Peloton Interactive Revs Up IPO Effort

PTON has grown revenue and gross profit sharply but hasn't faced a recession for its premium-priced products and services.

The firm sells fitness equipment and software direct to consumers, primarily in the U.S.

Peloton Interactive has filed to raise $500 million in an IPO, although the final figure may differ.

Quick Take

Peloton Interactive (PTON) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $500 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides fitness equipment and interactive software.

PTON is growing sharply although the firm has not faced an economic downturn since its founding.

I’ll provide an update when we learn management’s pricing and valuation assumptions for the IPO.

Company & Technology

New York-based Peloton was founded in 2012 to develop and market fitness bikes and treadmills, as well as a digital content and live group training with a current community size of over 1.4 million members.

Management is headed by CEO and Chairman John Foley, who was previously the President of eCommerce at Barnes & Noble.

Peloton develops, manufactures and distributes connected, touchscreen-enabled fitness equipment that streams immersive, instructor-led classes from its New York-based studio to its members from anywhere, anytime.

Below is a brief overview video of the company’s marketing campaign:

Source: Peloton

The firm’s subscription platform combines hardware equipment, proprietary software, as well as fitness and wellness digital content streaming and live group training into a single product that has aided its members to complete more than 58 million Peloton workouts in 2019.

The company’s products are the Peloton Bike, launched in 2014, and the Peloton Tread, launched in 2018, both of which come with a touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes, interactive software features to encourage frequent use, and a patented leaderboard to inspire its members to track performance and achieve their goals with real-time and historical metrics.

Management claims that as of June, 2019, the company had sold 577,000 Connected Fitness Products, 564,000 of which were marketed in the US, of which over 92% were accompanied by a Connected Fitness Subscription.

The firm’s content focuses on indoor cycling, indoor/outdoor running and walking, bootcamp, yoga, strength training, stretching, and meditation with more than 950 original programs produced on a monthly basis and a vast, constantly-updated library of original fitness and wellness programs.

The company’s content library is accessible through $39 or $19.49 monthly subscription plans, the latter of which is focused for users that desire to stream content on their own devices.

Below is an overview graphic of the company's subscriber base and revenue growth:

Source: Company registration management

Investors in Peloton have included NBCUniversal, Wellington Management, Winslow Capital, Tiger Global Management, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Balyasny Asset Management, TCV, Felix Capital, GGV Capital, and True Ventures. Source: Crunchbase

Customer/User Acquisition

Peloton retails its products directly to consumers through multiple channels, including a network of 74 physical showrooms with knowledgeable sales specialists and through an e-commerce platform.

The firm’s marketing strategies consist of television, digital, and social media marketing, as well as its showrooms and word-of-mouth referring.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have increased slightly, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2019 35.4% 2018 34.8%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was a strong 1.5x in the most recent six-month period, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple 2019 1.5 2018 N/A

Source: Company registration statement

Management said its average subscriber lifetime value for recent periods was as follows:

Fiscal 2019: $3,593

Fiscal 2018: $4,015

Fiscal 2017: $3,433

The firm also stated the ‘weighted-average 12-month Connected Fitness Subscriber retention rate [was] 95% across all fiscal year cohorts since fiscal 2016.’

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Allied Market Research, the global fitness equipment market is projected to reach $14.2 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2018 and 2025.

The main factors driving forecasted market growth are the growing awareness about health and fitness, an increase in the obese population, various government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle, and surge in youth population.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7 during the period.

Below is an overview graphic of the global fitness equipment market by user type over time:

Source: Allied Market Research

Major competitors that provide or are developing fitness equipment include:

ICON Health & Fitness

Brunswick Corporation (BC)

Johnson Health Tech (TPE:1736)

Technogym (BIT:TGYBM)

Amer Sports (HEL:AMEAS)

Nautilus (NLS)

Core Health and Fitness

TRUE Fitness Technology

Impulse (Qingdao) Health (SHE:002899)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

PTON’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply growing topline revenue

Strong gross profit growth but reduced gross margin

Increased operating losses and negative operating margin

A sharp swing to negative cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2019 $ 915,000,000 110.3% 2018 $ 435,000,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2019 $ 383,600,000 102.3% 2018 $ 189,600,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2019 41.92% 2018 43.59% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2019 $ (202,300,000) -22.1% 2018 $ (47,500,000) -10.9% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 2019 $ (195,600,000) 2018 $ (47,800,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2019 $ (108,600,000) 2018 $ 49,700,000

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $378.1 million in cash and marketable securities and $462 million in total liabilities, with no long-term debt. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, was a negative ($191.6 million).

IPO Details

PTON intends to raise $500.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A shares.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders will have twenty votes per share.

Multiple classes of stock are a way for management or existing investors to retain voting control of the company even after ceding economic control and the S&P 500 Index no longer admits such firms into its index.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We primarily intend to use the net proceeds that we receive from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include research and development and sales and marketing activities, general and administrative matters, and capital expenditures.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available yet.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays UBS Investment Bank, Canaccord Genuity, Evercore ISI, JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Needham & Company, Oppenheimer & Co., Raymond James, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, William Blair, Academy Securities, Siebert Cisneros Shank & Co, R. Seelaus & Co, The Williams Capital Group, Telsey Advisory Group, and Cowen.

Commentary

PTON is seeking public investment capital to fund its growth and expansion initiatives.

Management sees the firm with a larger vision than just exercise equipment, including a social community, an apparel company, and a logistics firm.

The company’s financials show a fast-growing firm that is growing revenue and gross profit while producing increased operating losses and cash burn.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue are relatively stable and PTON’s sales & marketing efficiency is fairly high, as is its subscriber retention rate.

The market opportunity for Peloton’s approach is large. With the market forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.6%, PTON is clearly taking a large amount of market share as a function of its 110% total revenue growth rate.

While competition for the fitness equipment is fragmented, PTON has staked a well-earned position as a premium integrated product and service provider, with other market participants seeking to emulate its strategy.

While PTON has produced increasing losses, the fundamentals of the firm’s growth engine are strong. A concern is how the company would fare in a recession, as its premium product and service market position may be negatively affected during a downturn.

When we learn more IPO details from management, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.