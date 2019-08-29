Apple: From Growth To Value

Even though Apple is on the correct path, it would still take time for non-iPhone related business segments to overcome the difficulties posed by declining iPhone sales.

From its humble beginnings in the garage of Steve Jobs back in 1976, Apple (AAPL) has come a long way to become the first company ever to be valued at a trillion dollars in the market. Can a company grow indefinitely? Probably not, but Apple has bucked the trend every single time it looked as if growth was finally coming to a standstill. Back in 1984, it was the invention of Macintosh that helped Apple grow exponentially. In 1998, it was the iMac. The launch of the first iPhone device in 2007 literally marked the beginning of the smartphone era, and in 2010, the revolutionary iPad was launched. It's evident that Apple has historically been consistent in introducing a revolutionary product when it mattered the most, which has helped Apple grow into the multi-billion giant it is today. If Apple ever needed a spectacular product so badly to trigger another growth phase, it's now. Investors cannot take declining iPhone sales lightly as iPhone sales are the backbone of the company. Will Apple come up with a revolutionary product anytime soon? Not likely. Is AAPL a sell? Not yet. Do I buy AAPL at these prices? Certainly not. Here's why.

There's no secret about iPhone devices losing its steam. The below graph that depicts the worldwide iPhone shipments is proof for this.

Worldwide iPhone shipments

Source - Statista

There's another fact that almost every investor who is keenly following Apple is aware of; iPhone sales account for the bulk of company revenues.

iPhone sales share of Apple's total revenue by quarter

Source - Statista

Many investors are missing one thing; the decline in iPhone sales is a secular trend. It's not Apple's fault, though. The elephant in the room is that the global smartphone market is maturing. As consumers, this might be a good thing for us. Leading smartphone manufacturers will increasingly adopt a customer-centric approach and these leading players in the industry will probably compete with each other by introducing advanced features, which would benefit us all - unless otherwise, we are Apple shareholders.

Smartphone sales are not growing. This spells trouble for Apple.

Source - Bloomberg

It's not that iPhones are losing the steam because other smartphone vendors are outpacing Apple from a technological perspective. It simply is that the smartphone industry is maturing. When the industry is maturing, it's virtually impossible for Apple to report stellar growth figures from a unit sales perspective. The obvious choice for Apple was to implement a pricing strategy, which it did with the launch of $1,000 smartphones. For now, climbing average sales price of iPhones coupled with the growth of the wearables segment and services sector will cover up for the loss of iPhone sales. However, considering the maturing nature of the smartphone market, the pricing strategy would not be able to save Apple in the long-term.

Investors are awaiting the release of a 5G iPhone in 2020 as well, which is expected to help Apple overcome the declining unit sales problem of iPhones. However, I still believe that the launch of a 5G-enabled iPhone device, possibly in 2020, will not trigger another growth phase for Apple. Simply put, there's not enough room for Apple to grow.

Apple TV+ is not a revolutionary product that will drive the company higher

The expected launch of Apple TV+ in November this year is not the event that investors should look forward to. There's no doubt that the over-the-top (OTT) streaming industry presents an opportunity for Apple. However, the same way Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) grew at a measured pace in its earlier days, Apple TV+ will not gain traction until the company comes up with award-winning movies and shows.

Netflix started slowly, but the subscriber base grew exponentially with the improving quality of content

Source - Statista

The competition in the industry is something that needs to be factored into the analysis as well. Netflix enjoyed a multi-year run with virtually no competitors whereas Apple TV+ will be launched in a crowded place. Even though consumers can opt to subscribe to multiple streaming services simultaneously, it's likely that a subscriber will not go beyond a couple of subscriptions. Apple needs to battle it off with Netflix and other second-tier players including Amazon Prime, Hulu, Hot Star in India, and even the upcoming Disney+.

Apple will reportedly price the streaming service at $9.99, according to a recent article on Bloomberg. The basic package of Netflix costs $8.99 per month and Disney+ is expected to cost $6.99. There's no introduction needed for the content that is available on Netflix. It would take many years for Apple to produce such high-quality content that saw Netflix become the content streaming giant it is today.

Disney+, on the other hand, has promised a grand entrance. At launch, Disney+ is expected to house more than 500 feature films and over 7,500 show episodes, including Disney's entire movie library. To add to this, Disney is working on six new originals as well.

With the intense competition in the content streaming space, it would be difficult for Apple to gain traction in the early stages of Apple TV+.

In the long term, Apple's strategy to tap into the content streaming industry might pay off but not within the next couple of years. It would be a story of Apple spending billions of dollars to produce high-quality content while the subscriber base grows at a measured pace.

Apple's healthcare initiatives; promising

In an article dated January 8, I discussed in detail the opportunities Apple is pursuing in the healthcare IT industry. The findings of this analysis helped me to believe that AAPL was an attractive investment at the prevailing market price of $156 at the time of publication. AAPL has already gained 30% since then and investing in AAPL at the current market price in anticipation of promising results from its healthcare industry moves cannot be recommended.

To recap, the below table lists down some of the initiatives taken by Apple to make an impact in the healthcare industry.

Product/Service Comments Apple Health Apple Health, the built-in activity tracker in every iPhone, makes it easier to track fitness activities and learn more about health-related data. As the global interest in using fitness trackers increase, the use of Health application has dramatically increased over the last several years and is expected to provide meaningful insights into the activities of Apple users. ResearchKit ResearchKit is an open-source application development framework introduced by Apple that allows researchers, developers, and doctors to collect personal data with the consent of iPhone users to improve the accuracy of their research projects. These research projects include identifying treatments and medicine for several diseases and conditions, and these research projects would have taken years to complete without the ResearchKit platform. CareKit CareKit is another open-source platform introduced by Apple to bring a more personalized healthcare experience to Apple device users. The platform allows developers to build applications that would enable users to track the most important health-related parameters and take actions when necessary. Apple Health Records Apple announced the launch of the Health Records app in January 2018, an app that would integrate with electronic health record systems around the country. By December 2018, more than 75 hospitals had partnered with Apple to integrate electronic data records of patients, with their permission. The most important breakthrough with regard to Apple Health Records came in June last year, as Apple opened the application programming interface to developers. With this move, developers are now able to use stored patient data (with the consent of users) to create unique applications. Apple Watch Apple Watch, the flagship smartwatch designed by Apple, has developed over the years to become a smartwatch with an improved array of health features. Apple has a dominant market position in the global smartwatch industry, and Apple has been able to consolidate its position during the last year as well. Currently, Apple accounts for close to 50% of the global smartwatch market. AC Wellness Earlier in 2018, Apple announced the launch of AC Wellness, a group of health clinics with a focus on serving Apple employees and their families. In my view, this provides a clear view of the management strategy of becoming a healthcare industry giant. Patents Apple has filed for several healthcare services related patents in the last 5 years, which is another development that has not been talked about much. Some of the filed patents include the use of Air Pods to capture biometric data, collecting cardiac data through the Apple Watch, and a wrist-based blood pressure cuff.

(Source - Company filings, Bloomberg, CB Insights)

For Apple to succeed by tapping into the billion-dollar healthcare industry, the company will have to invest billions of dollars. As I highlighted in the previous article, results will not come as easily as investors are expecting them to.

With an installed base of over 1.4 billion devices across the globe, Apple is a top contender to partner with for healthcare services providers. As the use of digital healthcare systems and electronic health records grow exponentially, Apple will find many opportunities to grow. In addition, the dominant position of Apple Watch in the wearables market provides another reason for healthcare services providers to partner with Apple to gain access to invaluable user data.

As promising as this sounds, it would take years for these healthcare initiatives to negate the impact of declining iPhone sales, which would be discussed in the next segment of this analysis.

Valuation implications

Not surprisingly, iPhone sales accounted for the bulk of company revenues in Q3 as well.

Q3 revenue breakdown by segment (In USD millions)

(Source - Author prepared based on data from company filings)

In comparison to the corresponding quarter in 2018, iPhone sales declined 11%. Wearables segment revenue grew 48% while the services segment reported a growth of 12%. This helped Apple report revenue growth of just over 1%. Looking at these numbers, it's easy for an investor to believe that Apple has already found a remedy to the declining iPhone sales, which is far from reality. Apple might well be addressing the concerns related to its top-line growth, but the problems surrounding the continued earnings growth of the company remain at large.

Despite keeping revenue growth intact, Apple has failed to buck the declining trend of operating margins.

Operating profit margin

(Source - Koyfin)

Declining operating profit margins are a result of a few key developments. Over the last decade, iPhones accounted for more than 50% of company revenues, but, in Q3, the contribution fell below 50% for the first time and was reported at 48%. It's apparent that the iPhone segment has better operating margins than Apple's other business segments, which is one of the reasons behind the declining operating margins. To add to this, Apple provides discounts on iPhone devices in its highly targeted markets including India and China to retain its market share, which leads to declines in operating margins as well.

On the other hand, the growth opportunities pursued by Apple require significant investments. For instance, the success of Apple TV+ will depend on the quality of its content. When it comes to the success of Apple in the healthcare industry, it's all about the innovative products that Apple can develop. In line with these growth operations, R&D costs will continue to climb in the future, which doesn't help operating margins.

Apple Inc. R&D expenditure

(Source - Koyfin)

Multi-billion-dollar investments in R&D is certainly good for the company's future but will exert more pressure on the earnings of Apple in the short term. Apple will probably allocate an increasing amount from the R&D budget to develop innovative features to drive the interest of its iPhone models as well, which might yield limited results.

Net income declined 13% in Q3, which came in as a direct result of the deterioration in operating margins. The product mix is not helping Apple at present, and the company is increasingly depending on the services sector to provide a boost to earnings. However, apparently, it would be difficult for Apple to go against the grain and improve its margins anytime soon unless otherwise, the company introduces another hit product or service. Margins will continue to deteriorate in the foreseeable future.

AAPL is trading at a forward P/E of 16, which is higher than the 5-year average of 13.82. Given the bleak outlook for margins in the future, AAPL is not trading at attractive earnings multiples. The median consensus analyst estimate for AAPL is $225, which represents an upside of over 10% from the current market price. However, the risk-reward profile is not attractive.

The takeaway for investors - it's time

Apple has been a great growth story. The timely release of innovative products and services has ensured Apple remained a growth story for nearly 40 years. However, things are changing, and investors need to look at Apple as a stable, mature company, unless otherwise, Apple comes up with a groundbreaking product within the next couple of years, which seems unlikely. Apple is turning out to be a great value play, which requires investors to wait for a better discount to buy AAPL. Being one of the greatest value investors of all-time, maybe this is why Warren Buffett found a growing interest in Apple over the last couple of years. By investing in AAPL at a better discount to its intrinsic value, investors would certainly be able to realize an attractive return on their investments. For now, I avoid buying AAPL or selling the few shares I own. Despite iPhone sales declining, Apple will keep the top-line growth intact by building on its services segment growth. However, growth will be slow for the next couple of years and investors need to embrace this new look of Apple. It's time for Apple to be considered a value play.

