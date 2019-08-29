More Dilution For RNC Minerals, RoxGold Soars, Plus Gold Resource Corp. Continues To Snore

It was a relatively quiet week in the gold (GLD) sector, even though the metal shot up to $1,550/oz to make new year-to-date highs. Other than continued exploration success out of Aurion Resources (OTCPK:AIRRF) and Great Bear Resources (OTCPK:GTBDF), there wasn't a ton to report. To start the new week, however, we have RNC Minerals (OTCQX:RNKLF) with yet another financing this year for $18 million, after already doing two in the past nine months. This $18 million financing comes directly after the recent conference call, which suggested the company had no reason whatsoever to need to raise cash short term. The terms aren't great, with the company raising money at C$0.40, 10% below last week's closing price of C$0.44. Elsewhere among the sector, Roxgold (OTCPK:ROGFF) continues to shine. The company reported its Q2 results just two weeks ago, and the market seems to like what they saw. Roxgold is up over 13% since the report and came in second place for top gainer last week in the sector, with a 14% jump on above-average volume. Finally, moving over to Nevada, serial laggard Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) continues to snore while the rest of the sector has soared. Other analysts have called the stock an opportunity, but all it's turned out to be is a massive opportunity cost thus far. I continue to see Gold Resource Corporation as an Avoid in favor of more attractive gold producers that are seeing increased fund ownership. Despite more than 80% of gold producers witnessing a spike in fund ownership, Gold Resource Corporation has a negative fund trend in fund ownership.

RNC Minerals With Another Financing

RNC Minerals is back at it with another financing, and this is now their third raise in the past nine months. This new financing may come as a surprise to investors, after the company stated on their Q2 conference call on August 15th that there was nothing major coming up in terms of needing capital. The discussion from the conference call on capital requirements is below:

With respect to Beta Hunt, the capital in the development is just an ongoing sustaining thing that we'll do year over year. There's no huge red flag with respect to capital at either site for that matter. In the foreseeable next two, three quarters, there's no huge capital outlay that hasn't already been disclosed that is alarming to us. There's no five or ten million thing that's out there that we're gonna say 'oh man, we need to do this upgrade' - that doesn't exist in our plan. There is no capital demand here in the next couple quarters."

While RNC Minerals Chairman and CEO Paul Andre Huet did not rule out the possibility of a capital raise, he certainly didn't allude to one either in the conference call. Based on the above discussion from the conference call, I believe that yesterday's financing likely caught quite a few people off guard. This is especially true when it comes to the unfavorable terms it was negotiated at. Based on the 45 million shares offered in the deal, the company has seen an 8% dilution based on the 560 million shares outstanding prior and at 10% lower than Friday's closing price. It is no surprise that the stock is trading near 9-month lows with the offering being made at the lowest price of the past three offerings, despite a much higher gold price. For reference, the April 2019 financing was done at C$0.46, and the December 2018 financing completed at C$0.49 per share. With the recent financing terms, the company is raising money at a 20% lower share price than it was in December, despite a 20% higher gold price. In total, RNC Minerals has now diluted shareholders by nearly 20% since December 2018, based on 515 million shares outstanding. In total, 89 million shares have been added to the float with the most recent financing done at yesterday's close for another 45 million shares.

(Source: Company Presentation)

(Source: Company News Release)

This is a red flag, and I tend to stay away from companies that are serial diluters. No matter how much I like a company's prospects, I rarely ever invest in companies with floats of more than 500 million shares outstanding. Assuming the over-allotment is not filled for this financing, RNC Minerals new share count will be over 600 million based on this financing and well above my cut-off. To put this in perspective, Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) has managed to grow itself into a nearly 1-million ounce producer without ever going above a 250 million share count. RNC Minerals is not even a 50,000-ounce producer and already has a share count that is 250% higher than that of Kirkland Lake.

From a technical standpoint, the stock continues to build a base with crucial support at C$0.36. This is a pivotal level for the bulls to defend, and a break down through here on a weekly close would be a negative development. While RNC Minerals looked like it might be a leader after its significant breakout last year, it continues to be dead money since. I see the stock as an avoid given the mismanagement of the share structure and consistent dilution to shareholders. While the company has two good projects in Beta Hunt and Higginsville in Australia, the massive share count can be an overhang and make it more difficult for the stock to outperform. At this rate, RNC Minerals may end with a share structure of 650 million shares by the time they're finally cash flow positive.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Roxgold Playing Catch-Up In A Big Way

While Roxgold was a bit of a sleeper in the junior producer space with the stock flat for July, it has woken in a big way since then. The stock is up over 25% for August thus far and was the second strongest gainer last week among gold producers with a 14.4% return. Not only has the stock broken out of a significant cup-base, but it's also put up this monthly return for August on over three times average volume. This is typically a sign of institutional accumulation. The company's average monthly volume on the Canadian Market is 12 million shares traded, and it's currently up 25% for the month on a volume of over 37 million shares. While a pause and handle to this 1+ year base breakout wouldn't be surprising, ultimately, it looks like the stock wants to head higher above the C$1.60 region before year-end.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Roxgold remains on the opposite side of the spectrum from RNC Minerals, and while it does have an average share structure compared to peers, the company excels at not diluting shareholders. The company actually reduced their share count earlier this year by buying back 4.9 million shares at an average cost of C$0.84, nearly 40% below the current share price. This is exceptional management of the treasury, and the company saw the value in their shares as they traded at less than 3x FY-2018 cash flow per share.

The catalyst for this breakout was a decent Q2 report, and the company reaffirming their already impressive cost guidance projected for FY-2019. It didn't hurt that the company remained significantly undervalued trading at barely 4.0x cash flow per share before the start of last week. In the company's Q2 report, the company reaffirmed all-in sustaining cost guidance of $780/oz for FY-2019 and their 2019 production outlook for 145,000-155,000 ounces. All-in sustaining costs for Q2 came in at $836/oz which was above guidance but was primarily due to lower average grades in the quarter associated with the development ore from their Bagassi South ram-up. The company is expected to begin commercial production from Bagassi South by the end of this month. Bagassi South is the higher-grade portion of their Yaramoko Project, with the average grade for M&I resources at 15.2 grams per tonne gold vs. the 55 Zone where M&I grades are 11.8 grams per tonne gold.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Cash flow for Q2 was $0.06 per share, to add to the $0.06 per share in Q1. The company has the potential for $0.24-0.26 per share in FY-2019, and this still leaves the company at a very reasonable valuation of 4.0x cash flow per share, based on their current $1.00 US share price. I continue to believe the stock is a hold. If the stock could put in a monthly close above C$1.41, this would be a bullish development, as it would be a new 2-year high for the stock.

Gold Resource Corporation Continues Its Underperformance

Meanwhile, in unsurprising news, Gold Resource Corporation continues its stint as a serial laggard in the sector. Not only is the stock one of the only gold stocks to have a negative year-to-date return in the industry, but it's also ranked 55th of 58 of the US-listed precious metals stocks I track. Gold Resource Corporation's current return is negative 14% for the year vs. the Gold Juniors Index's (GDXJ) 35% return, and this performance is even worse compared to the GDXJ's 60% return since its September 2018 lows, with Gold Resource Corporation seeing a negative 35% return in the same period. The same analysts continue to sing the same song about how the stock is an opportunity, but the truth is that all the stock has been a massive opportunity cost for shareholders. This 95% underperformance in the past eleven months is the worst underperformance in the sector currently from a gold producer, and there's no reason to expect this to change. I believe the stock was priced for close to perfection at $6.32 per share in Q3 of last year, and this is why I suggested selling the stock and moving on just over a year ago as it began to break down.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

So, what is contributing to this weakness in share price performance? For one, the company is one of the only companies that is showing negative growth in annual earnings per share [EPS] for FY-2019. While FY-2018 annual EPS came in at $0.16, FY-2019 annual EPS is currently pegged at $0.11, a drop of 30% from last year, and a decline of 45% from the $0.20 reported in FY-2017. This was due to the company ramping up production at their Isabella Pearl Mine in Nevada, which led to higher capital expenditures, and an increase in the share count. Regardless of the reason, however, negative earnings per share growth should not be discounted. The best companies can grow annual earnings per share even as they bring new production online, as Kirkland Lake Gold showed us. Companies often go through growing pains as they ramp up production, and it rarely pays to own a company in a transition period when one can own other producers that are busy firing on all cylinders. The value investors may be right, and the stock might eventually recover and trade back to $4.50, but this doesn't help those same value investors that have been pounding the table since $4.50 per share.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

The bull case that value investors seem to be pushing is that historical drill results could unlock massive potential for their Nevada properties. While the company frequently uses the term 'home-run' and 'game-changer' potential for their other Nevada satellite deposits, none of this means anything until we see a concrete resource in place. You cannot mine historical drill results, and historical drill results are not indicative of anything. This is why they cannot be used for any NI-43-101 resources. Some management companies I've spoken to assume all historical drill results and resources are moot and consider past results by prior operators as meaningless until confirmed by them. The reason for this is that historical drill results are not guaranteed as different operators often drilled them at times when there was less compliance around drilling.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The issue with share price performance cited by management is market manipulation on the Q2 call, and this is a stretch, in my opinion. The company cited the Q2 2018 results as a great example of market manipulation, but the sell-off following the Q2 2018 results last year was anything but manipulation. This was a wise selling decision by investors like myself that realized the company was valued at nearly $500 million and heading into a transition period, and the reward was no longer worth the risk. The truth is that while some companies can be manipulated for a couple of months at a time, the best funds will soak up this selling pressure and overpower the so-called manipulators. This under-performance in Gold Resource Corporation has been going on for a year now, and in my opinion, is a case of the market saying that there are more attractive gold stocks out there.

The one silver lining for shareholders is that the worst is likely over after this 40% decline from the 2018 highs. The issue, however, is that this significant underperformance has likely frustrated shareholders to no end. I would expect the $3.85 - $4.15 level to be a tricky spot to get through for the stock as those investors stuck in the stock will likely be quick to exit once they are back at a profit. The stock continues to trade in a downtrend and would need a monthly close above $3.80 US to begin to turn this around. Based on the company being in a transition period while others are busy ramping up production from steady-state operations, I see the stock as a market performer at best and believe there are several better producers out there.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As we head into another week, the key takeaway should be that buying any gold stock and hoping it participates because gold is in a bull market is not a viable strategy. Gold Resource Corporation and RNC Minerals are perfect examples of this as they have laid dormant while their peers have enjoyed tremendous returns the past several months. While the two companies have little in common, they do share one key negative characteristic, an inability to perform. Rather than guessing when laggards will turn around, it makes much more sense to react when they finally do begin to turn around. I continue to hold Roxgold from my entry at C$1.10 but have no interest in RNC Minerals or Gold Resource Corporation. The former due to excessive dilution and weak technicals, and the latter due to weak technicals and consistent fund flows leaving the stock.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

