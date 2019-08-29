Wendy's Stock Has Made Its Run

The Wendy's Company's (WEN) stock has increased almost 20% since they reported second quarter earnings on August 7, 2019. The company reported same-restaurant sales growth of 1.4% in both the second quarter, and first half of 2019, as well as overall sales growth of 3.3% for the quarter. The company is clearly executing on their objectives, but is the stock worth buying right now after this recent rally?

Q2 2019 Earnings Recap

In addition to the positive stats I mentioned in the intro, The Wendy's Corporation grew earnings from $29.9 million in Q2 2018 to $32.4 million in the second quarter this year. Free cash flow increased 6.4% for the first half of the year from $117.8 million in 2018 to $125.3 million. Reimaged restaurants, an initiative the company has been working on, increased to 53% of all restaurants globally this quarter, up from 50% in 2018. This is something the company continues to work on, as they see positive same-restaurant sales growth in reimaged stores.

The company is simply progressing. There is no other way to put it. Slowly but surely they put up decent numbers. There remains some growth in North America, but mostly, the company is looking internationally for continued expansion. As the company keeps renovating and reimaging stores, same-store sales should continue to increase slowly.

Discounted Free Cash Flow Valuation Implies A Fully Priced Company

The quarter was solid as the company slowly grows, but does it really justify a 20% increase in the stock price? To determine what Wendy's is worth today, I did a DCF analysis. My assumptions in this analysis are as follows:

1) 2018 is my base year, and 2019 is year 1 in my analysis below.

2) Revenue growth of 6% in 2019, consistent with the first half of the year. I then reduced growth to 3% every year thereafter until year 10, where I used the long-term growth rate of 2%.

3) A weighted average cost of capital of 5.38%. I got this number by first calculating the cost of equity using the capital asset pricing model. I used a risk free rate of 2%, a market risk premium of 6%, and a beta of 0.75. This gave me a cost of equity of 6.5%. I then calculated cost of debt by taking the 2018 interest expense number of $119,600,000 and divided it by debt outstanding as of Dec. 30, 2018. This gave me 4.3%, which I then multiplied by (1-0.21) to account for taxes. The 0.21 assumes a tax rate of 21%. This gave me an after-tax cost of debt of 3.4%. Weighting the two costs of capital at 64% equity and 36% debt (weightings used market value of equity and debt) gave me a final weighted average cost of capital of 5.38%.

4) Operating margins remain steady at 16% throughout the analysis.

5) CAPEX equal to 4.5% of revenue.

6) Growth in cash flows from operations equal to revenue growth rates.

7) I kept it simple and calculated free cash flow by subtracting CAPEX from cash flows from operations.

Source: Image created by author with data from Wendy's Filings

This analysis gave me a fair value of $21.23, just 1% off of August 27th's closing price. This means that Wendy's stock is likely fully valued, and there is little to no upside left in the stock without an increase in my revenue or cash flow expectations. The 20% rally recently does seem to be justified by this analysis but leaves no more room to the upside.

I will add that if the company can continue international expansion, I do see a world where they beat my forecasts. They grew international sales 10.4% in Q2, a trend that, if continues, could help boost overall revenue. International revenue in the first half of 2019 made up just 5.3% of total revenue. Wendy's has not expanded rapidly internationally. They seem to be taking a more calculated and methodical approach. This approach likely results in more success, but lower short-term growth. Perhaps, it is a case of short-term pain for long-term gain.

Peer Multiples Comparison

Comparing Wendy's to other quick service restaurants further illustrates my point that the company is near full value. On a P/E basis, the company is towards the higher end relative to its peers. While Wendy's does trade at the lowest EV/EBITDA ratio, it is only slightly below the others. By no means is there a drastic gap here.

Conclusion

Wendy's stock price appears to be fully valued. They operate in a highly competitive market with lots of options for consumers. They also owe a significant amount of debt. This makes me reluctant to want to buy shares anytime soon. That said, the business remains solid, seeing small but steady growth continue in 2019.

Ultimately, I don't think investors can justify starting or adding to a position in Wendy's stock right now. While I think the company is a good one and they do pay a dividend yield approaching 2%, the stock price has likely made its run. Further gains are minimal at best at least in the short term. Waiting and buying this company on a pullback, if at all, is the prudent choice for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.