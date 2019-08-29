Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro (RSHYY) Management on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro (OTCQX:RSHYY)

Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Aug 0, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Timur Akhmedzhanov - Head, Investor Relations

Dmitriy Denisov - Member of Strategy Committee

Conference Call Participants

Igor Goncharov - Gazprombank

Matvey Tayts - Sova Capital

Alexei Adonin - Veles Capital

Sergey Garamita - Raiffeisen Centrobank

Fedor Kornachev - Sberbank

Roman Filkin - Prosperity Capital

Anastasia Tikhonova - VTB Capital

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the RusHydro First Half 2019 IFRS Results and Management Conference Call.

I'll now hand over to your host Mr. Denisov, Head of Strategy and Timur Akhmedzhanov, Head of Investor Relations.

Timur Akhmedzhanov

Dear, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us on this conference call for the release of consolidated financial results of RusHydro Group business half of 2019. Most recent developments and outlook through 2019. Participation in the call today is Head of Strategy, Dmitriy Denisov as well as line managers from sales, business planning and operations. The report and the presentation are available on our website and in Bloomberg Terminal. So please note that some of the information announced here in this call may contain projections or forward-looking statements regarding future events or future financial performance of RusHydro.

Please refer to the beginning of the presentation for a full disclaimer. Now Dmitriy Denisov got held up at an outside meeting. So I will start the presentation and then we together will answer your questions. Now to the presentation, so results for the second quarter and first half of the year came expected to lower than in 2018, given very high base of the last year, driven by normal water inflows. However, we already see improvement in hydro power output as of July of this year, which should help somewhat recover the results of the second half of the year.

Also we have a number of positive initiatives and projects in the pipeline that we will likely communicate it upcoming Eastern Summit in Vladivostok in September. And we expect that this news will integrate investors through 2019.

Now let's go quickly through the presentation. Slide 4, the main highlights in the second quarter was as follows. Now in April the Board of Directors approved new dividend policy as you know. As part of this dividend policy, we aim to payout 50% of the company's IFRS net profit. And a new policy also guarantees a minimum dividend amount by setting thresholds payout which is determined as average amount of dividends over the last three years. The changes to the dividend policy will be in an effect for three years starting from 2019.

Now also we have launched the new phase of Boguchansky aluminium smelter expanding its capacity to 289,000 tons per year. We have also launched, now we have also completed the divestments of 40% stake in turbine manufacturing and joint venture VolgaHydroin Saratov region to Voith hydro.

Now let's look at a slide 5 and 5 for operational results. Now the main factors of change in production were total water inflow to the reservoirs of hydropower plants of Volga-Kama cascade and in Siberia in the reporting period were below 2018. And in some cases below long-run average. Also we were seeing a decrease in output which was partially caused by high base effect. As I told due to of normally high water inflows in the similar curve period of last year.

The other factor was growth of electricity generation by thermal power plants in the second quarter on the back of increased consumption. So let's look at the situation on the Electricity spot markets on slide 7. RusHydro's average selling a spot price increased quite significantly so about 14% in the first and 23% in the second price zone. Also the unregulated power prices in European part of Russia were lower hydropower output and relatively stable demand. Going forwards, we expect prices in the first zone to remain stable in light of expected gradual decommissioning of excess fossil fuel capacity and also stable demand.

Now Slide 8 provides regulated markets overview. So both electricity and capacitors over the last few years' demonstrated solid growth in the Far East tariffs both on electricity and heat vary from region to region. And in most cases the tariffs are subject to indexation above CPI levels. But as you know, starting from starting this year, the new legislation has been introduced for the long-term tariff regulation in the Far East, which will be in effect in 2020. And I think we can cover this topic later.

Now please look at Slide 10 at our financial results in the second quarter of the year and six month of 2019. So overall revenue in the sixth month was almost flat. EBITDA in six month decreased by 15%.Operating expenses for the period increased by 7% mostly driven by fuel costs increase and higher cost of purchase electricity and capacity, which was partly offset by new revenues. Nonetheless manageable costs including fuel costs increased by 4.4%. Net profit for the six month was 24% lower than in the same period of 2018. Adjusted net profit decreased 23% as compared to the same period last year.

So the financial performance during the reporting period was primarily affected by decline in hydropower production. It was partially mitigated by increase in revenue from electricity or from RAO ES East due to higher tariff, also growth of electricity spot prices and growth of capacity sales following indexation of our capacity of the tariffs.

Now Slide 12 presents a breakdown of operating expenses. So major factors that affected expansions in the reporting period were first increasing purchases electricity and capacity mostly in a RAO Far East Subgroup following higher volumes and tariffs, which as I said was a partially covered by additional revenue. Increase in fuel expenses mostly due to high cost of fuel, as well as increase in output by thermal power plants. Third factor is increase in depreciation. This increase in value of property and equipment of the commissioning of new facilities.

The next factor is increase in employee benefit expenses in line with collective agreements for the operating personnel. And as I said, excluding fuel costs, manageable costs, we calculate increased quite moderately by 4.4%.

Now that let's look at segment analysis on slide 14 to 18. So let's look at slide 16 for Hydro segment. So in the reporting periods of the key results, the key factors that affected the financial results was 21% decrease over the electricity output for hydropower plant operating in price zones as water inflows were low in 2018 and at some hydropower plants they were even lower than long-run average. Now at the same time we have seen quite favorable pricing environments, which was basically an effect of lower hydropower output. And the third factor was increase in operating expenses on the back of purchased electricity and capacity, as well as employee benefit expenses.

Now let's look at Slide 17. So which was mostly the Far Eastern segment which was mostly affected by increase in electricity production in Rao ES East Subgroup due to high demand and lower hydro output in the reporting period. We have also seen lower heat output on back of higher air temperatures during the last six months in most regions so far the Far East. And we have also seen increased electricity sales to energy system of Siberia and exports to China.

Now the next Slide for electricity retail segment, so some decrease in electricity output and these decreases was primarily driven by our electricity sales companies in Krasnoyarskenergosbyt as a result of mostly temperature factor, but also a decrease in customer base. At the same time, we have seen an increase in consumption from a number of large consumers such as Polyus Krasnoyarsk and Yandex which positively contributed to increase in output from our electricity retail companies.

Now Slide 20 which presents financial position of RusHydro as of the end of June. Effective Ruble interest rate stands at 7.8%, 91% of that fixed rate and 98% of the debt is Ruble denominated. Weighted-average maturity for our debt is at comfortable level of 2.7 years and we have a total liquidity cushion of almost RUB 300 billion which exceeds total payments during the coming years. And provide sufficient coverage on for our investments need. Also as you can see from the graph fair value of the over contract is -- which has decreased in second quarter following increase in share price of RusHydro.

Now Slide 21, we present an overview of the hydrological situation in the first six months of the year. And also a brief overview of what to expect going forward. Now in the first half of the year, water inflows as you know by now were lower than in 2018. And as I said, we have seen abnormally high inflows in 2018 which of course are not repeated this year.

Now I won't probably go into details. You have seen the operation numbers, but now we see that the situation started to change in July as water inflows to major reservoirs is at the rich level were in some cases even above. We see that the water reserves at Sayano-Shushenskaya were at the end of the August were 8% above long-run average and higher than last year level. So just in the middle of August we had seen loads of Sayano-Shushenskaya at the highest historic peak, which was at 5,250 megawatts. We also seen that Bureyskaya reservoir is currently filled to the maximum level.

So in the current reservoir levels are sufficient and have enough reserves to save the task the autumn and winter period. So this kind of gives us optimism through the second half 2019. Now on slide 22, we outlined key highlights for our dividend policy. So we -- you already know that we as part of this dividend policy we basic guarantee a minimum amount of dividend which could be paid next year. And you can see that this minimum amount for 2020 is RUB15.7 billion which is almost the same level as in 2019. In case 50% of IFRS net profit is higher than this threshold then potentially we could pay more.

Now Slide 23 displays our investment plan through 2023 and on slide 24 you can see the current state of our long-term plan for capacity renewal and development in the Far East. In July, the government committee approved RusHydro's project submitted for modernization. There are four of them. It is Artyomovskaya CHP-2, KhabarovskayaCHP-4, second phase of Yakutskaya GRES-2 and Vladivostokskaya CHP-2. So this is of course an important step in improving the reliability of the energy system, as well as long-term sustainability of our business in the Far East.

Now let's get to slide to our last slide 25. So in July as already mentioned, the government rolled out the regulation introducing long-term tariffs for non price zones including Far East, as well as compensation of prior tariff losses. This regulation will be effective as of July 2020 and will also require additional legislation to be introduced later. But of course, we are very optimistic regarding these developments, which could be transformative for our Far East business in the long term.

Also going into 2019, we maintain solid operation outlook, but at the same time still expect total electricity production for 2019 below --all time high production that we achieved in 2018. Also new facilities that we plan to commission during the year together with 94% on 49 megawatts that we will add through regulation and legislation will increase RusHydro Group's install capacity by over 900 megawatts. Also among the expected developments is that currently tender is underway for selection of contractors to level out the Nizhne-Bureyskaya pump storage 2. And we expect at this tender will be finalized soon. And the works will be underway.

Now apart from this, we expect other important announcements that our top management could make during the Eastern Economic Forum in September, including details on negotiations with VTB on adjustment of the forward deal. And of course we will update you on these and other developments at our conference calls and meetings. And on these I would like to conclude my presentation and move on to your questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Our first question from Mr. Dmitry. Sir, please go ahead. Dmitry, your line is open.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Should I speak English? Okay, thank you. My first question, I'll get only one question is about funding of your investment program. As we see in your presentation, your investment plan for 2019 historically high kind of RUB130 billion right. And so we're having this situation, I mean current situation this year with your pretty moderate operating cash flow. Do you -- are you planning kind of some sources, some other sources to fund your investment program like new debt issues or some other things or you planning to move your investment spending to further periods. I mean are you comfortable with your funding plan of your investment program for this year, having the situation in first half of the year. Thanks.

TimurAkhmedzhanov

Dmitry, thanks for your question. So, well, we think that we are more or less balanced in terms of both cash flow and current cash reserves to fully finance the CapEx of 2019 ourselves. Of course, we are looking at the debt market for potential good windows. We are always looking at good debt deals but in terms of CapEx, we are balanced but at the same time if you look at prior experience you can see that we adjust quite regularly our CapEx even within the year. And it's likely that the total CapEx number for the year could be lower. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Igor Goncharov, Gazprombank. Igor, please go ahead.

IgorGoncharov

Yes. Thank you very much. And my question was kind of related to the previous one, but I guess this in relation to the commissioning of the power plants that you are in process of construction. Could you update on the possible on the plants and on timing of the commission of the Zaramagskaya hydro, Sakhalin DPP and Sovetskaya Gavan DPP? Though on the last call you were saying that you plan to the commission also this year. Is this still the plan? Thank you.

TimurAkhmedzhanov

Igor, thank you very much for your question. So starting from September we're going to complete Sakhalin. We'll have all necessary documents for the start of producing electricity. And speaking about Zaramagskaya, our plan is to complete the construction in October. And the regarding Sovetskaya Gavan power plant because of heating period of and the winter period we're going to postpone the completion of works to the beginning of the next year. Thank you very much.

IgorGoncharov

Okay. Thank you very much. And just two follow up questions. The CapEx plan which you indicated on the slide 23, does it already interpret the possible shift of the commission of Sovetskaya Gavan to the next year. That's question number one. And also question on the financial results for the Far East segment. As we can see the EBITDA Far East has declined noticeably year-over-year in the second quarter. How should we think of the year further development of EBITDA of this segment going forward? Is the decline -- I mean is decline full level is a new normalized level or should return to the levels that we've seen in the previous years. Thank you.

TimurAkhmedzhanov

Sorry operator, we are still not done with the previous question. So, Igor, thanks for your additional questions. Now regarding the CapEx relating to Sovetskaya Gavan. The power plant is in very high completion stage. And basically most of the CapEx has already sunked in. So we are just talking about the -- kind of moving the potential launch because of the heating -- because of the starting -- start of the heat period because we still need to do some test at the power plant. So basically it won't affect significantly our 2019 or 2020 CapEx number.

Now talking about EBITDA of our Far East business, well, I think first of all we expect an improvement in terms of fuel cost primarily coal prices which potentially will improve the performance of our Far East business and then going further into the second half of 2020, as I said we expect the rollout of the new legislation for non price zones in the Far East which basically will introduce long-term tariffs in some of the regions of the Far East. I think we will do kind of special presentation when we know all the details and well all additional legislation are introduced.

IgorGoncharov

Okay, thank you very much. And if I may just one additional follow up question on the CapEx program on slide 23. Do I understand correctly that the both on part of this chart rehabilitation and modernization does not include the CapEx for the modernization -- for the projects under modernization program that you have, that have been accepted recently.

TimurAkhmedzhanov

Yes. You are right, Igor. Absolutely.

We have a question from Matvey Tayts, Sova Capital. Please go ahead.

MatveyTayts

Thank you for this opportunity to ask you question. So the question number one is relating to investment plan. So we see that comparing to the previous one, the total CapEx increased by RUB10 million roughly. Is there any like new specific project or is just overall review of the investment program? So this is the first one. And second one is, if you can please provide some guidance what kind of impairment on the assets you can recognize after the launch of Sakhalinskaya power plant and Sovetskaya Gavan. So if can provide any kind of guidance will be a really helpful. Thank you.

TimurAkhmedzhanov

Could you please detail what you're comparing the figures of our CapEx because these are basically the same CapEx projections that we have highlighted in our last presentation as well.

MatveyTayts

Okay. So I'll have a look again. I'll check my numbers.

Mr. Matvey do you have any further questions?

MatveyTayts

Yes please. About these impairments on the Far East power plants, if you have any guidance please.

TimurAkhmedzhanov

Maitre, yes, so basically as we have maintained we do expect some impairment related to commissioning of some of the projects in the Far East. But at the same time it will still depend highly on the schedule and when these are commissioned either in 2019 or maybe some as we said could be delayed to 2020 and booked in 2020. So it's a bit premature to do this kind of communication.

MatveyTayts

Okay so and when I compare new investment plans, I compare investment plan from the presentation for first quarter 2019 and this current presentation for the second quarter 2019. And I see that numbers are different. I mean for example 2019, the old one, 1 to 3.4, the new one, 1 to 6.2 times like 2020, 72.5, here we have 75.9. Then like step by step, we have like different numbers.

TimurAkhmedzhanov

Maitre, let us check with the numbers and we will get back to you, okay.

Our next question comes from Alexei Adonin, Veles Capital. Please go.

AlexeiAdonin

Thank you for the presentation. I have several questions. I know regarding your CapEx outlook, the basic discrepancy compared with your previous plan using rehabilitation and modernization. If we sum up all the figures till 2020, we see the difference of like RUB11 billion and RUB13 billion. So it basically shows that you decided to do like modernize like some plants even more. So there's a question what was the change, the reason of this?

Secondly, I wanted to specify the amount of fines that you pay for the Zaramagskaya HPP per month. And my final question is regarding to like IRR for your Far Easter projects. As far as I know, it isn't decided yet that like that you'll get 14% like revenue for the CapEx there. And on your slide 23, you indicate that -- on 22, yes, you indicated that this guaranteed return should not be less than 14%. Do we -- can we interpret that in a way that if it's like 12%, you won't participate on this program. Thank you.

TimurAkhmedzhanov

Now, Alexia, thank for the questions. Now the first question as I said, we need to check the numbers on the CapEx get -- way to get back to you. Now regarding the fines for Zaramagskaya, so the monthly amounts is roughly RUB40 million.

AlexeiAdonin

Regarding the third my question about the interest rate in investment of modernization projects.

TimurAkhmedzhanov

So, and you are right that the decision has not been made yet by the government, but we're still stand on the position that the rate Far East should be equal to rate of our projects in Europe and part of Russia and in Siberia. So we're trying to just stand on this position and we hope that government will make a correct decision for Far Easter projects.

Our next question comes from Mr. Sergey, Raiffeisen Bank. Sir, please go ahead.

SergeyGaramita

Yes. Thank you for the presentation; actually most of my questions have been already answered. The remaining one concerns these adjustments to your forward agreement with VTB. Could you share some details on that because the media reported that this settlement date could be put off? And if you don't right now when would you be just able to clarify the changes to your forward agreement? Thank you.

TimurAkhmedzhanov

Thank you for question. We're not ready and we're not entitled to address detail, to address this matter in detail. And we hope that we provide you with additional information within one week at sales of Eastern Economic Forum because we're going to make a disclosure with a VTB Bank.

SergeyGaramita

Okay. Thank you.

TimurAkhmedzhanov

But right now I can say that these additional terms are good for company. And I think investors will okay with this corrections of terms of this instrument. Thank you.

SergeyGaramita

Yes, thank you. And also as a follow-up on this impairment thing. Is there any possibility that you could also impair your station which commissioning could be delayed to 1Q next year? Could be impaired in the 2019 referrals results similar to the case with Vostochnaya which tariff was only approved like later this year, but it already -- its impairment was already putted in the first results for 2018. So could there be any possibility that might happen as well. Thank you.

TimurAkhmedzhanov

Sergey, so it's, well, if our proposal regarding the potential shift in commissioning is approved, it's very likely that any potential impairment could be booked to in 2020. But again it's still not written in stone and it could change.

Our final question comes from Arber Kornachev, Sberbank. Sir, please go ahead.

FedorKornachev

Yes, hello. Actually it's Fedor Kornachev from Sberbank. So one question regarding your impairments, so we've seen well impairments of PPE, we've seen financial assets impairments and now there are also impairments of other assets. Could you please clarify what are the assets which have been impaired in the second quarter of 2019? What was the main rationale behind that? I mean they are the assets which were impaired for roughly RUB 2 billion.

TimurAkhmedzhanov

So thanks for your question. Now this is some kind of a one-off that we have seen in the first half of the year. So this is relates to a part of previously recognized revenue from some of the budget organizations that we have received in the Far East. Now this part of revenue is now contested and as a result following consultations with our auditors, we had to basically write-down this previous recognition. But we are still kind of contesting this issue and potentially could be reversed in next periods. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Roman Filkin. Sir, please go ahead.

RomanFilkin

Yes, hello. This is Roman Filkin from Prosperity Capital. Yes and thank you for the presentation and most of the questions were already answered. But still maybe you can provide more comments if any solution has been found for this DVEUK assets which are going to come to your own asset base at some point of time.

DmitriyDenisov

Roman, hello. This is Dmitriy and I know it's your question about the DVEUK and one more another organization from Far East. Well at the moment will not have any proper solution for the DVEUK integration and consolidation? We address our proposal to the government and to Ministry of Energy to move this asset to RusHydro not using additional shares and share submission. And we're still waiting for their decision because from the one hand their legislation that there is method in legislation to move asset from Russian Federation to state-owned companies using the article 32.2 of Gen Stock Company's law.

But at the moment the government not, doesn't have the way how to do that. And so we're waiting for the decision and their position. And that's why I think we don't see this year maybe beginning the next year any movements in this direction. So we are -- we still hope to take this assets, but of course we need to take into account the price of this asset. Because so much for the big funds was spent to make the assets and of course government trying to move this asset and take it to sit down companies for the current shareholders capital.

But of course we need to do it taking into account and interest over our minor shareholders of course, our minorities. So that's why we're still in discussions with the government.

RomanFilkin

Yes, thank you. And maybe one more a bit more difficult question. Could you remind what is the currency interest swap you have? So you have this forward contract and you accrued some gain of RUB3 billion for the second quarter because of the share price growth of RusHydro. And at the same time you have billion almost a billion loss on the change of the way this interest currency swaps also VTB Bank as far as I understand. Could you elaborate what is a link between two of them or if any link there.

UnidentifiedCompanyRepresentative

Good day. [Indiscernible], Department of Corporate Finance. We have swap for [Indiscernible] that we managed in November 2018. So price of it valued in our IFRS for 20th June of 2019 at about RUB228 million. Thank you.

RomanFilkin

Thank you. And why did you accrue RUB900 million expenses in the interest of course then --And RUB1.7 billion for the six months.

TimurAkhmedzhanov

Roman, where do you see this --sorry, we need to check.

RomanFilkin

If you look at this north 22 financial income expense. You have financial expense number second line, yes, which is called change of the fair value of the currency swap. And you accrued an expense of RUB1.7 billion. For the six months this year that was zero last year and RUB4.9 billion for the three months for the second quarter. You this.

TimurAkhmedzhanov

Roman, now we see just see it as an obligation towards as potential obligation of RUB228 million but again that is still subject to the currency exchange ratio with offshore Renminbi so that again to change. Let us probably check the numbers.

RomanFilkin

Yes. Can you check please yes because like if you now see the application of RUB228 million debts and you at the same time accrued 1.60 like RUB1.7 billion losses then yes it doesn't sound great frankly speaking or maybe somehow linked to this foreign exchange gain which accrued as an income as well. But so if you could follow up on this matter that would be fine.

We have a follow-up question from Igor Goncharov, Gazprombank. Sir, please go ahead.

IgorGoncharov

Yes. I hope question on Roman which you said you plan to commission in October. When do you plan to start receiving DPM payment for Zaramagskaya? What is approximately size of this payment or maybe size of -- probably estimated size of contribution for Zaramagskaya from the EBITDA level?

DmitriyDenisov

So, Igor, we hope that we can start receiving DPM payments the next month such we commission Zaramagskaya. And the total payments -- I think the DPM payments have already been approved. We need to check, but the total payment for the year should be around RUB8 billion. Again, the tariffs have been approved already and you can see them on the site. Thank you.

We have a question from Anastasia Tikhonova, VTB Capital. Madam, go ahead.

AnastasiaTikhonova

Yes, hello. Thank you for the presentation. Some more questions from my side on DPM2. When do you expect to record the first investments for the projects that were approved? Thank you.

TimurAkhmedzhanov

Anastasia, thanks for the question. So as we have previously communicated, we aim to start construction in 2021 and basically that means that we need to start, that we have already started all the preparatory work including feasibility studies and development for the projects. And we will need to start purchases of the equipment starting from well probably 2020 second half of 2020 something like that. But again that will highly depend on the approval of the feasibility studies. And the schedule or when we can start the construction.

We have a final question from Fedor Kornachev of Sberbank. Sir, please go ahead.

FedorKornachev

Yes, okay. So actually the major question has already been answered but sees I wanted to try to clarify an issue with this long-term tariff for the Far East. So actually if we expect any increase in the long-term tariffs for the Far East consumers and at the same time we have this special mechanism, well the reallocation of let say there is burden from the Far East to the consumers of the European part of Russia. So should we read it that if there is any increase, while it is driven by the implementation of the new regulatory principles for the Far East, it will be in this case covered by consumers of the European and Siberian price zone well in the framework of this special subsidy you currently have. You currently collect on your HPP division and transfer to the Far Easter division I mean this one.

TimurAkhmedzhanov

So, Fedor thanks for question. As we see it now this long-term tariff regulation should be a sourced basically from the necessary revenue for the Far East. And basically it won't require any kind of transfer from European part of Russia or Siberia to the Far East. Unlike the mechanism for building new capacity -- for building modernizing new capacity which is DPM2. But again we still expect some additional legislation and negotiation; we need to conduct additional negotiations with the regulator to understand how this long-term tariff regulation will be implemented. And what kind of compensation of past losses we can expect. So it's still work-in-progress. And right now we are not ready to communicate more about the issue.

FedorKornachev

But do we really try that it is to be implemented started --starting July 1st, 2020?

TimurAkhmedzhanov

Well this regulation states that it will be effective as of July 2020. And we go from here and we expect that it will be effective and all the necessary preparations will be done by then.

Okay. So there are no further questions. Thank you all for participating in our conference call and for your questions. So feel free to contact us further with any other questions. So have a good evening.

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes our conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.