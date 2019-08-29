Amazon: Advertising Strong Future Growth

The future of Amazon is more services, better earnings, and better cash flow, yet the stock is down more than 10% since earnings.

If you ask investors, the most exciting part of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Amazon Web Services. If you ask the average retail consumer, Amazon is the purveyor of almost everything they might need to buy. With all that in mind, a company that is expected to produce almost $280 billion in sales this year is always looking for the next growth opportunity. Though “Other” is less than 5% of the company’s overall revenue, advertising has a chance to be that next big growth driver. Though Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) aka. Google, and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), are the 800-lb gorillas in the business, Amazon is quietly making inroads. Investors who are trying to figure out if Amazon is a good value should consider the impact that advertising could make on the top and bottom line.

Sizing up the opportunity

It’s easy to dismiss a business that represents $3 billion in revenue a quarter for Amazon. The company’s online and physical store sales, plus Amazon Web Services (AWS) seem like the only things that matter. While advertising on Amazon seems like an afterthought, the size of the industry demands the company’s attention.

In the U.S. alone, the Internet advertising business is projected to grow from about $107 billion last year, to $160 billion by 2023. Google and Facebook make up nearly 60% of the domestic market, and everyone else seems to be left behind.

If we look at the worldwide advertising market, the opportunity is significantly larger. According to eMarketer, Digital ad spending will reach more than $300 billion by the end of 2019. By 2023, digital ads will exceed $500 billion. This study suggests that by the end of 2019, Google will retain its top spot with over 30% of the overall market. No surprise at number two is expected to be Facebook, followed by Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) at number three. By the end of 2019, eMarketer expects Amazon to have over $14 billion in advertising revenue and to rank number four in digital ads worldwide.

If we look at Google’s last quarter, the company’s “Google Advertising” generated over $32 billion in revenue, or almost 84% of overall revenue. By point of comparison, Amazon’s “Other” business, comprised mainly of advertising, came in at $3 billion or less than 5% of sales. The point here is this is a massive market that can feed Amazon’s growth for a very long time.

Like in other industries, Amazon is taking market share

Amazon has been taking market share from many retailers over the years, so it’s not a surprise when it succeeds in an industry. What is somewhat surprising, is the company taking market share from companies with a massive lead. In the studies mentioned above, while Google and Facebook were the undisputed leaders, they each called out Amazon’s growth.

PwC Consultancy said, “Amazon … has been able to gain the most ground over the past year, though it only has single-digit market share.” EMarketer noted that, “Amazon has been steadily chipping away at the Google-Facebook duopoly in the U.S.” It’s one thing to suggest Amazon is gaining ground, but there is hard data that shows the company is winning over important advertisers.

(Source: Business Insider “The Rise of Amazon Advertising)

A report from CNBC, reminded readers that in October of last year, “some advertisers particularly in the consumer-packaged goods space were moving as much as half of their search budget from Google to Amazon.” Given that Amazon directly offers many of the goods that companies want to advertise, there is a near direct link between the ad and the sale. When users go to Google, they may be doing research, or they may be ready to buy. When it comes to Amazon, generally speaking the user has a clear purchase intent, which is what advertisers look for.

In April, this year, another article mentioned that, “WPP the world’s largest ad buyer, spent about $300 million for its clients on Amazon search ads last year and about 75% of that came from Google search budgets.” WPP doesn’t spend a small amount of money either, as in 2018, the company’s Google Ads expense was about $3 billion. When big advertising firms shift spending for their clients from Google to Amazon, it shows they have confidence that the retail giant may deliver better results.

By June of this year, Business Insider took note of Amazon’s advertising business as well. The publication suggested that Amazon’s growth in advertising revenue could re-accelerate as it expands its offerings. The company is developing ad-supported options for its Fire TV business. One report suggests an ad-supported news app for the devices. Other reports suggest ads could be included in other video options. According to a report this year, over 30 million people use Fire TV. In addition, the company said it sold, “millions of Fire TVs during the 2-day (Prime Day) event.”

Advertising options for Alexa enabled devices including the Echo and Fire tablet lineup seem to be even bigger. According to TechCrunch, Amazon stated early this year it has sold more than 100 million Alexa pre-installed devices. Amazon is looking at an ad-supported tier of Amazon Music for these devices. In addition, a product flying under the radar is Alexa Auto. This $25 device allows drivers to bring the Alexa experience into their vehicle. Clearly, there is enthusiasm as, “more than 1 million people signed up for an invite to buy,” an Alexa Auto device.

(Source: Alexa Auto)

Amazon is taking market share in the advertising business from arguably the most entrenched competitor Google. A few years ago, a suggestion that Google would lose advertising business to Amazon would have been laughed at. Today, Amazon is laughing all the way to the bank.

What’s the bottom line?

If we look at Amazon’s most recent quarter, the company is divided between products and services. Investors can get a sense of the big picture easily because Amazon breaks out these two types of sales and growth. Last quarter, product sales equaled 56.6% of overall revenue and increased by 12.5% annually. The services side of the business made up the other 43.4% of sales, yet service sales jumped by 31% year over year.

This has been an ongoing pattern for Amazon over the last few years. The company’s product sales are still growing, but services are the future. If we break this down further, we can see the divisions that are leading the way.

Division Revenue Revenue Growth Online Stores $31.1b +16% Physical Stores $4.3b +1% Third-party seller services $12b +25% AWS $8.4b +37% Other $3b +37%

(Source: Amazon Q2 2019 earnings)

Most investors know about AWS and are tracking the growth of the division. However, “Other” doesn’t get as much attention as it should. According to some reports, the worldwide public cloud services market is expected to total more than $200 billion this year. Just to make the point, digital advertising spending will eclipse this figure by 50% this year.

Amazon’s runway in advertising is much longer into arguably a much larger opportunity. In the last quarter, Google Properties revenue equaled more than $27 billion and grew by 17.5% annually. Not to beat a dead horse, but Amazon’s quarterly advertising could grow more than 800%, and it would still fall just short of what Google is already doing.

Though revenue growth is important, margins are equally important to future earnings. Since Amazon still relies heavily on product sales, the company’s overall operating margin last quarter was just under 5%. By point of comparison, Google relies heavily on advertising, and in its last quarter, the company’s operating margin came in at 24%.

If we move further down a standard earnings report, we can look at free cash flow and the effect advertising has on this line item. Last quarter, Amazon generated $0.07 of core free cash flow per $1 of revenue. You might have guessed by now, but Google managed to produce $0.17 of core free cash flow per $1 of revenue last quarter.

If we play this out, as Amazon moves more toward advertising and services and away from products, the bottom line should benefit significantly. In the last quarter, Amazon generated over $63 billion in total sales. If the company’s operating margin increased by just 2% because of greater services sales, Amazon would have generated almost $4.4 billion in operating profit compared to $3.1 billion in the current quarter.

It seems that analysts are starting to give credit to Amazon for this movement toward higher margin services. Between 2019 and 2020, EPS estimates suggest a jump of more than 40%. Over the next five years, analysts are calling for even faster growth with an eye-popping 83% 5-year annual EPS growth rate. With the shares trading at a forward P/E of about 75 for this year, the shares could be thought of as cheap.

I believe investors can look at Amazon as one of the better values in the market. The company has a relatively clear road-map of decent product growth, combined with fast growth from services, AWS, and advertising. The latter three businesses carry much higher margins than products. The future of Amazon may be somewhat slower, but strong revenue growth, with much better earnings and cash flow. Since the company’s last earnings report, shares are down more than 10% as investors digest Amazon’s new reality. This is a chance for investors to acquire shares of Amazon at a discount when its future seems to be getting even brighter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.