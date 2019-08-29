Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 8/26/19

|
Includes: ELAN, GTES, KLXE, KMI, LYB, RRD, RUN, TH, WTI
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/26/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will continue increasing in August, and stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • W&T Offshore (WTI),
  • Target Hospitality (TH),
  • Sunrun (RUN),
  • KLX Energy Services (KLXE),
  • Gates Industrial (GTES), and
  • Elanco Animal Health (ELAN).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • R.R. Donnelley & Sons (RRD),
  • LyondellBasell Ind (LYB), and
  • Kinder Morgan (KMI).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Greenhill & Co (GHL),
  • Trade Desk (TTD),
  • Q2 (QTWO),
  • Papa John's Intl (PZZA),
  • Mimecast (MIME),
  • Integra LifeSciences (IART),
  • Floor & Decor (FND),
  • Facebook (FB), and
  • American Homes 4 Rent (AMH).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Tiger Global Mgt

BO

Sunrun

RUN

B,JB*

$9,791,007

2

Kinder Richard D

CB, DIR, BO

Kinder Morgan

KMI

B

$7,979,760

3

Blackstone

BO

Gates Industrial

GTES

B

$1,766,900

4

Chatham Asset Mgt

BO

R.R. Donnelley & Sons

RRD

B

$1,432,870

5

McCaffrey Thomas P

VP, CFO

KLX Energy Services

KLXE

B

$908,532

6

Bok Scott L

CEO, DIR

Greenhill & Co

GHL

B

$504,129

7

Patel Bhavesh V

CEO, DIR

LyondellBasell Ind

LYB

B

$498,873

8

Krohn Tracy W

CB, CEO, BO

W&T Offshore

WTI

B

$406,000

9

Hoover R David

DIR

Elanco Animal Health

ELAN

B

$404,400

10

Archer James B

CEO, DIR

Target Hospitality

TH

B

$399,884

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Green Jeffrey Terry

CEO, DIR, BO

Trade Desk

TTD

S

$74,380,672

2

Zuckerberg Mark

CB, CEO, BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$42,782,225

3

Schnatter John H

BO

Papa John's Intl

PZZA

S

$20,568,358

4

Murray Neil

DIR

Mimecast

MIME

S

$6,427,212

5

Caruso Richard E

BO

Integra LifeSciences

IART

S

$4,941,600

6

Thiel Peter

DIR

Facebook

FB

AS

$4,048,771

7

West George Vincent

DIR

Floor & Decor

FND

S

$2,447,000

8

Corrigan Jack E

COO, DIR

Am Homes 4 Rent

AMH

S

$2,053,750

9

Wehner David M

CFO

Facebook

FB

AS

$2,024,444

10

Wittenburg Odus Edward Jr

VP

Q2

QTWO

AS

$1,914,625

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round-Up?

Disclosure: I am/we are long RUN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.