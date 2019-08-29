Asia Economic Review For August 2019

China is still slowing, although the country is still growing strongly by developed world standards.

In general, Asia is holding up fairly well. The major economies are still expanding, unemployment is low, and consumers are still increasing their rate of consumption. But the trade war is clearly hurting as PMIs are either below 50 or just barely above that level. Industrial production is trending lower over the last 12 months.

Japan

Leading Indicators

Let's begin with the OECD leading indicator: The blue line represents the OECD leading indicator while the red line shows the reference data. This shows that overall leading indicators are pointing towards below-trend growth, which is confirmed by the leading number released by the Cabinet Office in Japan: The Markit Economic PMI for Japanese manufacturing also shows below-trend activity: Here's the summation from the Markit report (emphasis added)

Manufacturers in Japan continued to face a challenging business environment in July, according to latest PMI data. Soft demand conditions were a key drag on the sector, with inflows of new work from domestic and external clients falling amid slower global economic growth. Subdued business confidence also persisted into July, with firms discounting charges and reducing input purchasing.

PMI weakness shouldn't be surprising; Japan is part of the Asian ecosystem, which is currently under the strain of the US-China trade war.

Finally, we have the Nikkei: The Nikkei has hit two peaks since the beginning of 2018; it is currently trending modestly lower.

Japan leading indicators conclusion: Overall, Japanese growth is heading modestly lower. Leading indicators are trending lower, the Markit Economics PMI has been below 50 for several months and the Nikkei is softer.

Coincidental Data

Here is how the Bank of Japan described the Japanese economy in the latest Outlook for Economic Activity (emphasis added):

Japan's economy has been on a moderate expanding trend, with a virtuous cycle from income to spending operating, although exports,production,and business sentiment have been affected by the slowdown in overseas economies. Overseas economies have been growing moderately on the whole, although slowdowns have been observed. In this situation, exports have shown some weakness. On the other hand, with corporate profits staying at high levels on the whole, business fixed investment has continued on an increasing trend. Private consumption has been increasing moderately against the background of steady improvement in the employment and income situation, and an increase in demand prior to the scheduled consumption tax hike has started to be seen in part, albeit to a marginal extent compared with that of the previous tax hike. Housing investment and public investment have been more or less flat. Although exports have shown some weakness, industrial production also has been more or less flat, reflecting the increase in domestic demand, and labor market conditions have remained tight. Financial conditions are highly accommodative. On the price front, the year-on-year rate of change in the CPI (all items less fresh food, and the same hereafter) is at around 0.5 percent. Inflation expectations have been more or less unchanged.

Let's flesh this analysis out by looking at some key coincidental charts: Top line GDP growth was expanding at a fairly strong rate until 2018 when the annual pace declined. Growth was very low in 4Q18-1Q19 but has since picked up a bit. Consumer spending is helping. The Y/Y percentage change in retail sales has trended between .4%-1.3% this year. Low unemployment is definitely helping. The unemployment rate has trended between 2.3%-2.5% for the last year.

But the low PMI number above is clearly hurting industrial production: Industrial production has declined in 7 of the last 12 months.

Japan conclusion: The Japanese economy looks very similar to the US economy, with a strong consumer but weaker business sector due to increased trade tensions.

Australia

Leading Indicators

Let's start with the OECD leading indicator: The blue line is the leading indicator, which has ticked above its reference rate this year. This indicates above-trend growth.

This outlook is confirmed by the Markit Manufacturing PMI:

The report for the sector was positive, but with a modest amount of softness (emphasis added):

Expansions in both output and new orders eased in July, while firms cut back on stock-building. However, business sentiment remained positive. Meanwhile, cost inflation intensified on the back of a weaker exchange rate, pushing firms to raise selling prices further.

But the Australian market has sold-off with the rest of the global indexes: The EWA (the ETF that tracks the Australian markets) has sold-off about 10% over the last month and currently sits at the 200-day EMA.

Leading indicators conclusion: The data here is mostly positive. The OECD leading index is moving higher and the Markit PMI is showing a modestly growing manufacturing sector. The only negative is the stock market, which has sold-off.

Coincidental Data

Here is how the RBA described the domestic economy in its latest policy statement (emphasis added):

Economic growth in Australia over the first half of this year has been lower than earlier expected, with household consumption weighed down by a protracted period of low income growth and declining housing prices. Looking forward, growth in Australia is expected to strengthen gradually from here. The central scenario is for the Australian economy to grow by around 2½ percent over 2019 and 2¾ percent over 2020. The outlook is being supported by the low level of interest rates, recent tax cuts, ongoing spending on infrastructure, signs of stabilisation in some housing markets and a brighter outlook for the resources sector. The main domestic uncertainty continues to be the outlook for consumption, although a pick-up in growth in household disposable income and a stabilisation of the housing market are expected to support spending.

Here are key coincidental statistics to flesh out the central bank's description. The Y/Y percentage change in GDP has clearly been weaker over the last three quarters, declining from 3% to 1.8%. While still low by any standards, the unemployment rate has clearly ticked modestly higher over the last few months. This has contributed to a decline in the Y/Y percentage change in retail sales. And industrial production has been a touch weaker in the latest reading. Before that, however, it was growing at a solid pace since the first of the year.

Australia conclusion: Overall, the Australian economy is in decent shape. With the exception of the stock market, the leading indexes are pointing towards faster growth. And all of the coincidental numbers show an economy expanding at a modest pace.

China

Leading Indicators

Let's begin with the OECD leading index: After trending lower for the last few years, it has started to move higher. However, it's still below the reference rate, implying below-trend growth. But at least things are moving in the right direction.

The Markit Manufacturing PMI is still below 50: Here is how the report described the Chinese manufacturing sector (emphasis added):

Output was little-changed following a decline in June amid a slight increase in overall new orders. Subdued demand conditions nonetheless prompted firms to lower their workforce numbers again in July, and at a quicker pace, while inventories of both inputs and finished goods declined. Cost pressures weakened, with input prices rising only slightly while selling prices fell. Encouragingly, business confidence regarding the year ahead outlook for output picked up from June’s record low, but remained subdued over lingering concerns regarding the China-US trade dispute and softer global economic conditions.

The fact the index is right below 50 indicates the sector is still in pretty good shape, needing only a modest boost to return to expansion. But this report was issued before the latest increase in US-China trading tensions, which implies we could see continued weakness in the next report.

Finally, the Chinese stock market is trading near a 52-week low: Overall, the ETF is down about 14% since its high earlier in the year.

Leading indicator conclusion: There's enough weakness in the leading indicators to argue for a modest slowdown in Chinese activity. The leading indicator is still showing below trend activity, the manufacturing sector is in a mild contraction and the stock market has sold-off over the last 4-5 months.

Coincidental Data

Let's start with GDP: GDP growth is still strong by developed world standards, but the declining pace is still worrisome because it indicates China is probably transitioning from developing to developed country status, which means its overall growth rate will continue to decline. The unemployment rate continues to decline, which is ... ... supporting growth in retail sales. There's a modest downward trend to the industrial production data, which also shows the negative impact of the weaker PMI and trade data.

Coincidental data conclusion: Overall, China is still growing. But it's becoming increasingly likely that the time of 8%+ annual growth is over as the economy transitions to a more mature status.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.