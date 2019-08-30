Welcome To The REIT Garage Sale: Separating The Trash From The Treasure

Recognizing that dividend growth is critical to total return, we pay very close attention to the safety of the dividend.

So says comedian Josh Sneed with his characteristic deadpan tone. Considering the everyday topics he takes to task, that affect (or lack thereof) works well.

If you look up “Weird People at Garage Sales – Josh Sneed” on YouTube, you’ll find a pretty hilarious skit (made even more hilarious if you’ve been there, done that). While venting about everything and everyone involved, he calls out “early birds,” those people who show up to your property two hours before your signs say you’ll be up and running.

One year, he began opening his garage door to start setting up, only to have a woman immediate step inside. She’d been waiting out there for who-knows-how-long to see what he was selling.

He swears that’s a true story.

Yet that crazy lady or early birds in general aren’t the worst kind of garage salers in Sneed’s opinion. That title goes to “guy who just watched three episodes of American Pickers and now thinks he’s Indiana Jones.”

This kind of shopper is well known enough that Architectural Digest even mentioned him (or her) two summers ago:

“Finding a hidden work of art at a garage sale may be the stuff of treasure seekers’ dreams. But the occasional success story leaves us all with a shred of hope that, one day, we might unearth a Picasso at the neighborhood tag sale. For the Antiques Roadshow-obsessed, or even those who love a good story, we collected some of the most jaw-dropping yard sale discoveries of the past several decades.”

Those discoveries include a 10th- or 11th-century bowl worth $2.2 million, which the lucky buyer purchased for $3.

Photo Source

The Worst of Bargain Browsers

Egged on by once-in-a-lifetime stories like that, people can get a little, well, passionate. Yet those “Indiana Jones” wannabes sound like absolute dreams compared to another category of garage salers, which Sneed also mentions.

That would be those individuals who try to insult you into offering or accepting a lower price. Like this…

Let’s say you set your piece of junk (hey, one man’s trash, right?) at a perfectly reasonable price. You’re not asking $500 for it. You’re not even asking $5. The sticker says 50 cents.

As in half a dollar.

Yet here some bargain-obsessed aggravation comes along to try to talk you down. And in the rudest possible way.

It’s bound to happen every time.

“Would you take 10 cents?” this person says. “I think it has a stain on it.”

“No, that’s part of the pattern,” you point out politely.

Because, it is. Anyone with eyes can see as much.

Yet your logical response slides right off the would-be-customer’s bargain-obsessed resolve. “It’s not very pretty.”

This time, you keep your mouth shut, in part since you agree. It’s not very “pretty.” That’s why you’re selling it: To see if someone else disagrees with you enough to give you 50 cents.

Just 50 lousy cents!

If not, you’re more than willing to throw it out. For that matter, you think you’ll throw it out right now. In front of the person. Just to spite them.

What’s half a dollar to you anyway compared to the joy of expressing your frustration?

A Bargain by Any Other Name

Personally, I get it. Who doesn’t love a bargain?

Yet as Sneed says, “There is nothing in (my garage sale) worth the effort you are exerting right now.”

In fact, more often than not, there’s nothing at a garage sale worth exerting any effort for. Period.

Most of the time, unless you’re a junk flipper who buys stuff on the cheap, then turns around and sells it for a whole lot more… what you buy is only going to end up becoming your own garage sale fodder a few years down the road.

In which case, that so-called “bargain” wasn’t a bargain at all. It was a waste of your money.

Which you could have put toward real estate investment trusts, or REITs, instead.

I say that somewhat facetiously (though only somewhat) since REITs aren’t always worth picking up either. You might think you have to have a particular company based on its very cheap price. But cheap doesn’t automatically mean a bargain in the stock market anymore than it does at garage sales.

Sometimes, it’s simply an expenditure. And a costly one at that.

I recently had a reader comment that he struggles “to tell a bargain from yield chasing.” In that, he’s hardly alone. It makes sense this would be an issue considering how much analysis and evaluation must go into any worthwhile determination.

To some degree, practice makes stronger (though never perfect) in weeding out the duds from the steals. But let’s look at a few different stocks down below to pick up a few tips on what to be on the lookout for…

Both good or bad.

Photo Source (TGIF! Labor Day Weekend Humor)

Sorting Through Junk First

UMH Properties (UMH) is a manufactured housing REIT that isn’t getting much love, as evidenced by the fact that shares are +9.7% year-to-date vs. the direct peers – Equity Lifestyle (ELS) and Sun Communities (SUI) that are 40% during the same time. Although the dividend yield of 5.7% and P/FFO of 18.5x suggest this REIT is a bargain, our analysis suggest otherwise.

We have been bearish with this company ever since we began digging deep into the REIT securities holdings. Recognizing that UMH’s payout ratio (102% based on AFFO) is tight, we began sounding the alarm bells early. Back in July I explained that “some would argue that $100 million in REIT exposure is “small change” and represents just a fraction of UMH’s business, but I argue that all pennies add up, and given the ultra-tight payout ratio, I’m maintaining a cautious stance.”

And in the latest quarter (Q2-19) UMH generated FFO per share of $0.14 (as compared to $0.18 in Q2-18), representing a decrease of 22%. This decrease in per share FFO was attributed to the recent preferred issuance and a reduction in dividend income from the REIT securities portfolio (negative impact of $.01 for the quarter).

Part of my job, as a REIT analyst, is to examine cash flow closely and to make sure that profits are not only sustainable but growing. UMH has a history of cutting the dividend (in 2008) and has never increased it in more than 11 years. Meanwhile, the two direct peers have excelled at growth, providing crystal clear evidence that UMH is the weaker link. We maintain a SELL, no bargain today, in my opinion.

Source: FAST Graphs

Washington Prime (WPG) is a mall REIT that I believe is doing everything right, and if it weren’t for the “mall apocalypse,” I would likely be a buyer today. However, around two years ago I decided it was time to draw the line in the sand and insist on quality before recommending mall REITs. And over the last two years we have seen a continued meltdown in retail, especially department store chains like Sears, BonTon, and J.C. Penney.

So whenever I recommend a mall REIT today, I must ask myself “is the company capitalized in the event of “unforeseen” store closures. Now, we all know that Washington Prime’s management team has done a fine job with preparing for store closures – as Rida Morwa pointed out, “With the sale of the outparcels to FCPT and the sale-leaseback, WPG has accessed over $156 million in additional capital. That will be enough to fund all of their projected 2020 cap-ex needs without increasing the balance on their revolver. They still have $427.8 million in capacity on their revolver.”

In addition, Morwa explains that regarding anchor stores, “WPG has deals in various stages for 15 of the 22 properties that are in their possession. The other seven Sears stores they want to redevelop are still occupied by Sears.”

That’s all true, but based on our research “20 of its malls won't exist in 10 years or more… with the time frame for each property being based on its department store mix and exposure.” Washington Prime has paid out a $1 per share (annual) dividend since inception and during that time frame the dividend yield has gone from “tempting to toxic.” While the alluring 30% yield seems attractive, we consider this to be “fool’s gold” and ultimately the dividend must be reset (likely 2020).

We recommend avoiding this REIT (our strong sell) regardless of the tempting yield. While others have argued “grinding it out,” shares have been hammered (-40% since June 2018) and we believe there’s more pain in site - no bargain today, in my opinion.

Source: FAST Graphs

Selecting the Jewels…

No one can argue that Tanger Outlets (SKT) has been hammered and arguably the current valuation is reflective of the risk we’re seeing in the retail sector. Similar to Washington Prime, Tanger is a victim of the growing number of retail store closures that have negatively impacted the company’s fundamentals. However, it’s important to compare and contrast Tanger with the closest mall REIT peers to determine whether the outlet REIT is trash or treasure.

First off, remember that Tanger is the ONLY mall REIT that has maintained an impressive history of increasing dividends for more than 25 years. No other peer has maintained such a history, and Tanger has remarkablly managed to generate growth through multiple recessions and business cycles. Furthermore, Tanger has managed to maintain occupancy during the same period, evidence that the business model is sound.

Recognizing that the past is not always the best way to analyze future results, we have been analyzing Tanger’s balance sheet closely, recognizing that capital allocation is critical to maintaining dividend growth. Recently, Bruce Miller explained,

“(Tanger) Management has shown their ability to manage. Long-term Cash Flow growth has been constant and tight, as has the REIT's consistently low cost of debt and ability to cover its dividend with ample operational cash along with most of its investing activities over the years.”

Importantly, Tanger does not have to worry about capital allocation related to closed department stores, since Tanger has none in the portfolio. This gives Tanger a huge advantage in terms of estimating future capital outlays. While there are certain to be more store closures in 2019 and beyond, Tanger's dividend is one of the safest in the entire REIT sector, as Bruce Miller explains,

“At 58% over the past 12 months, SKT has one of the lowest payout ratios amongst all equity REITs.”

Tanger is now yielding 10.2% with a P/FFO multiple of 6.0x (normal range is 17.0x). This means there's a significant gap in value, and while earnings have slipped by around 10% (FFO/sh) in 2019, we believe the company will begin to normalize and then grow FFO in 2021. Catalysts to support growth include new development, buying back shares, and rationalization of department stores (outlets will benefit when dept stores close). Maintaining Strong Buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

Iron Mountain (IRM), aka the “outlier” (in my words), has built a sustainable platform around serving the needs of more than 230,000 customers in 53 countries on six continents. As told on its website, Iron Mountain serves organizations in every major industry and of all sizes, including more than 95% of the Fortune 1,000.

This means that Iron Mountain is perhaps the most diversified REIT there is (even more diversified that Realty Income) that rents millions of boxes (e.g., lawyers, the IRS, bankers, etc. require storage) with extremely strong retention rates of around 98%. And because of its low capital expenditure (or capex) on maintenance, its business model has solid pricing power that allows it to generate strong returns.

Furthermore, validating the “sticky” investment thesis, Iron Mountain’s destruction trends have been consistent over time. This company has clearly become the trusted document storage company – by design – and it has the logistics network, developed over a 68-year span, to pick up, transport, and store documents cheaper than anyone else out there right now.

Why so cheap?

Pundits argue that paper is going the way of the dinosaur, and because Iron Mountain rents boxes filled with a lot of paper (and shreds paper too), the market has become increasingly nervous that the company will not be able to maintain a competitive footprint in the global storage industry.

Yet, Iron Mountain has excelled at introducing innovative practices to bridge the gap – from paper to the cloud. For example, Iron Mountain owns 13 operating data center buildings and has around $210 million of data center projects in development (the company values the data portfolio at $2.5 billion).

Iron Mountain entered the data center market in late 2017 and has since made several bolt-on acquisitions totaling over $1.5 billion. By 2020, it hopes to get 7% of revenue and 10% of EBITDA from that segment. The company’s payout ratio is ~82% (our estimate) and we forecast the dividend to grow by around 3.5% in 2020. Given the pullback in price (YTD) we see catalysts supporting a stock that could generate 25%-plus returns in 12-18 months. Maintaining Strong Buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

In Closing...

Recognizing that dividend growth is critical to total return, we pay very close attention to the safety of the dividend. We want to ensure that the dividend is not only safe, but it’s growing. I have seen many examples of investors who are tempted for yield, and are later burned because they did not pay close attention to the reliability of the dividend.

iREIT is excited to soon be launching its very own scoring model. When a company scores higher, our ratings model provides a higher weighting that helps us construct optimized portfolio allocations. We call this our RINO model, which stands for:

REIT

Indicator

Numerically

Optimized.

Now, it’s your turn to take charge!

I hope you enjoyed this Garage Sale Series article (more coming in the future). Happy Labor Day weekend.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Score Superior REIT Returns With RINO We offer the most comprehensive REIT research with a dedicated team of 5 experienced analysts (100+ years of experience). Our research is powered by qualitative data analysis that provides a decisive edge to achieve superior portfolio results. Our secret sauce is our proprietary RINO scoring model (REIT Indicator Numerically Optimized) that analyzes critical REIT metrics. If QUALITY is what you want, consider our risk-free 2-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRM, SKT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.