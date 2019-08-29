What Credit Inflation Can Do For You

Unfortunately, credit inflation is not helping economies to grow, and this means that gains are going to those making financial bets while economies continue to fester.

Credit inflation has moved into another part of the world and is providing substantial gains for those that can participate in the game.

Bond prices continue to rise, and the total returns that have been earned in the bond market continue to show major gains.

I have already written a piece on how hedge funds have made lots of money in the area of negative interest rates, an area most investors stay out of. See "Negative Interest Rates and Thriving Hedge Funds."

Now, we see how that similar gains were achieved in "the more normal" space in the bond market as yields have dropped… and dropped… and dropped.

But, with yields dropping in the bond market, bond prices are soaring as bond prices move inversely to bond yields.

Matt Phillips shows us in his New York Times piece that bond investors have made a killing this year from the movements that have been taking place.

Overall, if an investor had invested in the total bond market at the beginning of the year, a total return of just over 9.0 percent would have been achieved.

Buying 10-year United States Treasury notes would have brought the investor almost a 13.0 percent total return.

Investment grade bonds would have provided an investor a total return of just over 14.0 percent.

Long-term bonds produced a 23.5 percent total return, while 30-year bonds returned over 26.0 percent.

Note, however, that the two-year Treasury note only provided a total return of 3.0 percent as the US Treasury yield curve inverted.

Mr. Phillips quotes Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research: The bonds are "performing well, they're perceived as safe, and no one thinks interest rates will ever go up again."

Three things seem to be happening.

First, economic growth in the world seems to be slowing down.

Second, worldwide, there is a big rush into "safe" assets.

Third, credit inflation seems to be "alive and well".

We live in a world of credit inflation, and no one carries more of the blame for this than the United States. People who have been reading my posts for a long time know my feelings about what I call the economic policy of "credit inflation," so this is not a new claim. Please check out the link provided in the "third" point just above to read more about this claim.

One of the consequences of the environment of credit inflation that has built up over the past sixty years or so is that the world has become flush with liquidity. That is, there are lots and lots of money floating around.

Sophisticated investors have learned over these past sixty years that the US government is not going to destroy the environment of credit inflation over time, and consequently, the world will remain saturated with massive amounts of money.

These investors have also learned that they can earn more by investing in assets, especially financial assets, than they can by investing in business capital investment, and so, we get asset price bubbles here and asset price bubbles there, but economic growth remains modest. That is, all this liquidity goes into the financial circuits of the economy rather than the productive circuits.

Adding to environment that credit inflation has created, the slowing economic growth in the world, along with other disturbances along the way like the movement in Great Britain to a no-deal Brexit and the pending trade wars between the United States and China, has created a world of uncertainty which has resulted in many "risk-averse" investors moving their funds into "safe haven" financial markets, like those in the United States, Germany, and Japan, to protect their assets.

Large amounts of these risk-averse monies have helped drive bond yields down.

One of the consequences of this sixty-year era of credit inflation is that the wealth/income inequality in the world has increased, massively. The wealthy and sophisticated investors have been able to take advantage of this credit inflation and walk away with huge gains, while the less-well-off and the less-sophisticated have fallen far behind.

The consequence of all of this is the investors, as well as businesses, need to focus upon what areas are going to be benefiting next from the credit inflation that now rules. Where are the vast amounts of liquidity going to show up next?

Investing in this way does not increase economic growth. But let's be realistic. As the atmosphere of credit inflation has come to dominate economies over the past sixty years, economic growth has become more and more tepid. Economic growth is not where the returns are.

The returns are in asset price bubbles. Just ask those that reside in the top ten percent of the wealth spectrum.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.