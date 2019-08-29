6 Upcoming Dividend Increases

An average increase of 9.32%, though three have at least a 10% increase. Median increase of 9.75%.

Six increases for next week (down from 19 last week).

All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history.

Introduction

This article series is designed to keep investors informed of upcoming dividend increases. For dividend growth investors, this can be an opportunity to start or add to positions prior to a new increased payout. This can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks.

The lists I've compiled provide various stats for the stocks that are increasing their dividends next week.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here. If you know how this was built and the caveats, feel free to jump down to the lists themselves.

How It's Assembled

The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

As a point of clarification, companies are included that may not raise their dividend every calendar year - but the total annual dividend received will still be higher each year. One example is Bank of America (BAC).

In the table here on SA, the annual dividend payout received by a shareholder increased for each year in this timeframe. Thus it is eligible for inclusion on the "CCC" list.

That said - they did payout the same amount for 8 quarters in a row - but again, the total annual amount increased each year.

United Technologies (UTX) is another example.

What Is the Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the day you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday. This applies this week for LHX with the markets closed on Monday for Labor Day! If you want the LHX dividend, you must own shares by close on Friday August 30th!

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories as I'll be using them throughout the piece:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 0 Champion 0 Contender 3 Challenger 3

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category L3Harris Technologies, Inc. LHX 17 1.41 3-Sep-19 9.49% Contender Principal Financial Group Inc. PFG 11 4.19 4-Sep-19 1.85% Contender Northrim BanCorp Inc. NRIM 10 3.69 4-Sep-19 10.00% Contender Mercantile Bank Corporation MBWM 8 3.59 5-Sep-19 3.85% Challenger Regions Financial Corporation RF 7 4.39 5-Sep-19 10.71% Challenger Bank of America Corporation BAC 6 2.68 5-Sep-19 20.00% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me the Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the increase in percentage. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent LHX 0.685 0.75 9.49% PFG 0.54 0.55 1.85% NRIM 0.27 0.33 10.00% MBWM 0.25 0.27 3.85% RF 0.14 0.155 10.71% BAC 0.15 0.18 20.00%

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows. They may provide a larger margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High LHX 212.15 123.24 215.36 0 68% Off Low 1% Off High PFG 52.51 40.42 61.12 9.87 29% Off Low 14% Off High NRIM 35.74 29.66 45.4 13.16 19% Off Low 21% Off High MBWM 30.1 26.4 35.82 10.92 13% Off Low 15% Off High RF 14.11 12.39 19.99 9.69 11% Off Low 29% Off High BAC 26.85 22.66 31.37 9.45 16% Off Low 14% Off High

Tickers by Yield and Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, which is the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule RF 4.39 30.2 23.1 38.7 -10.5 43.2 PFG 4.19 12.3 11.9 16.5 16.7 20.7 NRIM 3.69 18.6 11.3 9.8 4.4 13.5 MBWM 3.59 25.7 17 15.6 11.6 19.2 BAC 2.68 38.5 39.2 68.3 -15.4 71 LHX 1.41 14.1 9 9.7 13.6 11.1

Bonus

I'll cover Principal Financial Group this week. This one in particular has been on my watchlist as it seems to be fairly disliked currently. With a P/E under 10 and a yield over 4%, it can be a compelling income play. The payout ratio is under 40%, which leaves a lot of financial flexibility.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

While it has struggled in the back half of the year, it doesn't compare at the end of December 2018 when it was down in the $40/share range. That said, when the dividend increase of 1.9% was announced in July, it marked the most recent peak above $60. I also need to note this was the second increase of the year (the first being 4%).

Looking at some of Seeking Alpha's own metrics, the company scores generally well, though EPS growth is expected to be a bit lower than peers.

Looking at the scorecard from Simply Safe Dividends, here's how the three rank.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

While the safety score is in the 72, which is quite good, do note that the dividend was cut during the Great Recession and the stock fell over 90%. Looking at the absolute share count outstanding, it is still higher today than in 2008.

(YCharts)

The aggregate growth score may be a hair lower as it does not take into consideration this year's increases. Last year and over the past decade, it's averaged double-digit compounded growth.

Here are the aggregate stats once more:

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Principal Financial Group Inc PFG 11 4.19 4-Sep-19 1.85% Contender

Stock Returns

I ran a stock return calculation comparing PFG to the S&P (SPY) since August 2010. SPY won in absolute terms, though the dividends received from PFG were double what the market would provide. I think a fair fear is what will happen in the next recession. Of course, the Great Recession was (hopefully) unique in how financials behaved. PFG lagged in absolute terms during the longest expansion in history, so it will be interesting to see what happens coupled with a continuation of low interest rates.

Here's the look at the investments over time:

PFG is the blue line

S&P is the black/gray line

I do want to point out a key caveat though and it was visible on the F.A.S.T. Graph above. There is absolutely some outperformance by PFG through this time period. What is evident is how the P/E ratio meanders over time. While the average during the time frame above was about 11 (9 now), there are times when it spikes to 14-15. Historically speaking, this may be time to cut bait or at least not adding there. The biggest differential in the returns over time was the last time PFG garnered that 15x multiple at the end of 2017. So by comparison, shares seem attractively valued today.

(Courtesy: Custom Stock Alerts)

Conclusion

I hope you find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.