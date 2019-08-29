Zix: The Mouse That Roared

As a result of the acquisition, Zix is left with a small amount of cash and a lot of debt.

The company recently acquired AppRiver which is larger and has better metrics.

Zix Corporation (ZIXI) shareholders must be feeling pretty underwhelmed lately as Zix stock has taken a beating this summer. After reaching an all-time high of ~$11 in early May, the stock has had a roller coaster ride within a descending channel. The lower channel trendline was recently breached and the stock price has dropped to $7.05 while rapidly descending towards the support level at $6.60.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

Zix is in a state of flux after acquiring AppRiver, another email-centric cybersecurity company. It is truly difficult to assess the company fundamentals until the two companies are fully merged and settled.

(Source: Zix)

The reason for the recent stock price drop isn't entirely clear, but it is my belief that the AppRiver acquisition may have been an act of desperation as it appears that cracks were showing in Zix's underlying business prior to the acquisition (more on this later).

(Source: Zix)

In my estimation, Zix is very undervalued at the current stock price. Under normal circumstances, I would jump at the chance to play the contrarian and go long. But, in this case, I believe that caution is in order. I need a better understanding of why the stock price is taking such a beating before doing anything that might turn out to be foolish.

For this reason, I am giving Zix a neutral rating, a rating that I may revise if the root cause of the recent price action becomes apparent and/or the stock price drops below the support level of $6.60.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 87 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Zix is well under the trend line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is significantly better than its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that Zix is extremely undervalued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Being highly undervalued is not always a good thing. There may very well be an explanation of why the stock is a bargain-basement price.

Company Fundamentals

High-growth companies generally sacrifice profits for growth, and traditional value factors such as P/E ratio are not meaningful. Therefore, I focus on other metrics such as the "Rule of 40," free cash flow margin, and cash burn to evaluate software companies.

The Rule Of 40

The Rule of 40 is a metric used by software companies to help them achieve a balance between growth and profitability. The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus profit adds up to 40% or more, then the company has balanced growth and profit and is financially healthy.

Given that Zix is in a state of flux with the recent acquisitions, I am going to forego my usual Rule of 40 analysis and take company management for their word:

We delivered 15% organic revenue growth, 17% organic growth in our annual recurring revenues and achieved EBITDA margins of more than 23% right on the rule of 40.

SG&A Expense

Normally, when a company fulfills the Rule of 40, I don't analyze cash burn. But I am providing the SG&A expense here for reference. From looking at the SG&A expense relative to sales, I can tell that Zix's cash burn is slightly elevated but not severe.

Note that SG&A includes Sales & Marketing, General & Administrative, and R&D.

(Source: Portfolio123)

In the case of Zix, the SG&A expense is 52% of the total revenues.

Another way to look at cash burn is to create a scatter plot that shows the operating margin/EV versus forward sales growth for digital transformation stocks. The operating margin for my purposes is calculated as follows:

Operating Margin = Gross Margin TTM - SG&A Expense Margin TTM

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

This view shows the combined effect of the gross margin and SG&A expense margin. In the case of Zix, the operating margin is well above the trend line suggesting that cash burn is substantially lower than its peers.

On the surface, there is nothing wrong with company fundamentals, and the stock is severely undervalued relative to its peers.

Zix Pre-Acquisition

Prior to the AppRiver acquisition, Zix was struggling with revenue growth. From 2015 to early 2019, YoY revenue growth TTM ranged between 5% and 10%. In January 2019, immediately prior to the AppRiver acquisition, revenue growth was approximately 7%.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

Based on pre-acquisition revenue growth and the following statement by management in the Q2 2019 earnings call, it is clear that Zix was struggling.

I think that's a one quarter bump down, it's a long-standing partnership. They made an adjustment in the way that, we're working together. We're down to, really only one meaningful OEM partnership and that's of course with Symantec. We would expect it to continue. We do not expect it to grow and so it's one that would - not a growing revenue stream, but we don't expect it - a bump down like we experienced this past quarter again.

I have not been able to establish how much business is done with or through Symantec (SYMC) or the unnamed partnership that Zix was referring to. However, I have to assume the level of business involved with Symantec is fairly substantial or it wouldn't have been mentioned in the earnings call.

Readers should be warned that Symantec is presently conducting a global restructuring, selling off parts of the company, reducing headcount, and optimizing product offerings. Although I am speculating, it is very possible that Zix's partnership with Symantec may take a hit as a result of Symantec's restructuring.

Declining Retention Rate

Another worrisome issue is identified in the annual report:

Although we have historically retained approximately 90% of our recurring revenue on an annual basis, there has been some recent decline in such retention and our customers' renewal rates may further decline…

I view 90% recurring revenue retention as substandard. There are lots of companies out there with 95% or higher customer retention.

Zix also stated that dollar-based net retention was approximately 98%. In my opinion, this figure is also substandard. There are many investable SaaS companies with dollar-based net retention rates well above 100%. Zix is essentially bleeding customers, and this is why the pre-acquisition revenue growth of 7% is low for a SaaS company.

The Mouse That Roared

It is clear that Zix management had to do something about the company's anemic performance, and this was the reason for the AppRiver acquisition. What I can't figure out for the life of me is how they managed to pull this off.

(Source: Zix)

AppRiver is a larger company than Zix and has substantially better SaaS metrics. AppRiver has higher ARR growth rate, higher customer retention, and higher dollar-based net retention.

Metric Zix AppRiver ARR Growth Rate 6% 26% Customer retention <90% >95% Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate 98% >100%

Zix managed to acquire AppRiver for $276 million while AppRiver's 2018 estimated revenue was $97 million. This means that AppRiver was acquired for approximately 3x annual revenue, a bargain-basement price for sure!

But at what cost?

The AppRiver acquisition has left Zix with a measly $11 million in cash, liabilities to the tune of $263 million and negative free cash flow.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Now, Zix is stuck servicing a high debt level, has little cash, and is operating in a volatile economic environment with ongoing trade disputes, European recession, Brexit, and a Federal Reserve that doesn't know what to do. SaaS stocks may very well be bubbling, and even the slightest market noise sends them tumbling.

Another Issue

Competitors such as Proofpoint and Mimecast are providing security awareness training as a major feature of their platforms. There is no mention of this by Zix or AppRiver as a current or future product offering. I believe that this is an area of business that may be costing them.

Summary

Zix is in the email security business and competes with Proofpoint, Mimecast among others. Zix recently acquired AppRiver, another email security company. I have bypassed my normal Rule of 40 calculation and instead relied on company management statement to the effect that they are spot on with the Rule of 40.

Zix's operation appears to be really good compared to its peers. The same goes for stock price valuation. I am speculating that Zix management was struggling with performance and felt it necessary to make a major acquisition and did so by acquiring AppRiver, a bigger company with similar products but better SaaS metrics.

After reaching an all-time high of ~$11 in early May, the stock has dropped to $7.05 just above the support level of $6.60. I would normally consider this to be a contrarian investment opportunity. But, in this case, a better understanding of why the stock price is taking such a beating is warranted. The merged company has dug a hole for itself with a major debt load and a small amount of cash. For this reason, I am giving Zix a neutral rating.

