L.B. Foster: Free Cash Flow Potential Masked

Investment Thesis

L.B. Foster (FSTR) released arguably its best results in a long while. Foster's EPS jumped 73% YoY. Yet, its share price sold off.

The turnaround is now complete, and more importantly, L.B. Foster is back to being in solid growth mode. Presently, its shares remain unquestionably cheap.

Q2 2019 Results - Check Out These Margins

Up and down the income statement, Foster's efforts are noticeable. Starting from the top and working down.

Foster's revenue was up 16.2%. The company is evidently not just dwindling along. For a company with a market cap of close to $200 million to be on track for posting more than $710 million in annual revenue, with strong profits and cash flows, this appears to be an anomaly.

As a reminder, Foster has 3 reporting segments.

Foster's rail segment make up half the company's performance, with the remainder split between Construction and Tubular.

Even though its gross profit dipped slightly by 60 basis points to 18.5% compared with 19.1% in the same period a year ago, Foster was able to cut back on excess SG&A. This trimming down on SG&A came down mostly because of a reduction in legal expenses related to the Union Pacific Railroad settlement. Nevertheless, Foster's tight cost controls are evident throughout its operations.

Towards the bottom line, its EBITDA number truly shone through and was up 38.3% to $17.3 million compared with just $12.5 million last year.

Then, finally, its EPS number was up 73%.

The Questionable Blemish On The Results

New orders (a forward-looking metric) was down 12.7%. Also, the backlog was down 9.5%. The market might not take these figures very well.

Given that Foster provides no tangible guidance or outlook, the market might be scrapping to make sense of any guidance and it might latch on to these figures.

Having said that, we should note that new orders over the trailing twelve months are still up 7.2%.

Also, personally, I'm not a huge fan of the fact that Foster has shown no ambition to do anything with its cash apart from pay back its debt. That is useful, of course, but given its steady growth, I believe that Foster could be more aggressive with its capital deployment.

Steady Revenue Growth

Above is Foster's revenue growth rate. If we exclude Q1 2018, which appears to have been abnormally low, Foster's top line appears to be growing slightly north of 10% year-over-year - one could even claim closer to 15%. So even if next quarter's guidance appears to be slightly lackluster, is there enough reason to call it a day here?

Financial Position - Very Strong

Q2 is not a quarter which Foster plows in the free cash flow.

Nevertheless, its cash flows from operations came in largely flat with last year at $4.1 million compared to $5.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Now, it should be noted that this quarter was impacted by the $2 million upfront settlement charge. This is not part of the recurring $8 million charge Foster has to make to Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP). This was simply a one-off charge as part of the settlement. I suspect the $8 million (recurring charge) will be made towards the year-end.

Compared with Q2 2018, when Foster carried roughly $86 million of net debt, today's figure of $79 does not scream of a strongly generating cash flow operation.

Having said that, we should bear in mind that Foster's H1 2019 has used a significant amount of working capital to grow its top line. And that H2 2019's 'cash flow is expected to be weighted toward the second half'.

Secondly, Foster's trailing twelve months EBITDA is $39.8 million. In other words, its leverage is just under 1.9x. This is a very strong financial position to be in.

Valuation - A Huge Margin Of Safety

So far into 2019, despite a very strong EBITDA performance, Foster's cash flows are being masked by its strong use of working capital. Assuming that Foster's strong top line continues to translate into strong cash flow conversion, as it has in the past, then Foster free cash flow might be very strong in 2019 as a whole, and pointing towards $30 million or slightly more.

Presently, I suspect that given that its EBITDA for its trailing twelve months is already close to $40 million, and that the company is minimally growing at 10%, we could well see its free cash flow approximate $35 million.

Now, the above table is not particularly helpful for two reasons. First, none of Foster's peers are able to generate as much free cash flow as a proportion of their sales as Foster is.

Secondly, Foster's cash flows for H1 2019 have not been particularly strong as it has invested in working capital to grow its top -line.

These two facts by themselves probably explain why for now, Foster continues to be so dramatically undervalued despite being up year-to-date more than 65% already.

Investment Risk

L.B. Foster is a basic materials company. Even though it is quite well-diversified, much better in fact than in the past, it is still meaningfully exposed to the U.S. economy.

And if the U.S. economy was to slow down, the first line of companies to be hit would be those whose services are discretionary, including L.B. Foster.

Furthermore, any slowdown in spending from the U.S. or U.K government could impact Foster. Not to mention that Foster's products and services are highly commoditized.

For these reasons and many more, investors are unlikely to offer Foster a premium 15x multiple to earnings.

The Bottom Line

There is no question that Foster is making progress. Also, it appears that next quarter might not be particularly strong, so the market is not viewing this all too well, particularly given that its shares had already run up so much in 2019.

However, for all intents and purposes, there is no legitimate reason for Foster to trade as cheaply as it does. I continue to hold on for the $35 share price target before calling it a day here.

