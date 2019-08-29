Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (EMHTF) Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQX:EMHTF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 29, 2019 10:30 AM ET

Allan Rewak - VP, Communications and Stakeholder Relations

Riaz Bandali - CEO

Rob Hill - CFO

Graeme Kreindler - Eight Capital

Justin Keywood - GMP Securities

Ryan Tomkins – Jefferies

Good morning and welcome to the Emerald Health Therapeutics Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session for analysts. Please note this event is being recorded today, August 29, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. Eastern Time. An archive of this call will be available on Emerald's website following the meeting.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Allan Rewak, Vice President, Communications and Stakeholder Relations.

Allan Rewak

Good morning. I’d like to welcome all call participants to the Emerald Health Therapeutics 2019 second quarter fiscal results conference call. We filed our results yesterday on SEDAR after market closed and issued a press release with highlights this morning, which can be accessed in the Investors section of our website at www.emeraldhealth.ca.

Leading today’s call will be Riaz Bandali, Emerald’s new Chief Executive Officer who will review recent corporate developments; Rob Hill, Chief Financial Officer will discuss Emerald’s financial highlights. Dr. Avtar Dhillon, Emerald’s President and Executive Chairman is unable to take part today. We will start with prepared comments and then address questions at the end of the call.

Today’s call may contain certain forward-looking statements. Certain material assumptions are applied in providing these statements, many of which are beyond our control. These forward-looking statements are based on current information, assumptions and expectations that are subject to change and involve several risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described in our periodic filings made with SEDAR. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and the company disclaims any obligation to update such statements.

While Dr. Dhillon was unable to participate in today’s call, he did ask us to start with a few opening comments he had prepared. His comments are as follows. Thank you to all who have joined our call to hear our second quarter operational and financial update. In the first half of 2019, EHT is focused on a number of initiatives intended to competitively position the company for the long-term. These initiatives include enhancing supply and post-harvest processing, broadening distribution, intellectual property expansion and new product development, as well as business and corporate development.

We are particularly proud of three specific accomplishments since the end of last quarter. First our joint venture Pure Sunfarms has knocked the ball out of the park with its second quarter results with sales more than doubled sequentially of $32.5 million and net income of $34 million, this 50% Emerald owned operations has validated our initial investment and a significant effort we have collectively put forth with our partners to make a 1.1 million square foot Delta 3 facility, one of the most efficient and best performing cannabis cultivation assets in Canada.

We made an excellent investment in establishing this joint venture which is excelling amongst competitive operations and building significant value. In addition, Emerald sales not including Pure Sunfarms almost doubled from $2.6 million in the first quarter to over $5 million in the second quarter where we don’t consolidate financials on a pro forma basis, you can think of our total sales for the quarter, including Emerald’s direct sales plus our 50% share in PSF sales as being just over $21 million.

Next within our multifaceted strategy, we have advanced all our other production assets to the point of being right around the corner from full commercialization and starting to contribute sales and profit margin. These assets include organic Metro Vancouver facility Verdélite and Hemp programs, which are all focused on enabling high margin wellness and naturally grown cannabis products with significant upside potential.

Finally, I am proud of the advancement of the various assets and operations I just described. I’m no less excited about the management appointments we have made to solidify our senior management team, with the expertise I believe is necessary to translate our vision to be a leader in cannabis and cannabinoids based health and wellness products into reality. Our new exceptional hire is an experienced operating executive from the life sciences world, Mr. Riaz Bandali, Riaz is a strategic thinker, but he's also very market and bottom line oriented, operational executive and we look forward to having his expertise and guidance to advance distinctive business model and leverage the greatest possible value from this unique set of assets and capabilities that Emerald possesses, welcome Riaz.

We have also elevated Thierry Schmidt to the position of Chief Commercial Officer, a role in which you can more broadly leverage his extensive consumer packaged goods experience on Emerald’s behalf. These appointments complement the existing capabilities

of our COO, Sean Rathbone and CFO, Rob Hill. That is the conclusion of Dr. Dhillon’s remarks who in particular wanted to make this introduction of Emerald’s new CEO, I will now pass the podium to Mr. Riaz Bandali. Riaz?

Riaz Bandali

Hi everyone. It's been an active and exciting four weeks since I started working with the Emerald team. This is an industry that can provide many benefits to patients and consumers. Coming from the life sciences world, this couldn't be a better fit for me with respect to the team and the vision that Emerald has had for this industry. And I look forward to helping Emerald’s guidance on its path to success. I have a few comments about my philosophy and approach which I will touch on at the end. But first I'll provide a corporate update and then our CFO, Rob Hill will give his overview. Let me build a bit on the high level comments that Allan provided on behalf of Avtar. First, Emerald has continued to build out its supply capabilities.

Our 50% PSF operation is now running at full capacity, and with the benefit of low seasonal energy costs, it dropped its all-in production costs to $0.65 per gram. This is a stellar accomplishment. While we continue to stick with our 75,000 kilogram annualized production capacity estimate for Delta 3 with the potential of bundling optimization, we continue to look forward to positive strides in product mix, yield and quality and we look forward to the further flexibility and opportunity PSF will have when it receives its final approval to sell branded packaged goods into provincial retail distribution channels, which we expect soon.

PSF will also implement extraction capabilities to become vertically integrated and deliver value added products to the market. Extraction will be part of the 65,000 square foot GMP compliant processing center that PSF projects to be completed and in operation by the end of 2019 subject to Health Canada licensing.

PSF is also working on the conversion of Delta 2, its second 1.1 million square foot greenhouse coming on stream in mid-year 2020. We expect the aggregate 2.2 million square foot operation to conservatively produce 150,000 kilograms per annum and continue to grow in asset value with significant future dividend potential. This scenario doesn't forecast for the ultimate possible configuration of this complex. PSF still retains an option to acquire and convert a third greenhouse and increase the operational capacity to 4.8 million square feet. This configuration will be one of the largest cannabis production sites in the world with a conservative production potential of 330,000 kilograms annually.

What we await Health Canada's approval on PSF’s license amendment submission, we are in a similar situation with three other Emerald assets, our Quebec, Metro Vancouver and Hemp extraction projects are also awaiting final approval of license amendments. We believe our Verdélite operation in Quebec will receive approval in the near future which will complete its cultivation licensing and allow for the final production configuration to be implemented. With cultivation then ramping up, we will have ongoing implementation and optimization projects relating to post-harvest processing. This facility will focus on growing high quality, differentiated craft cannabis strains and post-harvest processing of cannabis.

At Metro Vancouver organic operation, we did not only receive our initial cultivation license for the site and the first 15,000 square feet of the first 78,000 square foot greenhouse but also the license to grow outdoors on this property, these 12 acres of organic outdoor cultivation are planted and growing well for our targeted single harvest in 2019, which we expect will be two harvest in a full growing season. We’re growing mother plants in the initially licensed area of the greenhouse and expect the license approval covering the full greenhouse in the near term. In addition, we're in advanced stage of completing the second greenhouse, which will bring the total size of this facility to 156,000 square feet. We're aiming for about 20,000 kilograms of cannabis production when this operation is in full production.

Another key focus has been the targeted expansion of our extraction capacity both internally and externally. In our relationship with Factors Group and its very large scale extraction and soft gel encapsulation facility in BC, they've submitted their final evidence package and expect approval by fall. This facility will play a vital role in converting our large scale Hemp harvest, which will be sourced from roughly 1,200 acres this year into value added CBD products. We anticipate that this Hemp harvest may yield 3,500 kilograms of extracted CBD.

As an integral part of EHT’s Cannabis 2.0 strategy, we are working internally to implement extraction capability for cannabis derived CBD and THC oil and resin, while concurrently contracting with third-party large scale extraction facilities to provide and produce products such as our SYNC 25, high potency CBD oil, which we have successfully introduced into multiple provinces over the last month. This high margin fits well with the direction of product development that we're aiming towards. Moreover, we've now almost completed our goal to secure Canada-wide supply commitments with provincial and retail customers and now have access to eight provinces and one territory.

Our vision is to be an eminent player and helping consumers and patients realize medicinal and wellness benefits from cannabis. We continue to strengthen our IP portfolio and advance the development of novel products. In fact, we're now aiming for the soft launch of one of our first product designed to start fulfilling our design dose mantra in Q4. We also have other schedule for release starting in Q4.

Finally, in our quest to offer choices to consumers seeking products that can provide potentially beneficial outcomes by interacting and modulating the body's endocannabinoid system, we're seeing early results of our launch of our Endo product line to our 51%, our own joint venture Emerald Health Naturals or EHN.

With the non-cannabis and non-Hemp ingredients of its novel proprietary Phytocann ingredient, EHN is now in about 250 health food stores across Canada, up from 85 when we announced the launch of this product line a few months ago. With the management team that's very experienced in the nutraceutical industry, headed by Dr. Gaetano Morello, EHN is receiving restocking orders, expanding its natural health food store network, and looking at key grocery and pharmacy chains for standard distribution. This is an absolute distinct marketing play in products that interact with the endocannabinoid system and with the first mover advantage and developing marketing, and shelf presence. We look forward to growing this opportunity to help serve customers who may not want to delve into the cannabis and Hemp derived products.

Emerald notably increased its sales in Q2 2019 over Q1. We will continue to optimize our operations and we are fully engaged in advancing new product development initiatives. We look forward to building out a unique and profitable Emerald presence in the world of cannabis, cannabinoids and in the modulation of the endocannabinoid system, Rob Hill, our CFO will now comment on our financials.

Rob Hill

Thank you, Riaz. Good morning, everybody. The figures I'm reviewing today can be found in our financial statements, which were published yesterday on SEDAR. Our gross revenue for the quarter -- for the second quarter was $5.1 million up 94% over the prior quarter, and up 348% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The main driver of our revenue continues to be sale of dry flower, which accounted for 55% of total revenue during the quarter. However, the launch during Q2 of our SYNC 25 CBD oil in the adult-use market increased oil sales to 43% of total revenue versus just 13% during the prior quarter.

Across the board increases in the volume of flower and oil sold were due to continuous progress that our processing and packaging teams made in preparing finished goods. Our sales forces efforts resulted in our adult-use products being sold in eight provinces and the Yukon territory. Our medical sales team has done a fantastic job expanding our registered medical patients to over 5,000 more than double the number we had entering this year.

Our average selling price for dried flower in the adult-use market rose 9% versus the prior quarter to $5.41 a gram. That's net of excise tax, and our medical products including both flower and oil increased 4% to $7.43 per gram equivalent. Gross margin for the quarter improved to negative $1.3 million from negative $1.7 million the prior quarter based largely on increased volume shift and higher unit

Price. It is our wholly owned grow operations aren't yet fully operational, we purchased virtually all of our cannabis supply at wholesale, from our joint venture Pure Sunfarms, adding processing, packaging and shipping costs results and narrow margins. Pure Sunfarms however makes a substantial margin of those sales and Emerald benefits from this as our income statement and bottom line reflect 50% share of Pure Sunfarms substantial net income.

With our inventory of bulk cannabis high enough to meet our near-term demand and our own cultivation facilities ramping up in the back half of the year, we’ve started reducing our take of Pure Sunfarms production at the end of the second quarter from the 40% maximum available. We continue to take what we need to fill specific gaps in our product line and we expect this strength to continue through the end of the year. Pure Sunfarms has done a good job of selling bulk cannabis into the market and as they’re now on the verge of selling branded finished goods to the adult-use market, we expect they'll continue to find success, selling their products independently of Emerald.

At the same time, Emerald is scaling up its own production of organically grown cannabis in Metro Vancouver and indoor production in Quebec. We’re planning to be at a positive gross margin for next year on the basis that these operations run profitably.

Moving to SG&A, expenditures in Q2 were $12.4 million, up 50% from the prior quarter. However, more than half this figure is attributable to stock option grants to our staff and board which are non-cash in nature. Net of share based comp, SG&A dropped to approximately $6 million and that's down 4% from the prior quarter. That drop is all general and administrative category which decreased $800,000 in Q1 to $3.3 million and reflects our effort to control spending as well as the effects of certain one-time charges in Q1.

We did see a 22% increase in sales and marketing to $1.1 million. That's in line with our expectations as we ramped up selling efforts in both medical and adult-use channels. We also saw an increase in R&D to $1.3 million for the second quarter versus $928,000 in the first quarter. Given our focus as a company grounded in cutting edge cannabis science, we are investing in R&D and developing intellectual property that will help set our products apart from the rest of the field. Q2 increase reflects the addition of staff and related costs to develop new products that we expect to start bearing fruit in the first half of next year following the anticipated changes in the Cannabis Act expected in Q4 of this year.

Our last from operation in Q2 was $13.8 million versus a loss of $9.9 million in Q1. I want to point out however that $7.3 million or 53% of that loss in Q2 was attributable to non-cash charges like depreciation and stock based compensation, removing those non-cash elements and comparing to the prior quarter, the operating loss actually improved by roughly $1 million or 15% is the good sign of course and what's the result of increased sales volumes, better prices and a prudent reduction in spending, particularly in G&A.

The big story in our income statement, as usual is the equity pickup that we show from Pure Sunfarms which in second quarter was $14.5 million. That's up from $5.8 million in Q1. Our financial statements include more detail on the Pure Sunfarms in Note 10 including the results of operation for the first half of 2019 when it generated an incredible $48.6 million in net income on revenues of $46.7 million. That net income of course was boosted by a $28 million gain and that’s related to the valuation of Pure Sunfarms biological assets. But even if you adjust for that, the results of the first half of Pure Sunfarms are very positive.

Focusing on Q2, at Pure Sunfarms. Our joint venture recorded a net income of $34 million on revenues of $32 million. Again, the fair value adjustment to biological assets boosts that net income by $20 million and we like to look at adjusted EBITDA, in which case we strip out that $20 million gain along with interest, tax, depreciation and amortization and that result was a $25 million adjusted EBITDA for Q2. That's an EBITDA margin of 78% of sales.

Pure Sunfarms success is largely the result of its ability to get the cost of production down very quickly. In Q2, the all-in cash cost was $0.65 a gram. So getting back to Emerald, we ended the quarter with a net loss of $453,000, which was a substantial improvement from the net loss of $3.6 million in the first quarter. We continue to see significant improvements in both top line and profitability. But we still have some work ahead of us to get to be a consistent state of profitability. You're focused on bringing online our wholly owned grow operations in Metro Vancouver and Quebec. And we're working to realize the value that we see in our Hemp supply arrangement, improved operational efficiency, controlling overhead costs, and continue to advance cannabis science that we see as key to bringing the market new products that will be well received in Canada and around the world.

Our objective is to reach profitability in 2020. But we anticipate cash burn between now and then, burn rate from operations through the first half has been approximately $3 million a month, and we're expecting to bring that burn rate down over the back half of the year.

On our balance sheet, cash dropped from $15.7 million at the start of the quarter to $2.6 million on June 30.

As announced yesterday, we have come to terms with a Canadian institutional investor to sell $25 million of convertible debentures under our base shelf perspective, the financing is expected to close next week, and the proceeds will be used to extinguish $10 million in debt, strengthen our working capital, which on June 30 was negative $4.2 million and to cover our obligation to Pure Sunfarms connected with the Delta 2 acquisition. Elsewhere on the balance sheet on June 30, inventory was $21 million and that's up $10 million

from where it was at the end of the first quarter, very little of this inventory is finished goods as we continue to receive and fulfill purchase orders for our products from the provincial distributors across the country.

Subsequently, from the end of Q2, we've sold approximately half the June 30 inventory and expect the balance to be roughly $13 million by the end of Q3. We spent approximately $22 million in CapEx year-to-date building our Metro Vancouver facility and Quebec facility, as well as on Delta 2 with Pure Sunfarms. We currently own approximately $12.5 million of our total $25 million obligation to Pure Sunfarms for the second greenhouse that is now in the conversion process.

And over the balance of the year, we expect CapEx to be approximately $20 million to cover remaining payments to Verdélite to pay for Delta 2 and to finish-off our Metro Vancouver and Verdélite facilities. At this point, we anticipate the Pure Sunfarms cash flow will be sufficient to allow it to pay us back to $13 million as we loan them. And that payback will start, we anticipate as early as the fourth quarter with full repayment at some point in the first half of 2020. I'll now pass the podium back to you, Riaz.

Riaz Bandali

Thank you, Rob. We have an opportunity to be at the forefront of a sector that is already in rapid transition from its nascent startup phase into the next phase where operational readiness and actual performance matters. Fortunately, over the last 25 years, I've had the opportunity to experience and help drive on a first-hand basis two similar types of transformations and transitions in the analytical instrumentation and the clinical research centers. In both of these sectors, the companies had made a successful transition from the startup phase and built a path to sustain profitability, had a clear understanding of one the elements of their business or product that were unique and made them better than their competition. By extension, they also understood what they were not good at. Secondly, they had the ability to clearly explain why differences matter and how they were better.

Lastly, the customer segments for whom these differences would matter were well understood enough to drive purchase decisions leading to profitable growth. I've worked with several industry leading companies and recently oversaw a team of over 900 people. Part of my management approach was to work with 100 day plans. Our team is now actively working to implement 100 day plan at Emerald to reinforce these important steps, the company has already taken and to build a strong go forward strategy and plans and competitive advantage based on the factors, I described above.

We have great people, great assets and a business on the verge of profitable growth. I'm excited about these opportunities ahead of us and our ability to advance a core focus on products that enable health and wellness enhancement through the modulation of the endocannabinoid system and importantly to build value for our shareholders. I believe we're off to a great start, and I look forward to unveiling more of our plans over the next month. Thank you to our shareholders for their support, and all call participants for their time and attention. Operator, we will now take questions from analysts participating in this call.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Graeme Kreindler with Eight Capital.

Graeme Kreindler

Hi and thank you for taking my question. I just wanted to ask a follow-up with respect to the balance sheet and given the capital obligations to PSF as well as the expected timing on the payback. I was just wondering, is that going to come in the form of a dividend from PSF? And then moving beyond I guess the first half of 2020, is there a plan to put in more of a sustainable dividend that gets paid out from PSF? Thanks.

Rob Hill

Hi, Graeme it’s Rob. The payback will actually be a return of both shareholder loans to that. So it's not technically a dividend. But moving forward, it'll probably be dividend basis and we haven't, we haven't released the guidance what that look like moving forward.

Graeme Kreindler

Okay, thanks. And then with respect to the Emerald portfolio and as you're increasing distribution to the various provinces, what are the company's thoughts in terms of brands, whether it's looking to internally develop some more potentially acquire some or is the portfolio going to kind of sort of stay this for the time being continue to work towards building up the profile of the existing products? Thanks.

Riaz Bandali

Hi Graeme, it’s Riaz. Right now our core focus is on building brands and looking at novel products that can play in the version two of the cannabinoid space right. So we're looking very actively and building proprietary products that impact the health and wellness of individuals and making sure that people associate those with the Emerald brand.

Graeme Kreindler

Okay, all right, thanks guys. That’s it from me.

The next question is from Justin Keywood with GMP Securities. Please go ahead.

Justin Keywood

Good morning. Thanks for taking my call. Just on the production costs enclosed at $0.67. Would that include packaging and if not, what would be the incremental cost for that?

Rob Hill

You’re referring to Pure Sunfarms and it’s $0.55, it does include packaging but remember Pure Sunfarms is right now at this point able to sell costs because they haven’t got the licensing required to finish packaging in this market.

Justin Keywood

Right. And is there any timing on that for when you expect that license?

Rob Hill

It’s been in the works in Pure Sunfarms it’s ready. It's really a function of Health Canada working through your backlog. But as far as we know, there's no issues with Pure Sunfarms, their condition or any there is no concerns expressed by Health Canada, it’s just the backlog.

Justin Keywood

Okay, thank you. And then on the selling price per gram, are you able to break out the price for dry bud versus the derivative products? And in general, what's the pricing outlook that you guys are seeing in the market and is the current pricing sustainable in the near term?

Rob Hill

Well, so the pricing varies for dry bud from province to province in the retail market and you see it in the mid-fours, and you can get up to $5 or $6, $7 in some markets. So it’s really, it's hard to answer that question any further than that other than just to provide that average result. Your question about future pricing, I think that'll be a function of it goes up or down, if you look at data coming out of the U.S., I'd say you can get an indication of what will happen in Canada from that.

But when you get into the Canadian market, I think it depends on the quality of your product and if you've got good quality product you'll get, you'll continue to get good prices. And so part of our strategy around bringing on an organic facility on stream has to do with

obtaining or going to be a premium for that price, so that base we may see price increase. Same thing with product being produced in

our Quebec facility, let’s say that’s a very controlled environment where we anticipate the production of very high quality cabinets and we think we can get premium for that, so our prices was up and from that we will see how the market shakes out.

Justin Keywood

Okay, great. Thank you for taking my questions.

Rob Hill

Thanks, Justin.

The next question comes from Ryan Tomkins with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Ryan Tomkins

Yes, hi guys. Thanks for the question as well. I was just wondering about the not taking the full 40% from Pure Sunfarms comment that you made. And the fact that you mentioned you’re only taking what you need. I'm just confirming is that to do with kind of packaging bottlenecks, it’s not to do with the fact that you aren't seeing demand to be able to sell it on or perhaps even that you're, you're seeing better economics from selling that to other suppliers from Pure Sunfarms rather than selling it to yourself. Thank you.

Riaz Bandali

Yes, good question, Ryan. I think what we're taking is a function of what the markets looking for. So they're looking for different strains, you can't just go to market with one strain. And so we have a host of strains, and we don't want too much of one strain when we have fits with another, so really is related to what we need. That's what I meant by filling the gaps in our product.

Ryan Tomkins

Okay, yes, that's good. Thank you. And then kind of related to that, I mean previously, we had Pure Sunfarms production figure kind of 46,000 to 52,000 kilograms, I believe it's still on track for that. But now that you're not taking the full 40% of that, it gets a bit more difficult to try and look at how you guys will do for the rest of the year. So do you have any kind of update on how we should think about the amount of product you might be taking from Pure Sunfarms or what you might be selling on for the remainder of the year?

Rob Hill

We think we've been taking a roughly 25% now at this point looking forward, I think that might be a safe assumption to make, although again we're looking at what the markets demanding and how that changes.

Ryan Tomkins

That’s very useful. Thanks very much.

Operator

