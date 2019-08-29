CenturyLink: A Debt Story

A review of this debt shows the situation is improving, not worsening, which affirms my bullish stance on the company as I conclude it remains undervalued compared to its peers.

However, investors are still worried about the company's debt load, which hinders its ability to operate and expand beyond its present scope.

CenturyLink has shifted its focus from consumer to enterprise, which we now see is the right way forward in a saturated market.

Earlier this month I wrote about CenturyLink's (CTL) overall business prospects as it shifts its focus from the consumer business to the enterprise business. What that meant is that the company can move away from a saturated market with a lot of players to one that can help it focus its vast fiber optic cable networks to provide faster and more reliable connectivity to its existing clients, as well as expend its reach both domestically and internationally.

One aspect of the company that is a primary risk for most investors is the company's debt load. I touched upon the sustainability of this debt in my previous articles, mostly to emphasize that the company's dividend payout of just over $1 billion annually is sustainable and that the high yield is relatively safe for current or prospecting investors.

Nonetheless, the company holds over $30 billion in long-term debt with relatively high interest rates and I believe it's important to review this to make sure that the company isn't in any real risk of losing more money than they bring in given high interest expense payments.

Easily Sustainable Maturities

Even though CenturyLink holds around $33.5 billion in long-term debt, most of it (just over $22 billion) is only due after 2022. This will give the company ample opportunities to either refinance or simply complete their turnaround and take in enough additional annual cash to pay these back over the course of a few years.

(Source: Company 10-Q)

For 2019, after paying back almost $3 billion in the first half of 2019, the company has just under $500 million left that is set to mature. The company prioritized debt repayment on its higher interest bearing loans in order to reduce interest expense, which worked as it is set to save around $100 million in interest expense annually from the debt retirements of the last six months alone.

For 2020, the company faces maturities of $1.2 billion, which, given their 2019 numbers and the fact that their cost savings is set to slightly increase their cash flow, is easily sustainable. In 2021, the company faces $3.1 billion and in 2022 $5.4 billion, which are steeper maturities that they will not be able to pay back at this time. However, given the trajectory of its turnaround they are very sustainable, especially if management refinances some of that debt.

Global Uncertainty Reducing Interest Expense

CenturyLink has a total of just over $12.4 billion in floating LIBOR debt--$7.83 billion from CenturyLink and $4.6 billion from Level 3 Financing acquisition. Since last year alone, the LIBOR one-year rate has decreased from 2.83% to 1.95%, due to global uncertainty and lack of inflation. The CenturyLink rate of LIBOR+2.75% and Level 3 Financing of LIBOR+2.25% both saved the company some serious money in interest expense over the past year and management seems to have made the right decision to hold off from refinancing ALL their floating rate debt (after doing some in February of 2019).

The company also has another chunk of debt in unsecured senior notes at higher interest rates, which they've been retiring at a higher rate than other debt. Under the CenturyLink name, they hold $7.7 billion in debt which holds an average of 6.6% interest rate, which they've paid down almost $350 million of over the past six months. The Level 3 Financing senior notes of $5.3 billion hold an average interest rate of 5.6% and the Qwest Corporation senior notes of $5.96 billion hold an average interest rate of 6.9%, all related to the acquisition of Level 3.

Financial Stability

The company currently holds $410 million in cash and has another $1.4 billion in its $2 billion revolving credit facility. The company guided for an average of $3.1 billion in free cash flow in 2019, which will easily sustain the company's spending environment for the upcoming year.

CenturyLink is using NOLs (net operation loss carry forward) to the sum of $7.3 billion to limit their tax liability, even as its net income is set to stabilize and subsequently rise, which will aid the company's cash preservation. Given that the company is set to save around $100 million in interest expense from its maturities and more from the continued drop in LIBOR rates as the global economy slows, I believe that the company's cash flow will beat expectations for 2019 and 2020.

The company also has relatively stable credit ratings for its unsecured and secured debt, which will allow it to enjoy relatively lower interest rates if they do indeed need to refinance any of their debt in the next couple of years when maturity figures increase. These ratings are more or less in line with other major telecommunication companies, with a few exceptions.

(Source: Company 10-Q)

Outlook Remains Stable

It seems that CenturyLink's debt debacles are at a turning point. Sure, the company holds a sizable amount of debt and that was a major problem in a rising interest rate environment. But, given the slowdown in consumer spending and investments, this trend reversal has helped the company regain some of its cash retention and made it able to repay more debt than it originally thought it could do throughout 2019.

This should continue in 2020 as the company moves to retire as much debt as it can so manathey can use the cash saved by not paying interest expense for the expansion of their fiber optics business and, well, to create a snowball effect of debt reduction.

Analysts still maintain their 2019 and 2020 EPS projections of $1.33 and $1.35, respectively, meaning that the company is remains undervalued trading at a lower rathe than most other telecommunication companies even though it is focusing on faster growing markets. You can get a more detailed overview of these figures in my previous article, here.

Conclusion

With the aforementioned tides shifting in regards to the company's debt, CenturyLink is placing itself on even more solid footings than it was a year ago when it took on a massive debt load to finance an acquisition, which many questioned for its contribution to the top and bottom lines.

However, after a year or so of review, it seems to be paying off. More players enter the consumer market when the demand lies in the business and enterprise markets, which are seeking higher reliance and faster connectivity.

All in all, after we concluded that the company's debt situation is improving and headed in the right direction, I affirm my bullish stance on the company and believe that it will outperform its peers as it completes the advanced stages of its turnaround efforts and as the world as a whole moves towards their technological focus.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinion, not investment advice.