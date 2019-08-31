Starbucks: Strategic Initiatives Continue To Drive Resurgence - Dividend Growth Should Continue

I can't cover an article about coffee without sharing some of my experiences with coffee growing up in Miami - a community whose growth was driven by the influx of Cubans starting in the late 1950s and early 1960s, and which is now home to a population consisting of more than 70% Hispanics.

Growing up the process of drinking coffee was a very social affair. I mean, Cuban coffee is not something you drink by yourself, really. Not only does it pack a punch of caffeine, it's also loaded with sugar - so probably best to share, anyway.

I've done quite a bit of research on why Cuban coffee "seems" to have more caffeine than other types of coffees, and while I couldn't find conclusive evidence, there are several specific factors in the coffee making process and how Cuban coffee is prepared that I believe leads to a higher level of caffeine than most if not all other coffees.

Coffee Brewing

There are several factors that affect the amount of caffeine in coffee, however not all of these factors will contribute to higher caffeine content in Cuban coffee. Things like bean variety, roast level, and length of brew time don't seem to favor a higher caffeine content - at least not how Cuban coffee is brewed - but the following factors might play a big role.

Temperature of water: According to the Specialty Coffee Association of America, the optimal temperature for brewing a great cup of coffee is between 198 degrees and 205 degrees Fahrenheit. The hotter the water, the more caffeine is extracted from the beans as the water passes through them. Most coffee makers are designed to reach a temperature in that range, but as you can imagine, as a machine gets older, the higher temperature may not be reached. Not the case for a Moka Pot, which is a stove-top version of an espresso machine - and is what is most commonly used to brew Cuban coffee. So while the caffeine levels might be the same when comparing a new coffee maker to a Moka Pot, the Moka Pot's consistency will eventually lead to their being a gap in caffeine content.

Grind level: The coffee placed in a Moka Pot to brew Cuban coffee is a very fine grind, like the kind used for Espresso or French Press. However, the Moka Pot calls for a more Medium-Fine grind of coffee. So the extra fine grind, compared to the brewing process of the Moka, means that there could be more caffeine extracted from the coffee - the coffee is likely to taste bitter to - but don't worry, the sugar and foam will mask it.

Amount of coffee used: This is probably the biggest factor and is one of those that's subject to customization based on individual preferences. Most coffee makers call for a scoop or tablespoon per 8 oz cup of water and the coffee is loosely placed into the coffee filter. In our household, the finely ground coffee was packed into the top compartment of the Moka Pot - pressed down with a spoon to create more room - and repeated until not one more grind of coffee could be packed in. If I had to guess, I'd say there might be 5-6 spoon fools of coffee packed in to a Moka Pot containing around 9oz. of water!!!

The last ingredient that makes Cuban coffee an instant shock is sugar. But unlike Espresso, which is served without sugar, Cuban coffee relies on mixing the coffee into the sugar as it brews. While the Moka Pot is brewing, we place a few (OK, quite a few) spoonfuls of sugar into a measuring cup.

Photo Source

I don't know why we used a measuring cup, we just did. We kept the Moka Pot open so we can see when the first drip of coffee flows through. As soon as it did, we poured it into the measuring cup and started mixing it with the sugar. Eventually, the mixture became a light brown paste that was continuously mixed until it looked like a light brown toothpaste. When the rest of the coffee was brewed it was poured into the measuring cup -stirred slowly to create a light foam at the top. The result is a delicious, strong tasting, viscous brew of coffee served in a cup not much bigger than a thimble.

Photo Source

American Coffee Revolution

Unfortunately for many Cuban-Americans, this tradition is being overtaken by one of the most successful coffee retailers in the world due to their own creativity and initiatives to make coffee drinking easier, social, and more communal, in a way.

I never thought anyone would pay $5 for a cup of coffee nor did I foresee the possibility of people "hanging out" at coffee shops for hours at a time. But Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has become as ubiquitous as a Burger King or McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), and I can tell you that in Nashville, it's amazing to me how long the drive-thru lines are - oh yeah - a coffee place with a drive through - forgot to mention that too.

Anyway, the stock has been a great investment, especially for early investors, but we think it still is, and we particularly like the potential for dividend growth.

Starbucks: Strategic Initiatives Continue To Drive Resurgence - Dividend Growth Should Continue

Source: Shutterstock

On a recent morning I stopped at a Starbucks on my way to an early meeting. I usually make my coffee at home, but in this case, I was in a rush and figured I'd swing by Starbucks on the way. Unfortunately, we had a thunderstorm earlier that morning that wiped out Internet access in the area. The store still had power, but it wasn't able to take credit card payments. Well, I don't usually carry cash so I was out of luck – or so I thought. The young woman working the cash register suggested I pay through the app. Mind you, I'm not a millennial, and while I consider myself above average on tech savviness, I always just paid for my coffee with a credit card.

As I was standing there downloading the app and uploading my credit card information, I counted no less than 25 people rush in, go directly to the coffee bar, grab their drink, and walk out. It also was close to 90 degrees already so it was no surprise that many of those drinks were the new Nitro Cold Brew. Fast forward a few minutes and with my app open and ready to go, I walked back up to the counter and ordered my Nitro Cold Brew – the cashier scanned my app and that was that. The only thing I left wanting was the ability to buy more stock through the app while I was waiting for my Brew (but it might be a matter of time for that to happen).

In our previous article, we analyzed the strategic initiatives launched by Starbucks to improve profitability, achieve scale and increase shareholder returns. These initiatives are aimed at expanding the global reach of its brands and achieving penetration in key global markets like China, the most-promising coffee market with arguably the greatest growth potential for SBUX. That article was back in December 2018 and the stock has been up over 50% since then! The company continues to make significant progress against its strategic initiatives and the company’s Q3 2019’s financial performance clearly demonstrates the effectiveness of its strategy. With the increase in stock price over the past year, however, the natural next question is whether we still think the company is worth holding.

Source: Yahoo Charts

In Q3 2019, SBUX exceeded expectations for revenue and earnings with sustained momentum in its business. The company’s consolidated revenue of $6.8 billion increased by 8% in comparison to the same period last year. SBUX’s net GAAP earnings increased 61% YOY to $1.3 billion while its GAAP EPS rose 84% YOY to $1.12. The company’s adjusted EPS surpassed forecasts by growing 26% to $0.78.

Source: SBUX 10-Q July 2019

SBUX’s strong financial performance in Q3 2019 was driven by its continued penetration in the US and China, two of its long-term growth markets. SBUX’s comp sales increased by 7% in the US while the comp sales increased by 6% in China. In addition, the US and the China markets witnessed comp transaction growth of 3% and 2%, respectively.

Source: SBUX 10-Q July 2019

SBUX’s success in mainly attributed to three key factors, new beverage innovation, an expansion of digital customer relationships, and strategic channel partnerships. The company’s strategic initiatives in its key markets have played a meaningful role by reviving sales growth and increasing ticket and operational performance on a consolidated basis.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Beverage Innovation

Product differentiation has been SBUX’s forte and the company has been churning out a greater variety of coffee drinks and flavored beverages to quickly adapt to changing consumer preferences. Beverage innovation has played an important role in delivering results as unique drinks from SBUX’s innovation lab contributed to about 80% of total sales growth in Q3 2019. Novel beverages in the chain’s line of cold brew and hot draft coffees, along with its "Refreshers" beverage line, have struck a chord with consumers and the beverages are proving popular even in chilly winter months. As a part of its strong beverage innovation, SBUX has increased its speed to market and now the company is launching new drinks in its stores within a timespan of 100 days. These drinks are not only popular among loyal customers but also among infrequent customers who often visit during afternoons.

A growing demand for SBUX’s chilled drinks and warmer weather have helped the company boost third quarter sales in the US market. More particularly, cold beverages like the Nitro Cold Brew and Cloud Macchiato are playing a key role in sustaining resurgence in its home market. In response to the accelerating demand for demand for Nitro Cold Brew, SBUX is making necessary operational arrangements to prevent outages and to introduce the product across all U.S. stores by the end of 2019.

In China, SBUX is strengthening its position within the intensely-competitive market by adapting to the tastes of local culture. Besides launching tea-based beverages, SBUX has launched "Modern Mixology" - a unique menu of summer drinks which comprises eight kinds of cocktail-inspired cold beverages that specifically cater to local taste preferences. The Modern Mixology range of drinks not only caters to a broader audience but also serves to reach untapped consumer segments. For instance, the unique menu features low-fat, zero-additive drinks that particularly appeal to younger and trendy females. The popularity of its beverages amongst young and mobile Chinese consumers has driven SBUX to rapidly open new stores at prime locations with offices and housing in close proximity. Within the Chinese market, the company’s store count has grown by 16% versus the prior year and now the company has 3900 stores in China. SBUX’s new stores are attracting large footfalls and the company plans to increase the store count to nearly 6,000 through the year 2022.

Digital Customer Relationships

Other than beverage innovation, SBUX’s digital strategy has played a key role in improving the company’s Q3 2019 performance and engaging customers through personalization. Over the past five years, SBUX has been investing significantly and leveraging digital technologies for improving customer loyalty, enabling payments, facilitating order management and building customer relationship management. This digital customer engagement is mainly anchored by the Starbucks app which provides a platform for the "Starbucks Rewards" program and the company’s "mobile order and pay" system.

Source: SBUX Investor Presentation 2016

The rewards program coupled with the adoption of "mobile order and pay" facility has contributed nearly 2% of comp sales growth in the US for the quarter. In Q3 2019, SBUX enhanced its rewards program in the US by enabling customers to redeem their loyalty rewards in a more convenient and flexible way. Customers have responded positively to these changes as SBUX’s 90-day active rewards members grew by 14% YOY with loyalty members accounting for 42% of US tender. The rewards program now has 17.2 million active members and the company’s strategy is paving way for improved engagement across the company’s loyal customer base in other key markets like China.

Within China, SBUX has fine tuned the Starbucks Rewards program so that customers can earn rewards based on the money spent and then redeem those rewards in the stores. SBUX’s loyal customers in the country are growing at an accelerating pace and the company now reports 9.1 million active rewards members in China which is an increase of 10% from Q2 2019 and 36% compared to the same period of previous fiscal year. To deliver convenience in the China market, SBUX has also launched its "mobile order-and-pay" service in Q3 2019 and the service has begun to report strong results. After launching the mobile ordering facility in Beijing and Shanghai, SBUX has expanded the service to approximately 1300 stores across four major cities in China and the company has plans to introduce the service to other cities. To facilitate digital interactions, SBUX has launched "Starbucks Now," a new store format in China for providing speedy service to time-constrained customers by integrating physical and digital customer touchpoints.

The company's successful digital strategy is now regarded as a gold standard by food service and restaurant brands who want to boost customer engagement using digital channels. To further profit from its digital strategy, SBUX has now begun to license its mobile and loyalty program technology to build new cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) platform for the broader restaurant industry. In a strategic move, SBUX has formed a partnership with Brightloom, a tech start-up, to create an end-to-end and cloud-based customer engagement software for other restaurant brands. As part of this licensing partnership, SBUX will have an equity stake in Brightloom along with a seat on the Board of Directors.

Successful Channel Partnerships

In an attempt to reach out to a greater number of consumers, SBUX is exploring strategic partnerships which will help to bring its products closer to its target segments. As a part of its "Starbucks Delivers" initiative, SBUX has forged partnerships with Uber Eats (NYSE:UBER) and China’s Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) to enable convenient delivery services via online food delivery platforms. The delivery program was specifically designed to appeal to Millennials who prefer convenience over other service attributes. In 2018, the company partnered with Uber Eats to launch a delivery service which enabled customers to place and track orders using the Uber Eats. After successfully testing the delivery strategy in Miami, Tokyo and a handful of cities in China, SBUX plans to extend it on a global scale. Within the US, SBUX has expanded its Uber Eats partnership to more than 2,700 stores across 11 metro markets and the company is aiming to expand its delivery service nationwide by early 2020. In China, SBUX has leveraged its digital relationship with Alibaba to expand the "Starbucks Delivers" program to about 2900 stores across 80 cities at the end of Q3 2019. It projects that its delivery program will be extended to about 75% of its total store base in China by the end of FY 2019.

On another front, SBUX is continuing to expand its reach in Consumer Packaged Goods and Foodservice segments by leveraging its strategic alliance with Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY). As a part of the alliance, SBUX is utilizing Nestlé’s distribution channels to market its packaged coffee and tea products in the global market. Like its in-store beverages, SBUX’s packaged coffee products are targeted toward millennials who love to brew their own specialty coffees at home. In Q3 2019, SBUX expanded the distribution of its packaged products in six new markets after launching a new range of coffees in its "Coffee At Home" product line that also includes capsules for Nespresso and Dolce Gusto single-serve platforms. Recently, SBUX launched its packaged coffee products in the China market and it plans to complete the rollout of its "At Home" product line in 16 global markets by the end of September 2019. More recently, SBUX has announced that it will be marketing a line of coffee creamers as a part of its alliance with Nestlé and the new products will appeal to consumers who want to replicate the ‘in-store’ experience in their own homes.

Increasing Shareholder Returns

Despite running a healthy business, SBUX continues to face revenue headwinds due to its strategic alliance with Nestlé and also due to the impact of licensing its retail business in Thailand. In addition, increased competition coupled with a slower pace of unit development in the EMEA region is likely to create additional margin headwinds. These headwinds along with a lower-than-expected comp sales growth will yield lower results in Q4 2019 in comparison to the strong results that were reported in Q3 2019. At the consolidated level, SBUX expects its FY 2019 operating margin to decline moderately in comparison to FY 2018. Moreover, the company expects a higher interest expense in FY 2019 in comparison to FY 2018. The revenue headwinds might prevent SBUX from achieving 10% annual earnings growth, however the company’s effective capital allocation strategy ensures that it stays on track to fulfil its commitment of returning $25 billion to shareholders through FY 2020.

Source: SBUX Investor Presentation March 2019

To improve shareholder returns, SBUX has been executing accelerated share buyback programs since FY 2018. From the beginning of FY 2018 through Q3 2019, SBUX has returned more than $18 billion to shareholders and the company expects the figure to increase to nearly $21 billion by the end of FY 2019. Due to its recent accelerated $2 billion repurchase program, SBUX expects a more normalized volume of share repurchases in FY 2020 than previously anticipated. The company’s share repurchases in FY 2019 were completed at a weighted average price of approximately $68 per share through the third quarter. Over the past five years, SBUX’s dividends have also increased at an average rate of 26% and investors are likely to witness further dividend growth as the company focuses on increasing its dividend payout ratio. At a current payout ratio of roughly 60%, there is plenty of room for more dividend boosts.

SBUX’s investments in food and retail innovation are yielding high returns and the company has also begun to anchor food start-ups to foster innovation. For FY 2019, SBUX projects a revenue growth of around 7% at the top end of it's 5% to 7% guidance range despite 1% of foreign exchange headwinds. Similarly, the company has projected global comp sales growth of about 4% which is at the high-end of its original guidance range of 3% to 4%. The company has issued positive earnings guidance and now it expects GAAP EPS to fall between $2.86 and $2.88. with adjusted EPS in the range of $2.80 to $2.82.

Our Take

Income investors at this point might be thinking "wow, it must be paying a great dividend." Not exactly, despite its recent dividend growth, the company still only pays out a 1.5% dividend yield. That said, the thesis here is dividend growth, because despite historical five-year dividend growth of 24% annualized, expectations are for dividends to grow at double-digit rates for the foreseeable future. The recent stock price appreciation was also a nice bonus – after all, I'll take a 50% return any day even if the company isn't paying a high dividend. However, at these price levels, we see limited upside to the stock over the short term. Investors currently holding the stock will do well holding it and watching their income from dividends continue to increase – or, you might want to take some of the profits and reinvest in a higher yielding stock – after all, you'd be playing with house money – so to speak. We rate the stock Neutral at the moment primarily because of the rapid rise in the stock price but are still bullish long term.

Portfolio strategies and investment ideas for income investors and retirees. Besides tactical allocations and individual securities, join us to get access to our research, portfolios, and other benefits, including Stable Monthly Income (6% yield)

Dividend Growth (4% Yield with 9%-10% Growth)

High Income (9% yield)

Municipal Income (5.2% yield)

List of Preferred Stocks

List of Baby Bonds And additional benefits:

BlueLeaf Account aggregation software to consolidate all of your accounts

Right Capital Financial Planning Software





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SBUX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.