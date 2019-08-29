Market Volatility Bulletin: Risk Assets Approve Of New Tone Between China And U.S.

US equities are erasing the losses of last Friday this week quite nicely. Can we finish on a quiet note?

Market Intro

CNBC: 12:43PM EST

What a difference a morning can make! As the signaling that went so very awry last week undergoes repair (from both sides) in the present, stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) and bond yields (IEF, TLT, AGG) both look spritely.

Spot VIX is giving up some ground, and we'll see below that the same can be said of the futures curve.

Thoughts on Volatility

True enigma. I think it's probably fairer to think of that 2,800 area, roughly, as support for now from a technical standpoint. But with the right messages to the stock market - from both Trump/China as well as from the bond market - equities look ready to test past the upside of the former range.

As for how well things hold, it likely depends in part on how seriously risk assets are willing to take this change of tone. If it's seen as transitory, then "sell the rip" is probably what happens, and we go back into the former range between maybe 2,800 and 2,890 or so. If the change is viewed as sincere and lasting, then - presto - problem solved.

Famed trader Michael Burry (The Great Short) is now a bubble in passively managed funds. The Heisenberg has frequently made the same case, as did Carl Icahn regarding junk bonds several years back. Nairu Capital just had an interesting take on the topic in an SA release this morning that I think is worth your while as a reader.

I'm big on both sides of an argument getting a voice. Josh Brown points out that a lot of active management comes down to racking up fees, and there's just closet indexing going on.

Maverick risk is a real issue in the industry - the worst thing you can be in asset management is wrong and alone. Is it any wonder then that PMs are going to engage in closet indexing. I just covered a manager who, for better or for worse, has been willing to take the lonely road: it's been a rough couple months for him.

I agree with Josh Brown that if there is in fact too much "passive management" that is just a high-fee form masquerading as active management. But that's kind of the point - one could argue that there is really not that much true active management to begin with. ...That and fees are too high!

I really enjoy Pat Hennessy's work. I'm not so sure that VRPs need to exist, as market makers can and usually do hedge the other side of the trade more or less instantaneously. There's plenty of re-hedging to be done after that at larger shops, and of course they are more interested in doing spreads than naked options/futures.

None of this is lost on Mr. Hennessy, and he's likely speaking to a different segment of the market. And there is residual risk (see Feb 5 '18) even after hedging.

Beyond this though, I think he's probably correct insomuch as trades get crowded and premium gets offered.

Term Structure

Spot VIX took it hard on Thursday morning. The VX futures were responsive in moving lower. It provides loose evidence that the market is giving some credibility to the new tone of dialogue between the two largest nations in the world.

Taking things a step further, VIX9D has simmered down meaningfully. Most of the week it has printed above spot, whereas now it is "pulling" (not really) spot lower. There's a bit more of an indication that markets are ready to calm for the time being (SVXY, ZIV).

Implicit makes a good comment. Toward the bottom, the trouble in a period of market displacement is that nothing acts like itself: not gold (GLD), high-grade corporates (LQD), VIX (VXX). Puts purchased OTM with some real vega on them may be one of the most reliable of hedges in such a scenario, but they tend to be pricey for exactly that reason.

Wrap Up

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, I thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

Thank you for reading. Consider following.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long time frame, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.