Microsoft: Nibbling At The Edges For 10% To 17% Yields

MSFT yields only 1.3%, but here are four high-yield income-producing trades.

In our recent articles, we've been exploring certain dividend stocks, REITs and other income vehicles which have been bastions of safety during the three most recent market pullbacks.

But what about a market heavyweight like Microsoft (MSFT) which currently has the largest market cap, at $1.07 trillion?

With its outsized market cap, it makes sense that MSFT would go down along with the market during pullbacks, but it has actually held up a bit better in all of the three most recent pullbacks.

Of course, a -15.73% decline during the Q4 '18 -20.34% market pullback certainly wasn't giving many investors a warm and fuzzy felling, but the important thing is that MSFT bounced back and is up 23.65% since the September 2018 market highs, whereas the S&P 500 is down -0.48%:

Looking at other periods shows MSFT outperforming in every period except the last week - it's up 33.46% in 2019, vs. a strong market performance of 15.59%.

Earnings

MSFT had a strong fiscal Q4 '19 report, with 12% revenue growth and 15% margin growth, which may not seem like much vs. the numbers that some growth stocks put up, but then again, MSFT is a mature, enormous company.

The three segments were remarkably similar in their revenue amounts of ~$11B - it's virtually a diversified, balanced split between them.

The Cloud segment, however, had the highest growth, at 19%, followed by Productivity & Business Processes, at 14%, with Personal Computing growing by just 4%:

(Source: MSFT)

Within the Cloud segment, servers and cloud service revenues have been on a roll, with growth rates of over 20% for the past five quarters. (The numbers on the right are constant currency growth numbers.)

Indeed, MSFT got a boost this week, on 8/29/19, from Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, who said that MSFT is in "an enviable position heading into the rest of 2019 and 2020 on the heels of its cloud success" with signs this quarter of "clear acceleration of larger and more strategic enterprise cloud deals."

Wedbush thinks Microsoft can "win the lion's share" of the next phase of cloud deployments."

Within the Productivity & Business Processes segment, LinkedIn has had the highest quarterly growth rates, running from 25% up to 37%, followed by Office 365 Commercial seat growth, with a growth range of 23% to 29%. The slowest growing sub-segment has been Office Consumer Products, which grew 6% in Q4: MSFT's slowest-growing segment, More Personal Computing, grew its revenue 4% in fiscal Q4 '19. Within this segment, Gaming revenue fell ~10% in Q4 '19, to $2.05B, vs. $2.39B in Q4 '18.

The Windows OEM sub-segment has grown 18% in Q4 and 15% in Q3, after declining by 2% in fiscal Q2 '19, while Search ad revenue had 9% growth in Q4 and 12% growth in fiscal Q3.

Financials

MSFT shines in its financials, with much higher ROA, ROE, and EBITDA Margin metrics than sector medians. It carries more debt, but MSFT is a veritable cash cow - its free cash flow grew 62% in fiscal 2019, to $12.06B, vs. $7.44B in fiscal 2018.

Analysts' Ratings, Estimates, and Price Targets

After a downgrade from Jefferies in late June, MSFT has received five positive ratings with raised price targets from various analysts:

It also received some upward EPS estimate revisions for fiscal Q1 and Q2 '20 and full fiscal-year 2020:

(Source: Yahoo)

There's a wide range of price targets for MSFT, form $90.00 to $170.00. Its outperformance has pushed MSFT to 10.77% below analysts' $154.41 price target.

MSFT has outrun analysts' price target increases - it has risen 30.63% since 12/19/18, near the Q4 '18 market bottom, whereas analysts' low and average price targets are up ~20% to 23.38%.

Valuations

Its trailing P/E of 26.79 puts MSFT closer to the high end of its five-year P/E range, and in line with its sector median P/E. As often happens with industry leaders, MSFT is getting premium valuations from the market for P/book, P/sales, and EV/EBITDA.

Dividends

Management has a good track record for dividend growth - its five-year dividend growth rate is 12.14%. It goes ex-dividend in a Feb/May/Aug/Nov. cycle and pays in the following month.

Options

That dividend 12% growth rate is swell, but can an income investor live on a 1.34% dividend yield? Granted, investors who have bought and sold MSFT over the past year should have done well, but income investors tend to hold stocks for income, vs. trading in and out of them.

But maybe another approach could work - one in which you would earn a much higher amount of income immediately, and you'd know your total potential gains before making the trade.

Covered Calls

If you want to try to "whistle past the graveyard" of September and October - two of the market's worst months, the following two trades may help.

MSFT's January $145.00 call strike pays $5.15, over 11X its $.46 dividend due in November. The total static yield is 10.69% annualized.

We chose the $145.00 call strike because it puts you closer to that $154.00 average price target and gives you more upside potential than lower call strikes, since there's a $7.20 spread between MSFT's $137.80 price/share and $145.00.

There are many other call strikes available for MSFT - the higher the strike, the lower call premium.

This table lists the three profitable scenarios and nominal yields for this five-month trade.

If you prefer to stay within a shorter time period, MSFT's November $145.00 call strike pays $3.35, and should expire after the November ex-dividend date. Again, the call option premium pays much more, over 7X, than MSFT's quarterly $.46 dividend.



Cash Secured Puts

Suppose that you want to own MSFT, but a lower price? Selling cash secured puts below a stock's price can fulfill that goal. You'll get paid a put option premium today, vs. waiting for the next quarterly dividend. The caveat is to make sure that you only sell puts on stocks that you're willing to own.

MSFT's November $135.00 put strike pays an attractive $4.90 premium, giving you a 17.21% annualized yield, and a breakeven of $130.10, which is 15.7% below the $154.41 average price target.

If you want to go further out in time, MSFT's January $135.00 put strike pays $6.75, for a 13.13% annualized yield and a breakeven of $128.25, which is 16.94% below the $154.41 average price target.

The two January trades also have trades that have a potential tax deferral advantage: Even though you receive the option premium money in 2019, if the trades aren't closed in 2019, you won't have to pay taxes on that income until mid-April 2021.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

