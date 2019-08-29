These Unicorn Stocks Make Equity Meltdown Inevitable

Over-hyped, overvalued and over there! The U.S. equities market is poised for a mega collapse – not necessarily because the economy is no longer growing but because U.S. equity indexes are being buoyed up by over-hyped stocks that are probably not worth the paper they are written on. Once the realization sets in – and it is in my view inevitable that it will – these stocks will collapse – and probably start a market meltdown that will pull many other market-leading equities, now standing at or near market highs, down with them. Nothing will be sacred except perhaps gold and silver, but even these will be vulnerable as investors are forced to sell good with bad to maintain liquidity, or go bankrupt – particularly those who have been buying stocks on margin in the belief that the only way is up for the Dow, S&P and NASDAQ. We saw this happen in the 2008 recession, but the precious metals were the first to recover with losses regained within 3 months – and then they went on to achieve record highs over the following few years.

So what are these ‘unicorn’ stocks. They are those which have been hyped incredibly successfully by charismatic CEOs aided and abetted by media frenzy. Any likelihood of an actual shareholder return is so far into the future that it will probably never happen. Those which come immediately to mind are The We Company (WeWork), Uber, Tesla, Airbnb, Snapchat, Twitter etc. All have been set up helped substantially by the availability of borrowing at unprecedentedly low interest rates enabling multi billion dollar debts to be offset against ‘jam tomorrow’ growth predictions. However, in most cases the companies may likely never be able to turn a profit given their huge overhanging debt burdens.

As I often am, I am indebted to Grant Williams’ ‘Things that make you go hmmm..’ newsletter (www.ttmygh.com) for his latest exposé of the We Company (WeWork) and its aims and accounting practices. Also for a somewhat similar article by Elizabeth Lopatto writing on The Verge.com (WeWork isn't a tech company; it's a soap opera) which makes many of the same points, particularly in the financial relationships between The We Company and its founders.

Perhaps one of the most illuminative notes in both articles is the comparison with IWG Group (Regus) which has a somewhat similar basic business plan in supplying office space to companies which do not wish to go to the expense of financing their own buildings/offices. IWG has 3,306 locations as opposed to WeWork’s 425, revenues of $3.4 billion and is profitable to the tune of a perhaps rather paltry $200 million, but is actually at least turning some profit. WeWork on the other hand, boasts revenues of less than half of that of IWG at $1.5 billion and generated a LOSS of $1.7 billion! Yet the market values the far bigger and profitable company at $5 billion as opposed to The We Company's $47 billion. Something here just doesn’t add up and once the markets realize the vulnerabilities of the WeWork concept the stock has to come crashing down.

Tesla too has had its share of adverse coverage, including on TTMYGH. It has an ultra charismatic leader in Elon Musk who has a knack of convincing a sector of the investing public that his companies can do no wrong. However in the writer’s view it is yet another example where stock prices are built almost entirely on hype, which is now having difficulty in countering the many technical and financial difficulties besetting the company and its continuing growth on which it depends for its market valuation.

Uber too is built entirely on prospective, but perhaps dubious, growth prospects. And so it goes on. Once one of these ‘unicorn’ stocks comes crashing down the realization may start to set in and the others will soon follow and if this spills over to the FAANG stocks (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google), Microsoft and others riding the low-cost borrowing boom for so-called high-tech counters with hugely elevated stock prices, the mighty crash, which some are predicting, could start to accelerate. The markets are already behaving nervously. Be warned.

Indeed, Microsoft and the five FAANG stocks provide such a large percentage of the value of the U.S. equities markets, and their recent growth, that if they stutter that could precipitate a race for the bottom. Take them and the new ‘unicorn’ stocks out of the equation and U.S. markets would hardly have grown at all over the past three or four years.

All these stocks cited above have one thing in common. They are seen as being in the tech sector, which should on its own raise a few red flags for the investor. One only has to go back less than 20 years to the infamous dotcom boom/bust where tech stocks peaked, and then dived over the next four years. Could history be about to repeat itself? Investors were then caught up in a tech stocks bubble which imploded and created huge losses for that section of the public, and those institutions, that got caught up in the then Tech stock hype. It seems to be happening again and is unlikely to end well. The stock charts for these companies have all the appearance of a developing bubble situation.

So what is the potential timescale for the start of the potential market meltdown? It could happen at any time, and when it does so the drop could be rapid. Once it starts, like in the 1929 Wall Street crash, it may already be too late to get out and salvage your money. So now may well be a good time to exit – after all the Dow, S&P and NASDAQ are all sitting at levels lower than they were only a year ago, while the key precious metals – gold and silver – are both up sharply (well over 20%) over the same period. The writing is already on the wall!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.