Tech Data Corporation (TECD) CEO Rich Hume on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Arleen Quiñones

Good morning and welcome to Tech Data's earnings conference call to review our financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. I am joined this morning by Rich Hume, Chief Executive Officer; and Chuck Dannewitz, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. On our website at techdata.com you will find our earnings press release and financial highlights slide deck which are intended to supplement prepared remarks made during today's call and provide reconciliations of differences between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. All growth comparisons we make on today's call relate to the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year unless otherwise noted.

Today's call is being webcast live and recorded. During the call we will be make forward-looking statements which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could materially differ because of factors discussed in today's earnings press release and the comments made during this conference call and in the risk factor section of our Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not take any duty to update any forward-looking statements.

I will now turn the call over to Tech Data's Chief Executive Officer, Rich Hume.

Rich Hume

Thank you, Arleen. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today. We are pleased to report that Tech Data delivered an outstanding second quarter performance marked by broad-based improvements across our geographies. A stable demand environment combined with strong execution by our team resulted in a number of key achievements, including solid sales growth in constant currency, double-digit growth in operating income and earnings per share, positive cash flow, and an industry leading return on invested capital; all while continuing to advance our strategy, investing for the future and returning cash to our shareholders in the form of share repurchases.

Our worldwide teams executed exceptionally well, externally helping our channel partners to grow and transform their businesses and internally improving processes and enhancing productivity. There is always more work to be done in these areas but in 2Q, our colleagues hard work, rigor and discipline delivered a very strong and balanced quarter. Every day we're focused on simplifying complexity for partners with end-to-end solution that solve today's business needs. This critical role is driven by our four pillar strategy, which as a reminder includes; 1) investing in next generation technologies, 2) strengthening our end-to-end portfolio, 3) transforming Tech Data digitally, and 4) optimizing our global footprint. And of course, all underpinned and achieved through our people, our valued colleagues who serve as the foundation of our strategy.

We summarize our strategy is moving to higher value; this means delivering higher value solution offerings to our channel partners, providing our colleagues with enriching opportunities, and creating value for our shareholders through an enhanced financial profile with emphasis on cash flow and return on invested capital. Our 2Q performance validates our strategy and is a testament to the skills of our people to our strong operational capabilities and to the broadest end-to-end portfolio in the industry. All of this enables us to aggregate solutions that deliver business outcomes to our customers in an increasingly complex and dynamic IT landscape. Our channel partners are responding favorably to our solutions-based approach, enabling us to win new business every day.

Let me share with you a simple example from our endpoint solutions business that showcases our solution aggregation capabilities made possible by our end-to-end portfolio. Recently, we provided a regional reseller a quote on several endpoint devices for PC hardware deployment. As our team learned more about the end user needs, we presented a more holistic subscription-based solution that included devices, services and software to meet the end-user budget. They were delighted with the per month offering which allowed them to expand their technology by, and secure a better solution that met their business requirements.

In addition, the new devices were preferred by the business users which improved the user experience and enhanced their productivity. This solution-based proposal grew our reseller partners overall profit dollars substantially, in addition to significantly growing the total value of the deal. In this example, our endpoint solutions team served as an accelerator, moving our reseller partner and their end-user customer to hire value model where everyone benefits. This is just one example of the success we had for quite a while in the small and medium-size business market. In fact, over the past four years in our Americas region, our SMB sales division has grown by double-digits every year.

Our second quarter also marked the one-year anniversary of our Global Business Optimization program intended to accelerate our strategic priorities and enhance profitability. In addition to driving the productivity improvements our GBO program harnesses the skills and data-driven insights at our disposal to drive market share gains, profitable growth, and improved partnerships across the organization. It includes a number of initiatives and work streams currently underway to enhance the customer experience, reduce complexity, automate process, and develop our colleagues.

In one short year we've made great progress and we continue to be on track to hit our goal of annual cost savings of $70 million to $80 million by the end of fiscal 2021; half of which will be reinvested back into the business to accelerate our strategic initiatives. Also throughout 2Q, we continued our portfolio optimization action. As we move to higher value, portfolio optimization is designed to enhance our long-term profitability, deliver better overall returns and free-up capital to invest in our strategic focus areas, and we are clearly seeing the benefits of these efforts in our results.

In summary, our move to higher value strategy and the various global initiatives that supported are visibly working and played a key role in our strong first half performance. We remain confident in our team's execution and in our business model's ability to capture opportunities in the market. However, we are keenly aware of the global macroeconomic uncertainties that could present potential headwinds for the industry. As we enter the second half of our fiscal year, we will continue to focus on our strategic priorities while pursuing higher value opportunities that enhance our financial profile and deliver higher returns.

Consistent with our goal to return value to our shareholders, today we announced a $200 million increase to our share repurchase program. With today's announcement and the authorizations announced in October and March, we have the opportunity to return $500 million of cash to shareholders over the course of the programs. I would like to thank and congratulate my Tech Data colleagues around the globe for delivering an exceptionally strong quarter and for their relentless commitment to serving our customers, vendors, and each other at the highest possible levels.

With that, I will turn the call over to Chuck to review our 2Q financial results in greater detail, as well as provide our outlook for the 3Q. Chuck?

Charles Dannewitz

Thank you, Rich. Good morning everyone and thank you again for joining us today. In summary, Q2 was an exceptional quarter with a strong and balanced performance across our regions. Our worldwide teams delivered higher-than-expected sales across our product portfolios, improved gross and operating margins, and grew operating income and earnings per share by double-digits. In addition, we generated positive operating cash flow and earned an adjusted return on invested capital of 15%, tying a company record set in fiscal year 2011, a truly outstanding performance by all measures.

New now let me provide more detail on our Q2 results. Worldwide sales increased 2% to $9.1 billion. On a constant currency basis sales grew 5%. The sales growth was primarily due to strong execution by our worldwide teams, in a stable demand environment, partially offset by our portfolio optimization program actions. Worldwide gross profit increased 7% to $562 million, in constant currency gross profit increased 9%. Gross margin expanded 25 basis points to 6.18%, driven primarily by better mix of business. Non-GAAP SG&A expenses, which excludes $21 million of acquisition-related intangibles amortization expense increased 5% as reported, and increased 7% in constant currency. The increase is primarily due to normal operating increases, additional credit cost, and investments in our strategic initiatives, partially offset by the savings generated by our GBO program.

As a percentage of sales, non-GAAP SG&A expenses increased 10 basis points. Worldwide non-GAAP operating income increased 12% to $151 million. In constant currency, non-GAAP operating income increased 14%, which is nearly three times our sales growth rate on a constant currency basis. Non-GAAP operating margin improved 15 basis points to 1.67%. Interest expense was $21 million, a decrease of $7 million, the decrease is primarily due to entering into financial instruments that gives the effect of converting a portion of our U.S. debt -- a euro denominated debt. As euro borrowings have lower interest rates than U.S. dollar borrowings, this resulted in approximately $3 million of benefit in the quarter. Q2 interest expense was further reduced by $2 million due to the receipt of interest-related through a letter of credit refund. The decrease on interest expense also reflects lower term debt balances compared to the prior year.

Our Q2 non-GAAP effective tax rate was 23% which included a favorable resolution of a tax matter. Excluding this, our Q2 non-GAAP effective tax rate would have been approximately 25%. Non-GAAP net income was $99 million, an increase of 27%, and an improvement of 29% in constant currency. Non-GAAP earnings per share was $2.69, an increase of 34%, and up 36% in constant currency.

Now let's look at the performance by region. The America's team performed exceptionally well, delivering sales of $4.3 billion, an increase of 7%, both on a reported and constant currency basis. At a product level, the region's growth was driven by software, servers, networking, hyper-converged technology, PCs and security. The America's non-GAAP operating income increased 13% to $108 million, and as a percentage of sales was 2.5%.

Turning now to our European region; sales declined 2% on a reported basis to $4.4 billion. On a constant currency basis, sales increased 2%. Product categories that performed well in Q2 include servers, software, networking, notebooks, storage PCs and security. Europe's non-GAAP operating income grew 7% to $47 million, and was up 11% on a constant currency basis. As a percentage of sales, non-GAAP operating income improved 10 basis points. And in our Asia Pacific region, our team executed well with sales increasing 14% to $336 million, up 17% in constant currency. From a product perspective, servers, storage, hyper-converged technology, and software posted good growth in Q2. Non-GAAP operating income in Asia Pacific grew 71% to $4 million, and as a percentage of sales improved 42 basis points.

Turning now to some of our balance sheet and cash flow metrics. Related to working capital, our teams continued efforts resulted in a cash conversion cycle of 18 days, consistent with the prior year period. In Q2, we generated $40 million of operating cash flows. Through the first half of fiscal '20, we have generated $103 million of operating cash flow, as compared to a use of cash of $5 million during the first half of fiscal '19. We exited Q2 with a cash balance of $738 million, and for the trailing 12 months, we earned an adjusted return on invested capital of 15%, well above our weighted average cost of capital of approximately 9%, and a significant improvement as compared to the 11% we earned in the year ago period.

During Q2, we purchased approximately 833,000 shares for $82 million, and an average cost of $98 per share. At the end of Q2, the amount remaining on our share repurchase program was $75 million. As Rich indicated, today we announced an incremental $200 million share repurchase authorization which demonstrates our Board's confidence in our strategy and financial performance. Our capital allocation objectives remain consistent and include the following; maintain our existing investment grade current [ph] rating, have optimal sources of liquidity to fund our growth, accelerate our strategy through selective M&A, and return excess free cash flow to shareholders via buybacks. We'll continue to maintain a balanced approach in the use of our free cash flow and the mix and taste of which will vary depending on the opportunities available in the market. As we indicated last quarter, we are closely monitoring developments concerning trade relations between the United States and China in related matters such as security risks and export controls that may affect the market for certain technology products. Our inventory of products that may be impacted by these developments was approximately 50% lower at the end of Q2 as compared to the end of Q1.

In summary, we are very pleased with our results and believe our Q2 performance reflects outstanding execution by our worldwide teams and our continued rigorous review of our capital structure to enhance shareholder value.

Turning now to our guidance for the third quarter ending October 31, 2019; we expect sales to be in the range of $9.2 billion to $9.5 billion and non-GAAP earnings per share to be in the range of $2.85 to $3.15. This guidance assumes an effective tax rate in the range of 24% to 25%. This guidance also assumes an average U.S. dollar to euro exchange rate of $1.12 to €1. As we enter the second half of fiscal year '20, just a few items for consideration as you perform your modeling.

You may recall that we had an exceptionally strong performance in the second half of fiscal '19. Therefore, we anticipate year-over-year growth rates to moderate in the second half of fiscal '20. Also included in the last year's third quarter results in SG&A was a $25 million benefit related to the collection and an account receivable previously deemed uncollectable which will not repeat in Q3 of this year. And lastly, through the first half of fiscal '20, the average euro to U.S. dollar exchange rate was 6% lower than in fiscal '19. And as you can see in our Q3 guidance, we expect currency headwinds to continue.

With that, we would now like to open it up for questions. Operator?

Matthew Sheerin

Yes, thank you and good morning, everyone. Just first question, regarding the very strong gross margin performance. You spoke in your opening comments about the fact that you are seeing a better mix there, but how much of that is a benefit from the optimization -- the portfolio optimization program where you're deselecting business and versus mix or what other drivers have you been seeing in terms of the gross margin?

Charles Dannewitz

Hello Matt, good morning and thanks for the question. It's really a combination of both of those factors; the team did a very nice job in executing and we did drive a better mix of our business during this quarter, as well as the portfolio optimization as both of those factors combined that really drove the gross margin increase.

Matthew Sheerin

Okay. And your guidance implies the gross margin -- depending on where SG&A shakes out, but at least [indiscernible] year-on-year; and so are you continuing to see the signs that the business mix will still be favorable for you?

Charles Dannewitz

Again, as you know in any given quarter, it really depends on our product mix and again our portfolio optimizations and our gross margins will fluctuate from quarter-to-quarter. As we shared previously with you, the way we really think about our business is to focus on gross profit dollars and the SG&A spend and how we optimize that in order to grow our operating income dollars. And then, ensure that we have the right capital terms and capital structure to ensure we enhance our returns for our shareholders. So it's really a combination, and gross margin will fluctuate from quarter-to-quarter.

Matthew Sheerin

Okay. And just lastly, regarding the demand environment, particularly North America sounds like demand is still holding up well relative to the softer tone that we're getting from several of your OEM suppliers, really focusing more on the enterprise. So, is that a function of your focus on the SMB markets? And are you seeing still some tailwinds in terms of demand, PC upgrade cycle, other drivers of demand there in North America?

Rich Hume

Matt, this is Rich. Good morning and thank you for the question. Now as it relates to North America, you could see in the information we released, we had a 7% growth overall, so it's a bit stronger. And I think I'd commented in our last earning call, macro level -- we had seen Europe weekend overall relative to last year perhaps, and we felt as if the demand in the Americas was not as strong as last year but at the same time reasonably robust. And I have to say that I think there is two contributing factors; number one is, as we had stated in the prepared comments, we have been really having good success within the SMB segment for the last four years where we had double-digit growth every year. So, certainly that has helped and my speculation is that there is a bit more strength than that SMB market than the overall enterprise market and it allowed us to take advantage of that.

And then, candidly, I think having the breadth and depth of our portfolio, we've talked about this many times -- it allows our sales teams to move to where the demand is a bit more robust. And I think when things flow in the market, the benefit of having such a broad portfolio really benefits us. And when I reflect on that, I think about the decisions that we've made when we had done the TS acquisition, and that just strengthened the overall frame of our portfolio and really serves us well in markets like this.

Matthew Sheerin

Okay, great. Thanks for the answer.

Adam Tindle

I just wanted to start on the 15% ROIC you just posted. I think that's one of the highest returns on capital in tech distribution, but you're operating one of the lower margin profiles. I think it's just particularly notable that today given some of those higher margin distributors are struggling, one just experienced a significant goodwill write-down, another is divesting large portions of their business. So Rich, I'm just hoping for some commentary on Tech Data's performance versus the higher margin competitors. Is there something structurally changing on the relationship with vendors or customers that make sure lower cost structure and more asset-like model particularly important today?

Rich Hume

No. My view Adam is that; again, it gets back to us having a very broad portfolio. If you take a look at the drivers of the return on invested capital over the last three, four, five quarters, you'll see that tax rate contributed about one-third of that improvement, and then two-thirds of that improvement were operational. I think that when we talk about what we want to accomplish internally. From a customer perspective first, we have an unrelenting focus on making sure that we're providing them with the best value possible in terms of both, our capabilities, as well as the offerings that we bring to the market. And frankly, I think that our value proposition is resonating quite well with our customer set, and we're just staying focused on that.

The last thought that I'd offer Adam is that, if you take a look at today's market and the fact that it's a bit less strong than it was last year -- our journey has led us to have the execution that we've had. So just to recap, again, I think that the TS acquisition was a major step in sort of building a wide and broad foundation for our portfolio which serves us well in a market like today. Second, it was a year ago when we said, "Hey, we need to take on a program to optimize our business and reinvest half and then offer half of the savings to profitability." And then, you know, the third piece is; nine months ago we got on with our focus on the portfolio. And there are other contributing factors but those three things I think are culminating in the result that we have right now and that's what's really has benefited us to be proactive in preparing for where the market is today.

Adam Tindle

Okay. So do you see that number -- that ROIC number kind of stabilizing at this level? Does it start maybe shifting a little bit downward moving forward? Just help us understand how we can think of that number moving forward.

Rich Hume

Yes. So, as you know, our weighted average cost of capital is about 9%, so we're interested in pursuing opportunities that are above our weighted average cost of capital. I think that the ROIC will [indiscernible], honestly, I wouldn't see it continuing to get higher and higher -- there is a point by which it starts to maybe walk away from some business that would contribute very positively to our profile. So I see it as sort of a stable range, and I wouldn't have an issue with it dropping a couple of points provided that we've got the right business and the right return for our business, overall. We've been very focused, I think we've shared with all of you that ROIC is one of our primary metrics, and we build our entire business processes around making sure that all of the elements of ROIC are considered even at the transactional level when we go to market to execute. And I think that the management system that's deployed throughout Tech Data has naturally taken us to the financial profile that we've got right now.

Adam Tindle

Okay, that's helpful. Maybe just one quick clarification. The Q3 guidance looks largely seasonal on a revenue basis and profit-dollar basis sequentially adjusting for last year. But you also had some cautious commentary on the back half of the year, so I'm just hoping that maybe clarify what that implies for Q4? What it means? And maybe one way to ask is, you've talked about an EPS waiting in first half versus second half, typically a 35-65 waiting; can we -- can you just maybe clarify how we can think about fiscal '20 in light of the comment?

Rich Hume

Yes. So let me first start with Q3. We believe the guidance that we've provided is consistent with the way we built our guidance in the past. As Chuck has commented on previous calls, it's sort of a bottom's up call, so it sort of reflects the sentiments of the geography, that's point number one. Point number two is, I'd have each of you go back and take a look at our Q3 and Q4 last year. I'll give my opinion; my opinion is we had a phenomenal Q3 and Q4. The operating income growth were, for memory, nearing 20% or 20% overall. And so -- I remember last Q4 thinking, wow, this is really quite impressive. So we have the backdrop in Q3 and Q4 of harder compares relative to last year, and at the same time, a bit of a softer market. So, you know, as we provide that Q3 thought that's what we've included. As it relates to Q4, number one is we have less and less visibility as you go to time. Number two is, there is by definition of the timeline there's more and more risk. So it really is hard to project what's going to happen based on some of the trade and regulation things going on based on the fact that it appears that more economies around the world are softening, etcetera. So you know that was the reason for our cautious tone overall. Not going to get into sort of proportionately how to think about first half, second half because of that uncertainty.

Adam Tindle

Okay, thank you.

Param Singh

Thanks for taking my question. The first one I want to ask was on a cash flow, I just seeing working capital was a bit of a drag this quarter, compared to a big cash flow in typical July quarters. And I understand that revenue was much stronger but it looks like accounts payable might have been a drag. So just wanted to get a sense of what drove the typical weakness to traditional free cash flow in the quarter?

Charles Dannewitz

Sure, Param, and thanks for the question. When you look at our cash flow for the quarter of $40 million compared to, let's say a little bit over 500 million last year, you have to take the whole first half in the consideration. Q2 of last year was really a catch up of negative over 500 million in the first quarter of last year. So if you look at the first half cash flow last year was about I think about $5 million compared to about over $100 million of cash flow for the first half of this year. So actually, we outperformed the cash flow profile from last year during this year.

Param Singh

And thanks for that and as my follow-up. We've heard of the cloud vendors in general starting to get a little more aggressive with pricing and the channel, just want to get a sense of the healthiness of your cloud business, how's that performing, has the margin structure change in that business and then also is there a typical rebid negotiation with the cloud, vendors like you do see with your traditional OEMs?

Rich Hume

Param, this is Rich. I have to say that our cloud platform as you know, it's -- Fremont [ph] is our platform along with the rest of the cloud module which surrounded has performed exceptionally well in the first half of this year. I would tell you that from a vendor perspective, like ourselves, are all looking to build the capability throughout the channels, so you know, there are times were special investments come into play etcetera, etcetera to go an drive that category and we have the opportunity to take advantage of some of that. I would say that from an overall financial profile you know it's been rather steady what happens with any technology through time is, there is big incentives that are provided upfront and over the continuum when the business ramp you know those incentives get taken down a bit at a time. I still think that were sort of in the ramp phase of this thing and you know we're making some big investments and we have the opportunity to have our vendors participate, help us through some of those that front end cycle and in time you know you'll see some moderation. But today I have to say that we're very pleased with the financial performance of our cloud business.

Param Singh

And the rebate structure of that business is does it exist or is it different from the traditional OEMs?

Rich Hume

Its traditional, it's there is always different flavors out there in the markets, so we deal with the different flavors like we do with any other software, hardware category. But I'd say that it's pretty traditional.

Param Singh

Thank you so much for the color really appreciated.

Tim Yang

Good morning. Thanks for taking the question. Can you talk about your hallway inventories in Europe, do you still have roughly 4% of your interest in hallway products and how should we think about revenue had a proper impact from those inventories and I have a follow up? Thanks.

Rich Hume

Tim, thanks for the questions. In Chucks prepared comments. I think he had reflected that from the opening of the quarter to the close of the quarter that we had reduced our inventory by approximately 50%. So I think last quarter we talked about it being 4% of the overall inventory and you can go do the math from there. I would say that relative to our expectation the demand for our mobile category in total has been especially for Chinese vendors, has been quite good. So I think that we felt compelled to call that exposure out because of the uncertainty. Certainly there is lots of uncertainty as we move forward. But I think the reduction of the overall inventory was at a rate in place that was accelerated relative to our expectation.

Tim Yang

Got you, this is very helpful. And then your accounts payable decline sequentially in Q2. But I think in the past you normally have account payable increase in Q2. So can you maybe talk about the reasons for the account payable decline?

Charles Dannewitz

Tim, this is Chuck. Sure it's just whenever we pay our payables as a moment snapshot in time and you really need to look at our overall inventory and payables together and then our overall capital structure. So I wouldn't get too interested in it. The exact level of payables at the actual quarter end, there is anything significantly different or that insightful to take away from that.

Rich Hume

And I think that the way we have a look at all the components as Chuck had qualitatively talked about is we use the cash day metric, which includes all of those variables and if you take a look on a year-to-year basis. I believe our cash base were flat at 18 cash base. So we're pretty satisfied and obviously this growth through to those elements are ultimately become part of return on invested capital and obviously we performed favorably there. So that's sort of the way we think about it.

Tim Yang

Great, thanks for the color. Thank you.

Keith Housum

Good morning, guys and thanks for the question and congratulations on the quarter. As we think about tariff environment obviously September 1, coming up quick and I think I understood you guys are pasturing for the tariffs. But can you kind comment on the environment right now in terms of one, the ability of vendors to kind of increase their prices and then second in prior quarter you guys had a benefit from be able to sell your inventory at higher prices with prices were going through is that built into your guidance for this quarter?

Rich Hume

Yes, so to key first [ph], I run and qualify this by saying, I'm not a tariff expert, this thing moves so quickly that day-to-day things change. But from what I know as it relates to the new tariff. There's been sort of a delay in terms of the implementation know for another 90 days so the first thing I would tell you is that tariffs had no to negligible impact on our Q2 result. Number two is Q3 to date there have been known tangible or material tariff implication to our business. That being said we will watch to see how things unfold and then respond accordingly. To answer your question directly our experiences been that offenders want to increase prices based on any cost increments they do so immediately and concurrent with their price change we flow that through our system.

Those we talked about multiple times in the past, you know under most circumstances, we would not be impacted by such moves, in fact as we talked about it could provide us with a bit of a financial benefit. But I would tell you that for our Q3 guidance we're neutral relative to tariff; there is nothing built-in assuming upsides or downsides associated with tariff or regulation.

Keith Housum

Okay. And just as a follow-up, I appreciate that. Chuck in your guidance for 3Q, do you guys have any stock repurchases in your assumptions there?

Charles Dannewitz

So Keith, thanks for the question, and good morning. No, we do not have any stock reports built into our guidance.

Keith Housum

Great, thanks guys. I appreciate it.

Rich Hume

Just one clarifying point to our last discussion. I think there are some tariffs that check in on September 1, but I would remain back with what I said earlier, there's nothing built-in to our guidance related to tariff upside since who knows what will happen on September 1, given the event flow of the negotiations.

Shannon Cross

Thank you very much. I was wondering can you just give a little more color on what you're seeing in Europe linearity in the quarter. I guess there is been so much commentary, again your OEM partners and then others in the state. I'm curious as to whether or not you decide to weaken or strengthen during the quarter-end; what areas in particular are strong versus weak? Thank you.

Rich Hume

Yes. So first of all, on the global scale we certainly see Europe being a weaker we talked about that previously. I think if you take a look at our Q2 results and we actually add actual currency were minus two in a constant currency or constant euro we were plus two. I think that we were able to again use the leverage of our portfolio to move to where there was demand, I would tell you that as you know we think about two segments in our business, both endpoint in advance and both of those segments at constant currency actually had growth. So I think that we kind of see that if I were to describe Europe, I wouldn't say that we see weakness in one segment versus the other but you know the overall macro IT segments is being weaker relative to what it was last year.

Shannon Cross

Okay, thank you. And then any thoughts on acquisition strategy, you are up to your share repurchase plan given I think the strong free cash flow year-to-date maybe not in the quarter but how should we think about where you will add not that you gone through so much of the integration of TS in terms of thinking about maybe incremental acquisition and where do you see potential wholes in your portfolio from lacking better term. Thank you.

Rich Hume

Thank you, Shannon for the question. So what I would tell you is when you think about us in the long term get back to what we talk about in terms of our capital allocation strategy and that is, we will deploy 50% of our capital around acquisition opportunities and 50% of our incremental capital around potential share repurchase. Now you shouldn't think about that on annualized basis things sort of even low, but in the long term they work out that way. As it relates to our acquisition strategy, we absolutely are interested to pursue targets that align with our strategy. So we are interested in obviously getting back to our four-pillar strategy. We're interested in geographic opportunities that help fill gaps, we're interested in technology capabilities in the area of cloud, analytics, security, etcetera. And I think that you know there are targets like that in the market but were very disciplined and careful as it relates to what is a good fit protect data, but I will tell you that as we screen and look at those targets that we will find our way back to in the longer term, the 50-50 capital strategy that we talked about.

Shannon Cross

Thank you.

Ananda Baruah

Hi, good morning. I appreciate the opportunity to ask couple of questions here. I guess just to start it doesn't sound like you are making a meaningful distinction between your SMB business and your enterprise business, is that the case and just with that any contacts you are seeing between the two and I got a follow-up too?

Rich Hume

Yes, so Ananda what I would tell you is, tech data has traditionally been more skewed towards the SMB segment and I would say that from a sustaining timeline perspective, we are making a distinction in that SMB is an area of that has provided very good growth to protect data over time, in particular, I decided that metric in the Americas where we have had double digit growth over every year for the last four years. You know anecdotally and I underline that word anecdotally, we think that the market is a bit stronger in that SMB segment relative to the large-scale enterprise segment currently, and so you know the market dynamics are playing to the strength of tech data's customer set currently. And so know that that has been something that we been working out for quite some time. Now, and who knows what the future holds as it relates to the segments in terms of strength or weakness and I think that overall, the economy is a bit challenged in maybe impacting some business segment greater than others. I think again that's anecdotally that's what our view would be.

Ananda Baruah

That's helpful, and sort of your largest supplier who are fairly common suppliers to your guys that have either miss been lowered or miss stand [ph] lowered and some repeatedly who appointed specifically to large account activity. Can you give us any sense for, to what degree or to what context you guys would fulfill not specifically to the account you're talking but just through sort of that domain in general. I you that you do fulfill to main enterprise level customers. And I just think it would be helpful any context you can provide, it will be helpful for folks to think about sort of your positioning enterprise relative to some of your largest suppliers have actually been challenged in the last couple of quarters in large enterprise. And then, I have one last follow up. Thanks.

Rich Hume

Yes. So, as you know, we serve approximately 115,000 customers globally. Again, the skew in that portfolios probably more towards those who serve, those who don't deserve large-scale enterprise and so you know and I talk about the portfolio. I've been focused previously on the product portfolio. But again, is the diversity of that customer portfolio. I think that allows us to differentiate ourselves a bit relative to the entire being painted with the same brush as the entire IT market. And you know our sales model is flexible enough to allow our sales resources to mind those opportunities that would exist from a product dimension as well as the customer dimension as we execute our business.

Ananda Baruah

And last call you guys gave some metrics with regard to top line impact from your portfolio optimization initiative that was helpful. Are there any metric you can give this quarter with regard to portfolio optimization impact?

Rich Hume

Sure, Ananda, and thanks for the question and joining us today. The impact for Q2 as compared to last year was pretty consistent with the amount that we noted in Q1 so that's around $300 million of revenue related to the optimization program.

Ananda Baruah

That's really helpful, thanks a lot. Congrats on the solid results.

Rich Hume

Thank you. The team has worked extraordinarily hard over the last year and we appreciate the acknowledgment on the results. Thank you, Ananda.

Matthew Sheerin

Yes, thanks. Just a follow-up to Rich, regarding your opening comments you talked about an example working with the reseller selling into a large customer solutions deal whereas over the service model as opposed to traditional model and we're hearing that more and more from resellers from OEM. How fast that type of business growing and what is the changes or difference in revenue recognition for tech data versus the traditional model?

Rich Hume

So Matt, I will give you my point of view. Number one is I think the value proposition resonates quite well with the customer set. As it relates to the ramp of as the service offering setting aside software because we all know that evolution going on, but I use the term technology as the services it's my impression that that ramp has not been as bold and as significant shift as some of the OEMs were aspiring to. That being said, it is a good value proposition and you know, we validated that it does offer a very good profit opportunity. As it relates to you know the annuity versus transactional, this also varies by relationship. So many times there will be I will use the word bank/leasing company in the middle of this where they actually hold paper and then you know the distributor and the reseller actually get paid transactionally. And then you know the annuity fees falls with quote unquote bank. And then there are other arrangements where you know there truly is sort of annuity for reseller and distributor.

So it really varies, I think in time, you know there will be one which will prevail over the other. Of course we know that software as a category, software-as-a-service is more of the non-bank sort of transaction in my example, but you know the early pieces around physical things being bundled with lean more towards a bank quote unquote being involved.

Matthew Sheerin

Okay, thanks. That's quite helpful. And then just regarding the questions around tariffs, just another question there regarding any signs of any pull in from customers where particularly networking, I noticed your Cisco business was up significantly, both sequentially and in year-over-year. Are you seeing any that were customers and resellers are pulling ahead of any potential tariff increases?

Rich Hume

Not as visible to management or senior management. Obviously our presidents and the geographies are very close to the business and have a beat with the customers and there's nothing that's emerged that said that there is pull ahead occurring. So I would say that it's not a prevailing trend that were aware of.

Matthew Sheerin

Okay, great. Thanks a lot.

