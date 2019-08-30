Trading Volatility In The Stock Market Has Been The Way To Go

The stock market has been moving higher and lower like a yo-yo in August. Each time it rises to the high analysts remind investors why buying on the dips is always the optimal strategy. However, during the corrective periods, a sense of panic that the floor is about to drop out seems to grip analysts and investors. The latest round panic hit the markets on Friday, August 23.

While the world was looking west for dovish comments from the Fed at its annual retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the markets got sucker-punched from the east. Just before Chairman Powell was to deliver his speech at the conference, China slapped the US with $75 billion in retaliatory tariffs. The move blind-sighted markets and took the DJIA over 600 points lower while the S&P 500 fell by over 2.5% and NASDAQ lost 3% on the session.

The markets went home for the weekend licking wounds. Moreover, it spent the weekend wondering if President Trump's move to increase tariff rates on China as a response after the closing bell would set the stage for more selling during the next week. However, the market recovered during the final week of August avoiding the kind of price carnage witnessed during the fourth quarter of 2018.

The VIX index spiked back to over the 20 level on August 23 and closed the session at slightly below. I have been writing that buying the VIX and VIX-related products on dips and taking at least partial profits on days like last Friday has been my strategy over the past months. Aside from the futures, the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF product (VIXY) has been one of my go-to tools.

A very choppy August

The US stock market reached marginal new highs in July, but August has been a different story. Over the past weeks, the leading stock market indices feel like a game of whack-a-mole. Each time they attempt to rally, another news story comes out to push the market lower. The latest came on August 23 with the escalation of the trade war.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract shows that intraday trading ranges have increased dramatically during August. Daily historical volatility moved from below 11% at the start of the month to over 33% at the recent high. Volatility in the stock market tends to rise when share prices are falling as the equities asset class typically takes the stairs higher and elevator lower during corrections.

The bearish price action on August 23 turned both price momentum and relative strength indicators lower in neutral territory. The price action this week has stabilized the indicators. August has been a very choppy month in the US stock market, and we could see even more price variance in September and October if history is a guide.

So many issues on the horizon

September and October have a long history as months where stock prices run into trouble on the downside. Last year, selling gripped the equities asset class from October 1 through the final week of December. The 1929 crash that triggered the Great Depression occurred in October as did Black Monday in October 1987. The global financial crisis in 2008 had its worst month in October.

Aside from historical timing, the coming weeks will present markets with more than a few challenges. October 31, 2019, is the deadline for the UK's membership to the EU to run out. The new Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has pledged that he will take the UK out of the union with or without an agreement by the deadline. In an unprecedented move, the Prime Minister moved to close the Parliament for five weeks before the deadline. A no-confidence vote could come as soon as next week. A hard Brexit could cause a period of risk-off in all markets, and the fear and uncertainty could ripple around the world in a tsunami of selling. US stocks could become a victim. Europe is also facing political change in Italy and an ECB that could respond with a bazooka filled with monetary policy stimulus. While lower rates and QE tend to support the stock market, the reason for accommodative policies do not.

At the same time, tensions between the US and Iran in the Middle East remain on a slow boil. While there have not been any recent incidents, Washington and Teheran remain at each other's throats with a military presence in the region. Meanwhile, financial problems in emerging market economies could not have come at a worse time. The Argentine peso plunged over a recent primary election result, causing contagion to hit the Brazilian economy at a time when fires in the Amazon are raging. With the deadline for Brexit in just two months, the world also faces problems with sovereign debt in South America.

The other factor that could cause a significant correction in stocks and a spike in volatility is the one that caused them to fall last Friday.

The trade war escalates

China and the US are digging in their respective heels when it comes to the ongoing trade war. On Friday, both sides came out with protectionist guns blazing. After the Chinese slapped tariffs on $75 billion of US exports, President Trump increased the rate on tariffs already in place on Chinese goods. The stock market did not like the tit-for-tat measures on August 23.

The latest moves could increase the rhetoric flowing back and forth between Washington and Beijing, which injects concerns and selling into the US stock market. Meanwhile, the Chinese economy has suffered more than the US economy under the weight of the protectionist bonanza. I found it interesting that the dollar index dropped last Friday after the President's disappointment over the speech by the Chairman of the Fed and the escalation of the trade war. When stocks fall and uncertainty grips the global economy, the dollar tends to be a refuge or safe harbor for cash. However, the dollar index experienced a significant decline on August 23.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that the dollar index put in a bearish reversal trading pattern last Friday on higher than average volume. It smells like there could have been some intervention in the currency markets to smack down the dollar. Frustration with the US central bank could have the President reconsidering a recent proposal by his chief trade advisor Peter Navarro. Mr. Navarro floated the idea of dollar intervention by the Treasury as a tool in trade negotiations and to battle the Fed's lack of willingness to slash rates. The index posted gains over four consecutive sessions this week and has almost made back all the losses that occurred on August 23. The index now looks like a new high above 98.70 is on the horizon.

An all-out currency war could trigger massive volatility

The Fed has not gone along with the President's desire to cut short-term rates and even restart quantitative easing to keep up with the low interest rates around the world. The ECB and other world central banks have taken a dovish approach to monetary policy and look ready to make even more moves to lower interest rates and provide stimulus. With European short-term rates at negative forty basis points, there appears to be no bottom for the appetite for stimulative monetary policy initiatives.

At the same time, China has been cutting rates to offset the effects of the trade war on its economy. If President Trump decides to side with his trade advisor and gives intervention a try to push the dollar lower, it would be another escalation in the trade and currency war. With the two leading nations in the world facing off over tariffs and weaponizing currencies, volatility in the foreign exchange market is likely to rise, which could trigger some real fireworks in the stock market.

The VIX on dips via VIXY

Too many issues face the world these days to be complacent when it comes to the stock market. Even though the leading indices fell last Friday, they remained close to all-time highs.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract displays three levels of critical support to watch over the coming days and weeks. The first is at the early August low at 2775.75. The early June low at 2728.75 stands as the next downside target. However, the late 2018 low at 2316.75 is the line in the sand on the downside and the target the market most fears in the currency environment. The trade and currency war, Brexit, Iran, and a host of other factors could cause a far more dramatic move in the stock market over the coming months than we witnessed during the final quarter of 2018.

Source: Barchart

The VIX index reflects the implied volatility of put and call options on the S&P 500 stocks. The VIX tends to fall during bullish periods in the stock market and rise when equity prices decline. Since stocks take the stairs up and elevator to the downside, market participants often run to purchase price insurance or options during selloffs. The chart shows that the VIX rallied to a high at 24.81 in early August. After falling to 15.51 on August 21, it was back at over the 20 level at the end of last week. On August 29 the VIX was back down to 17.60. Late last year the VIX rose to a high at 36.20, and in February 2018 it moved above the 50 level. The current state of the economic and political landscapes could send the volatility index to far higher levels over the coming weeks. I expect at least one move to over the 30 level, and perhaps much higher.

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF product is a short-term trading tool that moves higher and lower with the VIX index. VIXY has net assets of $293.84 million and trades an average of over 2.6 million shares each day. The product charges an expense ratio of 0.87%. The most recent top holdings of VIXY include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Since VIXY holds positions in VIX futures, it does an excellent job replicating the price action in the volatility index. The VIX moved from 15.51 on August 21 to 21.07 on August 23 at the high.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, the VIXY product rose from $20.61 to $24.23 over the same period. VIXY is only appropriate for short-term trades to capture rising volatility during market corrections.

I will continue to buy the VIX and VIX-related products like VIXY on dips and take profits during periods when stocks are under pressure. The wide ranges of August could give way to even broader intraday price action in September and October given the history and the many issues facing the economic and political landscapes around the globe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.