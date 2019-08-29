Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 8/26/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/26/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will continue increasing in August, and stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

W&T Offshore (WTI),

Target Hospitality (TH),

Sunrun (RUN),

KLX Energy Services (KLXE),

Gates Industrial (GTES), and

Elanco Animal Health (ELAN).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

R.R. Donnelley & Sons (RRD),

LyondellBasell Ind (LYB), and

Kinder Morgan (KMI).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Greenhill & Co (GHL),

Trade Desk (TTD),

Q2 (QTWO),

Papa John's Intl (PZZA),

Mimecast (MIME),

Integra LifeSciences (IART),

Floor & Decor (FND),

Facebook (FB), and

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Tiger Global Mgt BO Sunrun RUN B,JB* $9,791,007 2 Kinder Richard D CB, DIR, BO Kinder Morgan KMI B $7,979,760 3 Blackstone BO Gates Industrial GTES B $1,766,900 4 Chatham Asset Mgt BO R.R. Donnelley & Sons RRD B $1,432,870 5 McCaffrey Thomas P VP, CFO KLX Energy Services KLXE B $908,532 6 Bok Scott L CEO, DIR Greenhill & Co GHL B $504,129 7 Patel Bhavesh V CEO, DIR LyondellBasell Ind LYB B $498,873 8 Krohn Tracy W CB, CEO, BO W&T Offshore WTI B $406,000 9 Hoover R David DIR Elanco Animal Health ELAN B $404,400 10 Archer James B CEO, DIR Target Hospitality TH B $399,884

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Green Jeffrey Terry CEO, DIR, BO Trade Desk TTD S $74,380,672 2 Zuckerberg Mark CB, CEO, BO Facebook FB AS $42,782,225 3 Schnatter John H BO Papa John's Intl PZZA S $20,568,358 4 Murray Neil DIR Mimecast MIME S $6,427,212 5 Caruso Richard E BO Integra LifeSciences IART S $4,941,600 6 Thiel Peter DIR Facebook FB AS $4,048,771 7 West George Vincent DIR Floor & Decor FND S $2,447,000 8 Corrigan Jack E COO, DIR Am Homes 4 Rent AMH S $2,053,750 9 Wehner David M CFO Facebook FB AS $2,024,444 10 Wittenburg Odus Edward Jr VP Q2 QTWO AS $1,914,625

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RUN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.