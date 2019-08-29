Diamondback Energy Keeps Growing In A Tough Market

The company, which is already generating free cash flows, could generate even higher levels of excess cash in the future, which will likely be used to buy back shares.

Diamondback Energy (FANG) could post higher levels of earnings and free cash flows in the future. The Permian Basin focused oil producer will benefit from improvement in oil price realizations, reduction in well costs, and strong production growth. These factors could push the company's profits higher and expand free cash flows.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Diamondback Energy, which acquired its rival Permian Basin oil producer Energen last year, produced 280,400 boe per day (68% oil) in the second quarter, depicting a gain of 149% on a year-over-year basis. The growth was driven mainly by the Energen takeover. The company's realized prices for oil and gas, however, fell from $50.24 per boe a year earlier to $39.19 per boe in the previous quarter. But due to the triple-digit production growth, the company ended the quarter with an adjusted operating profit (EBITDA) of $4.68 per share, up from $3.75 per share a year earlier. The company also generated robust levels of cash flows (ahead of the working cap. changes) of $742 million which fully funded the total capital expenditure of $721 million. As a result, the company ended the quarter with free cash flows of $21 million ($742 million-$721 million).

Since the second quarter, however, the oil price environment has gotten worse. The WTI spot price, which averaged almost $60 a barrel in the second quarter, has largely stayed below $57.35 since the start of the third quarter and was at $54.40 at the time of this writing. This drop in prices may drag the company's earnings and cash flows in the short term.

That being said, I believe the negative impact of low prices will get partly offset by three factors. Firstly, oil prices have improved in the Permian Basin. The regional prices have been trading at a significant discount to the benchmark WTI due to a shortage of takeaway capacity. However, some major pipelines have started to come online, and that's considerably improved the region's differential. The differential between the Midland Basin crude and WTI has gradually improved to ($0.11) per barrel from ($17) seen in last August.

Secondly, Diamondback Energy has also booked takeaway capacity on some of the new pipelines that are starting up in the Permian Basin. This includes the 400,000 bpd EPIC pipeline which is being developed by EPIC Midstream Holdings and has reportedly started operations. Diamondback Energy will also ship crude on the 900,000 bpd Gray Oak pipeline which will start up in the fourth quarter. Both of these pipelines will give Diamondback Energy access to the lucrative US Gulf Coast market where oil trades at a premium over WTI.

Diamondback Energy, through its subsidiary Rattler Midstream (RTLR), is also participating in the development of the Wink to Webster crude oil pipeline which will also give the company exposure to the US Gulf Coast through the Houston market. Wink to Webster is expected to begin service in H1-2021. By then, the company will have effectively eliminated all risks associated with a decline in regional prices at the Permian Basin since it will be shipping all of its crude to refineries in Houston area and the Gulf Coast. In the near term, the startup of EPIC and Gray Oak pipelines can improve Diamondback Energy's realized oil prices which can push its earnings higher.

Thirdly, Diamondback Energy has also protected its future cash flows from the weakness in oil prices by hedging a large chunk of its future oil production using derivatives. The company has covered around 45,000 bpd of oil production for the second half of this year with oil swaps and roughly 27,000 bpd for the same period with three-way collars. These hedges represent more than a third of the company's expected oil production for H2-2019, as per my estimate. Moreover, Diamondback Energy has also entered into basis swaps for 45,000 bpd of oil production for H2-2019 which protect the company against the threat of another dip in regional prices at the Permian Basin.

The improvement in realized prices can give a boost to Diamondback Energy's earnings and cash flows. At the same time, the hedges will minimize the exposure of the company's cash flows to oil price volatility. Meanwhile, Diamondback Energy has been improving its capital efficiency and cost structure after completing the Energen acquisition by reducing well costs. The company's per lateral foot well costs have fallen by 7% on a year-over-year basis at the Midland Basin to $735 per foot and 16% at the Delaware Basin to $1,131 per foot. Note that this includes total costs that are required to bring an operated well online and production-related costs in the subsequent six months. This reduces the company's capital expenditure requirements and puts it in a better position to handle weak oil prices.

Diamondback Energy has also been posting strong production growth numbers on a year-over-year basis which can make up for the dip in benchmark prices, allowing the company to post higher levels of earnings and cash flows, as evident from the latest quarterly results. Its output from the Permian Basin will likely climb even further as the company keeps drilling activity elevated by working with 20 to 22 rigs and placing hundreds of new wells to production in the second half of 2019. This should enable the company to deliver 26% increase in production on an annualized basis (pro-forma for acquisition).

The production growth, combined with the improvement in realized prices and well cost reduction, puts the company in a better position to post even higher levels of free cash flows in the future. The excess cash will then be returned to shareholders, primarily as buybacks. The company is currently working through a $2 billion share repurchase program which runs through the end of next year. So far, it has repurchased around $104 million worth of shares, but I believe the buyback activity will accelerate in the coming quarters, particularly if Diamondback Energy reports higher levels of free cash flows.

Shares of Diamondback Energy have fallen by 11.4% in the last six months but have easily outperformed the broader oil and gas exploration and production sector (XOP) which dropped by 31% in the same period. Despite the outperformance, the company's shares are trading just 13.4x forward earnings estimates which makes it cheaper than a number of its peers, such as EOG Resources (EOG) and Devon Energy (DVN) whose shares are priced more than 14x forward earnings, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. I believe Diamondback Energy stock will likely continue holding up well during this difficult period marked by weakness in oil prices. Long-term oriented investors should consider buying this stock which can bounce back as oil recovers and the company grows earnings and free cash flows on the back of improvement in realized prices and production growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.