2 Reasons Why Facebook Will Trump Cyclical Sensitivities - Buy The Dips

Plus, Facebook is still in the infancy of leveraging its massive member base, which should allow its growth to be multifaceted and immune to various independent risks.

Facebook's (FB) shares have dropped alongside the broader U.S. stock market this summer on concerns about the economy. Facebook's revenues are mostly tied to advertising, which is cyclical, so it would seem to make sense that Facebook's shares have fallen in kind with the broader market. However, like others on the internet platform, Facebook is rapidly gaining market share from brick and mortar rivals. Furthermore, it still stands to benefit greatly from the operational leveraging of its member base, which is a process that is still in its infancy. Thus, I expect Facebook's market share gains and member base leveraging will trump its cyclical sensitivities, and I view dips in the shares as opportunities.

Data by YCharts

As stocks have declined generally, Facebook has fallen in kind. It is a result that should be expected, given Facebook's beta coefficient of 1.25X (3YR Monthly). A beta coefficient above 1.0X is indicative of market exaggerating historical performance in either direction. Since marking a near-term peak in mid-July, FB shares are down roughly 12% into this week, which is far more than the declines in the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100.

Security July 12 - August 26, 2019 Facebook (FB) -12% SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) -4.2% Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) -4.5%

Facebook's beta coefficient tells us that its shares will react in cyclical fashion or that they will exaggerate market moves. Logic tells us the same thing. Facebook is in the business of selling advertising, which is clearly a cyclical industry. So, when economic concerns are at the forefront, we should expect questions to be raised about how they will affect Facebook and others who earn revenue in a similar fashion.

The Trade War & Economic Catalyst

Stocks have been jolted most recently by an escalation in the trade war between the United States and China. As I pointed out in a recent report, it has not helped matters that the escalation is occurring at an especially sensitive seasonal time for institutional investors. This raises the risk for a market correction as well, which is a scenario in which Facebook shares would certainly not be immune to pain. That said, I would be a heavy buyer of FB shares on any such stock sale.

The global economy is slowing, and the trade war with China is stressing the American expansion as well. Business investment is paralyzed, and consumer confidence is drifting. There is serious speculation, thanks to the yield curve inversion and other data that a U.S. recession might not be far off.

Facebook's Economic Sensitivity

Facebook is considered by most to be a tech or internet company, despite its recategorization to Communications Services. At the same time, Facebook makes money in a very traditional manner, though on a modern platform. The selling of advertising is an age-old endeavor, and one understood to be sensitive to the economic cycle, its peaks, and its troughs. So that when the economy enters recession, sellers of advertising see less fruitful business results. In anticipation of such a scenario, the shares of public companies involved in the industry should decline in value, all else held equal.

In the most recent reported second quarter for 2019, Facebook generated 98.4% of its revenues from advertising sales. It is, therefore, exposed to the economic cycle. So, why then do I say naysayers beware?

Facebook's Counterbalance to Cyclical Vulnerability

Similar to FANG peer Amazon (AMZN), Facebook is stealing market share from brick and mortar rivals. This is evident in retail sales data where "non-store retailers" have for some time outperformed all others. Non-store includes sellers of goods online and via catalog. The most recent retail sales report for the month of July shows non-store retailers grew sales by 11.9% in the seven months year-to-date versus the prior-year period. The performance far exceeds all other categories, and it compares against total retail sales gains of 3.1% for the period.

The reason for it is clear. Amazon and others like it are stealing market share from brick and mortar rivals. I propose that these market share gains serve as an operational buffer against cyclical downturns. While shopkeepers may experience decreases in sales in recession, Amazon and others should continue to make forward strides. The same benefit avails itself to Facebook.

Facebook and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) dominate advertising on the internet, controlling some 60% of the market, but they are also becoming category killers more broadly speaking. Traditional media has been consolidating or falling away in many instances with print media. At the same time, streaming services of content are presenting competition for ad spend. But the big story is still internet, stealing market share from traditional media, and Facebook is at the forefront of the phenomenon. Like in the case of Amazon, this gives Facebook and those like it a buffer from cyclical sensitivities.

Facebook is Still in the Infancy of Leveraging its Member Base

More importantly for Facebook is that it has other ways to leverage its huge member base. This is the key reason why I have been on-board recommending Facebook since first recommending the shares post IPO (but after the stock shed its IPO luster) when it traded in the mid-$20s. Time and time again, I have reiterated to followers here that Facebook's business model is perhaps the best I will ever see in my lifetime. It certainly is one of the best I have seen to-date, rivaled only by Amazon and Alphabet in my view.

The Facebook platform had 2.4 billion monthly active users as of the close of the second quarter of this year. The math is not complicated. Every incremental dollar, or penny, the company can generate per member, which is effectively its sales channel, adds up. Advertising has led the way, but I can see fees or commissions on third-party product sales possible, along with revenue from other goods and service offerings or partnerships. And Facebook is certainly pursuing this course of action, with endeavors like Marketplace, where Facebook users can buy and sell goods amongst one-another. When Facebook launched Marketplace, I expected the ground under Craigslist and eBay (EBAY) shook.

The vast power Facebook wields with its member base could not have been more evident than by the strong and guarded reaction of governmental bodies and global organizations after it revealed plans to develop Libra, a stable-coin payments system. The opportunities for Facebook's top-line revenues and bottom-line leverage are limitless, as it has effectively established the Internet within the Internet.

The more Facebook pushes through its member channel, the less cyclically sensitive its operational results and share price movements should be, especially as it launches fresh endeavors from a base of zero revenues. This company is a multifaceted growth story, and its shares should prove to be one of the best performing on modern record before all is said and done, in my view.

Conclusion

In conclusion, perceived cyclical sensitivity in Facebook shares because of its exposure to the advertising market should prove to be overdone. The company benefits from a buffer as it steals market share from brick and mortar rivals in other media. Furthermore, the company's vast and still expanding member base should prove to be a priceless sales channel that Facebook should exploit to show it is a multifaceted growth story. Thus, I reiterate my "Strong Buy" recommendation on the shares and recommend investors buy the dips.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.