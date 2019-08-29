Grande West Transportation Group Inc. (GWTNF) CEO William Trainer on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Grande West Transportation Group Inc. (OTCPK:GWTNF) Q2 2019 Results Conference Call August 29, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John LaGourgue - VP, Corporate Development

William Trainer - CEO

Dan Buckle - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ahmad Shaath - Beacon Securities

Amr Ezzat - Echelon Partners

Operator

At this time, it’s my pleasure to turn the floor over to Mr. John LaGourgue. Sir, the floor is yours.

John LaGourgue

Thanks, Tom. Good morning. I’d like to welcome everybody to our 2019 second quarter results call. Today, we have our CEO, William Trainer; CFO, Dan Buckle and myself here.

I will turn it over to Dan Buckle to review the financial results for the quarter.

Dan Buckle

Thanks, John. Good morning to everyone. I am very happy to be able to discuss our second quarter financial results.

For the sake of this call, I’ll round figures to the nearest thousand. I will also make reference to EBITDA and other non-GAAP measures. For the calculation of EBITDA and other non-GAAP measures, please refer to our Q2 MD&A.

We had deliveries of 25 Vicinity buses during the second quarter of 2019 compared to 61 buses in Q2 of 2018. Bus, aftermarket parts and other revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was 11,879,000 compared to $25,294,000 in the second quarter of 2018. Our gross margin for these sales was $2,342,000 or 19% of revenue for the current quarter compared to a gross margin of $4,856,000 or 19% of revenue for Q2 of 2018.

Our margins, especially for buses, have been increasing since 2017 through product mix and cost control and are currently very healthy. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $347,000 compared to EBITDA of $2,879,000 in Q2 of 2018. We had a net loss of $434,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to net income of 1,991,000 in the comparative period for 2018.

Moving to the balance sheet. I would like to highlight that our working capital has remained very healthy. At June 30, 2019, we had working capital of $16.4 million, with only $2.6 million in long-term liabilities. Overall, our high margins and strong balance sheet position us very well for future growth.

Now, I’ll pass it along to Will to provide a corporate update and business overview.

William Trainer

Thanks, Dan. Good morning, everyone. It’s great to be here for this call. I wish this is more of a feel good reunion, as it’s been a bit of a bumpy road as of late.

There’s a lot to look forward to, when we look at Grande West as an evolving company. To review the news we put out this week. 18 months ago, I stepped down from my CEO responsibilities. This was due to a family medical emergency with my daughter, and I just could not spend 100% of my time at Grande West. The emergency has passed and the Company has not performed well or up to expectations, requiring me to step back in to the CEO role. We wish JM all the best in his future endeavors. And that’s really about all I have to say about the CEO position. We are now focusing on the present and the future.

I’m fully committed to bringing the Company to the next level. Given the financial information, Dan has just provided on the margins and the balance sheet, the only thing that is really missing is sales, sales, sales and to achieve our sales goals.

Now, on to a corporate update and address how we’re going to get these sales. Canada has always been a strong market for us. Past lack of funding from the government has resulted in the soft market for Grande West and our competitors. 2019 is election year and funding has now started to be released. Grand West will get its share of these orders. We are now seeing more tenders and opportunities growing daily.

Our business model for Canada is perfected and our margins are good. Vicinity buses have been accepted and are performing with great success across Canada. Customers are reporting that our buses have the lowest cost per kilometer to operate in their fleet. This is great news for the Vicinity bus future. We are now adding more products to Vicinity LT. This also will be a winner.

The market size in North America for heavy-duty buses is estimated at approximately 6,000 per year. The market size for light-duty buses is 16,000, and specifically 5,000 for the Vicinity LT market. The LT is really our 27.5-foot Vicinity bus lightened-up.

Once we introduced the 30-foot two-door, we’ve not sold another 27.5-foot one door model. So, we reconfigured the 27.5-foot to accommodate the cheaper cutaway components such as a GM gas engine, small Allison transmission, standard axles, and in doing so, we’ve made our 27.5-foot extremely competitive priced in a new 5,000-bus market space. And we see this as a real game changer. A prototype was built, tested and verified, and we now have moved it into a production model. And we’ll see our first demo buses arrive by year-end. We will produce this product with an engine that can accommodate gas, diesel, CNG or propane. We will also offer an electric version which will follow up in mid-to-late 2020. This model is now generating a lot of opportunities.

And now, on to U.S. operation side. The U.S., it’s been very slow to penetrate the U.S. market. Competition is fierce. In order to win over the U.S. market and gain market share, we need to prove we can deliver a Buy America compliant bus. Our business model has always been to contract manufacture. We’ve engaged Spartan to be our contract manufacturer for the USA. We order the originally equipment manufacturer and OEM. We purchase all the parts needed to assemble our Vicinity bus. The bill of material parts must have at least 70% made in America parts and we comply with the 70% as it must be audited. We ship the parts to Spartan who is a world class manufacturer in Detroit Michigan. Spartan under contract assembles our Vicinity buses for the USA. We then deliver a U.S. manufactured bus with our USA nameplate [ph] to customers.

We now have our first orders of Buy America buses in Spartan starting to be assembled. Once delivered to our USA customers, we will have proven to the market that Grande West can deliver Buy America compliant buses. This is big news, as it’s been the number one reason for customers not purchasing our U.S. -- not purchasing our bus in the USA. This will open the floodgates for our USA orders. We’re very excited to get to this milestone.

Having said that, we have reorganized our USA sales distribution model to penetrate the market more effectively, and business looks great for 2020. Activity is up, pipeline of opportunities is growing, and we have some large orders we’ve been working on with the Alliance Bus Group. And I report that they’re looking very good.

Electric buses are now starting to enter the market and customers are now seriously looking for change. Grande West will introduce electric options for our Vicinity HD models next year. We don’t expect large orders of electric buses, but feel the timing is now appropriate to enter this market space.

As many of you know, on a large shareholder bus, the original partners and founders are also large shareholders. And as such, I’m very committed to see the success of Grande West.

I’ll now turn it back to John to open up for questions. Thank you.

John LaGourgue

Great. Thanks, Will. Tom, can you open us up for questions? We will take questions now.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator instructions] We will take our first question from Ahmad Shaath with Beacon Securities.

Ahmad Shaath

Hey Will, welcome back. Good to have you at the helm.

William Trainer

Thank you, Ahmad.

Ahmad Shaath

I’m glad to hear everything is going well in the family. I guess, my first question is the last point you touched upon in the U.S. operations in terms of reorganizing the sales, distribution model. So, can you talk a little bit about that, and what’s the approach there, and what’s especially with Rob Mowat’s involvement as the VP of Sales, and how is that going to work in terms of the U.S. side of things?

William Trainer

We’re just reorganizing, as I stated. I’m not really -- what we’re looking at to do in the U.S. is getting more penetration in the areas that we don’t have. If you look at the Alliance Bus Group, they are very centrally located. I think they’ve got eight large locations. They’re generally more in the southern area. And we really need to penetrate more in the Midwest and out on the West Coast. So, that’s really our directions to try to put some more perhaps dealers in place. We’re formulating that plan as we speak. But, we really want to hit the market and penetrate a lot more. As stated, once we get these first Buy America buses delivered to the customers, that really gives the confidence in the marketplace that shows we can deliver the buses. And we just want to penetrate the market a lot more than we have in the past.

Ahmad Shaath

And just to clarify, ABG still has exclusivity on distribution or is it regional, or is it national-wide exclusivity on distribution of Vicinity buses?

William Trainer

Well, right now, as we speak, yes, Ahmad. But, I have been working with the Alliance Bus Group to open that up and get us some better coverage, as I stated. So, I’m not really -- won’t talk about that in great detail at this point. In the next couple of weeks I think we’ll unveil what really -- what we’re doing there. So, just stay tuned really. Thanks.

Ahmad Shaath

Yes. Fair enough, just got back few days ago. That will take time, that’s understandable. And on those buses that are going to production with Spartan, can you give us a little bit more color on timing, quantity, and when you expect to give us an update on how is that operation going?

William Trainer

Well, that -- the quantity coming through there, it was a small quantity. We got some orders from some small -- I believe there in the Mississippi state area. And then, really, there were seven buses that were going through. We feel that this is really good for us because it’s a small organization, we can look after extremely well, get the buses in there, show them that -- all the expertise that we have to look after them. But really, it’s getting those first seven out to the marketplace. Once that -- we are working on considerably a lot more Buy America orders. But the U.S. customers, they’ve been reluctant to give us the orders, because they want to see that you can deliver the Buy America compliant. And that’s what I see that. I think that’s just a huge milestone for us to get to. And I think it’ll push the other ones that are sitting off. We have some large contracts in the U.S. that allows customers to buy off of. Our State of Georgia contract, that contract allows customers right across the USA to buy off of our -- couple of our other contracts as well. So, I think, like I say, the most important thing is just get these first buses delivered and we’ll just see some more orders rolling right after.

Ahmad Shaath

And just timing wise, when do you expect these to get on the manufactured in line, is Q4 still?

William Trainer

Yes. They’re actually -- the buses are there starting to get assembled as we speak right now. We do have our production manager down there this week working with them, getting them set up. And we need to deliver those buses to the customers really before the end of the year or as soon as possible. But, they are down there now. And contractually, we will deliver them before the end of the year.

Ahmad Shaath

And on the average selling price, it’s been strong for the first half. And I’m just wondering, I guess, that’s a lot of CNG buses. How should we think about ASP towards the second half to see it and the next year as well? If you can give us any color on that?

William Trainer

Well, CNG is becoming more popular, particularly here in Canada as well. I think the order book, pricing or the price per bus should stay up pretty good. Dan, do you want any comment on that?

Dan Buckle

Yes. No, that’s correct. We definitely are selling more CNG units. Average sales price we expect to remain fairly high. We did have -- Q1 specifically was a very high average sales price, but Q2 was less CNG buses. We just have a higher sales price for those products coming through. The margins are still very, very healthy. What we would expect to see in the future is obviously as we stated before, the first few buses coming out of America for Buy America. They’ll have high average sales prices, margins will be lower than we’re seeing right now. But, that’s similar to how we began our business in Canada. The margins will increase fairly quickly after that, once we get producing more buses, and just begin to see more cost control measures and cost savings measures and put everything in place. But, for average sales price, yes, we expect to see it strong, not quite as strong as Q1. But, in Q2, that’s pretty realistic.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We’ll go next to Amr Ezzat with Echelon Partners.

Amr Ezzat

Can you, I guess, like share some color to the extent that you can on how you see the next like two or three years evolving in terms of sales? I know, you guys refrain from sharing targets or guidance for this year, but you guys have a two or a three-year target that you could speak about?

William Trainer

We do, we see the market really picking up for us. As I stated earlier, the Canadian market went soft. I think, you can see that from our competitors as well, based on some funding. Funding is coming out now. Two to three years, we need to add more product as we’ve been doing, and just really penetrate the market a little bit better. So, we see some pretty good growth range for the next two to three years. We haven’t modeled that out as of yet. But, to be clear, we really look at the next two to three years to be definitely a lot better than this year.

Amr Ezzat

Understood. And are you guys planning I guess to give a delivery target again, at some point or what’s the thinking there?

Dan Buckle

I think that definitely right now we’re in the mode of building up our order book. So, eventually, we will start giving a little bit more guidance. But, right now, we see a pretty big pipeline. But ones we start getting orders on that pipeline, we’ll give a little bit more guidance than we have definitely this year. But, at this point, we’re not ready to give guidance on 2020 or 2021, at this point. But, yes, as Will said, they’ll definitely be better than this year.

Amr Ezzat

On the crossover products, LT, I think you called it, how should we think about the margins there relative to your current product line?

William Trainer

Well, actually, we produced that bus to come out with some really, really good margins, to be truthful on it. When we look at that product, all R&D money was already spent upfront on that product. That was really the original product to come out. So, to configure it into what we needed to do with this is relatively very inexpensive. And the components that are going into it is very inexpensive. To give you clarity on it, our bus -- our heavy-duty buses really -- the heavy-duty models are 12-year model or 12-year life cycle buses. These small, cutaway type buses, they exchange in every five years, some areas are three years; most people are changing them up in five years. We’re extremely competitively priced. We’ve priced this bus to come in head-to-head with the competitive cutaway products in that market space with a low floor configuration. It’s a -- I really think this is going to be a big revenue booster for the Company.

And as we’re speaking, this isn’t a product that’s just coming out now and hitting the market. We developed this product quite some time, 27.5 and then built that -- built the prototype, sent it around, got feedback on it. And as we speak, we have some large customers that are just waiting for the demos to come in. So, we really think this is going to be a great product for us.

Amr Ezzat

Is it fair to assume that it’s going to be a larger, I guess like aftermarket sales cycle for you guys like for that product relative to the legacy product?

William Trainer

Well, the small product line turns over much quicker. So, yes, you’re going to -- we should see some pretty good revenue in that product line and we should see some great margins in it. When you first produce a bus, you’ve got to take your R&D cost and put it over the cost of the bus in order to be profitable. This one, the R&D costs have already been set forth in it.

Amr Ezzat

No. I was talking about the aftermarket parts...

William Trainer

Oh! Aftermarket parts. Our aftermarket parts for a 12-year bus, we’re just starting to see that come into where we need it to be. Some buses are out there three to five years old now, and that’s where you need to have the aftermarket come in. Aftermarket parts is a great, great continuous revenue builder for you. This little bus, yes, it will have some, because -- not as much as the big bus because of the components you’re buying. The components are really off the shelf standard GM type components, not [ph] as competitive as we can in the aftermarket, but when you look at the product itself, windshields and side panels and things like that, that’s where you get your best margins is in your parts that are -- that you’re the only one providing. So, yes, we look at it as a really good product to bring out.

Amr Ezzat

Maybe like a last one on electric propulsion. You guys -- I guess, what’s the update there and do you guys have a target commercialization date for those?

William Trainer

We do. Now, I’ve said before, when you look at the electric market, the electric market is starting to pick up. Definitely, you look at Asia, there is a lot of electric buses coming out. Europe is starting to see electric changing over very rapidly. North America has been very slow to adapt to the electric product. Sales in electric right now are less than 1% of what the market is. So, it’s not -- that’s what I was saying earlier in my comments, it’s not a big market that’s going to come out but the customers now are looking at it as an alternative to buy. So, we need to be in that market space. Fortunate for us, we did start developing electric bus probably five years ago and had a little bit of a prototype model come out that earlier ago, but there was just no market for it. So, for us, to bring it out now, I think, we’ll gain some traction in that market space. But, I don’t see it as -- we’re not going to have hundreds of buses electric coming out right away. You need to enter the market, show that you got the product and be there as the customers covert over. We’ve got a very good following of our Vicinity buses across Canada. So, it’s just a natural that you introduce the electric version of it. And as they start to turn to electric builds, they’ll turn to ours to electric. That’s what we see, but it’s a buildup of product that needs to gain some traction.

Operator

[Operator instructions] We do have a follow-up from Ahmad Shaath.

Ahmad Shaath

Just back on the Vicinity LT quickly. Is the target for that bus is public markets? So, would you have to go through an Altoona test for it, or are you targeting Canadian market and the U.S private market only for that product?

William Trainer

No. We’re going to all out with that one as well. We’ve got some demo buses that are coming in. One is scheduled to go to Altoona, since it comes in late this year. So, we’ll apply it to it and try to get it in first quarter of next year or as early as they can accept it. But, that market is really -- initially, the Canadian sales should pick up on it, and the private U.S. sales should pick up right away on it. We can make it Buy America compliant. It’s got a lot of GM parts and pieces in it. And so, it fits in there very, very easily to convert to Buy America. But, initially, no, it’ll be Canadian market and private sales in the U.S. and focus on the Buy America buses. But, as I stated, the market for that is pretty big, just on the private side alone.

And here, if you look at the Canadian market, where we get excited about that is, we target that to go after the high-end cutaway, the low-floor cutaway market and high end cutaway market. To give you an example, I think, in BC alone, the companies here are running -- I think, BC Transit runs around 350 and TransLink runs about 350 of those type models, alone. And then, if you look at Alberta, it’s got similar number. So, if you look at that, you got over 1,000 or 1,500 units just here, and I’ll just use the two province, BC and Alberta, and they turn it over every five years. So, it’s a large market that I think we’re going to penetrate rather quickly.

Ahmad Shaath

That’s great. And maybe a follow-up on that. So, what is your target ASP for that? So, where are you trying to compete with them? Are you trying to compete with them with the low-floor high end of the market, or are you trying to compete with the lower end of the market, the five-year sort of a lifetime buses or what is…

William Trainer

No. Ahmad, if you look at the market on that, that’s what I said, it’s about 16,000 units per year in that light market. Out of that light market, I think you’ve got roughly almost 10,000 of them are the very, very low-end cutaways. We don’t want to enter that market space. That’s not where we’re going with it. Then, if you look, you’ve got about 5,000, that upper scale cutaway market. That’s the market that we’re going to penetrate. And that’s where we’re retargeting hard, that marketplace. And that marketplace, I really think is just perfect to get into and gather some quick sales in that market.

Ahmad Shaath

And when you speak about a healthy margin profile for this product, how much of a discount or a competitive pricing do you factor in compared to those higher end units?

William Trainer

We are -- I think, we can go on head-to-head in price range for the high end ones. And then, if you look at that, we’ve got a low-floor, purpose built monocoque body and at the same price range. It’s a winner.

Operator

William Trainer

Thank you.