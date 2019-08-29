Collectors Universe Will Escape Latest 'Scandal' With Near Mint Grade

CLCT will avoid most financial impact due to a strong moat around its business model, strength in gold/silver & collector greed.

Collectibles of all sorts, whether it be classic cars, works of art, coins or trading cards can sell for thousands - even millions of dollars.

One of the defining characteristics of a valuable collectible is often the condition the item is in.

This is where Collectors Universe (CLCT) steps in with its PCGS service for coins and PSA service for trading cards - each respectively viewed as the authority for judging condition collectibles are in.

Recently news about trading cards being altered and subsequently graded by PSA as unaltered spread on collector forums - and then onto large news organizations like the Washington Post, New York Times, Forbes, among others.

Back in June, Seeking Alpha contributor Phillip Lyon penned an informative article about the “scandal” titled: Collectors Universe: A Scandal Waiting To Be Exposed.

Despite all the negative press surrounding PSA’s inability to identify altered cards - the company just posted a blowout Q4 which saw record revenue, submissions and backlog (items waiting to be graded) in the division's history!

I respect the fact collectors are concerned about the trimmed/altered cards, and several investors called into Collectors Universe’s Q4 conference call to ask about the impact it has on the business.

But after examining the company’s Q4 numbers - talking about trimmed cards is akin to asking a batter why he struck out in the 4th after hitting home runs in every other at bat!

Bottom line, CLCT’s business is running on all cylinders right now - and the latest “scandal” doesn’t appear to be slowing it down. That’s why I’m predicting the company will exit the negative press with a Near-Mint grade and here are the reasons why:

Reason #1: Cards are only 1 segment of the business

According to the company’s latest 10-K Coins represent 57.1% of revenues, whereas trading cards and autographs was 36.5% in 2019. (Page 36 10-K)

That means trading cards is less than 36.5% of revenues given the company lumps the card grading revenue with autograph authentication revenue. Therefore the negative press, while damaging, only represents a fraction of the business.

After a few years of softness from the coin category, in Q4 volumes were up 9%. With Gold & Silver hitting multi-year highs, that should provide a tailwind for the coins business the longer the charts stay positive for the precious metals.

Ultimately expensive trading cards which are altered to improve the condition (and value) is a very small part of Collectors Universe’s business when you factor in coins, autographs and the millions of cards that aren’t valuable enough to draw the attention of greedy card trimmers.

Reason #2: Greed is addicting

When Collectors Universe grades a card or coin, it can increase the value of that collectible by significant amounts. This is why nefarious dealers were trimming & altering cards in the first place.

Despite the public gaining knowledge of PSA’s inability to identify some altered cards, the greed to increase the value of one’s cards doesn’t go away.

The fact some greedy dealers got altered cards through PSA’s service isn’t going to stop the next collector or dealer from sending in his or her own cards.

Additionally, given there are few alternatives for collectors to turn to for grading trading cards - it’s not like collectors can change grading company’s like consumers can do in more competitive industries.

Reason #3: PSA’s moat

Card collectors tend to be a nostalgic group. The tradition of opening a certain product or collecting a given set is engrained in the hobby like peanuts & hot dogs are at baseball games.

PSA is synonymous with grading cards within a community that (generally) is nostalgic. Layer on the fact that grading trading cards requires some amount of reputation, marketing, and trust within the community - it’s not easy for a competitor to start up.

While the recent headlines in popular news outlets is a bad look, remember, expensive trading cards is a niche market within the trading card segment. The vast majority of trading cards submitted to PSA (and collected by collectors) are cards not valuable enough to alter.

This insulates PSA a bit to the negative press, mainly because it primarily impacts collectors who buy very expensive trading cards. Hence why the blowback on collector forums & blogs has been swift.

However, hardcore card collectors who spend thousands on a single card are few & far between. These facts played out on the most recent Q4 results when trading cards & autographs grew 29% year over year! Keep in mind the segment has earned 9 years of positive growth - so growing 29% in a quarter numerous publications essentially trashed the brand proves how resilient the PSA brand is within trading cards.

Warranty Reserves

Collectors Universe provides a warranty for its PSA & PCGS certification services. When the news broke about the trimmed cards, I was initially concerned about CLCT’s warranty reserves, as it’s commonly listed as a risk factor of possibly being inadequate in the company’s filings.

However after examining the latest 10-k, the warranty costs, and reserves are inline with previous years.

Source: Company 10-K

The company does and can absorb some loses to its warranty reserves. And it’s worth noting that the warranty is null & void if the original submitter of the trading card knowingly sent in altered cards trying to deceive PSA’s graders. Therefore many (if not most) warranty claims related to the published accounts of trimmed cards likely won’t fall under warranty claims.

Additionally, if the company had insight to warranty claims increasing due to the published reports, it's likely it would have increased its warranty reserves. Instead we see reserves essentially flat and expenses actually down from the previous year.

I Said Near Mint - Not Gem Mint

PSA uses a grading scale from 1 to 10 to grade trading cards. A PSA 10 is Gem Mint, while a PSA 7 is Near Mint.

Virtually every major news outlet confirms the FBI is actively investigating the fraudulent altering & grading of trading cards. No one can predict what the FBI will uncover or who they may prosecute.

It’s likely the negative press surrounding PSA’s inability to identify altered cards will continue. It’s possible criminal charges are brought against people connected to these events.

These will impact the company’s reputation, and will deter some collectors from buying PSA graded cards (which hurts resale values) and submissions (lower revenues).

However, due to the reasons I describe above, including cards being less than 36% of the business and the fact most cards graded & collected aren’t being altered - PSA will maintain leadership in the card grading business.

Conclusions

Negative press happens. See Apple (AAPL) phones bending or Amazon (AMZN) sellers selling fake goods.

News outlets often publish negative headlines because that’s what draws attention, or readers. Ultimately it’s what’s material to the business that matters to investors. When we’re talking about negative press around a business unit that accounts for only a fraction of the company's business - it’s likely not going to move the needle.

Therefore in a low-rate environment, a company yielding ~3% while growing top line 16% y/y is going to be attractive to investors. CLCT remains on my watchlist because the gold/silver trade might just be getting started and that’s the bread & butter at CLCT - not expensive trading cards few people even think about buying.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Colin is a co-owner of a website mentioned and/or linked to in some of the news reports linked in this article due to its coverage of the card trimming.