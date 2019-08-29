Thursday Thoughts On Trade, Inversion, Stocks And Recession

In light of Thursday's events, and, importantly, in the context of my Wednesday post for this platform on US equities and the Chinese yuan, I wanted to pen something for readers here that I hope will be some semblance of useful as you ponder the incessant trade headline hockey.

On Thursday morning (afternoon in Beijing), Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said China may hold off on further retaliatory measures in hopes of securing tariff relief from the Trump administration. Gao's comments suggested that principal-level talks set for September could go forward after all, despite recent recriminatory bombast from both sides.

The conciliatory remarks come less than a week after Beijing responded to President Trump's August 1 escalation, prompting the White House to ratchet the tariff rate higher both on $250 billion in goods which are already subject to duties and on the $300 billion in products that will be taxed in two steps on September 1 and December 15. Earlier this week, Trump successfully jawboned markets with a story about a Sunday phone call between Chinese negotiators and US representatives that may or may not have happened. Although Gao would not say whether that call ever took place, he did say on Thursday that the two sides were in "effective touch."

In the linked post above, I noted that the Chinese yuan had closed weaker than the fix every day in August and discussed the extent to which the PBoC is leaning heavily on the counter-cyclical adjustment factor to set the daily reference rate much stronger than estimates from analysts and traders. For those who missed it, here's the chart:

(Heisenberg)

Thursday's fix was no different in that regard, and yet, headed into Gao's press conference, the yuan was weaker against the dollar for an eleventh consecutive session. That would have been an all-time record in data going back to 2007.

(Heisenberg)

But, after Gao extended what appeared to be an olive branch to Trump, things turned around for the yuan and US equity futures concurrently surged, setting the stage for Thursday's rally stateside (Note: The following chart uses the offshore yuan, as it's easier to plot with US futures, but the record losing session referenced above, refers to the onshore yuan).

(Heisenberg)

In the context of my Wednesday post for this platform, Thursday's action was helpful. The yuan snapped its losing streak and this should take some of the pressure off in terms of the discrepancy between the daily fix and the spot rate. Clearly, the PBoC can slam the brakes on yuan depreciation whenever they choose by instructing policy banks to sell dollars, issuing bills in Hong Kong or adjusting reserve requirement ratios, and the fact that they hadn't done that this week suggested Beijing intended to send a mixed message. Here's how I put it on Wednesday:

For now, China seems to be content with letting the fix convey something about their desire to see a controlled drift lower, while their willingness to let the market keep the pressure on the spot rate serves as something of a warning to the US in the trade war.

However, the disparity between the daily fixings and spot USDCNY was getting a bit tenuous, and it's possible Beijing saw a way to ameliorate that with a few soothing words from Gao, perhaps obviating the need to resort to the more blunt, draconian measures enumerated above.

This isn't trivial. If you read my Wednesday post, you already know why. A falling yuan is bad news for risk assets, and the link between the Chinese currency and the S&P is strong - especially when developments related to China are driving the macro narrative.

And so, US stocks powered higher in yet another session where the S&P moved 1% or more, a trend that's persisted since the July FOMC meeting (see bottom pane in the visual). Volume was about 20% below the 20-day average, by the way.

(Heisenberg)

Note that although the yuan rallied, the broad dollar rose on Thursday. It's near a two-year high. This is, as ever, a problem, and a seemingly intractable one at that, given persistent headwinds to the eurozone economy (which argue for more ECB easing, Klaas Knot's Thursday remarks notwithstanding), Brexit-related weakness in sterling and expectations for looser policy around the world, against a resilient US economy and a Fed that is reluctant to ease aggressively absent a compelling economic case.

The longer this state of affairs persists, the bigger the risk of imported disinflation and the higher the chances of an FX intervention by Steve Mnuchin's Treasury Department. On Wednesday, during an interview with Bloomberg, Mnuchin said there are no plans to intervene right now, but he acknowledged that discussions around the dollar's strength have taken place and he did not rule out measures in the future.

In the same interview, Mnuchin repeated that the administration is seriously considering ultra-long issuance (in the form of a 50-year tenor or even a US century bond), but that effort largely fell on deaf ears. Although Treasurys cheapened a bit on Thursday following a lackluster 7-year auction, arresting the long-end rally has been mission impossible in August. That rally has put relentless bull-flattening pressure on the curve. The 2s10s inverted more deeply this week, leading to more "recession" press and Mnuchin's remarks are in part designed to try to ameliorate that. The initial announcement from Treasury about sounding out the market on ultra-long issuance came two Fridays ago during thin August liquidity. Yesterday's Bloomberg interview came after 30-year yields hit new lows.

(Heisenberg, as of midday Tuesday)

The fact that the long-end refuses to respond (yields were essentially unchanged by the time it was all said and done on Thursday) is a testament to the low likelihood that TBAC will support ultra-long issuance, but more so to the myriad factors contributing to the bond rally. The more pressure on long end yields against a reluctant Fed, the more "sticky" the inversions and the more resonant the recession banter.

Peter Navarro alluded to that during an interview with Fox on Wednesday evening, during which he called on the Fed to "do its job and cut rates."

Irrespective of the "crazy inverted yield curve" (to quote President Trump), stocks can probably continue to press higher at least into next month's ECB and Fed meetings as long as the trade narrative stays positive and the yuan stays stable.

Equities have probably benefited from rebalancing flows this week, as the outperformance of bonds in August left fixed-weight portfolios underweight equities (likely to the tune of ~2%). But even beyond the end of the month, it's pretty easy to conjure a bullish narrative involving a steady grind lower in realized vol. that pulls in systematic strats, and eventually the fundamental/discretionary crowd which, as Nomura's Charlie McElligott wrote Thursday, are sitting with "extremely low" net exposure. "I believe risk trades higher into the 'gamma' events mid-month around VIX and equities options serial expiry due to [an] accelerated rolling of ITM Calls from overwriters and accelerated corporate share repurchases ahead of the mid-month buyback blackout", he went on to write.

Again (and I can't stress this enough) this is all contingent on the trade narrative staying sane and, relatedly, the yuan remaining stable, even if it does continue to drift gradually weaker (i.e., USDCNY drifts higher). Any exogenous vol. shock puts us right back in the same spot we were in at the start of August, only worse considering each passing tariff escalation further dents fragile sentiment.

I would note (and this is obviously relevant given the 2s10s inversion and the fact that a variety of indicators have recession odds sitting at the highest in years) that for the first time since the election, more Americans think the economy is getting worse than better, according to the latest Quinnipiac Poll:

(Heisenberg, Quinnipiac)

You could assert that the poll is "biased," but it did make headlines in the mainstream financial press on Wednesday (which means it's fair game) and on top of that, if you were going to allege bias, you'd need to explain why the very same Quinnipiac poll overwhelming showed Americans believed the economy was getting better every, single other time the question was asked going back to November 2016 (I labeled the chart with the individual data points for each poll during which the question was asked).

The point: Given rising worries about a downturn, any further trade escalations will likely have a more dramatic impact on markets.

Paradoxically, this could eventually lead to a benign outcome if it all comes full circle and culminates in a truce. And just to drive that home and underscore the notion that I'm not trafficking in idle musings, I'll leave you with a quick passage from a brand new BofA note which I think readers will appreciate. To wit, from a note dated Thursday:

In our view, the dynamics between a potential recession, trade war, and the political business cycle should be a perfect experiment for the theory of reflexivity by Soros that postulates a two-way feedback loop between markets and fundamentals. For Soros, the opportunity for investors is when the loop becomes self-fulfilling, leading to big deviation of prices from their equilibrium levels. Trump’s trade war with China is feeding recession concerns that are becoming self-reinforcing. However, increasing recession risk will increase the incentive for closing a deal even if it means concessions have to be made. Put differently, the more the market thinks that a deal is never going to happen, the more likely it is going to happen.

