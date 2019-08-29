Borr Drilling: A Look At Q2 Results

This creates an opportunity for investors interested in a long-term bet on jack-ups and for traders searching for rebound ideas backed by fundamentals.

The jack-up market is in an uptrend while Borr's shares are under major pressure due to general panic in the offshore drilling segment.

The company loses money, but expects that Q3 EBITDA will already cover operational and financial costs of the fleet.

Borr Drilling (BORR) has just reported its second-quarter results. The company's shares have been punished severely following its IPO at NYSE. Let's see whether this was justified by fundamentals or the downside was solely due to negative market sentiment towards offshore drillers.

For the second quarter of 2019, Borr reported revenues of $86.6 million and net loss of $103.2 million. The loss was mainly caused by financial expenses, which included a $31.5 million mark-to-market loss on shares of Valaris (VAL) which Borr acquired several years ago by establishing a position in Atwood, which was bought by Ensco which in turn merged with Rowan (NYSE:RDC) to form Valaris. On June 30, Valaris' price was $8.53, which means that further mark-to-market accounting losses should be expected unless Valaris shares make a material rebound. As per the report, Borr's position in Valaris is 4.2 million shares.

Operating cash flow was negative at $54.9 million as Borr had to spend money on rigs that started their contracts. However, Borr expects that this picture will soon change:

"The company generated positive adjusted EBITDA for the month of June 2019 and expects that the EBITDA level reached during Q3 will cover all operational and financial cash costs for the total fleet. Considering Borr still has 16 available and undelivered modern units to be put into operation, the probability to generate significant cash even at current market day rates should be good". - Source

Let's now look at what happened with the company's fleet in recent months:

Source: Borr Q2 2019 presentation

The news here are the potential contracts for Prospector 1 and Prospector 5. Bassoe estimates that Prospector 1 will drill in the Netherlands at a dayrate of $85,000, while Prospector 5 will drill in the UK at a dayrate of $105,000.

In Borr's opinion, current contracted jack-up rig count is set to increase from 365 to more than 400. In my recent article on jack-up fundamentals, I showed that the number of jack-ups which are drilling at this time is 334. In an uptrend (the jack-up market is definitely in an uptrend), the number of contracted rigs will always materially exceed the number of rigs which are drilling at any given period of time. This projected increase sets the stage for employment of Borr's uncontracted newbuilds. In my opinion, the company will be able to show more longer-term contracts for its uncontracted rigs this year due to preference of modern units shown by oil companies.

Source: Borr Q2 2019 presentation

Companies' presentations are marketing materials aimed to convince investors to buy the shares of the company, so they should be always taken with a grain of salt. However, I agree with Borr's management in this case - the company's share price performance is completely out of touch with the fundamental developments both at the company and at the jack-up market. Numbers show that the jack-up market is in an uptrend and that modern units are preferred for incremental work. Meanwhile, the market punishes Borr again and again. At some point, this has to stop, and the rebound will begin. The market can stay irrational for a long time, so there's no sense in fighting the tape, but current levels appear very compelling. I'd look for increasing upside momentum in Borr's shares above $5.50.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BORR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.