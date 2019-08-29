Evercore Differentiates Itself From Its Competition

The company's growth is expected to slow in 2020, but management is confident with the company's future growth prospects.

Evercore Inc. (EVR) provides investment banking services. While the company has a solid history of growth, this is expected to slow in 2020. The stock is reasonably priced and could suit patient investors, but I'm looking for more growth, so I will sit this one out.

Financials

Evercore has produced strong growth over the last decade and operates with high margins. Over the last decade, the company's profit margins have increased from 2% to 17% and its return on equity has increased from 3% to 37%.

Evercore operates with moderate debt, with its total liabilities representing 53% of its total asset value. This has dropped from 70% over the last ten years.

Evercore's 2020 forward PE multiple is 8.7x with a stock price of $76 and its trailing PE multiple is 9.3x. The company's book value multiple is 4.1x. The average trailing PE for its industry is 12.1 (based on csimarket.com data for the Investment Services industry) which means that Evercore's trailing PE is less than its industry average.

The chart below visually shows Evercore's revenue and earnings trend over the last decade along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Evercore data by Seeking Alpha

As the above chart shows, Evercore's revenue has steadily increased over the last decade. However, the forecasts show this trend slowing into 2020. The company's earnings have generally trended higher, but the company's earnings growth is also expected to slow heading into 2020.

Over the last decade, Evercore's revenue has increased at an average rate of 23% per year and its earnings have increased at an average rate of 39% per year. The forecasts are for revenue growth of 4% and earnings growth of 5% for 2020.

Business Model

Evercore generates the majority of its revenue from its investment banking services. The company has generated strong growth over the years with most of this growth being organic. Also, the company has significantly increased its operating efficiency through margin expansion.

In an effort to continue driving growth, Evercore has gone on a recruitment spree. During the second quarter of 2019, Evercore had recruited 107 advisory senior managing directors and five senior research analysts. The company has placed a lot of emphasis on its high level employees. This is reflected in the company's financials; over last five years, the Number of Employees has increased by 33%, but the company's Salaries & Employee Benefits have increased by 120%. I begin to wonder whether the company may be placing too much emphasis on its senior positions - after all, it's the working staff that makes the company what it is.

I suspect that Evercore's reason for increasing its senior staff level may have something to do with the company's marketing image. As Evercore's prime source of revenue is investment banking which entails dealing with company boards and their senior management, it makes sense that Evercore would want these board members to deal with Evercore's senior staff rather than their younger working staff.

Evercore's management seems confident with the company's future with Ralph Schlosstein, President and CEO making the following statements in the company's latest earnings call:

Revenues reflect the second best results for any quarterly or half year period in our history. We anticipate that these results will drive further market share gains in advisory revenues among all publicly traded firms. Our market position in advisory has never been stronger.

I find it interesting that the analysts covering Evercore do not seem to share the CEO's enthusiasm. The consensus forecasts show growth of only a few percent for 2020. A Zacks stock report gives reasons for the reduced growth outlook which includes intense competition that could create pricing and competitive pressures. Evercore does face significant competition for its investment banking services from companies such as Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and the list goes on.

Evercore also faces competition from new company's entering the investment banking market, and I think that Evercore's approach to dealing with this is to increase their senior staff level. I can see their logic here; as most companies use a sales team (with typical ages in the 30s and 40s), Evercore is using senior staffing as their sales team. Now considering that most board members of companies are 50 plus, it makes sense to use a more mature sales team of similar aged staff. I think this is Evercore's goal - to differentiate itself from its competition. While this tactic may not work too well with the established giants, I think it would be effective against new companies entering the market.

Despite some of the pessimism from the analysts (who are probably just being cautious), Evercore's Chairman, John Weinberg stated in the company's earnings call:

The elements that drive a healthy M&A market are still in place and supportive of strategic M&A and capital raising transactions. The economic environment remains accommodative, particularly in the United States.

While a slowing economy will naturally impact on investment banking services like takeovers, slow economic growth tends to be short-lived. Even if the economy slowed in 2020, economic growth would likely resume the following year. Given Evercore's strong historical track record for growth and margin expansion, I think that the company's growth would continue over the longer term.

Stock Valuation

Evercore has a history of strong growth with its revenue increasing at 23% per year and its earnings increasing at an average rate of 39% per year.

The earnings growth is expected to slow to 5% in 2020. This gives a forward PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) of 1.7 with a 2020 PE multiple of 8.7x.

Allowing for Evercore's expected slowing growth, I think the stock is reasonably priced as its forward PEG of 1.7 is at the low end of the 1.5 to 2.5 range that is typical for growth stocks.

Stock Price

As an active investor, I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Evercore chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade, Evercore's stock price initially traded sideways in a trading range until 2013 where the stock surged higher. The stock then traded sideways again until 2017 where the stock surged higher to peak in 2018. After a pullback in 2018, the stock rallied earlier this year but has pulled back again.

The stock could easily form another trading range, as this tends to be the stock's trading behavior. If this is the case, then I suspect that Evercore would likely trade sideways for the next few years. Given that the forecasts are for subdued growth in 2020, a sideways trading pattern is entirely possible. As Evercore has a strong history of growth, I would expect this growth to resume sooner or later and this would give the stock a good reason to rally to new highs in the future.

Conclusion

Evercore has a solid track record of growth and margin expansion. The company's growth is expected to slow in 2020, but this may be short-lived. Management is confident with the company's future growth prospects and has increased its senior staffing levels to differentiate itself from its competition.

Allowing for the lowered growth rate going forward, the stock is reasonably priced with a forward PEG of 1.7 and a forward PE of 8.7x. Even if Evercore's growth slows in 2020, I think that the company will continue to grow over the longer term.

While I think that Evercore would make a sound long-term investment for patient investors, I think the stock may be stuck in a trading range for now, so I'm on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.