Natural Gas: Back To Fair Value

In order for the fair value to rise going forward, lower 48 production needs to fall. Northeast needs to see lower production growth going forward, not higher.

For October, we estimate a fair value of ~$2.35 with the value rising to ~$2.70/MMBtu for January contracts.

The recent price rise we are seeing is putting natural gas back to its fair value.

For the week ending Aug. 30, we have a build of 75 Bcf. EOS is now 3.725 Tcf.

This week saw EIA report +60 Bcf for the week ending Aug. 23. This was higher than our forecast of +56 Bcf and in-line with the consensus average of +60.

Welcome to the fair value edition of Natural Gas Daily!

This week saw EIA report +60 Bcf for the week ending Aug. 23. This was higher than our forecast of +56 Bcf and in-line with the consensus average of +60 Bcf.

Source: EIA

Next Week's Estimate

For the week ending Aug. 30, we have a build of 75 Bcf. EOS is now 3.725 Tcf.

Back to Fair Value

The recent price rise we are seeing is putting natural gas back to its fair value.

For October, we estimate a fair value of ~$2.35 with the value rising to ~$2.70/MMBtu for January contracts.

The fair value is determined by our natural gas storage projections and natural gas production changes.

To give you an idea how sensitive the fair value is, if lower 48 production was to say decline to ~90 Bcf/d by year-end, the fair value for January would shoot up to ~3.3/MMBtu while the fair value for 2020 would average ~$2.75+/MMBtu.

So our current price projection is using the latest set of production figures which puts natural gas production at ~94 Bcf/d into year-end.

For natural gas bulls looking at the market today and wondering when to bet on a bullish price trend in natural gas, the key is still for lower 48 production to start moving lower. In fact, one interesting thing happened this week with IHS publishing a flat production outlook for 2020.

But wait, don't get excited just yet. The reason why IHS has a zero production growth scenario is that it is using a sub $2/MMBtu average for 2020... yikes!

In our view, both scenarios can't happen at the same time. If production is flat year-over-year, we see prices being much higher than $2/MMBtu. If production is higher year-over-year, then we see prices averaging below $2.50/MMBtu, but not sub $2.

Overall, the outlook still seems heavily dependent on the production estimates going forward. At the moment, pipeline outages are pushing lower 48 production lower, but the peak production hit nearly ~93 Bcf/d this month.

In order for the fair value to rise going forward, lower 48 production needs to fall. Northeast needs to see lower production growth going forward, not higher.

For readers that have found our natural gas articles insightful, we think you should give HFI Research Natural Gas a try. We provide the following to subscribers: Come and see for yourself why we are the largest natural gas community on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.