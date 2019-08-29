Cars.com: Investors Not Enthusiastic About Prospects

On balance, these shares are on the cheap side of the equation.

Shares have fallen from grace. But will it return to former glories? I suspect it's possible.

Investment Thesis

Cars.com (CARS) has fallen from grace. Investors expecting this asset-light platform to deliver steady revenue growth remain disappointed. However, looking further ahead, if indeed its free cash flow could slightly grow, today's valuation could be perceived as trading in the bargain basement.

However, for now, Cars.com still has much to prove about itself, and I will not be getting involved.

Q2 2019 Results

Cars.com's failed sale has seen its share price collapse, from more than $24 per share to less than $9 per share.

Presently, shareholders have little to go hang onto. Investors are looking at its revenue which was down 12% in Q2 2019, after having been down 4% the previous quarter.

Furthermore, full-year 2019 guidance was revised down in Q2 2019, quite dramatically over the course of 90 days, from a range of -5% to +2% all the way down to a midpoint of approximately -8%.

The lack of top-line leverage is impacting Cars.com's coveted high EBITDA margins which are now expected to finish 2019 at roughly 28%.

Guidance For 2020

Management contends that Cars.com has positive underlying dynamics which should translate into 2020 posting 'some' top-line growth. For now, investors seeking to know just how much 'some' top-line growth actually means will have to remain patient. However, realistically, shareholders should not be hoping to see more than 5% top-line growth.

Digging further into Cars.com's past, we can see that it acquired DealerRater for approximately $110 million and Dealer Inspire for approximately $160 million. These acquisitions saw nearly all the company's free cash flow being used up in 2016 and 2018 and have not translated into any substantial revenue growth. In other words, the capital has largely been squandered.

Capital Allocation Strategy: Share Buyback

During H1 2019, Cars.com repurchased $40 million worth of shares at an approximate $23.53 per share. In hindsight (which is always easy to do), and to be fair to management, those repurchases were simply badly timed.

Cars.com still has $60 million worth of shares to be repurchased, which equates to close to 10% return of capital to shareholders. However, given the overall challenging environment Cars.com is facing, I suspect that management will hold back from aggressively deploying the remainder of its authorized repurchase program.

In fact, seen that Cars.com has more than $30 million of interest repayments to be made in 2019, 2020, and close to $40 million in 2021, before the full $600 million debt stack becomes due, I suspect that Cars.com will be doing everything it can to hold to any available cash.

Valuation - Fair Margin Of Safety

Source: author's calculations

Compared with the rest of its peers, Cars.com appears to be trading at highly satisfactory valuation.

Particularly, considering investors are presently only asked to pay 4.2x its trailing cash flows from operations. Furthermore, some of its peers are fully unable to generate stable cash flows and yet have their market caps valued at several billion.

In comparison, given that Cars.com is valued for less than $600 million just demonstrates how negative investors' sentiments have turned towards the company.

Furthermore, noticing that Cars.com is already one of the most shorted companies, with more than 18% of its float shorted, there is certainly a lot of potential for a rapid share repricing, if Cars.com can deliver some revenue growth.

The Bottom Line

Cars.com could make for a rewarding investment if it could prove to investors that once 2020 starts, it could post some top-line growth. If it did that, creditors might look at its operations more favorably, making Cars.com able to refinance at affordable rates, which, in turn, would allow it to push back its meaningful 2022 debt maturity.

All in all, a lot needs to go right for this investment to positively work itself out.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive emails of my latest research, please click "Follow" at the top of this article.

Find alpha in unloved names with enormous upside potential! If you're looking for investment ideas with both known and unknown names which are selected for their solid free cash flows yield, then sign up for a two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today! Skin In The Game: I'm always invested alongside you in my Top 5 Picks. Seeking Alpha guarantee: Cancel within 14 days and don't get charged.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.