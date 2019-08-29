Galaxy Entertainment: Positive On Long-Term Capacity Expansion But Gaming License Renewal Remains A Uncertainty

Valuations are inexpensive, but there is uncertainty over the renewal of Galaxy Entertainment's Macau gaming concession beyond June 2022.

A new lifestyle resort on Hengqin Island next to Cotai and the bidding for new integrated resorts in Japan could offer potential upside in the mid-to-long term.

Galaxy Entertainment's new property enhancement project "Cotai The Next Chapter" will double the gross floor area of its Galaxy Macau property and add 4,500 hotel rooms by 2022.

Elevator Pitch

Hong Kong-listed Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCPK:GXYEF) (OTCPK:GXYEY) (OTCPK:GXYYY) [27:HK] is currently trading at 10.5 times consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA. This is at a discount to the stock's five-year average forward EV/EBITDA of approximately 14 times.

Galaxy Entertainment is trading below historical mean valuations as the market has priced in short-term concerns regarding the Macau gaming industry slowdown and the company's market loss in the VIP segment. Looking beyond the near-term headwinds, Galaxy Entertainment boasts the most attractive capacity expansion among its peers with the addition of 4,500 new hotels rooms and the doubling of Galaxy Macau's (its flagship property) gross floor area in the next four to five years.

Nevertheless, the uncertainty over the renewal of Galaxy Entertainment's Macau gaming concession beyond June 2022, which implies that a lower entry price is needed to compensate for such risks. My suggested entry price is HK$44, pegged to 9 times FY2019 EV/EBITDA.

Company Description

Galaxy Entertainment is one of six concessionaires operating casinos in Macau alongside SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF) (OTCPK:SJMHY) [880:HK], MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF) (OTCPK:MCHVY) [2282:HK], Wynn Resorts (WYNN), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO), and Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY) (OTCPK:SCHYF) [1928:HK]. It was one of the three original concessionaires in Macau together with SJM Holdings and Wynn Resorts in 2002. Galaxy Entertainment opened its first gaming property, Casino Waldo in 2004; and the first Cotai resort, Galaxy Macau in 2011.

Industry Slowdown And Market Share Loss Causing Short-Term Pain

The Macau gaming industry has been negatively impacted by China's economic slowdown and ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions. Macau's gross gaming revenue or GGR was down -3.5% YoY in July 2019, versus a +10.3% YoY growth in July 2018.

Galaxy Entertainment estimated at its 1H2019 earnings call on August 13, 2019, that Macau's VIP GGR decreased 13% YoY for 1H2019. The company was unavoidably affected as well, with 1H2019 revenue and adjusted EBITDA (excluding non-recurring income and expenditure) down -7% and -4% respectively. Galaxy Entertainment also disclosed at its 1H2019 earnings call that "Q3 is off to a soft start" for the company.

Galaxy Entertainment's total GGR was down -11% YoY to HK$30.6 billion, with a -25% drop in VIP GGR being partially offset by a +8% increase in mass market GGR.

The company gave its outlook for the VIP and mass segments at its 1H2019 results briefing, which implied that current trends should continue for the remainder of 2019:

We continue to feel that VIP will be pressured for the near future. And although we have seen signs of stabilization in that segment of the market, it is still decelerating. And we're watching this very closely like everyone else...As far as Mass is concerned, it continues to grow. And what we've seen in our database is that our database continues to grow in terms of rated play. Customers are visiting less frequently and they're spending less. However, the value associated with our database is flat to growing. And what we've seen is that our low to middle tier Mass business, or core to the mid-market segment, has virtually offset the softness in our premium segment. And in particular, our casual business has done very well. So you can see that's probably a catalyst from the increase in visitation of plus or minus 20% during the quarter.

Galaxy Entertainment has also been losing market share in VIP. I estimate that the company's share of VIP volumes in Macau declined by about 400 basis points YoY to approximately 21% in 2019. This was attributable to a number of factors.

Firstly, Galaxy Entertainment closed two VIP rooms in 1H2019 and reduced its VIP capacity by 8-10% as part of its portfolio optimization. Furthermore, the company is refurbishing some of its existing VIP rooms.

Secondly, MGM China and Melco have been adding new capacity, grabbing market share away from Galaxy Entertainment's VIP segment. In 2Q2019, Melco opened a new VIP area on the second floor of Morpheus, the Phase 3 development of City of Dreams. In 4Q2018, MGM China opened its first 13-table VIP room at MGM Cotai.

Thirdly, Galaxy Entertainment was among the most affected by the smoking ban at all Macau casinos which came into effect on January 1, 2019. Galaxy Entertainment had the most number of VIP smoking rooms among its peers, which was one of its key competitive advantages.

Unlocking Value Of Land Bank With Property Enhancements

Galaxy Entertainment has the largest undeveloped land bank among the six concessionaires in Macau.

The company's new project to double its Cotai footprint and the gross floor area of Galaxy Macau with the addition of 4,500 hotel rooms (Galaxy Macau Phase 1 and Phase 2 currently have 3,600 hotel rooms), 400,000 sq ft of MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) space, a 500,000 sq ft 16,000-seat multi-purpose arena, food & beverage, retail, and casinos, is referred to as "Cotai The Next Chapter." This project is divided into Phase 3 comprising 1,500 hotel rooms, the multi-purpose arena and other MICE and non-gaming facilities, and Phase 4 comprising the integrated resort with 3,000 hotel rooms.

The MICE component of Phase 3 of "Cotai The Next Chapter" is scheduled to open in either late-2020 or early-2021. Galaxy Entertainment has brought forward the opening of Galaxy Macau's fourth hotel tower from end-2021 to early-2021 to coincide with the opening of Phase 3 of "Cotai The Next Chapter." This makes strategic sense as the multi-purpose arena and MICE space will complement the hotel.

The company has completed most of the piling work on Phase 4 of "Cotai The Next Chapter", and it is now proceeding to site preparation work with a 2022 opening for Phase 4 still on track.

Besides "Cotai The Next Chapter," Galaxy Entertainment is currently proceeding with a HK$1.5 billion renovation program for its properties Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Macau. When the renovation program is completed in early to mid-2020, it should increase the attractiveness of its existing properties and help Galaxy Entertainment stem the market loss in the VIP segment.

At the company's 1H2019 earnings call, Galaxy Entertainment elaborated on details of the HK$1.5 billion renovation:

And as we said previously, there's no one big project that comprises the $1.5 billion. Having said that, it's focused on non-gaming and gaming, hotel, restaurants, food and beverage, the main gaming floor and the like there, including some VIP rooms that we're renovating, including some that should open before Golden Week at both StarWorld and Galaxy Macau. Beyond that, if you walk the property, you see we are boarding up and re-positioning some of our retail. We continue with hotel renovations at Galaxy, recently completed the whole Banyan Tree renovation project. Also doing just similar things at StarWorld. So it's -- again, there's no one big project that is the lion's share of the $1.5 billion. there's just a lot of smaller -- and as Francis said, we should finish it towards the beginning to middle of 2020.

In summary, it is important to understand the significance of Galaxy Entertainment's capacity expansion with the "Cotai The Next Chapter" projects. There are regulations limiting table growth in Macau, and hotel rooms are the key to overcoming capacity constraints in Macau. Macau will be adding 4,500 new hotel rooms in the next four to five years and no other competitor in Macau comes close to this number. Wynn is adding another 1,300 hotel rooms by 2024 with the Wynn Place North & West Towers; while SJM is adding 1,900 hotel rooms in 2020 with Grand Lisboa Palace; and Melco has approximately 1,000 hotels in the pipeline with Studio City Phase 2 which should open latest by 2021.

Galaxy Entertainment emphasized the significance of "Cotai The Next Chapter" at the 1H2019 earnings call:

We are very fortunate to have gaming's most definable development pipeline with Cotai Phases 3 and 4...We still believe that Macau continues to represent the best medium- and long-term investment potential in the world. Again, we believe that Galaxy is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this with Macau's largest land bank, where we will be the only company in the market to develop a next-generation integrated resort. This of course translates into definable, not speculative, future earnings potential where we truly remain a growth company. This clearly distinguishes us from our competitors.

Potential Upside From Hengqin And Japan In The Mid-To-Long Term

Hengqin and Japan opportunities could provide further upside for Galaxy Entertainment which is not priced into its share price currently.

Galaxy Entertainment owns a 2.7 sq m parcel of land in Hengqin Island (next to Cotai), China, which it is currently at the stage of developing a concept plan for a lifestyle resort on Hengqin that will be complementary to the company's existing casinos in Cotai, Macau.

Another opportunity for Galaxy Entertainment is the bidding for the new integrated resorts in Japan. Galaxy Entertainment was one of seven firms that participated in Osaka's casino resort request-for-concept exercise in April 2019.

Galaxy Entertainment disclosed at its 1H2019 results briefing that it will be participating in Osaka's second request-for-concept exercise due in mid-September 2019. Yokohama, Nagasaki, and Hokkaido are other jurisdictions in Japan where integrated resorts could be potentially operated. Assuming the Osaka integrated resort comes to fruition, it is expected to generate annual revenues of approximately $5 billion, according to gaming industry consultant Global Market Advisors' estimates.

Valuation

Galaxy Entertainment trades at 10.5 times consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA and 10.0 times consensus forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA based on its share price of HK$49.75 as of August 28, 2019. This represents a discount to the stock's five-year average forward EV/EBITDA of approximately 14 times.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Galaxy Entertainment include increased competitive pressures in Macau, a further weakening of the Chinese yuan which deters Chinese gamblers from visiting Macau, a delay in the opening of its new Cotai development and a failure to renew its gaming concession after June 2022.

Among these risk factors, Galaxy Entertainment's Macau gaming license which expires in June 2022 (same time as the other five operators) is the greatest concern. A shorter license period (17 years for Galaxy Entertainment's existing concession or license) or higher gaming taxes for the renewal will be negative for Galaxy Entertainment. In the worst case, it is remotely possible that the regulators could choose to terminate some of the existing licenses, including that of Galaxy Entertainment, and issue new ones.

On the flip side, there are others who are more optimistic. Moody's (MCO) issued a report in August 2019 arguing that the gaming licenses for the incumbents in Macau will be renewed in 2022 with no increase in gaming taxes. One factor cited by Moody's was that building and land permits expire later than 2022, making separation of property management (running the casinos) and property ownership (building and land) difficult and unlikely. Another factor is that the incumbents have been investing heavily in expanding their Macau properties, particularly the non-gaming components, to help the Macau government achieve the aim of diversifying and growing Macau's economy. Moody's also added that increasing the gaming tax above the current 38% will make Macau casinos unattractive relative to competing casinos in the region.

Nevertheless, since this is a regulatory risk factor, it is not possible to be absolutely certain until the gaming license for Galaxy Entertainment is officially renewed.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.