PDC Energy And SRC Energy: A Major Win-Win

A better approach, though, would have been for PDC Energy to acquire SRC in an all-cash move given how cheap both companies currently are.

August 26th shaped up to be a big day for shareholders in PDC Energy (PDCE) and SRC Energy (SRCI) following news that broke that the former has agreed to acquire the latter in an all-stock deal valued (inclusive of net debt) at $1.7 billion. In response to the development, shares of both oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) firms soared, driven by the prospect of synergies, significant free cash flow generation, and a ramped-up share buyback planned by the management team at PDC. Though the easy money has already been captured, investors who decide to jump in now could still see attractive upside in the months and years to come, as both firms are trading comfortably below where they should be.

A look at the deal

The transaction between PDC and SRC is nearly as simple as these types of deals get. PDC will be absorbing SRC in an all-stock transaction. Shareholders of SRC will receive 0.158 shares of PDC for each unit of SRC they currently hold. In response to this news, shares of PDC soared to close up 17.4% at $29.65 on August 26th, while shares of SRC soared to close up 12.1% at $4.65 on the same day. At these closing prices, the transaction values SRC's common stock at $4.68, indicating guaranteed upside from here (assuming the deal goes through and that PDC stock remains unchanged) of 0.6%.

Upon completion of the deal, and assuming that no additional shares are repurchased between now and then for either firm, shareholders in SRC will end up owning 38.1% of the combined entity, while PDC's investors will walk away with the bulk of the firm. In all, the current share prices of both firms imply a value on SRC of $1.14 billion in equity, plus PDC is taking on the full $685 million in net debt that's currently on SRC's books. This translates to an effective purchase price of $1.82 billion.

*Taken form PDC Energy Inc.

The rationale behind this kind of maneuver is straightforward. As you can see in the image above, PDC will see its net acreage in the Wattenberg increase materially in size from a block that is contiguous in nature. This represents 182,000 net acres of leasehold, all within Weld County, and will result in PDC being the second-largest producer in the DJ Basin as measured by volume. Overall production is forecasted to be between 200,000 and 220,000 boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day. Only Occidental Petroleum (OXY) will have a more meaningful presence in the region.

With this scale will come the ability, according to management, to generate some operational synergies. Assuming the deal gets closed in the fourth quarter of this year, the combined entity is expected to generate $40 million in cost savings associated with general and administrative costs next year. Another $10 million in run-rate synergies will be realized in 2021 if all goes according to plan. These synergies, combined with significant free cash flow generation abilities, will allow PDC to increase its share buyback from its current $200 million to about $525 million. Of this, $125 million in shares have already been bought back year-to-date, so that leaves plenty of room to run.

This is a huge win for both players

I cannot stress enough how good this move was for both players in this space. I my Marketplace Service, Crude Value Insights, I performed cash flow deep dives into both companies in March of this year. There, I concluded that both have attractive prospects and that both appeared to be materially undervalued on an absolute basis. Although my models were not updated to look at guidance changes that came about in the second quarter of this year, I plugged in management's expectation for oil averaging $55 per barrel and natural gas averaging $2.70 per Mcf.

*Taken from PDC Energy Inc.

Assuming that this pricing comes to fruition, and if capex averages between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion per annum for the combined company, cumulative free cash flow between the third quarter this year and the end of 2021 is expected to be around $800 million. My model, which left average capex flat at $1.33 billion per annum, calculated cumulative free cash flow during this period of $823.49 million. This includes the $40 million in synergies seen for next year and the $50 million seen for the year after. This indicates that, once again, my models in Crude Value Insights have a high degree of reliability. This also assumes, just like management indicated, that production (per share) expands at a rate of about 10% per annum.

The way I see it, this is all wonderful for shareholders, because the total cash flow generated over the next few years can be considered significant. However, another thing to keep in mind is that the entire energy space, especially everything tied to drilling, is extremely hated at the moment. In my article about PDC, I indicated that even if the firm were to trade at a conservative EV/EBITDA multiple of 4, its units would be worth $46.36 apiece, or about 56.4% higher than where they are today, while at a multiple of 5, they would be worth $62.60, or about 111.1% above current pricing. SRC, at a multiple of 4, would be worth $6.74, while at a multiple of 5 it would be worth $9.14 per unit, or about 96.6% above its current pricing.

This, combined with the projected synergies from the transaction and the prospect of share buybacks, are likely big reasons why both companies saw their share prices roar higher in response to the news. Truth be told, had PDC reached a deal to do all of this in cash (funded by debt), I imagine that its share price would have risen a great deal more, but any sort of consolidation that realized accretive cash flows should be looked upon in a favorable manner. Either way, though, shareholders should be happy.

Takeaway

Right now, the market is excited about the PDC and SRC tie-up and I believe it is right to be. In truth, both companies look very attractive at current levels, and so long as synergies are realized, investors have a lot to be thankful for. In time, the market will come to realize just how cheap PDC, SRC, and many of their competitors are, at which point shareholders will rush to buy more, so understanding that and acting accordingly before it comes to pass might serve to be a real home run for investors long-haul.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.