was a negative ($133 million).

In the past 12 months, DAN’s stock price has dropped 37.9% vs. the U.S. Auto Components industry’s fall of 30.4% and the broader overall U.S. market’s drop of 2.9%, as the chart below indicates:

Earnings surprises compared to consensus analyst estimates have been positive in ten of the last twelve quarters, as shown below:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has risen markedly from a recent low in the latter half of 2018 to approximately even weight, according to a linguistic analysis shown here:

Commentary

Dana acquired Nordresa to add its battery management and electric powertrain control technologies to its portfolio of electric motors and related drivetrain components.

As Dana president and CEO James Kamisickas stated in the deal announcement,

Nordresa's experience designing and integrating electric vehicle systems enables Dana to offer our customers a complete system solution, including fully-integrated e-Axles, battery and powertrain controls, and thermal management. Each of Dana's customers are at different points on their electrification journey and our strategy remains focused on supporting them with industry-leading technology and expertise for all vehicle architectures.

With the deal, Dana is broadening its capabilities in the electric drivetrain space.

Notably, management is pursuing an ‘in-house’ approach to the market, which it believes is important in order to differentiate its products. The firm’s acquisition of the Drive Systems unit of Oerlikon Group in 2018 was a major step in this regard.

Management feels that in order to produce the best combination of electric and mechanical assemblies, they will do a better job of that by having the ability to engineer those capabilities via proprietary systems.

An analogy may be Apple’s approach to software by owning the hardware piece, which enables tighter integration between the two systems.

So, I view the deal as having a strong strategic rationale. Although we don’t know how much DAN paid for the acquisition, it appears to be part of a continuing approach to acquiring the technologies and systems integration needed to differentiate itself in the growing electric mobility market.

