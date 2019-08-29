GFL Environmental IPO: Parabolic Growth Fueled By M&A

The company expects to use the proceeds to pay certain indebtedness, which most investors will not appreciate. With that, we don’t think that GFL has any other option.

The company’s total amount of leverage is large. In our opinion, market participants will most likely be willing to pay 4x-5x EBITDA.

In our opinion, investors should not forget this name. Like Clean Harbors did in the 1990s, if the company pays its debt, its EV/EBITDA will most likely increase.

With recent double-digit revenue and EBITDA growth fueled by acquisitions, GFL Environmental Holdings (GFL) has done impressive work. If the company continues acquiring other players, we don’t see why growth would stop. With that, the total amount of leverage is substantial, which will most likely push the valuation of the company down. With this in mind, in our view, GFL is a buy at 4x-5x EBITDA, but it could trade, after the IPO, at 7x-4x.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Business

Founded in 2007, GFL Environmental Holdings offers environmental services in the United States and Canada.

Source: Company’s Website

Thanks to acquisitions and organic growth, the company has grown at a high pace in the last three years. Notice that, from 2016 to Pro Forma 2018, revenue grew from $0.9 billion to $2.6 billion, representing 188% growth. Besides, in the same period, Adjusted EBITDA increased from $0.2 billion to $659 million. See the evolution of the geographic footprint in North America since GFL was founded, and notice that the company acquired a total of 108 businesses:

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

GFL could be an attractive investment for market participants looking for stable revenue across macroeconomic cycles. Keep in mind that GFL is not only diversified. The company also has signed agreements with a lot of municipal corporations in the United States and Canada. The economic terms of those contracts will most likely not change.

GFL divides its business into two lines: solid waste, infrastructure & solid remediation, and liquid waste. The largest business unit is the solid waste unit, with 77% of the Pro Forma 2018 revenue. Note also in the image below that Canada is the origin of 54% of the total amount of revenue:

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

GFL reported impressive revenue growth in the past because of the company’s M&A strategy. However, investors need to understand that the industry is not growing at such a high rate. As shown in the image below, the North American Environmental Services Industry and the North American Solid Waste Industry are expected to grow at less than 3.4% in the next four years.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Assets: A Lot Of Goodwill And Intangible Assets

On the asset side, the company reports a significant amount of intangible assets and goodwill, which investors will most likely investigate. They are assets accumulated from the most recent acquisitions. The company paid, on average, 7x adjusted EBITDA, which looks very attractive. With that, goodwill reported could be impaired, which may lead to share price depreciation:

“In addition to strong organic growth, we have completed over 100 acquisitions since 2007, generally at an average adjusted EBITDA multiple of 7.0x, excluding platform acquisitions.” Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

We cannot review every transaction executed by GFL. The company reported more than 100 disciplined acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. With that, let’s review the figures of the companies acquired in 2019. It will help investors understand the type of organizations that are currently being integrated.

As shown in the image below, in the six months ended June 30, 2019, the company acquired businesses for a total of $203 million in cash and accrued contingent considerations. Goodwill represented a total of $98 million, 48% of the total amount of dollars paid. Besides, municipal and other commercial contracts represented 27% of the total amount paid. With this in mind, we see two major risks. Firstly, if the company overpaid for the business, the goodwill could get impaired. Besides, if the other parties terminate the commercial contracts, the company may report less revenue than expected. Please notice that the company operates throughout Canada and in 23 states of the United States. We don't have a background of municipal contracts, but we don’t expect them to be terminated very quickly. The image below offers further information on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

Liabilities: Most Of The Debt Will Be Payable From 2022

Among the liabilities, the most worrying is the total amount of debt. In June 2019, the long-term debt equals $6.6 billion.

Source: Prospectus

What matters the most on this name is when the debt is due. As shown in the table below, the company may have to pay $0.95 billion in 2022-2024 and $5.35 billion after 2025. With this in mind, the company will most likely not have a solvency problem until 2022.

Source: Prospectus

With that, investors should understand that GFL will need additional financing to pay its debt obligations. The financial risk was highlighted in the prospectus. Read the lines below for further details on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

FCF and Profitability Analysis

Between Fiscal Year 2016 and Pro Forma 2018, the company grew revenue from $0.934 billion to $2.699 billion. However, the company acquired a significant amount of businesses in the past. Besides, in 2018, GFL Environmental Holdings Inc. ("Successor") executed an amalgamation with Hulk Acquisitions Corp. (“Predecessor”). As a result, it is a bit complicated to say whether revenue growth will continue in the future. If GFL does not acquire new businesses, revenue growth will most likely decline.

With regards to the company’s profitability, in the 214 days ended December 31, 2018, GFL reported a net loss of $0.318 billion. Notice that the company paid interest and other finance costs worth $242 million. GFL would be almost profitable if the company had no debt. The image below offers further information on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

The company’s FCF was also negative in the past. In our view, value investors will not appreciate the company’s cash flow statement. See the image below for more details on the calculation of the FCF:

Source: Prospectus

Pro Forma 2018 EBITDA Equals $659 million

While the net income was negative in 2018, it is very positive that Pro Forma 2018 EBITDA equals $659 million. As EBITDA does not take into consideration pro forma interests and other finance costs of $466 million, the figure is positive. With that, market participants need to understand that debtholders are senior to shareholders. See the image below for more details on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

Use Of Proceeds

The company expects to use the proceeds to pay certain indebtedness, which most investors will not appreciate. With that, we don’t think that GFL has any other option. It is very positive that the company has disclosed its intention in the prospectus. The amount of interest being paid is large. The company will most likely not be profitable if the debt is not reduced. See the lines below for more details on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

Competitors And Valuation

The company’s business units compete with a long list of companies both in Canada and the United States. See the names of some of the company’s competitors below:

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Connections of Canada (WCN)

Emterra Group

Miller Waste

Republic Services (RSG)

Walker Industries

EnGlobe

Solis

Quantum Murray

Aecon (OTCPK:AEGXF)

Keller (OTCPK:KLRGF)

Clean Harbors (CLH)

Veolia

CEDA

Gibson

Terrapure

Tervita

Heritage Crystal Clean

As shown in the images below, competitors trade at 10x-19x TTM EBITDA with Debt/TTM EBITDA of 2.5x-3.2x.

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

The company reports $6.6 billion in debt, so with EBITDA of $659 million, the Debt/EBITDA ratio equals 10x. In our opinion, GFL will most likely not trade at more EV/EBITDA than that of competitors. The company’s leverage is considerable.

The industry has most likely changed a lot, but Clean Harbors reported Debt/EBITDA of more than 10x around the year 2000. In the same period, the company’s EV/EBITDA ratio was equal to 7x-4x. After the IPO, GFL will most likely trade at the same valuation. We don’t think that the company could have an enterprise value of more than $5.2 billion. See the image below for more details on the matter:

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

In our opinion, investors should not forget this name. Like Clean Harbors did in the 1990s, if the company pays its debt, its EV/EBITDA will most likely increase. In our view, after the debt repayment, 4x-5x EBITDA will represent an interesting buying opportunity.

Well-Known Shareholders, But Dual Share Class Structure

Most investors will be interested in getting to know the largest shareholders. As shown in the table below, private equity investor BC Partners and Ontario Teachers are among the shareholders. Notice that the second one is the most extensive single-profession pension plan in Canada with $191.1 billion assets.

It is very beneficial that the company could sell equity before launching its IPO. With these well-known market participants, other institutional investors will be willing to review GFL:

Source: Prospectus

With that, it is not ideal that the company is offering investors subordinate voting shares, which give the right to only one vote per share. BC Partners, Ontario Teachers and other pre-IPO investors own multiple voting shares, which provide ten votes per share. Check the lines below for more details on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

The company does not know yet whether the company will be a controlled entity after the IPO. However, one thing is sure; shareholders owning multiple voting shares will exercise substantial control over all corporate decisions. It is not great for owners of subordinate voting shares. Keep in mind that BC Partners and Ontario Teachers could block value-generating transactions. The lines below offer further information on the matter:

“The Investors will have significant influence over us and decisions that require shareholder approval, including election of directors and significant corporate transactions. As long as the Investors, or affiliates thereof, own or control at least a majority of the voting power attached to all of the shares, they will have the ability to exercise substantial control over all corporate actions requiring shareholder approval, irrespective of how our other shareholders may vote, including the election and removal of directors and the size of our board of directors, any amendment of our articles ("Articles") or by-laws, or the approval of any significant corporate transaction, including a sale of substantially all of our assets.” Source: Prospectus

Conclusion

With revenue and EBITDA growth in the last three years, value investors will need to follow GFL carefully. The company could represent an interesting opportunity for investors looking for stable revenue. With that, the company’s total amount of leverage is large. In our opinion, market participants will most likely be willing to pay 4x-5x EBITDA. The market may price the stock a bit higher. However, we don’t think that after the IPO, the total enterprise value will exceed $5.2 billion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.