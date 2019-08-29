Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) CEO Brian Tienzo on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 29, 2019 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Tienzo - CEO and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Randy Giveans - Jefferies

John Chappell - Evercore

Frank Galanti - Stifel

After the speaker presentation there will be a question and answer session.

Brian Tienzo

Thank you moderator. Good afternoon and good morning to all of you. Welcome to Golar Partners' 2Q 2019 results presentation. My name is Brian Tienzo. I am joined here by our Head of Investor Relations Stuart Buchanan.

Without further ado, let's start the presentation and I would urge participants to read through page two our forward looking statements in their own time.

And so with that done, let's jump over to slide three the main highlights. With full quarter contributions from Golar Igloo and Golar Freeze we report increased operating income of $36.2 million for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to first quarter operating income of 25.9 million. And as a result this not however, include our interest in the operating results of Hilli Episeyo.

During the quarter charters of Golar Grand declared an option to extend this employment for another year at an increased rate, as a result of the program the partnership achieved a distribution coverage ratio of approximately 1.12x and declared a unit distribution of $0.4042 for the quarter.

The partnership also took the opportunity to initiate a common unit buyback by taking back approximately $1.5 million worth of units. More recently, and as expected charters of Golar Igloo issued a tender process for FSRU for a two year firm employment plus one year option period and we will of course, bid into that competitively.

On that node, let's now turn over the page to go through our income statement highlights. Net results for the second quarter, was a loss of approximately $5.5 million as compared to a loss of $15 million in the last quarter.

And this improvement is mainly due to the following factors: The Golar Igloo was on-hire throughout the quarter compared to 57 days of no earnings in Q1. After a successful commissioning period in Q1 Golar Freeze commenced its 15 year employment with NFE and contributed a full quarter's earnings. Golar Maria was also on hire for most of the quarter, and the vessel is now on firm employment until the end of October.

Disappointingly though, Golar Mazo remained in commercial waiting time for the entire quarter. All other vessels within the fleet performed efficiently and without unplanned off-hire.

Earnings were also positively impacted by decrease in both operating and administrative costs. While all of the foregoing points toward a positive net income for the quarter, a decrease in two to five year interest rates created a net non-cash interest rate swap loss of $23.8 million and resulted into a $5.5 million net loss.

One point worthy of note is that the way we’re now accounting for Golar Freeze. A modification with the Golar Freeze charter agreement on May 16th, resulted to that contract being reassessed on the lease accounting rules. From that date onwards Golar Freeze’s contract is accounted for under a finance lease rather a not operating lease.

Income recognized from the operations of Golar Freeze will be split into two categories; income that mimics operating costs of the vessel will still be accounted for its revenue in the quarter this amounted to $600,000. However, capital hire revenue will be accounted as interest income. And the amounts that are presented in income statement going forward will be based on a rate implicit in the contract. In the quarter this amounted to $1.4 million.

Of course, this change does not have any impact on cash flow and it also does not change how we arrived at our quarterly distribution coverage. During the early years of the lease, the difference between Freeze’s contribution to income as an operating lease versus finance lease is actually not material.

Turning over to page five of the balance sheet assets. Cash and cash equivalents as at the end of the quarter was at $62.1 million. This is lower than previous quarter, mainly due to $14.2 million higher which we achieved at the end of June but will only receive post the quarter.

To augment cash even more we are now working towards securing and $25 million revolving credit facility. While it's not immediately required, this will at least give us some flexibility and can be made available to be used for general working capital purposes. Alternatively, debt buyback opportunistic buyback of outstanding common units and CapEx program that could materialize from a various commercial discussions.

You will also note from our balance sheet that the vessel and vessel under capital leased line has decreased materially compared to previous quarter. This is also because of the way we haven't changed how we are accounted for Golar Freeze, as mentioned in the previous slide. Such that Golar Freeze has been derecognized from vessel and vessels into capital leased line. And is now represented and the net investment in leased vessel line.

Going over to slide six, balance sheet liabilities. At the end of the quarter, our net debt was $1.57 billion. This includes $439 million associated with Hilli Episeyo. As at the quarter end the percentage of debt swap the fixed rate was approximately 98%. The average fixed interest rate of swaps related to bank debt is approximately 2.2%, with an average remaining period of maturity of approximately 4.1 years. So the partnership remains pretty well protected from interest rate variability.

With an improved EBITDA, our net debt to annualized EBITDA ratio has improved from last quarter's level of 5.9 times to now 5 times. There's of course better ratio. And we hope to continue to improve in this as we go through the year.

Turning over to slide seven now, as expected and previously communicated from our last call, distribution coverage ratio for the second quarter improved from 1.01x to 1.12x. Our live to day distribution coverage remains at a respectable level of 1.12x. Looking a little bit ahead with the goal of brands extended charter and increase rates applying throughout and the Golar Maria on hire throughout the quarter at higher rate than those achieved in the second quarter and of course achieving all vessels operate as effectively as they did in second quarter which we fully expect them to. Then we expect distributable coverage ratio for 3Q to improve further.

Jumping to slide eight, which highlights the partnerships revenue backlog. As a random 2Q this level was up $2.16 billion. The vast majority of the MLP fleet remains conservative to earnings on a long term basis. Over the partnership's fleet, the Golar Spirit remains the only asset not to contribute to earnings over the past few quarters.

Golar Maria's employment has been extended to the end of October. And we're also engaged in long-term charter discussions for the vessel. Similarly whilst Golar Mazo was idle throughout 2Q long-term employment discussions were also happening in the background.

Of course, there is no guarantee that such long-term charges will materialize but the nature of these discussions point towards an improvement in shipping market.

Golar Igloo's phone contract with KMPC ends at the end of the year. KMPC have recently publicly issued tenant documents inviting FSRU owners to bid for a two year for them plus one year option contract. As the incumbent service provider, with existing good relationships with them, we will be bidding competitively to secure the contract and to add to already strong revenue backlog.

Turning to slide nine, which shows the revenue breakdown and the partnerships earnings. Equally important to our revenue backlog is the nature and source of that revenue. The graph above highlights the point that the vast majority of our revenue are secured by way of long-term contracts.

With these form the basis of strong financial foundation from which Golar could achieve organically or by acquisition. 61.3% of our income is contributed by Episeyo excluding charter options. These are average contract term of approximately seven years. 32% percent of our income is from Hilli Episeyo, this contract runs for another seven years also. And then 6.1% of our income is from shipping and it's mostly represented by the long-term contract which Methane Princess is currently servicing. This contract remains in place until 2023.

These have been represented without taking account of any potential options extension or earnings contributions from ships not currently in employment. So, our ambition is of course to improve in this already strong revenue backlog. We have already said that organic growth is possible through the deployment of the Golar Spirit, which by the way is making good progress, vis a vis Brazilian opportunity.

Further there remains various acquisition possibilities available to the MLP in the form of FSRU Nanook for the [indiscernible] and Hilli and in the longer term from FLNG Hilli. However, for these to be viable options, we need to have a more efficient equity currency than what we have today.

So to summarize then as most of you know, opportunities within the world of LNG whilst plentiful, can be quite slow to develop. Whilst in the face of it, the second quarter seem to be quite quarter a hub of activity is actually happening in the background. These activities include progression of professional discussions, take advantage of an improving shipping market, as well as advancement of various FSRU prospects and we will continue to work hard towards maintaining and growing the partnership.

Nevertheless, in any challenging environment such as that which most MLP base find themselves in today. Making sure that day-to-day operations remain flawless is critical. Our operational team have been achieving this quarter-on-quarter. And with this, as well as strong revenue base and an improving balance sheet position. We have a solid foundation from which we can build our growth.

That ladies and gentlemen concludes the presentation. I will now turn over the call to our moderator for the Q&A session.

Question-And-Answer Session

Our first one comes from the line of Randy Giveans from the company of Jefferies.

Randy Giveans

Howdy gentlemen, how's it going?

Brian Tienzo

Hi, Randy. Good. Thank you.

Randy Giveans

Alright. So yes, other than the small contribution by the LNG carriers, the only asset with I guess revenue uncertainty for the next few years is the Golar Igloo, as you mentioned. So when does the Igloo have to sign that new two year extension? Either with you or with a third party? I know the current contract ends in December. Is it December? Or is it much sooner than that?

Brian Tienzo

So what we gather is that the tender process has kicked-off, that will continue throughout September. And so the likelihood and expectation of the existing charter is that that gets finalized sometime in Q4, obviously, before the commencement of that two year contract, which currently is estimated to be 1 of March 2020.

Randy Giveans

Perfect. Okay. Now, I guess just the switching to the distribution coverage like you said 1.1 plus in 2Q expect to be higher in the coming quarters, just trying to think about distribution, sustainability, I guess, what would call is the distribution to be increased going forward? And then on the other hand, with the 16% yield. I think there's fears of cuts. So what are the chances that gets decreased in the coming quarters?

Brian Tienzo

Well, I mean, it's a good question. I think, clearly we've been pointing towards some positive progress we are making in terms of contracts, securing contracts with various vessels that we have. But clearly, the distribution ratio in itself is not without risks. When we set the current level of distribution, we made some prudent assumptions in terms, of the earnings capability of the vessels, particularly the ones that are open.

Those assumptions remain intact today. But as we have seen, over the past six months or so, the shipping market has a way of not necessarily meeting people's expectations. So that is one risk that we have looked at and we have built in some security, but clearly, it remains quite a challenging environment to be in, then that will have a negative impact on the potential of distribution going forward.

Randy Giveans

Alright. I guess more importantly the shipping rates to the LNG carriers don't really add much either way, in terms of kind of distributable cash flow. So for the Igloo, could you sustain the distribution at current levels without winning that tender?

Brian Tienzo

So for the Igloo, we have assumed that the vessel would continue to earn certain amount of earnings, not necessarily sort of an FSRU type level. But clearly, you can't have an economy have the Igloo earning anything. Its contribution today is quite meaningful. But we also made sufficient security to not expect necessarily the same level of earnings that it is achieving today.

Randy Giveans

And still maintain the distribution?

Brian Tienzo

And still be able to maintain certain amount of distribution, correct.

Randy Giveans

Alright. That's it for me. Thanks so much.

Our next question comes from the line of John Chappell from Evercore.

John Chappell

All right. Good afternoon, Brian.

Brian Tienzo

Hi, John.

John Chappell

Brian, you said yourself that, despite the pipeline, it's hard to envision further growth with the equity trading where it is today. Hard to see it that changing, almost seems like you're kind of stuck here in this range. And maybe a rising market helps that but given what you just mentioned about how the shipping market always disappoints.

What's the strategy going forward? If the cost of capital remains prohibited from doing drop downs or anything else? I mean, you mentioned that the masses and in warm layup, do you start disposing assets, you think about winding the company down? Let's start with that. I mean, how do you think of if you're stuck in this mid-teens yields and you can't grow anymore? What are the next steps?

Brian Tienzo

Yes. Thanks, John. I mean, clearly it's frustrating when you have set dividends to a level which we believe is sustainable. We gave ourselves one year to see how that would create hopefully a positive reaction in terms of the equity value of the company. Initially it did but unfortunately, that wasn't sustained and we faced ourselves with I think it's actually touching close to 20% yield at the moment, which is why we took the opportunity to start buying back some of our shares. But to your point, clearly, if it remains along those lines, it's very difficult to look at opportunities out there and that we would be able to maintain that yield growth. It's not an impossible.

So two things will have to happen. One, clearly we would continue to be opportunistic and look at share repurchase. We do have some certain limitations there in terms of cash that is available to us. We have to make sure that we find the right balance between being able to do that, deploying cash outside of servicing potential CapEx program that may occur as a result of securing long term contracts. And making sure that we use that -- we deploy that cash properly.

As far as strategy is concerned, unfortunately to the extent that the yield continues to be where it is, the best that you could potentially do is continue to look at other buybacks that is the most useful way of utilizing the cash.

John Chappell

And look to the extent like demand is over, I mean, I get that you'll never make what you should on the spirit, vis a vis What it could actually generate, if it did get an FSRU project, but there's no really NAV here, but would you sell off maybe some of the older assets that have been in lay out for a period of time and maybe don't have a real feasible path towards the long term project to accelerate the buyback?

Brian Tienzo

Well, I think the good thing is so we haven't completely lost faith in our ability to re contract those. And I think clearly, on the side while it's looking like it's taken a long time to secure long term employment for those vessels, there is actually quite good progress being made particularly for the Golar Spirit and actually similarly onto the Mazo as well.

And, of course, we would only continue we only consider that in a long time it looks like it is not an impossible with putting them into long term contracts. But we're quite far away from that at the moment.

There is -- for each of those opportunities you mentioned just now, there is a potential for us to have to spend a little bit of money for to get them to position where they are into service or those long term contracts, which is why we're trying to position ourselves as best as we can. But having this discussion is $25 million revolving credit facility to be able to meet those CapEx requirements in the event that they arrive.

But we're not quite there yet in terms of obliging to start looking at getting rid of those assets.

John Chappell

Okay. That's all I had Brian, thanks for your thoughts.

Brian Tienzo

Thanks, John.

We've got one more question come through from the line of Ben Nolan from Stifel.

Frank Galanti

Yeah. Hi, this is Frank Galanti on for Ben. To kind of follow up on John's question, in terms of strategy for the, for the partnership should yield kind of not compress. Is there discussions or talks about potentially rolling up the partnership into the parent?

Brian Tienzo

Well, I think this is something that we've discussed previously. We are looking at a variety of strategies that would allow in some way making that equity currency more efficient for the MLP. I think currently where we are today, as I said we gave ourselves at least a year to try and see where the level of distribution would take us, the new level of distribution would take us.

We're not quite there yet in terms of giving up on that. But clearly, there comes a point in time when we have to look at other strategies that would make that MLP be more of a currency for GLNG again.

We've had a look at various strategies. Roll up is a possibility. We're seeing a lot of activities in the MLP space where the GPS as it rolls back up the MLP, a certain amount of consumerization that could be had potentially making good use of longer term contracts to FSRUs within the fleet. But as I said, I think we need to give the remaining time we have on GMLP to see where that takes us and make a strategic decision before we go ahead and jump in to unbox this.

Frank Galanti

Okay. Yeah. That makes sense. And thanks for that. And then going back to the Golar Spirit and the Igloo, the two efforts are used that are a little bit of a question mark. You mentioned on the Golar Spirit, there's some good optionality. Is that just the Brazilian projects that the parent are working on? Or are there other potential contracts for that? And secondly, the Igloo, if it doesn't -- is not able to be rechartered are there other potential opportunities for other of those two vessels?

Brian Tienzo

Sure. Taking those intent on the Golar Spirit. I mean, we talked about Golar Brazil, simply because that's the most progressed, but all of this -- we've been looking at opportunities in Europe as well as Asia. But with -- we are more prominent talking about Brazil simply because that's where we can ride in the back of good work that Golar Power has been doing in Brazil as part of their widening portfolio. And of course, let's not forget, in arriving at the level of distribution we have today, we have completely discounted any earnings from Golar Spirit. So to the extent we are able to secure earnings for the Golar Spirit is actually a huge positive, both to GMLP's earnings into the distribution coverage ratio.

As for the Igloo, as I mentioned earlier, I think when we set the dividend level to where it is today, we took a prudent approach as to what it could possibly and earning post its KNPC charter. And we said that well, okay, it may be a possibility that we are able to redeploy the Golar Igloo and the shipping space, particularly as the shipping market is looking to improve now.

And so that's one possibility. But what is sure is that as we join in the bidding process for securing those two year contracts as one year option. The assumption we've put in the earnings for the Igloo suggests that we can be a better competitive in the way we approach that bidding process.

Frank Galanti

Okay. That makes a lot of sense. Thanks. That's all I had.

There are no further questions at this time.

Brian Tienzo

That's great. Thank you, everyone, for your participation. And yes, see you next quarter.

