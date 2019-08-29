Laurentian Bank of Canada (LRCDF) CEO François Desjardins on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCPK:LRCDF) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 29, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Susan Cohen - Director, IR

François Desjardins - President & CEO

François Laurin - EVP & CFO

Liam Mason - EVP & Chief Risk Officer

Stéphane Therrien - EVP, Personal & Commercial Banking

Scott Chan - Canaccord Genuity

Meny Grauman - Cormark Securities

Marco Giurleo - CIBC

Gabriel Dechaine - National Bank Financial

Richard Roth - TD Securities

Darko Mihelic - RBC Capital Markets

Sumit Malhotra - Scotiabank

Sohrab Movahedi - BMO Capital Markets

Doug Young - Desjardins Securities

Good day, bonjour, and welcome to the Laurentian Bank Financial Group Third Quarter Results 2019 and Laurentian Bank Financial Group Conference Call.

And at this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Susan Cohen, Director Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Susan Cohen

Good morning and thank you for joining us. Today's review of the third quarter of 2019 results will be presented by François Desjardins, President and CEO; and François Laurin, Executive Vice President and CFO.

All documents pertaining to the quarter, including Laurentian Bank Financial Group's report to shareholders, investor presentation and financial supplement, can be found on our website in the Investors Center. Following our formal comments, the senior management team will be available to answer questions, after which François Desjardins will offer some closing remarks.

Before we begin, let me remind you that during the conference call, forward-looking statements may be made, and it’s possible that actual results may differ materially from those projected in such statements. For the complete cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements, please refer to our press release or to Slide 2 of the presentation.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to the François Desjardins.

François Desjardins

Thank you, Susan, and good morning everyone. Today, the Laurentian Bank Financial Group recorded improving financial results. Adjusted net income, EPS and return on equity increased this quarter compared to the prior quarter. We reduced the level of liquidity, which led to higher net interest income as well as higher margins. This was partially offset by lower other income, reflecting challenging capital market conditions. And finally, we prudently managed expenses.

As a result, the adjusted efficiency ratio improved and operating leverage was positive. Real estate financing along with equipment and inventory financing are niches where we have built expertise and strong relationships, translating into profitable growth. Moving towards higher margin commercial loans is one of our key strategic objectives. On that front, we increased loans to business customers and their proportion within the loan mix. We are yet to see a return to net growth of mortgages and personal loans.

The underlying credit volume of our portfolio remains good, and our capital position remains strong providing a solid financial foundation to grow our balance sheet. The main focus of the last quarterly call was the new labor relations environment, which now has a redefined bargaining unit, limited to specific existing positions and the signature of the collective agreement.

From a strategic standpoint, there should be no debt, but this is a long awaited, hard thought, significant gain for this organization, as it fundamentally resets how talent is managed going forward and eliminates costly and unproductive processings. The percentage of employees represented by Union is now less than 25% compared to more than 50% at the end of 2015.

But more than anything, this great strategic achievement is allowing retail branch operations to turn their complete attention to customers' financial needs, translating into more revenue generating activities and the entire organization to resume efforts on transformation related strategic objectives. Today, my remarks will highlight the progress we are making on three initiatives that aim at fixing and building our retail distribution networks.

First, I'm pleased to say, that we have completed the Quebec branch network transition from a traditional offer to a 100% Advice, yet, a 100% Advice. From this point on, when customers visit our retail locations, they will benefit from a different experience where the conversation will be all about improving their financial health. Whether a financial health assessment or full financial plan, an RSP contribution in personal loan or mortgage or mutual funds, customers have access whenever and wherever it suits them to the 450 advisors who now have the flexibility to meet their customers at home or in their office.

What it also means for customers, is no longer having to pay for in-branch services, they do not use, such as basic transactions, that they can easily complete on their own by using our electronic services including ATMs. No more walking around velvet ropes and waiting in line, no more different opening hours for services and no more passbooks, this is no longer an old sleepy bank anymore.

We are the first Canadian bank to successfully transition our retail branch network from a traditional offer to 100% Advice, a business model that we believe better fits the life style and needs of modern customers. To reflect this change going forward, our branches will be called financial clinics. The team is really excited about this transition. For them a 100% Advice means that they can now maximize value-added customer advisor relationships, see more customers, get more referrals, and help more people.

Second, we have begun to roll out our digital offering. B2B bank as going to market with high demand products starting with digital bank accounts and deposit products, indeed, from now on, B2B bank’s current and new customers, will benefit from using the new platform for these products and will have access through mobile devices.

Clients of independent advisors and brokers across Canada are the first to benefit from our brand new digital offering and assure feedback from advisors is that the sign up process as easy and intuitive. And they love the fact that this organization continues to support independent advisors and brokers and helps them build their businesses.

Third, we’re also planning to launch digital offering under Laurentian Bank brand, to all Canadians before the end of the fall. Even though Laurentian Bank has not been present outside Quebec in retail distribution since 2003, our brand recognition across the country is high and we expect to track new customers, the young and the young at heart, and develop new markets where clients are seeking hassle free deposit products.

Going forward, we’re planning to use this mobile platform to strategically launch more digital products and gradually gain new customers and deepen relationships. Fixing our retail distribution is important to the success of our strategic plan, with these initiatives and more to come, we’re doing just that. We’re refocusing our teams' efforts on revenue generating activities, which also means prioritizing growth and efficiency.

It should be no surprise that, from a growth perspective all our retail teams and LBC financial clinics, at B2B bank advisers and brokers and LBC Digital are now focused on growing mortgages, personal loans, credit cards, deposits and mutual funds. On the efficiency front, we are eliminating non-core administrative activities and duplicate operations as well as automating and outsourcing back-office activities.

We're looking forward to a more efficient cost structure, a simplified less expensive operation. We're also reducing obsolete branch, back office and administrative work. Indeed moving to 100% Advice reduces the cost of managing traditional banking activities, specifically expenses associated with handling cash and other obsolete processes. So far, this has allowed us to regroup or outsource all our retail credit adjudication collections and administrative responsibilities.

We believe the savings from lower headcount and associated costs will be between $15 million and $20 million annually, which we expect to gradually impact results through the first half of 2020. Since the beginning of our plan, I have been keeping you informed of our progress on key elements. I understand the eagerness that these strategic wins and investments translate to financial results because I myself am eager to report improved performance.

I have said before that to achieve our goal this transformation needs to be and would be profound, what we have accomplished in last three and half years is tremendous work that had to be done to allow for real change in the way we do business. We have improved many aspects of our organization that are not invisible to the naked eye, systems, processes, governance, leadership and culture.

We are at a pivotal moment in our evolution. These are indeed exciting times. Therefore, I want to thank our teams for their continued support and passion and our shareholders for their confidence, it will be rewarded. Lastly, I want to welcome our new board members Ms. Andrea Bolger and Mr. David Mueller. The Board of Directors, my executive team and I are looking forward to working with them, at this turning point in the history of our organization.

I will now ask, François Laurin, to provide a more in-depth review of our third quarter financial results. François?

François Laurin

Thank you, François. Good morning everyone. I would like to begin by turning to Slide 13, which highlights the bank's financial performance. Adjusted net income of $51.9 million, EPS of $1.15 and ROE of 8.5% in the third quarter of 2019, improved sequentially and were lower year-over-year.

Reported earnings for the third quarter as outlined on Slide 14 were affected by adjusting items totaling $4.1 million after taxes or $0.10 per share and are related to restructuring charges and business combinations.

The drivers of our performance begin on Slide 15. Total revenue in the third quarter of 2019 stood at $244.7 million, up 2% from the previous quarter and down 6% from a year earlier.

Net interest income in the third quarter compared to last year was marginally lower as the impact of lower loan volumes was partly offset by an improving product mix. Compared to last quarter, net interest income improved by 7%, due to the positive impact of three additional days, seasonally higher penalties on mortgage prepayments and a lower level of liquidity.

Net interest margin shown on Slide 16 was 1.85%. The main factors contributing to the 8 basis points year-over-year increase was a lower level of liquidity, the change in the loan portfolio mix and the favorable Prime/BA spread.

As we mentioned last quarter, the new labor relations environment allowed us to reduce liquidity. The 8 basis points quarter-over-quarter increase was due to lower liquidity and seasonally higher prepayment penalties and the favorable Prime/BA spreads.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, we expect that margins may be relatively stable excluding the impact of the seasonality of the prepayment penalties. Over the medium term, margins should modestly expand as volumes increased and the business mix continues to improve. Commercial loans now account for 38% of the portfolio, compared to 35% a year ago and residential mortgages and personal loans accounts for 48% and 14%, respectively.

Other income as presented on Slide 17 totaled $68.6 million. Capital market sensitive revenues explain most of the year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter decline. Gains on inventory have for brokerage activities, gains on other trading activities and fees and commissions from brokerage activities were all lower than in previous periods mostly stemming from higher volatility and lower liquidity in the capital markets.

Slide 18 highlights the adjusted non-interest expenses declined by 5% from last year and by 2% from last quarter, as we prudently managed expenses. Compared to last year, lower salary expense from lower headcount, lower pension costs as well as lower professional fees and labor relation costs explain most of the improvement.

Compared to the last quarter, lower premises and equipment expense as well as lower other expenses accounted for the decline. The annual reduction of the expenses of $15 million to $20 million related to streamlining our operations, outsourcing and eliminating duplicate operations is expected to gradually impact results through the first half of 2020, once we have completed the transition.

The adjusted efficiency ratio of 70.6% was 290 basis points lower than in the previous quarter, as discussed on previous conference call, as we continue to invest in the Bank's transformation over the next two quarters, the ratio may fluctuate. However, we’re making clear progress on our strategic initiatives which is expected to lead to sustainable improvement.

Slide 19 highlights our well diversified sources of funds. In the third quarter of 2019, deposits stood at $26.6 billion and fell by 2% sequentially. This is a result of a planned reduction in liquidity given the new labor relations environment and is in line with loan portfolio. We continue to make use of efficient securitization conduit and in the third quarter securitized $582 million of residential mortgages through the CMHC and the third party purchaser and, $200 million of investment loans.

These were partially offset by maturities and normal repayments. With the launch of our digital offering, we expect to further diversify our deposit gathering channels. Our liquidity position continues to be strong, and our liquidity portfolio consists mainly of highly rated government securities. Slide 20 presents the CET1 ratio under the standardized approach of 9% at July 31, 2019. Our capital ratios are strong and support the Bank’s strategic investments and growth.

Our diversified loan portfolio is highlighted on Slide 22. Total loans stood at $33.9 billion at quarter end. Commercial loans increased by 8% compared to a year ago and stood at $12.9 billion, net of the sale of $433 million of non-core assets. Sequential growth of 1% was driven by an increase in real estate financing activity, offset by seasonality of the inventory financing portfolio as well as foreign exchange.

There was a slight decline in the investment loan portfolio as consumers continue to deleverage as well as in residential mortgage portfolio, with lower mortgages originations as we focus on higher-yielding loans. In 2020, we continue to expect double-digit growth in loans to business customers and a gradual resumption of growth in residential mortgages.

Slide 23 provides a deep dive into our residential mortgage portfolio. We're maintaining our strategy to seek profitable niches, such as the high-end of Alt-A business. At July 31, 2019 our Alt-A portfolio represents 7% of the total mortgage book and 3% of the total loan portfolio. This portfolio remains well diversified with mortgages loans in the GTA representing about 21% of the portfolio and the GVA about 4% and is high quality, as evidenced by low loss ratios.

Slide 24, highlights our commercial loan portfolio, which is pan-Canadian with a U.S. presence. It is well diversified, has a track record of strong credit quality and is positioned for sustainable profitable growth.

Turning to Slide 25, credit quality remained good. The provision for credit losses was $12.1 million. This compared with $4.9 million a year ago and $9.2 million last quarter. A year ago, the provision has benefited from favorable improvements to underlying assets. The provisions in the third quarter of 2019 were impacted in part by higher collective allowances resulting from changes to the probability of an economic downturn.

Looking at the individual portfolios, credit losses on personal loans decreased by $670,000 sequentially, mainly as a result of lower loan volumes. Credit losses on residential mortgages increased by $1.6 million sequentially, mainly as a result of higher collective allowances on impaired loans. Credit losses and commercial loans increased by $2 million sequentially. The loss ratio of 14 basis points reflects the underlying good credit quality of our portfolios.

Turning to Slide 26, the net impaired loan ratio of 45 basis points and the gross impaired loan ratio of 59 basis points are within historical fluctuations, we remain adequately provisioned. We continue to expect that over medium-term, the loss ratio could increase towards the high teens to reflect our changing business mix and macroeconomic conditions. However, with our current portfolio mix, conservative provisioning in a portfolio that is 97% collateralized, we expect that the loan ratio will remain below other Canadian banks.

To conclude, we are confident that the good progress we're making in our strategic initiatives will lead to sustainable growth and profitability.

Thank you for your attention and I will now turn the call back to Susan.

Susan Cohen

Thank you. At this point, I'd like to turn the call over to the conference call operator for the question-and-answer session. Angela?

Question-And-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question will come from Mr. Scott Chan of Canaccord Genuity.

Scott Chan

I just had a question on the tax rate. It looks like it was a bit low, similar to last quarter, and I think you did guide a lower tax rate, but it did come in much lower again. Perhaps you can maybe kind of talk about that and perhaps an outlook into fiscal 2020?

François Desjardins

I'll ask François Laurin to comment.

François Laurin

Sure, Scott. The Q3 tax rate about an effective tax rate of 12.1% versus 19% basically last year, mainly resulted from the proportionally lower domestic income and then also includes a 1.5 million favorable adjustment related to the insurance business, which is about 290 basis points of the rate. So, if you put that back as mostly like 15%, know that this benefit, the next quarter again, but will not recur in 2020. So as for a run rate going in 2020, would be high-teens, closer to 20% at that point.

Your next question will come from Mr. Meny Grauman of Cormark Securities.

Meny Grauman

Question about the retail transformation and just as you track the success of your decision to move to advice only branch model, I'm wondering, what indicators are you tracking to basically gauge the success of this initiative? And over what timeframe do you need to wait before you can reasonably say mission accomplished here?

François Desjardins

I'll ask Stéphane Therrien to comment.

Stéphane Therrien

Thank you for the question. As you mentioned, during the first half of our transformation plan, a lot of our time was dedicated in simplifying our offering, preparing our customer to our new model and also in dealing with preparation activities in light of a potential work conflict. All of this is now behind us. And yes, we successfully transition our branches to 100% advice. We are now in a growth mode. We are getting back to basics. Our new Financial Clinics are now full of customer meeting their dedicated advisor to improve their financial health. We recently launched a financial health assessment tool, helping us to develop a full financial plan with our customer.

Over 10,000 clients already use this tool with our advisors. We're confident that we can now win more going forward with our new model. Similar to Business Services, we have a dedicated sales force effectiveness team, helping our sales force improve its performance by providing the right tools, improving the process and providing sales and technical training.

Finally, as mentioned previously by Francois the new labor relations environment from a strategy standpoint, resets our talent can now be managed going forward helping us create a culture of performance. So in terms of timing as soon as possible, the good news is that we're now back in the growth mode.

Meny Grauman

And in terms of specific indicators, are there specific numbers that you're tracking for instance? Now if you look towards the end of next year, is deposit growth going to be an important indicator telling you whether your customers are really accepting this change? I'm just wondering if there's key measurable metrics if you can highlight.

François Desjardins

For sure, as we’re now focusing on advice, deposit growth, mutual funds growth, mortgage growth, visa growth, are the key indicators that we would be looking going forward.

Meny Grauman

And, I mean, it sounds you’re very confident in this, but there’s always the chance that it doesn’t stick with customers and this change doesn’t work. The question is. What’s plan B? Is it relatively simple to go back and to adjust the model? Or is this change much harder to fix, curious about your thoughts?

François Desjardins

Yes, this has not been done overnight. We’ve been obviously discussing with our customer, preparing them for the change, but frankly the customer behavior has already changed a few years ago, so, this model is in line with the new needs of our customer. So, we felt very good about the new model and feel even better right now.

Your next question comes from the line of Marco Giurleo of CIBC. Please go ahead.

Marco Giurleo

My first question is with respect to the loss ratio. We’ve seen basically $7 million of reserve releases in stage 1 and 2 year-to-date, and impairs have been trending higher. So, I'm just wondering, if you could speak to the reserve releases. Is that a function of the personal loan book shrinking? And then on the impaired side, could you give some color on where you’re seeing credit migration?

François Desjardins

I’ll ask Liam Mason to comment, thanks.

Liam Mason

Thank you, good morning. Appreciate your question, so, first off with regards to the stage migration, we are seeing a degree of that, there are puts and takes within that. We have not uptick some release as you’ve highlighted in stage 1 and 2 and that's as a result of some shrinkage in the personal portfolio.

But in stage 3 small variations, slight uptick in personal and uptick in mortgages that’s due to slightly highly impairs and commercial generally from a stage 3 pretty flat. So we’re seeing some shifts in migration, but I would say its normal variation. And then in terms of your question on overall PCLs, PCLs remained very stable for us and consistent with our previous direction.

Marco Giurleo

All right, and if the contraction in the personal book continues as is would it be fair to continue to expect releases throughout the coming quarters?

Liam Mason

Well, that’s a functional result. I mean as you reduce the size of your book, your PCLs would go down proportionally, but our overall view is that we see the overall business strategies that are being laid out, we expect personal book to grow.

Marco Giurleo

Okay, great. Thank you. And my second question is with respect to the margins. Just curious, how much of the increase this quarter was related to prepayment penalties?

François Desjardins

Francois?

François Laurin

The biggest portion was the liquidity over a half of, basically half of it, and the other half between the other reasons where the prepayment is part of it and the Prime/BA as well, so a few bips.

Marco Giurleo

Okay. And going forward, we've also seen a material fall off in brokerage GIC rates year-to-date. Just curious, if you anticipate this providing a tailwind for the further margin?

François Desjardins

In terms of margin Q4, we expect that it'd be relative in a same range, considering the benefits of this seasonally higher, and we need to consider the seasonality of the higher mortgages prepayment in Q3, offset by the continued improvement in our own mix. So, we see this as to remain in the same neighborhood of the margin for Q4. As for Q4 next year, we believe that we should be relatively stable. The only caveat would be whether lower rates coming in that might be a slight headwind.

[Operator Instructions] And we will now take our next question from Gabriel Dechaine from National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Gabriel Dechaine

Just a follow-up on the credit question. If I just look at the stage 3 provisions, commercial had an uptick versus we found Q1 and Q2. Can you tell me where geographically those provisions occurred for those impairments?

François Desjardins

I couldn't comment Gabriel at this point on geographic. We don't tend to, but I think this is well within normal variation. I don't -- but there is a quite...

Gabriel Dechaine

You can't comment, if it is Canada or the U.S.?

François Desjardins

It's Canada. It's absolutely Canada.

Gabriel Dechaine

Okay. How about the sector, industrial sector?

François Desjardins

I'll have to come back to you on the breakdown of that. I don't think there is any clear delineation across the two sectors.

Gabriel Dechaine

Okay. And just sorry to understand the messaging there, you've stated that, you've added to collective provision value stage 1, stage 2 as you have taken a more conservative economic outlook, and...

François Desjardins

That is correct. That is correct. As part of our regular ETL and loan provision process, we look at our macro economic scenarios every quarter and consistent I think with number of other industry players we put an uptick on the downturn scenario this quarter. And that's kind of marginal impact of about $2 million.

Gabriel Dechaine

Okay. So, it's not so that the release is from stage 1 and stage 2 about $2 million higher about...

François Desjardins

It's not for that. We would have had a run rate more around 10 million, yes.

Gabriel Dechaine

Got you, then the branch, let's talk about the strategy here. And I just want to make sure I understood that correctly, part of the new structure of the bank and the manner in which you expect to gain efficiencies involve outsourcing. Did I hear you correctly that you've outsourced some of your credit adjudication and collection functions?

François Desjardins

What you heard is that either outsourced or combined or eliminated duplicate operations for collections, credit adjudication and administration. Of course, this is just occurred. So obviously on day one, you're not getting the benefits from headcount reductions or costs. But as these things are being combined over the next few quarters, what we're expecting is to see a gradual efficiency pull as we fold it, all of our retail operations activities, back office activities together.

Gabriel Dechaine

Right, I'm looking at it more from a strategic efficiency is obviously important. But when you're moving in this direction, credit adjudication, underwriting and collections, are there are core parts of a core functions of what a bank does, and I just make sure we're not, I'm not hearing that you're outsourcing those functions entirely are you?

François Desjardins

No. What you're hearing is that some functions were outsourced, which are non strategic, but for credit adjudication, per se, is still within the Laurentian Bank Financial Group family.

Gabriel Dechaine

Okay, alright, cool. Then lastly, on the mortgage book, and I guess, the bank service revenues, mortgage book, you've indicated that you expect the growth to turn positive in the latter part of 2020, if I understand that correctly. Any indication of when we could see this poised for growth mantra start turning into positive revenue growth in the services line of any other income?

François Desjardins

Quite frankly, it can't happen soon enough, Gabriel. After a really hard fought year and a half of preparing and hoping for the best and preparing for the worst on the labor front we had to make some really strategic moves there for the long-term, betterment of the organization as a whole. And I think that that's really what the executives of this company have delivered. Yes, short-term we have to pull back from some of the growth activities.

But, we've proven in the past that we can successfully grow businesses, we did that in the first two years of my tenure at least. And that's what we're redoing now. So, what I'm happy about is that it's all hands on deck, we are seeing some initial upticks, but it's not fast enough for me. But it's not going to be done overnight either, right. It's going to take the effort required to shake hands, and go out and get some brokers, clients in the door and happy to do business with us as we have in the past.

We will now take our next question from a Richard Roth of TD Securities.

Richard Roth

Just looking at other income for a second, is the decline in, I guess, your brokerage other income and lines sort of a similar explanation to what you gave us in Q1, namely sort of this weak market conditions of ventures down small cap stocks are down?

François Desjardins

Exactly, Richard. The volatility that we suffered we all suffered as participant in the month of May and hampered the results for Q3.

Richard Roth

And we've seen some volatility in subsequent to the quarter end in August, how is that looking at you guys from a Q4 perspective?

François Desjardins

August, as you point, rightly pointed out, August is still a challenging month from a volatility perspective and liquidity on the market. So, we have a strong pipeline in DCM and ECM market, but we need the capital markets to stabilize and be more positive to see, positive outcomes on that front.

Richard Roth

And what factors are you guys generally focused on, is it sort of mining and like commodity guys or sort of yes?

François Desjardins

We have a few verticals in terms of liquidity, but our biggest sector is the debt capital market. But within equity, we have mining and a few industrial sectors like, a bit of transportation and specialized services, and among others. But we cover a few verticals.

Richard Roth

Fine, I guess as you move into sort of your fully Advice now only in terms of branches, should we expect to see lines like your commissions on mutual fund sales and other lines like that to start to move up, or are those still just going to be really tied to your small cap focus?

François Desjardins

Now you’re referring to retail side of it?

Richard Roth

Yes, yes.

François Desjardins

Clearly, on the retail side of it, so from the broker side, clearly, that’s part of the revenues that stream that is generated but most of it at this point is within the potentially in the retail sector, the financial clinics part of it.

Richard Roth

Okay, thank you.

François Desjardins

From a mutual fund perspective.

Your next question will come from Darko Mihelic of RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Darko Mihelic

Just a question on the mortgage impaired losses, it seems like a lot, it's up three times what you had provisioned for quite a loss in stage 3 of last quarter and last year. And just curious as to what’s causing that? And secondarily, as we think about sort of the build of allowances and release, for the sort of competing factors, the release this quarter was bigger than the build. As I go forward, in the kind of economic environment that we’re in, and as we think about you growing balances, maybe you can give us an idea of where we go from here? I'm envisioning a situation where your building allowances for both portfolio growth and possibly for weaker economic statistics because it’s pretty hard to see that the economy can get better from here. So just, your thoughts on both those elements would be great.

François Desjardins

Liam?

Liam Mason

Yes, Darko thanks for your question. We do see an uptick in the mortgage impaired losses so it’s still earlier, some of that is affected to shrinking in the portfolio and actually some offset on that as we re-grow. We have just -- if you’re looking though at our doubtful accounts, overall on mortgages, as one of the indicators if you looked at is that in that vein. I would note though that in terms of total bank doubtfuls in the mortgage space that we did have a methodology change over the past year that drove up the doubtful numbers in the mortgage space.

So that’s -- some that explains that uptick in doubtful. In terms of the build and release, naturally as we grow the book, I would expect absolutely a growth in PCLs commensurate with that. But our belief that this will be fully offset by higher NII as we built the business and then back to the weaker economic, it's really a function of good credit management adjusting your reserves commensurate with market conditions and that would go up or down commensurate with those conditions. So, that's just normal course.

Darko Mihelic

Okay. Thank you. And just the -- so you're saying that, there is a change in your methodology that resulted in a large stage 3 loss this quarter in mortgages?

Liam Mason

No. I'm saying in terms of, I just want to make sure I tie the picture together. I'm talking in terms of doubtful.

Darko Mihelic

Okay.

Liam Mason

In terms of doubtful and the absolute dollar amount of doubtfuls, we had a change in methodology where we shifted insurance greater than 90 days into the doubtfuls. So, if you bring the whole credit picture together, you have look at doubtfuls and you have to look at the shift in terms of the stages. So, that explains the doubtfuls and as I said earlier, the shift that increased in this quarter in stage 3 is due to probably higher impairs.

Darko Mihelic

Higher impairs, but it's a big number both $2.2 million versus 700 last quarter. Was there may be some fraud in the residential mortgages portfolio or something?

Liam Mason

No. Darko, it's flat. So, there is some ebbs and flows within the book.

Operator

Sumit Malhotra

Maybe, Liam, just to stay with you for a minute. So, you've rolled to IFRS 9 provisioning to start this year and I think that's come up a few times now that in every quarter we have seen your performing portfolio has had releases in provisions, and at least to some degree, there's assumptions, parameters for your view on the economic outlook. Especially when it relates to your, let's call it your business lending portfolio, can you give us some indication as to what parameter updates you've enacted that have resulted in, I know this quarter again, we see a small but still a release there, that's a part of the book you're growing the fastest, and certainly that's what's been indicated to us. What are you changing in your model, that's resulting in releases for commercial in the performing portfolio?

Liam Mason

Thank you for your question overall and on IFRS 9. So, we've implemented IFRS 9 and we put in place a model framework. We've had basically a shake on that model framework over the past couple of months and some marginal enhancements on the methodology and some of this that enhancement comes as you do your annual renewals on the various business book. But overall, from a econ outlook right now, we have adjusted the scenario to a higher expectation of downturn. So, that drives an uptick but over all we have marginal adjustment based on the annual credit renewal and in terms of enhancing our methodology on the margin. It's not big changes due to the methodology.

Sumit Malhotra

And if I stay with what I'll just call your commercial loan book for a minute. Obviously, there's been a significant shift in the interest rate back drop in the last few months. I'm just curious as for as this portfolio is concerned. The Bank has talked about margin improving as a result of mix shift, which I think essentially means commercial is going to be a larger portion going forward. How much of this book resets with market rates? And what percentage is based off BA rates, LIBOR that would see a more immediate re-pricing with the shift that we've seen. Can you give us any numbers around that?

François Desjardins

I'll ask, Stephane Therrien to answer that question.

Stephane Therrien

I think we should come back to you on this one in terms of the percentage that would be affected by the Prime/BA.

François Desjardins

A portion of the book is Prime-based, and is affected and driven by the Prime/BA as an impact on the margin for Prime/BA spread, that is that the wides. We would expect some degree of shift in that, but good part of the book is floating.

Sumit Malhotra

And just lastly, on the margin note, you folks have indicated last quarter that with Union negotiations complete, we would see liquidity put back to work, and that certainly seems to have benefited NIM this quarter. Is it fair to say -- is that liquidity now where you want it to be? Is that no longer a catalyst for NIM, I wonder actually or another as a result of the changes you've interacted post the negotiations completed?

François Desjardins

Yes. In the third quarter, we reduced the excess liquidity which contributed to the improvement in net interest income and the NIM. The full impact of that is now behind us and realizing Q3. We also realized the cost related to labor relations, which contributes to lower non-interest expenses, that is also in our Q3 results.

Through the first half was 2020, from now till then, we expect to see the rest, meaning, the positive impact from outsourcing and eliminating duplicate operations that had no impact on Q3 and is still in the future.

Sumit Malhotra

So that and I'll stop there, obviously, expenses, were one of the best book, yes, yes.

Liam Mason

I just want to come back to your interest rate questions. There are two components just to try and answer it. We have a structural interest rate risk position that deals with the interest rate risk of the bank, overall. We're close to our benchmark. We're not taking undue risk relative to our benchmark on that, and that drives the aggregate structural interest rate component of your NIM.

The other component really is driven by basis shifts like Prime/BA, and we come back to you on that, but you need to always come back in terms of the aggregate bank, to how we manage our structural rate position.

Sumit Malhotra

Got it. And you know what, I leave it there, we can pick some of those up afterwards. Thanks for your time.

Your next question comes from the line of Sohrab Movahedi of BMO Capital Markets.

Sohrab Movahedi

I was a little bit late getting on, so I apologize if some of these were covered off in your commentary or in earlier questions. But just with respect to the balance sheet growth that you are expecting now to come, if I kind of look at the slides, pages 23 and 24, you've got the geography kind of listed out and to you start with commercial, 17% from the U.S., the rest in Canada. As you think ahead, I don't know 12, 18 months. How are those percentages going to shift?

François Desjardins

Thank you for the question. I'll give a comment on growth overall and maybe just to set the stage here. I think the first of your question really has to do with the percentage of loans to business customers in the total mix. We expected to have continued good growth in this portfolio, this portfolio had been growing in the last several years and we expected that will continue to have double-digit growth as we continue. And that will continue to increase the loan mix. But we haven’t disclosed a target for the total percentage of loans to business customers within the whole portfolio, but needless to say that we have not reached the potential of this business and also we’re still far away from where we want to be.

On volume growth, overall though, and for the rest of the businesses, now that the new labor relations environment has stabilized we’re back in growth mode. So, of course that has impacts in the last quarter to reduce liquidity and that you see that in the deposit growth that we’re tracking. But what we’re looking for really is growth in mortgages, personal loans, Visa cards, mutual funds as well. Last quarter, we said that we would stabilize and then grow the residential mortgage portfolio. We saw this quarter the decline was limited to 1%.

We recently launched new advertising campaign targeting mortgage brokers across Canada, we’re introducing Alt-A mortgage is back into the mix, business result, products we expect to generate volume growth from those products. So we’re still continuing to expect a mid-single-digit growth for 2020, we’re just not there yet, right. It’s taking us time to go and get that pipeline of business in the door. Our personal loans were also part of the growth plan, specifically RSP lending investment lending, which we want to put back on track, and have initiatives to stabilize that portfolio as we exit 2020.

Sohrab Movahedi

But is the mix going to up stake as it is right now geographically or in other words, or do you think the US is going to represent the bigger proportion overall? Let's say in the commercial loan portfolio?

François Desjardins

I’ll ask Stéphane to answer.

Stéphane Therrien

The good news is that, north point is performing accordingly, it’s now better than planned so we’re really happy about the business, and since they won when we acquired that business we said that there could be synergies with equipment finance as well in the States. So that percentage could grow, could slightly grow in the next few years.

Sohrab Movahedi

And so Liam when you talked about the credit considerations and the PCLs, you are taking into consideration that you may have higher growth in the U.S.?

Liam Mason

We take into account obviously, you don’t provision for future growth. But yes, in terms of our plans and our risk tolerance, we do take that into account.

Sohrab Movahedi

So just one last question on that, Liam, how much room do you have in your current reserve levels to accommodate further growth in your call it performing stuff, without having to add to the reserves?

Liam Mason

Well, I talked about a couple of things sorry, I talked about capital capacity and we have as described we have a very strong capital position, that gives us for your question on last quarter an ability to grow our WAs and from a provision perspective our views are that if provisions were to grow, they'd be more than offset by net interest income.

Sohrab Movahedi

Okay. But my question was a little bit more specific as to within your stage 1 and 2, how much more growth can you accommodate without having to add more to it?

Liam Mason

I think, the normal process start with as you add, they will factor into stage 1 or 2, and come into there. I think it's a question really of capital capacity and what income are you seeing that offsets that increase.

And we'll take our final question from Doug Young with Desjardins Securities. Please go ahead.

Doug Young

I think maybe just going back to what I think there has been a number of questions on is just the stage I and stage 2 PCLs, and I guess what we're struggling with is that. There is a higher probability of an economic downturn built into your assumption, but we're seeing releases in stage 1 and 2, and then still a little confused as to why that would necessarily be. So, I don't know if there is more you can kind of flesh on that, but I think that's where a lot of confusion lies right now.

Liam Mason

Let's talk about, obviously, an uptick as we said on the macro factors, but I mean the book has not been growing and we're turning that around. So, as your book shrinks depending on what stage the underlying assets are in, you are going to see a reduction in it. So, it's that dynamic.

Doug Young

So, it's just simple, I mean, you're growing the commercial though and the impaired is up materially in commercial yet you got releases on that side. So, that's kind of I guess maybe there is a little confusion around that as well?

Liam Mason

I think you've also seen migration across the stages as normal ebbs and flows with individual credit.

Doug Young

Okay.

Liam Mason

What we're trying going forward is to provide a little bit and I think we're provide in our disclosure of how things are moving but I'll try to ensure we provide additional commentary on this going forward.

Doug Young

It is very different than where we've seen from the other bank. So, I know IFRS 9 is relatively new and we're all getting adjusted to this and whatnot. It's just a few opposing things that get confusing and tough to make sense of. So that's, yes, so…

Liam Mason

I would note that for us, IFRS 9 is as recent as last October. So, it's a little bit, some of the other banks have had a shake outs, and we've got some tweaks to some of the earlier questions.

Doug Young

And then maybe I'll just finish off with the mix ratio. I think François you've mentioned, you would expect in Q4 that to fluctuate and I understand what your target is for fiscal '21 by fluctuate I would assume you mean you would expect higher expenses, and so higher mix ratio in Q4. And as you look out as you move towards your fiscal '21 target, are we should be expect the gradual decline in the ratio as to fiscal '20?

François Desjardins

Doug, obviously the target is to improve over time. We have said 2019 was year of investment, and we expect to see some benefits of outsourcing in the elimination of duplicate operations as François mentioned earlier by the end of Q2 2020. But, at this point, we're working to bringing those savings and obviously this should bring operational leverage, positive leverage going forward. But, it's hard to commit a number at this point for 2020.

And ladies and gentlemen, that's all the time we have for questions today. So, there I'd like to turn the conference back over to Mr. François Desjardins for any additional or closing remarks.

François Desjardins

Thank you, everyone for joining us today. AT LBCFG, we're building a difference and better financial institutions. We've talked about today transitioning our branch network to a traditional offer to 100% Advice. This is a business model that we believe better fits the lifestyle of modern customers. We're rolling out digital offering, receiving positive feedback from advisors and brokers that are eager to open accounts, and we're eager to roll that out to all Canadians.

We're addressing the efficiency ratio by reorganizing outsourcing, simplifying teams, processes and product lines. This is something that's we're working towards a better efficiency ratio in the coming years. We're moving towards higher margin and commercial loans and have increased a proportion within the loan mix.

And finally, we're working towards improving the financial health of our current and future clients. Our teams have accomplished tremendous work, and are now all hands on deck, working on revenue focused activities, efficiencies, and transformation related strategic objectives. These are indeed exciting times.

I will now turn it back to Susan.

Susan Cohen

Thank you, Francois. Should you have any further questions, our contact information is included at the end of the presentation. And our fourth quarter of 2019 conference call will be held on December 4th, and we look forward to speaking with you then. Have a great day.

