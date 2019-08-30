Lumber Is An Untradable Leader - It Could Be Telling Us No Recession Is On The Horizon

Lumber is a commodity that can be a barometer for the health of the economy. In many ways, the price of wood is as essential for construction as energy or metals like copper. While many of the industrial commodities trade actively in the futures market, the lumber market is thin and illiquid. As of August 28, the total open interest in lumber futures was around 2,516 contracts, and average daily volumes are either side of 500 contracts. On a very active day, the lumber market can trade around 1000 contracts.

The NYMEX crude oil futures market has open interest of around two million contracts and trades an average of one million contracts each day. COMEX copper's open interest is at the 260,000-contract level with either side of 100,000 contracts changing hands on a typical day. Lumber may be untradeable, but it is an important market to watch. The price of nearby lumber futures has a habit of moving before other markets, enhancing its value as a barometer.

With fears of a global recession on the horizon, interest rates have been moving lower around the world, and the US is no exception. However, the lumber market is telling us, not so fast. Meanwhile, in a low interest rate environment with a stable price of wood, Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is a REIT that offers an attractive dividend and exposure to the price of wood. The lumber market is presently at a level that is a lot closer to the lows than the highs over the past few years.

Lumber is sensitive to the economy

Lumber is a commodity that moves higher or lower based on events impacting the global economy and is particularly vulnerable to the US housing market. Therefore, interest rates have a significant impact on the price of the raw material that is a requirement for new home building.

In many ways, I view the lumber futures market in the same way I look at oil or copper prices. The futures markets for the energy commodity or the red metal are liquid. Each provides market participants with the opportunity to efficiently execute risk positions on the long or short side of the market. Lumber's liquidity makes the wood market a benchmark rather than a vehicle for trading or investing. I have never executed one contract of lumber futures, but I watch the commodity like a hawk, as it is a benchmark and provides insight into changing trends.

Wood prices tend to hit highs and lower before other markets

Over many years, I have noticed that lumber prices tend to move before other markets and often can signal significant trend changes in economic conditions.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart highlights that the price of lumber futures began to fall in 2004, long before the housing and mortgage-backed security crisis in the US and sovereign debt crisis in Europe caused extreme volatility in 2008. Lumber slashed a warning sign four years before the period of intense market volatility.

Many commodities prices fell to multiyear lows in late 2015 and early 2016. Gold and silver fell to bottoms in December 2015. Copper hit its low in January 2016, and crude oil in February 2016. Meanwhile, the price of lumber fell to its multiyear bottom in September 2015. By the time the other raw material markets found lows, lumber futures were already rebounding.

More recently. Lumber exploded to an all-time peak at $659 per 1,000 board feet in May 2018. By the time that volatility hit a myriad of markets across all asset classes from October through December 2018, the price of lumber had already almost halved in value. Lumber has a habit of moving before other markets, which makes the price of wood a reasonable barometer at times of significant change.

After reaching a low at $286.10 in May 2019, 56.6% below the price just one year earlier, the price has been recovering as other markets are now dealing with the rising prospects for a global recession.

Lumber has recovered over the past weeks

The lumber futures market was trading at the $379.30 per 1,000 board feet level on Thursday, August 28. The price of wood recovered by around 32.5% since the late May low.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, lumber futures have made higher lows since May, which could be telling us that the trend in global interest rates will avoid a prolonged recession. Moreover, the pivot by the US central bank from tightening to loosening credit is supportive of the price of wood.

From a technical perspective, price momentum and relative strength in the lumber market are in neutral territory on the weekly chart. At 2,516 contracts, the open interest metric is at the lowest level since 2003. Typically, 500 contracts or less change hands each day in the futures market. However, on August 28, a day when the price rose to its highest price since early July, volume was 1,299 contracts. I will be watching the open interest figures over the coming days. If the metric begins to rise, it could be a sign that the price of lumber will continue to move to the upside. Again, lumber is telling us that a recession may not be on the horizon, despite the concerns over the trade war between the US and China and the prospects for a hard Brexit at the end of October.

Technical resistance in the lumber market is at the mid-June high at $413.60 per 1,000 board feet. Above there, the early February high at $453.90 stands as the next level to watch on the upside. Support is at around the $325 level.

Lower rates will favor new home building in the U.S.

On July 31, the US Federal Reserve cut the short-term Fed funds rate by 25 basis points, which was the first rate cut since the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. At the same time, the central bank ended its balance sheet normalization program, taking upward pressure off of interest rates further out along the yield curve. While the markets are concerned about periodic inversions in the yield curve, the price of lumber could be telling us not to worry so much these days.

Lower interest rates are bullish for new home construction in the United States. An increase in the demand for new homes translates to a rise in the requirements for those two-by-fours and other wood products that are essential for construction projects.

In a falling rate environment, a lumber REIT could be an excellent choice

While we could be witnessing the emergence of a bullish trend in the lumber futures market, the liquidity could make the road higher extremely volatile. I would never suggest anyone dip a toe in the lumber futures arena, but several lumber-related market products move higher or lower with the price of the industrial commodity. One of my favorite stocks to trade from the long side when I am friendly to the price path of lumber is Weyerhaeuser Company. The company is a real estate investment trust that owns and leases vast areas of timberlands in the United States and Canada. Weyerhaeuser also manufactures wood products. WY offers investors and traders exposure to the price of lumber and a very attractive dividend that pays shareholders while they wait for capital appreciation. Even though lumber futures hit a low at $286.10 per 1,000 board feet during Q2 of this year, WY beat analyst estimates for earnings. Expectations were for earnings of 10 cents per share, and the company reported 16 cents.

Aside from being a stock with a call option on lumber, WY is also a REIT that often outperforms the overall market during periods of increased volatility.

WY has a market cap of $19.521 billion. At $26.20 per share on August 28, the shares pay a 5.30% dividend. Unlike the lumber futures market, WY shares are highly liquid, with over 4.5 million shares changing hands on average each trading day.

Over recent years, WY shares have underperformed the price action in the lumber futures market on the upside but outperformed the price of wood on the downside. The price action in the shares tends to lag the price action in the lumber futures market.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of WY shares dating back to 2015 illustrates, the stock hit a low at $22.06 in February 2016 and rallied to a high at $38.39 in June 2018, a rally of 74%. Lumber hit its low in September 2015 at $214.40 and rallied to a high at $659 per 1,000 board feet in May 2018, lumber more than tripled in value over the period. Lumber outperformed the price of WY shares on the upside, and the shares lagged the price movement in the lumber futures market. On the downside, lumber futures dropped from the high to a low at $286.10 in May 2019, a decline of 56.6%. WY shares fell from the June 2018 peak to a low at $20.52 late last year on a combination of weakness in the stock market and the drop in lumber which hit under $300 per 1,000 board feet in October 2018. WY shares fell 46.5% as it outperformed the price action in the lumber futures market.

If the lumber futures market is beginning to recover and is telling us that the US will avoid a recession, WY shares could move higher from its price on August 29 at the $26.20 per share level. WY will pay a dividend of over 5% to shareholders as it pays an above-market yield while waiting for capital appreciation.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.