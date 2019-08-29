The Business Of Swedish Match Is Accelerating While Share Price Is Lagging

Investment Thesis

Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAY, OTCPK:SWMAF, Stockholm: SWMA) has long been on my watch list, however recently it has been trading at an unreasonably high valuation. Their Q2 2019 report showed promising levels of growth in revenue, earnings and cash flows yet share price has been lagging recently, down almost 20% from last spring. It appears that the company is finally reasonably priced and deserves a closer look. In this article, we will have a deeper look at the company itself, their market situation, company financials as well as the current valuation.

Company Overview

Swedish Match is a company that manufactures alternatives for regular cigarettes. The company is split into three segments: snus and moist snuff, other tobacco products and lights. Currently, snus and moist snuff is the largest segment with almost half of the company sales. Other tobacco products, mainly comprising of cigars and chewing tobacco, accounts for roughly 40% of sales, with the remaining ~10% coming from the lights segment which includes matches, lighters and complementary products.

The company's main markets are the US and Europe, with a significant presence in Scandinavia. Most notably, the company is dominating the snus market in Scandinavia, especially in the premium category. While they have seen declines in market share, they are currently sitting comfortably at around 60% market share in snus in Sweden and 50% in Norway. Investors should also keep in mind that both Denmark and Finland figures are closely intertwined with the Swedish market share percentage, as it is illegal to sell snus in Denmark and Finland but consumption and import for personal use is allowed.

(Source: Page 6, Q2 2019 report)

Please keep in mind that the company has their main listing on the Stockholm stock exchange and the currency used in their reports, as well as in this article, is the Swedish Krona (SEK). I would also encourage all investors to get familiar with the company website as it provides a lot of information about their operations, products and finances.

Market Conditions

Swedish Match is a company that has found a good niche market. As smoking continues to go out of favor with the public, there is certainly a lot of potential new customers for smokeless nicotine products. While governments in Europe continue to enact stricter smoking laws, we are seeing a less strict stance when it comes to snus. The most recent case of this is from June 2018 when the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland ruled to end the ban of snus in Switzerland on the grounds that it's less hazardous than other tobacco-based products which are allowed in the country (Source: Page 10 of Q2 2019 report). In recent years, the rise of vaping and e-cigarettes has certainly affected the industry. The US chewing tobacco business has suffered some but the bright side is that their snus and moist snuff, the main product of the company, appears to have survived from this competition almost unscathed.

Europe is definitely the main growth driver going forward. This is due to regulatory tailwinds for snus while regular cigarettes face ever-increasing taxation and regulatory headwinds such as smoking bans in certain areas. As snus becomes available in more locations, I have no doubt of its success as a smokeless, less hazardous and very discreet alternative to cigarettes.

Financials

Swedish Match has a great history of financial growth. In their most recent quarterly report, we see that H1 2019 versus H1 2018 has provided an 11% increase to revenue, a 14% increase to operating profit, a 20% increase to EPS and a massive 34% increase to cash flow from operations.

Long-term revenue is quite stable but earnings per share have grown at a significant pace throughout the past several years. Their share repurchase program does have some effect. As you can see from the chart below, their share repurchases have lowered the share count by approximately 15%, measured from the end of 2012 to the end of 2018. At the same time, while their revenue has remained relatively stable, their EPS has grown 44%, and as you recall, they are currently on pace to increase it by around 20% in 2019.

(Chart compiled by author. Information from company financial reports.)

While the financials in general are good, it's not all rosy. Their high level of debt certainly raises a red flag and I believe this to be one of the reasons for the relatively cheap valuation. Current outstanding debt is 12,882 M SEK, which is alarmingly high compared to their earnings and cash flows. However, with the current low interest rates and a well-structured debt maturity profile, the debt level looks manageable both long and short term.

(Source: Company website)

Current Valuation

(Chart from Bloomberg)

As you can see from the chart, the shares have seen a strong decline recently. They are currently trading around 370SEK, only a few percentage points above their most recent lows in December 2018. P/E ratio is hovering around 18 when using the earnings from 2018. Assuming a conservative 10% increase to EPS in 2019, we would be looking at a forward P/E ratio of 16.3. If the company can keep up their current pace of 20% EPS growth, we would be looking at a forward P/E of only ~15. This is certainly not a bad price to pay for a company which has a good track record in a growing industry. Swedish Match has been on my radar for a while now but it has been hard to find good buying opportunities since the stock has often been, in my opinion, overvalued. With the recent decline, we are finally looking at P/E multiples that make sense for a long-term investment.

Conclusion

Overall, Swedish Match stands to profit from their strong market share in a growing industry. Regulatory tailwinds provide room to grow for well-established brands, and I would once again like to point out that Swedish Match has a market share of over 80% in premium quality products in Sweden. They have a good history of growing the bottom line and while the debt levels are somewhat alarming, they are manageable. With the recent decline in price, the shares are finally trading at a valuation worth considering.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SWMAY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.