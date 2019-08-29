Want Yield? Fuel Up With Energy

What Do You Do When The World Falls Apart?

In turbulent times, yield stocks reward patient investors as stock prices react seemingly haphazardly to non-company specific news headlines. We are recommending looking for yield in select, high-quality Energy stocks whose price drops have built in a safety cushion in the event of an economic downturn.

Last Friday's price action showed once again just how vulnerable risk assets are to the strange economic and political situation we are living through. We saw the Dow down over 700 points for the second session in as many weeks. All assets fell, except high-quality bonds and gold-related stocks. Buying either asset at this stage is a pure defensive play. We are not saying that these trades aren't a good move near-term, but investors should not be comfortable in buying government bonds yielding 1.5% in nominal terms (with negative real rates). Gold stocks offer essentially no yield and are again a panic trade that will unwind quickly.

So, besides holding cash at 0% interest (or actually negative rates in real terms), an investor should begin thinking about where he/she can earn yield on investment savings, without buying overvalued equities with downside risk that should keep investors up all night. It is certain that central banks will not let up - policy interest rates will be driven to zero (and below) and will stay at low levels for a very long time. We don't know yet if the U.S. economy is going into a recession in one year or in three years. But we do know recession and a nasty bear market will hit at some point and that return of capital will become more important than return on capital. As such, equity investors need to ensure that the companies that they invest in will withstand the storm of the next recession, all the while generating regular dividend income.

For us, the best-yielding assets today are in the Energy sector. Energy is unloved and may not turn around anytime soon. But we ask a rhetorical question - in one-year's time, which index is more likely to be trading above current price levels AND offer the higher Total Returns, the Nasdaq-100 or the S&P Energy Index? Reader responses may likely be determined by their trading style, trend-following (Nasdaq) or contrarian (Energy). This is also a test of David (Value and Energy) versus Goliath (Growth and Tech) in the market juggernaut which, for several years, has crushed all things Value and elevated all Growth companies.

For readers who recognize that Energy will not fall forever and that Technology will not grow to the heavens, and who believe that Value stocks will again have their day, please keep reading.

What should attract long-term oriented investors to Energy is Y-I-E-L-D.

Dividend yields are obscenely attractive in many companies in the Energy sector. Value stocks alone should not be of interest, yet. But when adding the regular income to the value offered by some Energy companies, we believe getting paid to ride this roller coaster is a slam-dunk trade, provided that your investment horizon is at least a year or two. With the Energy sector down yet another week, we believe that yield-seeking investors should not hesitate to fuel up on select Energy stocks.

Energy Companies Trading At Discount To Oil Prices

The main reason to buy any company is prospects for higher futures profits. Obviously, Energy company profits are driven by oil prices, so the price of West Texas crude oil is always the main driver of Energy company share prices. We have witnessed a decoupling of oil exploration & production stock prices from the price of crude oil this year. The chart below plots the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index versus the West Texas crude oil prices since the Energy complex bottomed in early 2016.

The chart confirms the oil stock prices "hug" the West Texas crude oil price curve. In early 2017, oil stocks raced ahead of oil prices on speculation, but then came back down as crude oil prices languished. Today we have the opposite situation, oil stocks are plummeting, but crude oil prices are not. If the trading algos are unfairly punishing oil stocks, then there is an enormous opportunity in Energy companies today. If oil stocks are anticipating a drop in oil prices, then we can surmise that Energy company stock prices have already adjusted and a subsequent drop in crude oil prices should have a limited impact on Energy stocks. In either case, investors should get long Energy stocks relative to crude oil prices.

Energy Stocks To Shortlist

It may be scary to buy with Energy Indexes sinking each week. However, a thorough analysis of Energy company fundamentals will allow investors to sort the wheat from the chaff. Here are the key metrics that we are looking at to ensure that our Energy stocks will bounce back strong:

Financial Situation . We only want Energy companies in the top decile of our fundamental rankings for Financials. This means that our various balance sheet metrics (Debt/Equity, EBITDA/Interest Expense, Cash Flow /Total Liabilities, etc.) for our companies stand above their Energy sector peers.

. We only want Energy companies in the top decile of our fundamental rankings for Financials. This means that our various balance sheet metrics (Debt/Equity, EBITDA/Interest Expense, Cash Flow /Total Liabilities, etc.) for our companies stand above their Energy sector peers. Profitability . If a company is not solidly profitable, it may become difficult to maintain the dividend in a recession. We calculate our profitability score using many measures, including profit margin and EBITDA margin.

. If a company is not solidly profitable, it may become difficult to maintain the dividend in a recession. We calculate our profitability score using many measures, including profit margin and EBITDA margin. Yield. If, in balanced portfolios, we are going to hold onto a company stock through a potentially extended turbulent period, we want to see large dividend payments coming into our account. With some of the beaten-down Energy stock prices today, the dividend yields are more than compelling. This is where we should be looking to over-weight sector holdings and positions.

Our Energy Holdings

In normal times, our selection methodology relies heavily on earnings estimates and staying invested in companies that enjoy positive consensus EPS revisions. In selecting high-yield Energy stocks, this will not be possible. All companies in the Energy space are getting decimated and analysts keep revising EPS and revenue down for the sector. As mentioned in the opening, what we believe will matter soon is return of capital and not return on capital. As such, our focus is on Energy companies with Fort Knox balance sheets and large market caps such that no government would let the company fail (a "too big to fail bank" within Energy).

Among the European Energy names, three companies stand out to us.

Total (TOT)

Total is a French-based integrated oil company. One of the largest companies in Europe, Total has a market cap of €115 billion ($130 billion). At only 9.5x forward earnings, this is a P/E that investors should be buying at. Total's Financials score in our ranking system places the company in top 25% of peers, although profitability is a bit below that of the average Energy company. Total has been paying a steadily increasing dividend for years, now at $0.74/share. We are comfortable in the capability of Total to maintain its nearly 6% dividend through a period of global crisis. Total's Risk Score is 1 out of 5, the lowest risk level. Volatility of the stock is relatively lower than the market and downside risk from the current stock price is reduced.

As far as Energy company stock performance goes, Total's weekly chart looks very good going back to the Financial Crisis of 2008. To alleviate risk concerns, it is reasonable to prepare for a move back down to towards the bottom of its multi-year channel, so be patient when accumulating Total.

Royal Dutch (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B)

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. It is also a mega-cap on European exchanges. Royal Dutch is very similar to Total - solid balance sheet, lower risk, and a 6.7% dividend yield. Royal Dutch is slightly expensive in terms of P/E at 11.0x forward earnings versus Total, but still much cheaper than the broad market. This is a dividend that investors should be able to count on over the long-term.

BP p.l.c. (BP)

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. Again, very similar Risk, Profitability, and Financials profile as Total and Royal Dutch. BP may be trading at a slight Brexit discount, as seen in the long-term weekly chart below. The stock has paid a steady $0.60 dividend per quarter (for the U.S.-listed shares), which just got bumped up to $0.615/share in July 2018. At last check, the dividend yield is up to 6.68% dividend yield. Despite the slow revenue growth that has plagued the Energy sector, we otherwise have an overall Buy rating on BP.

Moving to North American Energy companies, we like two names in particular. These companies should keep paying out a strong dividend while offering downside protection from already cheap valuations and strong balance sheets.

Vermilion Energy (VET)

Vermilion Energy is a Canada-based international energy company, which focuses on conventional and semi-conventional exploration and development projects. The company primarily deals in light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. Vermilion is not as cheap as the European Energy companies above, but offers higher profitability (top quartile) and a much higher dividend yield at 13.6%. The reason for our Strong Sell in the Growth category (and hence overall Sell) is due to the very poor PEG score in our ratings system. The stock is too expensive relative to its EPS and revenue growth rate. Of all our recommendations here, Vermilion is the most speculative. Its balance sheet is no worse than the median energy company, so financial troubles are not yet showing up here. Analysts have 3 Strong Buys, 8 Buys, and 6 Holds on Vermilion. Insiders are buying the stock. The plunge in the stock price is unlikely a precursor of some unknown company-specific problem. This is a 13.6% yield to reach for.

Yield investors have until October 29 before the next ex-dividend date. No need to rush in yet with the knife falling.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. is an international oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operations in the United States, Middle East and Latin America. Despite the higher volatility in Occidental's shares (Risk Score up to 2), this is a name we like for the long-term. Profitability and Financials score are in the top quartile within our Energy sector rankings. Almost all analysts have a Hold on Occidental, but we note that insiders are buying shares. The stock is on the expensive side within the Energy space, but we note that Occidental has historically traded at higher valuations relative to the sector. Most importantly, the stock is paying a 7.46% dividend yield as of Friday's close compared to the S&P 500 dividend yield of 1.79%.

If you accept our argument that Occidental is not going into financial troubles, investors looking past this insanity need to find a big trailer, back it up, and load their portfolios up on OXY.

Helmerich & Payne (HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The company operates in the contract drilling industry. Its contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land. Shares have been hit hard by falling EPS and Revenue forecasts. And on top of this, the company is not particularly cheap. Helmerich & Payne's MV/EBITDA, for example, is in the bottom 29th percentile of Energy companies. Our only hope with HP is that, with one of the strongest balance sheets in the sector and a positive Profitability score, the company will continue to pay the 7.6% yield while the stock searches for a bottom in the share price.

This stock chart shows capitulation. Bill is holding Helmerich & Payne in our Natural Resources fund, but we are waiting on to add more to the position. Yield investors have until November 13 to buy the stock and participate in the next dividend payout. Perhaps the stock will get cheap between now and then, but a simple return to the 15-year mean would imply a share price of $55/share, about +50% from Friday's closing price.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploitation and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. Evolution Petroleum is a pure yield play for us. Financials and Profitability scores are ranked in the top 10% for Evolution Petroleum. The dividend will keep getting paid, which is what matters for yield investors. And at 7.2%, this is a yield worth having in our portfolios.

Evolution Petroleum is another stock in free fall with no major support in sight. Yield investors have time to build a position in Evolution Petroleum.

Finally, we conclude with two Chinese Energy stocks worth shortlisting. There is certainly a Trade War discount in these stocks, meaning a price boost can be expected whenever the U.S. and China decide that this spat has gone on long enough.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation is a China-based energy and chemical company. Most company revenue is generated through the Exploration and Development segment and the Refining segment. There are lots of reasons we like this stock, in addition to the 10.7% dividend yield. SNP has solid Financials (top 20th percentile among Energy companies), very attractive valuation scores with an 8.0x forward P/E multiple, and moderate risk.

China Petroleum's chart looks much like sector peers. A major buying event is setting up.

CNOOC Limited (CEO)

CNOOC Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the exploration, production and trading of oil and gas. Its businesses include conventional oil and gas businesses, shale oil and gas businesses, oil sands businesses and other unconventional oil and gas businesses. CNOOC is a very solid business, with strong financials and profitability. The stock is reasonably valued within the Energy sector and attractive versus the broad market. This is a steady 6.3% dividend yield for your portfolio, with capital gains coming on the trade war resolution announcement.

The CNOOC stock is seeing its 40-week moving average roll over, so we will be patient in accumulating shares.

Conclusion

Yield investors can start turning to Energy names with dividend yields at 4 to 5 times yields offered by the broad market. With any market in free fall, investors need to ensure that their holding period is long enough to be able to withstand near-term drawdowns. Depending on investors' risk tolerance, we recommend adding slowly from this point. The bottom in Energy share prices will likely be in a V-shape, so those waiting for prices to form a bottom may be buying 20%, or more, above lows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OXY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.