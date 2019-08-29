Aurora Cannabis: Set For International Explosion

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Vincenzo Furcillo as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

The cannabis sector has seen its initial enthusiasm fade as companies mature and start facing real industry-wide problems. The market has not been merciful with the sector, hammering it down to the lowest lows since the beginning of the year. The focus seems to be shifting from potential exponential growth to companies survival, as many of them struggle to turn the revenue growth into profits. In every market and environment, size is typically an advantage. Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) is certainly one the biggest players of the cannabis industry, and have established themselves as a leader in the domestic consumer market as well as the domestic and international medical cannabis markets.

Just a couple of weeks ago Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC), the other big player in the sector, reported a net loss of 1.2 billion Canadian dollars, and it contributed in pushing the sector sentiment to the most negative in months. The market seems to be expecting that its peers will follow suit, and since that report Aurora cannabis stock gradually lost almost 9%. But is the recent downfall justified? Let's analyze the biggest criticism the company is facing, and the viable paths to success.

First Concern: Margins

Declining margin on grams of product sold is considered an industry wide problem, but Aurora in particular have been targeted following their win last month in the Italian medical cannabis tender. Aurora will supply 400kg of three different strains for an average price of 1.73 euros. This may seem like a very low price and has raised some concern over the product margin and the profitability of the deal. However, this deal must be thoroughly analyzed.

The starting price of the tender, set by the Italian government, was an average of 3.8 euros per gram. Bidder were then asked to offer the highest discount to this price. For the same smaller (100kg total) tender in December 2017, the Italian Government had set a tender starting price of 5.74 euros. Comparing the two starting prices already provides evidence that is not Aurora that is significantly underbidding in order to scrap some sales, but it is the overall price of the product that has decreased over the past two years. In April 2019, another small deal (20kg) between Aurora and the Luxembourg Government, was agreed at a price of 2.5 euros per gram, confirming the downward trend in cannabis product price. This tendency raises industry-wide concerns on achievable margins, putting pressure on the companies ability to decrease production costs while maintaining high quality, regulatory compliant products.

Aurora seems to have worked extensively to address this issue over the past two years. In fact, the cost to produce per gram of Aurora at the time of the first Italian tender (Q1 2018) and the cost to produce to date (Q3 2019) has also been decreasing. The cost to produce in Q1 2018 was 1.91 dollars, while the same for Q3 2019 was 1.42 dollars. Taking a look at figure 1, we notice that the decrease in production costs has been following the same trend as the decrease in prices, with costs only lagging 8% behind.

Quarter Cost of Production ($) Average Price decrease Actual Price Sold (Italian Gov't) Eur Actual Price Sold (Italian - Lux Gov't) Eur Tender starting price (Italian Gov't) Eur Q1 2018 1.91 3.2 3.2 5.74 Q3 2019 1.42 1.73 2.5 3.8 -26% -34% -46% -22% -34%

Figure 1 - Source: Aurora Cannabis Reports - difesa.it (Gov't website)

However, Aurora Cannabis seems to be very well on track to fill this gap. In terms of costs, Aurora expects that cash costs to produce a gram of cannabis at a "Sky Class" facility will trend well below $1.00 per gram. In international markets, Aurora recently acquired control of Gaia Pharma (now Aurora Portugal) and it is building an ultra-high capacity (>120,000 kg/year) Aurora Nordic 2 in Denmark. With the latter finishing full construction in mid 2020, production costs are expected to decrease even further.

Although a metric not fully comparable, CannTrust (OTC:CTST) reported a YoY (2017-2018) decrease in cash cost to produce per gram of 15% in line with Aurora 11%. However, their costs per gram remains significantly higher. Another competitor, Tilray (TLRY) has seen average cost per gram sold increase for 2018 from 2017, primarily due to sourcing product from other licensed producers as well as launching of new cultivation facilities. Direct comparison with the biggest competitor, Canopy Growth, is no longer available on this metric. In fact, Canopy Growth no longer reports on average cost of gram since Q3 2018, with management citing lack of industry standards and the presence of more meaningful performance indicators as reasons. However, this discontinuity in reporting could be underlying an increase, or a not satisfactory decline, in production costs. The margin problem that Canopy is experiencing, also seen in the decrease in gross margin percentage reported in Q1 FY2020, provides some evidence that this might well be the case.

Second Concern: Regulatory Compliance

To main mission statement of the company has always been to produce high-quality cannabis products. The wins in all these governments tender shows that on the regulatory compliance side of the business Aurora is certainly one step ahead of competitors. The Italian tender, besides the product margin discussion, shows that the company could meet the strict criteria of the Italian government that saw competitors like Canopy and Tilray being disqualified.

More troublesome is the position of Canntrust, which recently have been subject to regulatory breaches at two different facilities, providing "false and misleading" information to inspectors. On the other hand, Aurora continues to show solid understanding of regulations, establishing a series of deals passing strict Governments scrutiny. In fact, it won the Luxemburg Government tender where the main criteria used during the selection process were production and quality, met the high quality and regulatory standard that Germany has set to allow cannabis domestic production, and was granted approval by many other European Governments.

International Expansion - Exceptional Opportunities

During the Q3 2019, Aurora strengthened its position as a leader in international medical markets, commencing sales of cannabis oils to German pharmacies and being selected by German regulatory officials as one of three winners in a public tender. Germany's medical cannabis market was worth US$73 million in 2018 and is forecast to grow to US$2.7 billion in 2023. Considering the potential size of this market alone, Aurora seems to have a bright prospect in international markets. After Germany ruled to legalize medical cannabis, other EU members government have started considering legalization as well. Portugal, already owning legal cannabis plantations since 2017, has legalized cannabis-based medicines in June 2018.

Aurora has already topped into the market with the acquisition of Gaia Pharma, which was granted permission to build an EU GMP compliant facility by the Portuguese Health Ministry. In Denmark on Jan. 1, 2018, a 4-year pilot medicinal cannabis program entered into force. The program is allowing doctors to legally prescribe medical cannabis products, and its results at the end of the trial period could lead to the legalization of medicinal cannabis in the country.

Poland implemented laws to import medical cannabis products, with Aurora being the first company granted the approval by the Polish Ministry of Health as a cannabis supplier. In March 2018, even a small country like Malta officially legalized medical cannabis. Similar to Poland, Aurora's wholly owned German subsidiary Aurora Deutschland became the first licensed supplier of medical cannabis to patients in Malta.

The company's ability to acquire and navigate through the legislation in new markets has proven to be the best in the whole sector. Aurora and its subsidiaries are already active in 24 countries across 5 continents, and Management is on the move to acquire new markets, like Ireland, as soon as they become available. The medical cannabis market in Europe provides exceptional opportunities, not only because of its ever growing volume, but also for the higher margins it provides. These can be achieved not only due to less competition and therefore higher prices, but also due to different preferences between recreational and medical users. Medical cannabis users have in fact shown a tendency to be less likely to choose smoking as consumption method, leaving more business for alternative, higher margin, products like cannabis oils and derivatives.

The company is focusing on EU GMP compliant production, and upon construction of the European productions site expected Q3 2020 Aurora it's expected to continue to leverage its competitive advantages in numerous countries. The completion of Aurora Nordic 2 and the newly acquired Aurora Portugal will help expand a business that has faced export supply shortages in the past. It will also increase margins as shipping and distribution costs will decrease.

On the recreational side, the exposure gained through a deal with the UFC will bring additional eyeballs on the company. Although the deal itself is about medical research for athletes' wellness and recovery, it will help to cement Aurora's name as a well-established and, most importantly, reliable cannabis brand as people quality and safety as their main consideration when deciding where to buy cannabis. The exposure to 23 million of UFC followers on Facebook and over 15 million followers on Instagram (more than the NFL), is not to be underestimated, considered that these fans fit perfectly into Aurora target customer segment. With many competitors trying to steal market share, this deal will benefit Aurora tremendously over the next years.

Is It Overpriced? Price In the Future Potential

Due to the recent decrease in the stock price, Aurora is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 25.79. Compared to the industry average of 29.73, Aurora's stock looks priced in line with sector. Going into earnings next month, the key metric to look at will be cost to produce, to see it manages to further close the gap with the decline in product price. Of course, their ability to transform revenue growth into real profits, after last quarter 160 million loss, will also be a critical figure to examine.

The strategic advantage and economies of scale put Aurora at the forefront of the race in a sector with incredible growth ahead. The company is very well positioned in existing recreational, domestic and international medical markets, and it is looking further ahead through acquisitions (i.e., Hempco food and fiber) that will open new business and higher margin products. Aurora cannabis is leading the market because of the quality product, and it has a clear path to growth that so far has been validated. While only earnings will define the stock price short term movement, he recent dip in the stock price has provided a great opportunity to buy for long-term investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.