Domo: Questionable Capital Structure

When we look at technology companies, we think of growth. These companies will optimize revenue growth typically at the expense of profitability. They would typically require a lot of cash to fuel its growth. However, the way they raise the cash matter to us since it affects the capital structure of the company.

In our thesis, we feel that Domo's (NASDAQ:DOMO) insistence to raise cash through debt instead of equity financing will instead adversely impact both its growth and profitability. This likely makes Domo a short potential at the moment. In the long term, we are more neutral, given that we believe the best upside Domo has would be to get acquired instead of to turn cash flow positive.

Wrong capital structure at the wrong stage

As a $621 million company in terms of market cap that has been operating at -84% trailing annual cash flow margin, we think that Domo has no business to be raising money from debt issuance.

(Source: stockrow. Domo OCF vs. Net income and FCF Margin, trailing annual)

Since 2017, all the way post-IPO, Domo has not made significant improvements in its operating cash flow and overall financial bottom-line. Overall, Domo has been consistently burning $137-148 million of cash from its operations every year. Additionally, just when the cash flow situation improved slightly where Domo burned 12.9% fewer cash YoY in FY 2018, it instead increased its intake of twice as much debt issuance in Q2 same year as it raised last time. According to its 10-Q, we also saw that this has increased its cash interest obligation from $937,000 to $2.7 million every quarter YoY, which as of June 2019 represents an additional 9% burn to its already negative operating cash flow.

Taking into account the industry growth, competitive landscape, and also potential upsides, we are simply not quite sure which direction Domo is heading towards aside from optimizing for profitability. Given it has not been able to reach profitability from operating or free cash flow standpoint, we are hard-pressed to enquire Domo's reason to seek debt over equity financing. Domo currently has a $621 million market cap, which should be the stage where it optimizes for cash flow profitability while raising money for growth ideally from equity financing. Once it generates positive cash flows, Domo would at least take debt financing into consideration, though from our experience, it is quite rare for technology companies to do so.

Higher risk than upsides

There is a risk inherent in taking a position in any growth stock, including Domo. However, in addition to our main concern related to Domo's questionable decision to raise money through debt issuances, we also generally do not feel that BI (Business Intelligence) market is attractive enough for us to bet on. This is how, relative to a lot of other software companies we typically see, Domo is taking the risk in a much smaller market. Globally, the BI market and analytics software market combined is only expected to be a $55.4 billion market by 2026. As a comparison, the market caps of Salesforce (CRM) and Atlassian (TEAM) alone are approximately $134 billion and $34 billion consecutively.

(Source: stockrow. Domo's revenue, debt-assets ratio, and revenue growth, trailing annual)

When we look at the revenue and its annual growth, we also believe that there may be a limited upside given the size of the market as discussed above. Though it was started almost 10 years ago, Domo was only able to break the $100 million annual revenue barely two years ago. In FY 2018, Domo generated $142 million annual revenue. That being said, Domo's revenue growth has also declined rapidly by almost 40 PPS in less than a year after FY 2018. With 30% to 31% trailing annual revenue growth, we found the growth outlook to be quite lackluster. In fact, the growth rate is quite similar to current growth rates of some comparable cloud software stocks like Appian (APPN), Anaplan (PLAN), or even Zuora (ZUO), which are at least twice larger in size than Domo. Another part of the risk, as we have discussed briefly, would be its high debt-equity ratio, which today is at 0.6. Having already increased its debt-equity ratio twice as much over the last two years, it will also have to allocate some portion of its cash to service the debt instead of using all of it to grow the company once it aims to increase the ratio further.

Valuation and Takeaway

Since its IPO in 2018, Domo has never turned cash flow positive. It has been burning through approximately upwards $140 million approximately upwards $140 million of cash every year, outside the additional 9% of cash to service its debt on average. With declining TTM revenue growth of almost 40 PPS on January 2019, followed by another 1 PPS to 2 PPS drop by the beginning of Q2 2019, Domo's growth has also been lackluster post-IPO. Adding in its relatively smaller market potential, we found that Domo could be a potential short opportunity for investors. Our position, however, has been quite neutral given that Domo might be a potential acquisition target by larger-cap cloud software companies looking to expand into BI market. Due to the dynamics above, Domo trades at a discount compared to even other larger-cap cloud software players. Its TTM P/S is 3.41, while its possible comparable Appian trades at over 5 times higher TTM P/S.

(Source: Seeking Alpha. Domo's price per share chart)

Trading at its 6 months low at $22 per share, we feel that there is a possibility that Domo will trade upwards in the short term once it reaches closer to cash flow profitability. That being said, given Domo's questionable management decisions on key issues related to not only financing but also to operations, we are more inclined to sit on the sidelines to see out Domo's profitability outlook by the second half of FY 2020 at the earliest.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.